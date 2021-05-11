Photo by goo.gl/73nyq6/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Neutral rating for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:PTON). I previously initiated on PTON in an article published on April 20, 2021.

Peloton's 3Q FY 2021 (YE June) revenue and bottom line were above market expectations, but that has not helped the company's recent stock price performance. PTON's stock price has fallen by -19% since my initiation, which is largely attributable to the company's recall of Tread and Tread+ products. More importantly, I don't think that sell-side numbers and management forecasts have completely factored in the negative effects of the recall of the Tread and Tread+ products on Peloton's 4Q FY 2021 results.

I assign a HOLD rating to Peloton, as its lofty valuations have priced the stock for perfection, and it is likely that its 4Q FY 2021 results could be below expectations.

Peloton Earnings

Peloton Interactive released its 3Q FY 2021 results on May 6, 2021, and it is noteworthy that the company's quarterly revenue exceeded $1 billion for the second consecutive quarter.

PTON's revenue grew by +141% YoY from $525 million in 3Q FY 2020 to $1,262 million in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This also represented a +19% QoQ increase as compared to the company's 2Q FY 2021 top line of $1,065 million. The company's quarterly sales were ahead of market expectations by approximately +12%. Peloton's solid revenue growth in the most recent quarter was the result of growth in both Connected Fitness product sales and subscription fees.

Peloton's Connected Fitness product sales jumped by +140% YoY to $1,023 million in 3Q FY 2021. In my April 2021 initiation article, I highlighted that PTON had "committed to an additional investment of $100 million with the aim of restoring delivery wait times (for its Connected Fitness products) to normalized levels by end of FY 2021." This has paid off with the company earning an additional $125 million of revenue in the third quarter of this fiscal year, that was previously expected to be only recognized in 4Q FY 2021. In other words, Peloton managed to deliver more products and clear the delivery backlog at a faster pace in the most recent quarter than it had earlier anticipated. As an illustration, delivery times for PTON's flagship Bike product came down to pre-COVID levels of between one and three weeks.

Separately, PTON's subscription fee revenue rose by +144% YoY to $239 million in the third quarter of FY 2021. This came about as the number of Connected Fitness subscriptions and Peloton Digital subscriptions increased by +135% YoY and +404% YoY to 2.08 million and 891,000, respectively in 3Q FY 2021. For the Peloton Digital subscription, content and classes are only accessible via members' mobile devices, and not linked with Peloton's bikes and treadmills like the Connected Fitness subscription. Specifically, the exceptionally high +404% YoY increase in Peloton Digital subscriptions was driven by the company introducing new classes that did not require either a treadmill or a bike, such as Pilates, and the addition of new star instructors like Bradley Rose, who is also an actor and model.

More importantly, Peloton's members are becoming more engaged. The average workouts per month per Connected Fitness subscription grew by +47% YoY from 17.7 in 3Q FY 2020 to 26.0 in 3Q FY 2021. This was even higher than the prior peak of 24.7 workouts per month per Connected Fitness subscriber registered in 4Q FY 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) during the peak of the pandemic. Furthermore, the churn rate for Connected Fitness subscriptions remained very low at 0.31% in 3Q FY 2021.

In terms of earnings, Peloton Interactive's 3Q FY 2021 net loss per share of -$0.03 was also much better than Wall Street analysts' consensus quarterly earnings estimates of -$0.13. The faster-than-expected deliveries and stronger-than-revenue growth, coupled with positive operating leverage, translated into an EBITDA of $63.2 million for PTON in the most recent quarter, which also exceeded the company's earlier 3Q FY 2021 EBITDA guidance of $10 million by a mile. That flowed down to the bottom line, which allowed Peloton Interactive to deliver a significant earnings beat in 3Q FY 2021 as well.

Notwithstanding the company's good 3Q FY 2021 financial performance, sell-side analysts in general are becoming less positive on Peloton. The median and mean target prices for PTON have been reduced by -8% and -6% to $135.00 and $132.72, respectively since the beginning of 2021, according to S&P Capital IQ data. Also, Peloton's FY 2021 full-year earnings per share market consensus estimate has been cut by -5.5% and -7.2% in the past one month and three months, respectively. I evaluate PTON's recent stock price performance and the company's financial forecasts in the subsequent sections of this article.

PTON Stock Price

PTON's stock price has decreased by -19% from $107.75 as of April 19, 2021 to $87.49 as of May 10, 2021, since I initiated on Peloton Interactive's shares with a HOLD highlighting the stock's "rich valuations." Peloton's shares closed at a new eight-month low of $82.62 on May 5, 2021 prior to the company's 3Q 2021 earnings release. After Peloton announced better-than-expected financial results on May 6, 2021, its share price did rebound by +6% in the subsequent five trading days to close at $87.49 on May 10, 2021.

It is no surprise that Peloton's share price fell by -15% on May 5, 2021, after the company disclosed that it will conduct "two separate voluntary recalls of Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmills." The company also revealed that it has "stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+ and continues to work on additional hardware modifications." PTON had earlier refuted claims of product safety issues with the Tread+ highlighted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC in mid-April 2021. This is naturally perceived to be negative for Peloton, as an acknowledgment of the safety issues with its Tread products will hurt its brand equity. Also, there are financial effects associated with the product recall, which is detailed in the next section of this article.

With the recent share price decline, it is worthy to revisit Peloton Interactive's valuations.

PTON currently trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 6.0 times and 4.4 times, respectively. It is also valued by the market at 99.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA and 48.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA.

Most of the company's competitors such as Mirror and Tonal are not publicly listed. But Peloton trades at a significant premium to listed fitness peer companies based on forward EV/EBITDA multiples. On the other hand, the Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation metric is typically used for services or subscription companies, so this might not be suitable for assessing PTON as the company still generates more than 80% of its revenue from fitness product sales as opposed to subscriptions fees. In other words, I still view Peloton's shares as being very expensive, despite the recent share price correction.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Peloton

Stock Consensus Current Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Current Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Forward One-Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Planet Fitness (PLNT) 34.1 22.2 14.7 9.7 Lululemon Athletica (LULU) 30.5 24.6 7.4 6.2 Nautilus (NLS) 4.0 5.5 0.8 0.9

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Peloton Stock Forecast

The main drivers of Peloton's 4Q FY 2021 and full-year FY 2021 financial forecasts will be the recall of the Tread & Tread+ products and the acquisition of commercial fitness equipment manufacturer Precor.

The consolidation of Precor's financials in 4Q FY 2021 is expected to add $60 million to PTON's top line in the current quarter according to management guidance. In the medium to long term, Precor is expected to help Peloton expand its US manufacturing operations and also cross-sell its products to Precor's existing commercial clients. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the acquisition of Precor will be a minor earnings drag with a -$5 million hit to 4Q FY 2021 EBITDA as per the company's estimates.

The more significant factor influencing Peloton's 4Q FY 2021 results is the product recall. PTON has guided that the Tread product recall will cause the company to lose $165 million in revenue and $16 million in EBITDA for the current quarter. The $165 million in expected revenue loss includes the impact of both refunds and the suspension of deliveries for the Tread product line.

Taking into account these two key factors mentioned above, Peloton Interactive is expecting revenue of $915 million and $4 billion for 4Q FY 2021 and FY 2021, respectively. PTON also sees itself achieving 4Q FY 2021 EBITDA of -$60 million and full-year FY 2021 EBITDA of +$240 million. Sell-side analysts' forecasts are in line with management guidance, with market consensus implying FY 2021 revenue of $4,024 million and EBITDA of $244 million for Peloton in the current fiscal year. Assuming Wall Street is right, Peloton's top line and EBITDA will expand by +120% and +107% YoY, respectively for full-year FY 2021.

In my opinion, I think that both management and sell-side analysts are too optimistic on the company's prospects in 4Q FY 2021.

First, only $50 million of the $165 million guided revenue loss in 4Q FY 2021 is attributable to product refunds (i.e. the bulk of the expected revenue loss is relating to the suspension of deliveries). This assumes that approximately 10% of PTON's Tread and Tread+ products will be refunded by its customers. Although Pelton's customers have the flexibility of refunding their products by latest November 2022, the initial refund rate could be much higher than what management is currently assuming. This represents significant downside risks to Peloton's 4Q FY 2021 revenue and earnings.

Secondly, there could be a spillover effect from the Tread product line recall, which leads to lower sales of Peloton Interactive's flagship Bike products. It is not unreasonable to assume that a certain proportion of consumers will be initially wary of buying any products from a company with alleged safety issues. It is noteworthy that management revenue guidance for 4Q FY 2021 assumes that the company's Bike unit sales will still be more than three times as high as compared to 4Q FY 2019. In my opinion, Peloton's Bike sales in 4Q FY 2021 could possibly disappoint the market, due to consumer confidence being temporarily affected by the recall.

Thirdly, my view is that people will eventually work out less at home, as the coronavirus pandemic is gradually brought under the control and the economy re-opens. According to Bloomberg, approximately 34.8% of the US population has already been fully vaccinated. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has also declined significantly in the past three months as per the chart below. I expect Peloton's pace of product sales and new subscription growth to eventually slow, as some consumers switch to working out outside of their homes. This could happen as early as 4Q FY 2021, as the strong 3Q FY 2021 numbers could have already represented a peak for the company.

New Daily Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 Cases In the US

Source: Worldometer

In a nutshell, the recall of the Tread and Tread+ products is negative for Peloton's 4Q FY 2021 financial results, but I don't think that both management guidance and sell-side estimates have fully factored in the negative impact of this event.

Is PTON Stock A Buy Or Sell

PTON stock is neither a BUY nor SELL for me. I rate the company's shares as HOLD, as its lofty valuations have priced the stock for perfection with no room for revenue & earnings disappointment.

In my initiation article, I emphasized that I liked Peloton Interactive as a business for the long term due to its "strong following" and "compelling value proposition." My views have not changed, but Peloton is much less attractive as an investment candidate in the short term. I believe there is a good chance of several risk factors for the stock (highlighted below) materializing in 4Q FY 2021 and beyond.

The key risk factors for Peloton include a larger-than-expected negative impact associated with the recall of the Tread & Tread+ products, an increasing number of consumers reverting to exercising outside of their homes as the pandemic is contained, and a de-rating of PTON's valuations with growth stocks losing favor to re-opening plays & cyclical stocks.