Photo by Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) had a rough start to 2020 that ultimately saw their dividends demolished and thus has now left them with a very low yield of less than 0.50%, but thankfully they were already seeing a recovery beginning before the year ended, as my previous article discussed. Following their recently released first quarter of 2021 results, it now appears that this has continued with a full recovery underway and when combined with their positive long-term fundamental outlook, it seems that their shareholders are poised to see their dividends surge.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When reviewing their cash flow performance during the first quarter of 2021, at first impressions it appears solid with their operating cash flow increasing by 17.36% year on year to $167m versus $142m throughout the same period of time during 2020. Although in reality, their underlying performance was even stronger since these results were weighed down by a large working capital build of $86m. Once these impacts are removed from both sets of results their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements increases to $253m during the first quarter of 2021, which stands a massive 64.39% higher year on year versus the equivalent $154m during 2020.

This performance continued across the remainder of 2021 would represent operating cash flow excluding working capital movements of approximately $1b, which is quite similar to their actual result of $980m during 2018. The underlying force driving this recovery is quite obviously the global price of methanol that has recovered strongly since bottoming during the middle of 2020, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Methanol Institute.

It appears that they are seeing a full recovery underway with the question heading forwards being whether it will only prove temporary or can actually be sustained well into the future. It should firstly be remembered that whilst global methanol prices were higher during the first quarter of 2021 than any time during 2020, they were still only equal to their level during 2018 and thus not at unheard of prices. Whilst the extent that these favorable prices can be sustained will naturally vary from quarter to quarter since commodity prices are notoriously volatile, they should continue finding support from the positive long-term fundamental outlook that sees global methanol demand increasing by 5.50% per annum between 2020 and 2025. Even though economic activity will continue fluctuating, taking methanol prices along for the ride, it stands to reason that this positive medium to long-term outlook should see prices supported on average with any downturns proving to be only short term.

When looking at their future dividend prospects, it naturally remains unknown to what extent management will return cash to shareholders, and thus reviewing their free cash flow yield on current cost helps inform investment decisions. A company can theoretically afford to pay a dividend equal to that of all their free cash flow, which means that a given free cash flow yield on current cost is similarly attractive as an equal-sized dividend yield on current cost.

If prices continue holding firm, then they could generate the $1b of operating cash flow as previously mentioned, even without any further contributions from their Geismar plant expansion. Throughout 2018-2020 their capital expenditure averaged approximately $300m, which provides a benchmark for future expectations. They also often incur various material miscellaneous cash expenses that are listed beneath my first graph and outrank dividend payments, such as interest expense and distributions to non-controlling interests. These have averaged $250m during 2018-2020 and, thus, once subtracted from their operating cash flow along with their average capital expenditure, it leaves their estimated free cash flow at $450m per annum. Since their current market capitalization is approximately $3b, this would provide a massive free cash flow yield on current cost of 15%.

Whilst they would almost certainly retain a portion of their free cash flow to provide a margin of safety, this nevertheless still highlights how they should have ample free cash flow to see their dividends surge in the coming years. Although their prospects to generate free cash flow sets a very positive background to send dividends surging in the future, the extent that they can afford to hand it out to shareholders will depend upon the health of their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

Following their full recovery thus far into 2021, it was no surprise that during the first quarter they saw their net debt decrease, and whilst this was only a small 2.55% from $1.529b to $1.490b, it would have been an 8.18% decrease if not for their $86m working capital build. Seeing a high single-digit percentage decrease to net debt in only one quarter is very impressive and highlights how quickly on average they can reduce their net debt and leverage until such time as they significantly increase their dividends. When looking elsewhere, their cash balance edged slightly higher and thus continues supporting their liquidity with its relatively very large size.

Image Source: Author.

When last reviewing their leverage it was clearly within the high territory, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.71 sitting between the applicable range of 3.51 and 5.00, not to mention their interest coverage of negative 0.20. Thankfully this was only due to the earnings component of the equation being impacted by the severe downturn during 2020. Now that their earnings have fully recovered, it can be seen that their leverage has reverted all the way down to the low territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA of only 1.32, plus strong interest coverage of 11.95. Since their net debt should keep decreasing quickly as previously discussed, their leverage should continue decreasing and thus they theoretically have ample scope to return all of their free cash flow to shareholders providing that their liquidity remains at least adequate.

Image Source: Author.

Their liquidity is thankfully easily within the strong territory due to their relatively very large cash balance that provides them a cash ratio of 1.00, not to mention their equally impressive current ratio of 2.11. Similar to their leverage, unless their dividends are increased materially, their liquidity will likely continue strengthening even further and if required, they still retain access to a $300m credit facility and a further $624m within their Geismar construction facility.

When looking at their debt maturity profile, it remains of lesser importance than many other companies due to their low leverage and strong liquidity, but thankfully it can still be seen that they do not face any maturities until 2024, as the table included below displays. Whilst refinancing would likely be a smooth process anyway, at least this nonetheless provides them with ample time and thus means that they can afford to return as much free cash flow as they wish to shareholders.

Image Source: Methanex Q1 2021 6-K.

Conclusion

Thankfully a full recovery is already underway and thus is now providing them with ample free cash flow, and the positive long-term fundamental outlook indicates that this should be sustained on average in the future. I now believe that upgrading my rating to bullish from neutral is appropriate given the prospects to see their dividends surge in the coming years.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Methanex's Q1 2021 6-K (previously linked), 2020 6-K and 2018 6-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.