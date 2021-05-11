Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Introduction

Over the past year or so, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has traded between the high $60s and $120 a share. Some investors may view the stock as now being expensive, and hesitate to take a position near today's prices.

Source

We think that when you consider its track record of investor integrity, assets, and plans for the future, you will find the company to be undervalued.

Over the past year, when the sky appeared about to fall on the oil sector, most companies that paid meaningful dividends cut them in half or eliminated them entirely. When their investors went to the mailbox to get their monthly stipend, all they took away was an IOU and a heartache.

One company demonstrated the integrity to keep faith with their owner class, when the chips were down, and the vision to look down the road and see better times around the corner. Its owners slept well at night confident that the company to which they had entrusted their capital, would reward that trust as they had done for the past 34 years. One company not only maintained their best in class dividend, but also raised it. Regularly.

That company was Chevron.

In the current oil price environment, I think this energy giant will rapidly regain the $120 level it maintained through 2019, and potentially push higher this year as earnings and cash flow improve. It has proven that it will keep faith in investors and maintain and possibly increase its dividend. I maintain that Chevron should be in every retired investor's portfolio for growth and income, and will discuss why in this article.

This report appeared last week in the Daily Drilling Report in a slightly altered form.

A Word About New Retirees And Yield Traps

Retirees are a special breed of investors. Many, like me, have taken leave of the regular 9-5 work scheme to embark on that golden chapter of life that is advertised incessantly on TV. You know the ones I am referring to where the fit, silver-haired couple walks hand-in-hand on the beach smiling into the sunset. Enjoying that much ballyhooed era of carefree adventure tourism, building the lake house, or just jumping into an RV to finally "see" the country. Yeah, right!

Some left of their own accord, following a well-defined plan when they reached a certain age. Others, like me, were abruptly told as they were getting on a plane to fly to Thailand to see a client, that their services were no longer needed. How's that for notice? From my conversations with fellow recent retirees, there are more that fit my profile than the archetype fostered in the ads I mentioned above.

What makes them special is their reliance upon investments for a substantial portion of their income. In many cases, they have invested money out of their newly converted IRA for a stream of income that was superior to other alternatives. In some cases far superior, and fell into the "yield-trap" black from which capital enters, often never to return as the equity's value declines.

As they watch their IRA balance decline, they console themselves with the thought, "At least I have my dividend." Until it gets cut to shore up the corporate balance sheet, meet debt covenants, or any other of a half a dozen excuses many companies used to explain breaking faith with investors. The morning after a dividend cut is a dark, somber day around a retiree's breakfast table. I know because I've run that course.

According to a recent article carried in Forbes, worries about the exact scenario I describe in the few paragraphs above is one of the top 4 fears of recent retirees. Investments failing to deliver on that promise of income keeps them up at night when they should be dreaming sweetly about... retirement stuff.

When you reach that point, all you can do is lick your wounds, learn from your mistakes, and muster the capital that remains and invest smarter. I humbly submit to you that Chevron is a company worthy of a portion of your retirement nest egg.

CVX - Integrity Matters!

One thing I like about CVX is they never broke faith with their investors. Even in the darkest days of the last five years, when virtually every company paying a decent dividend, out of sheer necessity or just keeping stride with the times, cut or cancelled it to reallocate that cash to other purposes. Not so with CVX. Their investors have been cashing ever-increasing dividend checks while other companies were making excuses.

Source

I am a person of my word - meaning if I tell you something, you can take it to the bank. Honesty is one of the true virtues in the world in which we live, and its companion trait - integrity, adds up to qualities that seem to be diminishing in the corporate world on a daily basis. I think CVX is an honest company, whose management remembers whom they truly serve. Small-time investors like you and me, who have ponied up their hard-earned capital for a stake in the company. We are owners in-part in this enterprise and deserve to be treated that way by companies we entrust with our capital. Please read this magnificent statement from the Q-1, 2021 earnings call made by Pierre Breber, VP and CFO.

Maintaining and growing our dividend remains our top financial priority. Earlier this week, Chevron's board of directors approved a $0.05 per share dividend increase, about 4%, that positions Chevron to extend our streak to 34 consecutive years of higher annual dividend per share payouts. Since 2005, Chevron's dividend per share has grown over 7% per year beating the S&P 500 and more than 4x our peer average.

Source

CVX has a diversified portfolio that pulls in cash from upstream, and downstream in the O&G business. It is also preparing to participate in the renewable energy space. For the sake of brevity in this article, we will focus on some key upstream assets.

Upstream Key Assets

Chevron's upstream portfolio is balanced between onshore, unconventional wells in the U.S. and a wide international footprint, much of which is focused on deepwater assets.

Source

Permian and Noble Energy

Chevron has an "old oil" position in the Permian that dates back primarily to their Gulf Oil acquisition in the middle 80s. With the Noble assets figured in CVX produces 574K BOEPD from the Permian. The company curtailed capex in the Permian in response to the downdraft last year by $2.0 bn. Chevron has stated a desire in the past to ramp production toward 1-mm BOEPD, and with the higher prices we are seeing for WTI, I think it is only a matter of time before we see them pick up additional rigs.

Source

Source

If you can follow the top graphic from the CVX presentation down to the graphic showing the contour map of the Delaware basin, you will see that the CVX acreage lies in the heart of the sweetspot in Reeves, County. This area has multiple horizons in the prolific Wolfcamp A & B, and often stacked pay extends into the Bone Spring. These two formations have accounted for much of the shale revolution, yielding high EUR's, and a favorable oil to gas ratio. The CVX acreage appears to be largely Tier I and the Noble acreage is absolutely stellar. The Noble purchase brought additional high-grade assets into the Permian story for CVX. Another 35K acres and 40K BOEPD came along with Noble. Noble also brought a midstream asset that advantages CVX's Delaware and DJ basin assets. As I pointed out in the Energy Transfer (ET) article recently, these assets are increasingly difficult to replicate in today's environment and may represent a spin-off opportunity down the road.

Source

Technology impacts asset ROCE

CVX is a technology company as well and has put their own spin on developing their Permian jewel. I'll elaborate a little on the company's strategy. This is a little wonky tech-wise, but people tell me they like to hear about this sort of thing. We'll keep it light.

Optimum perforation orientation - What this means is perforating compatibly with the bedding planes (the direction and angle at which sediments were deposited). It is well-known in the completions business that this practice minimizes tectonic stresses, which leads to better connectivity in the reservoir.

Unsorted broad range mesh sand - This is intriguing to me. Normally sands are sieved to yield certain attributes. Among them - homogeneity in the particle size distribution. Getting seriously wonky here, generally speaking the more uniformity in sand size, the greater the permeability of the matrix. So, when CVX tells me they are doing just the opposite of what is taken as "gospel" in fracking... I am intrigued.

Lower proppant to fluid ratio - This trend has been established over a number of years. There are a lot of reasons for doing this, but going into them would take wonkiness to a level your brain would fuzz over without years of preparation. One driver here may be to carry the sand farther into the reservoir before the velocity falls below the minimum amount to maintain sand suspension. We'll leave it at that.

Low-viscosity stimulation fluid

Thin fluids exhibit a dynamic, "turbulent" state of flow, under low pressure regimes. This turbulence is sought after in many applications. I can see how turbulence would enhance the effectiveness of an acid/solvent flush. More turbulence is generally better than less turbulence in a stimulation.

What all of this means is that CVX can reduce costs per barrel over time with its Tier I acreage and superior technology. This is also referred to as capital efficiency.

GoM

CVX is one of the original players in the GoM. The fact that after 20 years of E&P work, it's still working in that basin is a tribute to their engineering expertise. Deepwater projects bring long-life assets into the fold with typical declines averaging ~6% annually. This is due to the naturally high turbidite permeability owing to the tumbling, heterogeneous sediment accumulation.

Source

Anchor is an amazing ~$5.7 bn project that will involve the use of a new build Drillship with a 20K psi rated blowout preventer. This rig will be used to carry out 7 subsea drills and completes that will be produced through a new build Semi-FPU. Production is estimated at 75K BOEPD and the size of the reservoir is estimated at ~450 mm recoverable barrels.

Source

CVX is one of the few companies with the technology and the resources to tackle a project like Anchor. Ten years ago the technology to do this did not exist. Projects like Anchor- ultradeep high pressure, high temperature fields are probably the future of deepwater drilling henceforth.

International

Much of CVX's international capex is directed toward the FGP-WPMP project, that will take Tengiz's current output from ~320K BOEPD and add another 260K BOEPD. CVX holds PSC license in Kazakhstan through 2033.

Chevron-TCO

Another major area for CVX is Australia where they own a 47% interest in the Gorgon deep gas and LNG project which produces ~14% of CVX's global production. This project has reached a fairly mature stage and is producing the equivalent of 440K BOEPD currently. There are still expansion opportunities with Gorgon Phase II underway, and Janz-lo approaching FID in 2021. CVX estimates the economic life of Gorgon to be ~40 years, with much of this still remaining. Gorgon also contains a Co2 sequestration facility that will reduce the carbon footprint over the project life by 40%.

CVX

Other noteworthy projects on the international scale include:

Alen in the West African country of Equatorial Guinea with first gas this year.

Leviathan in Israel's offshore deepwater coming online. This asset is a Noble Energy legacy project.

Source

Q-1 2021

Revenues improved to ~$31 bn, a $2 bn increase over Q-4 2020, with free cash flow of $3.4 bn. Much of this was due to the sharply higher realizations received globally, and slashing capex by 40% from pre-pandemic levels in early 2020. Downstream earnings were hit QoQ from the lift in upstream prices, but still managed to improve from higher margins overall. Winter storm Uri amounted to a ~$300 mm one-time hit. CVX's net debt ratio fell to 22.5%, better than ExxonMobil's, (XOM) which net debt ratio is 28%. Debt has to be repaid sometime, so lower is better. Q-1 production came to 3,121 mm BOEPD, a slight pandemic-induced decrease from the same period last year. Guidance from the company is to hold capex to current levels, ~$14 bn with much of it weighted to the second half. Production should rise over the course of the year by about 3%.

Cash from operations is now covering capex and the dividend, so it is on a sustainable path. The company also expects to resume share repurchases once deleveraging and earnings targets are met. This is always posited as a good thing, but in hindsight often results in high-priced buying averages. I wish they'd put it into the dividend. I like money now. A minor quibble here. I get that reducing the share count is good theoretically.

Source

Risks

CVX is a big target and is exposed to political risks in its Permian and GoM properties. I think this risk is manageable particularly with the carbon offset posture the company is taking. I am an optimist in that I believe that the current administration will realize its posture toward oil and gas development is unrealistic, if we want to maintain production. I could be wrong about the government I mean. One thing I am not wrong on is the power of fracking. No fracking, no shale oil to speak of as I note in the graph below.

EIA-Chart by author

Also, stating the obvious, WTI and Brent prices are driving this improvement in share price. Weakness in either would detract from this narrative.

Your Takeaway

One of the problems in reviewing a company like CVX is that it's hard to know where to stop. We could also talk about Chevron's downstream and marketing expertise, but as I noted previously, I think that would make this article a little lengthy and will save those discussions for a future review of the company.

On a trading basis, CVX is selling today for about 10X forward EV/EBITDA of ~$25 bn for 2021. Now, this is weighed down by legacy debt and should be balanced against projected EBITDA increases to $35 bn as WTI and Brent sustain higher prices this year. A 30% increase in EBITDA should drive a commensurate increase in the share price, implying a share price in the $120s. CVX is up several dollars a share from last week when I first suggested you load up in the low $100s. I maintain that viewpoint and think another $10-20 a share is baked in this year.

In terms of dividend safety, it must be noted that there are a modest gap between the company's ~$10 bn dividend obligation, ~$14 bn capex plans, and the OCF being generated as of Q-1 at $4.1 bn. OCF grew from $2.8 bn to $4.1 bn in Q-1, a 32% increase QoQ - driven by improved oil realizations that saw oil at an average of $48, from $37 in the prior quarter. We expect similar improvement over the course of the year, with a YE exit of $7-8 bn, and oil realization near $60. A level that would cover capex and dividend nicely. As recently as Q-2 of 2019 with WTI prices in the $60s, CVX was generating $35 bn in OCF on a one-year basis. Management must view this as doable given the recent dividend increase payable May 12th.

Recent weakness over the last few days has pushed the stock back under $109 a share. I think investors, including retirees, can initiate, or add to a starter position in the company at current prices and still sleep well at night. They can be confident that whatever ups and downs the stock experiences as a result of oil price fluctuations, one thing is certain. That dividend check will be in the mailbox on time without fail.

CVX is my number one pick for dividend growth and security. It also presents a fair case for growth from current levels based on cash flow and profits in the coming year.