Imara, Inc. (IMRA) CEO Rahul Ballal on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imara, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2021 08:30 ET

Michael Gray - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

Rahul Ballal - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Joseph Schwartz - SVB Leerink

Michael Gray

Okay. Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Imara's first quarter 2021 conference call.

I'd like to remind everyone that various statements we make during this conference call about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we filed with the SEC this morning as well as any other filings that we make with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so even if our views change. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Imara's President and CEO, Rahul Ballal. I'll return following Rahul's discussion to review our first quarter financial results, and we'll then open the call for questions. Rahul?

Rahul Ballal

Thanks, Mike. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this morning's call. The start of 2021 has been a productive period for Imara. It marks beginning of a data-rich year for both our sickle cell and beta-thalassemia clinical programs. We have made substantial enrollment progress in our Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, which are designed to test higher doses of IMR-687.

We are now conducting these studies at 75 clinical trial sites across 20 countries and a fully enrolled the transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia arm of the Forte trial, closing new screening activities for that subgroup. We remain on track to complete the protocol-driven interim analysis for the Ardent and Forte trials and expect to report interim data in the second half of 2021 for both these programs. We also expect to report data from the primary analysis for both these studies in the first half of 2022 and data from the final analysis in the second half of 2022. This progress is a testament to the entire company across very function and I'm appreciative and excited by this momentum.

Importantly, following the recommendation of independent Data Monitoring Committees, we have opened the higher dose treatment arms in both Phase IIb clinical trials and are currently testing IMR-687 at daily doses of up to 400 milligram. With the high dose open in both trials, three out of every four patients are being randomized to an active treatment arm.

With the high dose being enriched, and a two high dose, one low dose, one placebo schema, which is a two-to-one-to-one randomization. Both interim readout in the second half of 2021 will have patients from the high dose arm. In addition to our progress in the Phase IIb clinical trials, we reported top-line data from our Phase IIa clinical trial of IMR-687 in sickle cell disease, in which IMR-687 was well tolerated and in which we saw promising reductions in the rate of vaso-occlusive crises or VOCs with variable changes in HbF and F-cells. We also reported preliminary data from our Phase IIa open-label extension trial, which showed that IMR-687 at doses of 200-milligram was well tolerated and in which increases in fetal hemoglobin and F-cells we're observed. We plan to present comprehensive VOC data from the larger 93 patient Phase IIa parent study, as well as additional data from the ongoing open label extension trial at the European Hematology Association or EHA 2021 Virtual Congress in June.

We've also been working to explore the therapeutic potential of IMR-687 in additional indications. We're pleased to have successfully completed pre-clinical studies of IMR-687 in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction or HFpEF, and have submitted an abstract to upcoming cardiovascular meeting later in 2021. We continue to formulate a protocol for a proof of concept study with our Clinical Advisory Board, which is made up of leading cardiologists.

Lastly, in March, we launched the second annual Real Impact Grants program to support local community-based organizations, serving patients and families affected by rare blood disorders. 2020 marked an incredibly difficult time for those living with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia and many of these challenges remain as we move through 2021. We expect to increase grant funding under the Real Impact Program from 125,000, 2020 to up to 150,000 in 2021 across three key areas including social determinants of health, including COVID-19 relief, virtual support program, and community-based organization or CBO capacity. We continue to strive to put our patients first, and the Real Impact grant program is a key embodiment of our core mission. We expect awards to be made in June and we look forward to supporting the 2021 recipients and their ongoing commitment to the patient community.

I would now like to spend a few minutes with further details on our core programs before turning the call back to Mike to review financial results. I'll begin with an overview of recent progress from our Phase IIb clinical trials of IMR-687 including the Ardent trial in adult patients with sickle cell disease and the Forte trial in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. We continue to expand the global footprint for our Ardent and Forte studies with 35 and 40 active clinical centers respectively and across 20 countries with additional near-term activation of centers. This clinical operations effort has resulted in accelerating enrollment in both the Ardent and Forte trials and we now have fully enrolled, the transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia arm in Forte trial.

Having randomized over 60 patients in this arm. As mentioned earlier, we remain on track to complete the respective protocol-driven interim analysis for these Phase IIb trials in the second half of 2021 and I'm pleased to reaffirm this guidance from earlier this year. With increasing enrollment, we now expect data from the primary analysis from each of these trials in the first half of 2022 and data from the final analysis from each of these trials in the second half of 2022. This is a significant accomplishment and demonstrates our team's ability to effectively conduct these studies in the backdrop of a global pandemic. And I'd like to take this opportunity to thank them for their tireless commitment to these studies. During the first quarter, separate independent Data Monitoring Committees for the Ardent and Forte trials recommend the opening of the higher dose IMR-687 treatment arm in each of these studies following review of the available safety and tolerability data.

These additional arms were pre-specified in the two protocols and enrollment is proceeding in each study at the IMR-687 higher dose, which is once-daily dosing of 300-milligram or 400-milligram based on patient weight. IMR-687 overdose, which is once-daily dose of 200-milligram or 300-milligram based on patient weight or placebo.

As a reference point, our recently completed Phase IIa clinical trial in sickle cell disease started as low as 50 milligram per day and escalated sequentially to 100-milligram or 200-milligram per day over 16 to 24 weeks. Dosing in the Phase IIb clinical trials is substantially higher both at the starting dose and through the treatment period starting as high as 400-milligram on day one and without a dose titration. As a reminder, the Ardent Phase IIb trial will enroll approximately 99 adult patients with sickle cell disease and is a double-blind randomized trial, the patients will be stratified by use of hydroxyurea as well as by region.

The planned primary efficacy objective is to evaluate the proportion of patients with fetal hemoglobin response defined as an increase of HBF of 3% or greater from baseline to week 24 versus placebo and the trial is powered for statistical significance for this endpoint. Patients will continue on treatment through 52 weeks to provide data for planned secondary and additional endpoints, including the key secondary endpoint evaluating IMR-687 versus placebo but annualized VOCs.

Other secondary endpoints include time to first VOC, HBF associated biomarkers, indices of red cell hemolysis, white blood cell adhesion, and quality of life measures. Forte trial will evaluate safety and tolerability of IMR-687 in approximately 60 transfusion-dependent patients and approximately 60 non-transfusion-dependent patients. For transfusion-dependent patients, we plan to evaluate the effects of IMR-687 versus placebo on transfusion burden, pre transfusion hemoglobin, and the change in iron load as a result of transfusion during the trial, and in comparison to historical rates in the 12 weeks prior to study start.

The Forte trial will also examine additional exploratory endpoints as well as safety and PK endpoints. Safety and tolerability of IMR-687 will be assessed after 24 weeks of dosing. I will next turn very briefly to our Phase IIa clinical trial. We disclosed topline results in January, in which IMR-687 was well tolerated and there was promising reductions in the rates of vaso-occlusive crises and variable changes in certain biomarkers including HbF and F-cells were observed. We look forward to presenting comprehensive VOC data from this completed 93 patient placebo-controlled Phase IIa clinical trial at EHA next month as VOCs remain an important clinical outcome for this program. I'll now turn to our Phase IIa open-label extension trial or OLE trial for which we reported new data in March.

We believe this new data help reestablish HbF and F-cell activity from treatment with 200-milligrams of IMR-687 after seeing variables results from these biomarkers in the Phase IIa trial. As a reminder, the four-year OLE trial allows patients from the Phase IIa program to enroll in a long-term safety and tolerability study of IMR-687 following completion of the Phase IIa trial.

The OLE trial was initially designed for patients, who were administered a daily dose of 100-milligram of IMR-687 and in the second quarter of 2020 a protocol and then increase the daily dose to 200-milligram. A preliminary review of 24 patients enrolled in the OLE program as of December 31, 2020 demonstrated IMR-687 was well tolerated and had a safety profile similar to that observed in the Phase IIa clinical trial.

Approximately 12 of these patients had evaluable PD biomarker data for at least four months of treatment on the OLE trial. Biomarker results demonstrated absolute increases in both HbF and F-cells after four months of treatment. In addition to this four-month data, in March, we also provided an update on two case narratives that we most recently reported at the American Society Hematology Annual Meeting December 2020. Both patients continue to see increased HbF from baseline of greater or equal to 4.5% and increases from baseline in F-cell versions. Falling in line with our higher dose arm in the Phase IIb studies, a separate safety review committee has approved dose escalation in the OLE trial to a minimum daily dose of 300-milligram with certain patients being eligible for a daily dose of 400 milligram based upon their weight. This same weight gain-driven approach is employed in both of our Phase IIb programs and is an efficient way to maximize exposure and maintain safety. We have submitted a revised protocol to the FDA and MHRA, and expect to start transitioning patients to higher doses of IMR-687 in mid-2021 on the OLE study.

We also expect to present additional data from the OLE including eight-month PD biomarker and VOC data at the upcoming EHA Congress. In conclusion, we believe that the first quarter marked another productive period for Imara in both enrollment gains and the important transition to administering higher doses of IMR-687. We look forward to updating you on our further progress including multiple data readouts planned in 2021. Thank you.

And I will now turn the call back to Mike to review our financial results. Mike?

Michael Gray

Thank you, Rahul. Our first quarter 2021 results can be found in the press release that we issued this morning, which I'll summarize now. More details are also included in the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC also earlier this morning. R&D expenses were $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The increase of $1.3 million was primarily related to our development efforts of IMR-687 as well as increased personnel-related and other R&D operating costs. General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase of $1.6 million was primarily due to increased personnel-related and other G&A operating costs as a result of operating as a public company. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $10.3 million or $0.58 per share for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $15.1 million dollars or $4.31 per share for the first quarter of 2020.

The first quarter 2020 net loss attributable to common stockholders included a $7.9 million charge associated with depletion of Series B convertible stock. We ended the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $75.6 million and we expect that this will be sufficient to fund our planned operations into mid-2022.

And that concludes our prepared remarks. Could you please open the line for questions? Brandy, we're ready for questions. If you could open the line.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Hi, Rahul and Mike. Thanks very much for taking the questions. I had a few on the interim analysis for Ardent and Forte. At first, Rahul I thought, I heard you say that the interim analysis will include patients that have enrolled on the higher dose arms, so, could you confirm that. Second, what aspect of the protocol triggers the timing of the interim analysis for Ardent and Fote? And finally, what in your view would constitute a positive outcome for the interim analysis for both of these trials? Thanks.

Rahul Ballal

Thanks, Yigal. I appreciate the questions. Number one. Yes, I can confirm for both interim analysis for the Ardent and Forte trial that they will include higher doses and the higher dose arm of IMR-687. Number two; the pre-specified protocol driven analysis for those trials to report out are the following: 33 patients randomized at 24 weeks for the sickle cell Ardent trial and approximately 30 patients for the beta-cell trial, the Forte trial. And then finally, I think your question was referencing what we see as positive outcomes. They're slightly different. For the beta-thalassemia trial, we'll be looking at a combination, this is our first trial in patients so, we will be looking at a combination of safety and efficacy. Specifically for the transfusion-dependent subgroup we'll be looking for reduced transfusion burden as long as -- in addition to looking for pre-transfusion hemoglobin and safety. For the non-transfusion patients, we'll be looking at PD biomarker specifically fetal hemoglobin and hemoglobin. And what constitute success for me is seeing that higher doses of IMR-687 in that trial are well tolerated in a beta-thalassemia patient population as well as starting to see some of those improvements in transfusion burden, in the transfusion dependent patients as well as some improvements in biomarkers in the non-transfusion dependent patients.

So, that's the beta-thalassemia study. Sickle cell study is slightly different. It's our second trial in sickle cell and it is a powered study. So, for those interim analysis, the 33 patients at 24 weeks, we'll be looking specifically at the efficacy endpoint of fetal hemoglobin as well as upsells and making sure that we understand that if [indiscernible] in those 33 patients is trending positive of the placebo. I can't give you a number in terms of what I would say is a successful outcome, but certainly we like to see improved response rate in those patients on active and hopefully we see some of the dose dependent improvements because there are two arms that are active in the sickle cell trial, a low dose and high dose versus placebo. So, it'd be nice to see dose-dependent improvement in response, as well as fetal hemoglobin response in the active versus placebo arms.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, great. That's super helpful. I actually had a question on the additional indications for IMR-687. Could you just summarize quickly the conclusions from the preclinical heart failure studies and what specifically about the mechanism for 687 suggests an opportunity in HFpEF, but not in HFrEF or is HFrEF just a potential avenue that you would consider down the road, when you have more information?

Rahul Ballal

Yes. Sure. So, we run three preclinical studies in the heart failure with preserved EF phenotype. Two of them are preventative as they require -- they have an insult of an agent that creates the HFpEF phenotype through an angiotensin II and aldosterone II treated mouse model. Those two are preventative models. So, you treat the patient -- the mouse with a caustic agent and ultimately on top at IMR-687 and IMR-687 has been protective of those specifically in three areas. The first one in hypertrophy, the second one in fibrosis, and the third one in inflammation. So, works in a multimodal approach in a preventative model. Then we took it one step further into a therapeutic model we treated a DB mice that had generated the phenotype after 20 weeks of eating and getting bigger and those mice have phenotype for HFpEF, then you treat those mice who have the phenotype in a treatment approach for eight weeks of IMR-687 and we saw the similar reductions in hyper -- cardiac hypertrophy, reductions in inflammation and reduction in fibrosis.

Across all three models, the key takeaway finding as we see a reduction in anti-pro BNP as a biomarker of cardiac stress and as you asked a question about mechanistically why that could be relevant PDE9 uniquely works in the in neprolysin cyclic GMP pathway and so it is a uniquely configured for HFpEF versus HFrEF and specifically we found preclinically that PDE9 is over-expressed in a number of models in HFpEF and our three model showed an increase in PDE9 expression when that phenotype developed and we were able to reduce that PDE9 expression with our PDE9 inhibitor. So, there is a mechanistic, direct mechanistic relevance of PDE9 overexpression in that HFpEF model. And so that's why we believe it's uniquely positioned for this indication versus HFrEF. And we will be -- as I said on the call will be [indiscernible] that whole package in the fall of 2021 at a cardiovascular meeting.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Got it. Thank you, Rahul.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning to everyone. This is [indiscernible] on for Matthew. A question from us on sickle cell disease. You have commented that your preclinical work suggested that the driver of the 687 efficacy is that time that the PK remains above IC90. We are wondering whether you have validated these in the Phase IIa data and how your expectations would change in case other PK parameters, such as the Cmax or AUC turn out to be the efficacy drivers? Thank you.

Rahul Ballal

Thank you. So couple of answers to that question, and I appreciate you asking it, we will be presenting some additional data that we had that look at exposure response and help start determining that concept around time above the IC90 or trough levels in addition to looking at Cmax and AUC. So, that data is in front of us and certainly we'll be presenting part of that at EHA. Number two, the advantage of going up on dose of up to 400-milligram is you check the box across a number of these different PK parameters. Number one, you increase AUC exposure by going up to 400-milligram. You certainly increase Cmax and you increased trough levels past the, the IC90 for 24 hours.

And so part of the reason that we like going up on dose and this is not just for the Phase IIb program, but for the open label extension is we get to see the advantages of those PK parameters play out across the exposure response curve. And so as you think about the Phase IIb data coming in the interim analysis we'll be doing additional work on the PK side of things, specifically for beta thalassemia to help us understand and continue to realize the potential of higher dose treatment, including AUC, C24 as you noted in Cmax.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Very useful. Looking forward to the data.

Rahul Ballal

Thank you.

Joseph Schwartz

Hi, thanks very much. I have a -- my first question is similar to Yigal's first question on when he asked about the interim analysis and what that entails. I was hoping you could do the same and walk us through what the primary analysis will entail? Is that a new look I only recall interim and final analysis before? But maybe I missed something. And so in addition to what primary entails, will you be able to make any course corrections based on what you're seeing in each of these analysis? And is the regulatory agencies okay with you unblinding and each of these looks and keeping the trial intact?

Rahul Ballal

Yes. It's a good question. Let me walk you through. So, we've always had a primary -- an interim a primary in the final Joe and that's in part due to the fact that the studies are quite long as you know. Let me walk you through both studies both sickle and beta-thalassemia to give you at least a snapshot of what we expect to see in report out. The interim analysis as we've guided to in the second half of this year, we'll look at 33 patients at 24 weeks and I really look at that as a, as a check the box on exposure safety, tolerability, and initial understanding of PD biomarker. The primary analysis, which is the statistically powered time point, which is 99 patients at 24 weeks will be a rigorous and statistically powered analysis of HbF at in 99 patients and looking for that response of 3% or greater. It will also step down in a hierarchical fashion to look at annualized VOCs at their primary analysis as well as looking at time till first VOC and then a litany of other secondary and exploratory biomarkers that will be done in an hierarchical fashion to maintain power and preserve alpha.

And as you know, the study is a 52-week treatment paradigm. So, patients will be read out at week 24, but those 99 patients are the ones that continue. We'll go through a treatment link. And so that 52-week period will be part of the final analysis and of course we'll look at annualized VOC. The primary analysis as we've guided will be in the first half of 2022. That final analysis which look at the 52-week time point specifically focused on VOCs will be in the second half of 2022. The beta-thalassemia program is slightly different. It's shorter in length. It's a nine-month treatment paradigm and a six-month primary. And so for the interim analysis will be again looking at a subset of patients, 30 patients at 24 weeks in the second half of this year. In the first half of 2022 we'll be looking at 60 patients in the TDT arm and a subset of those in the NTDT arm at 24 weeks. And in the second half of 2022, we will be looking at that nine months or 36-week time point in beta-thalassemia.

So, just taking a step back, that will be the 420 patients in both the NTD and TD subgroup in those final analysis. And so the difference overall between primary and final in beta-thalassemia is 24 weeks versus 36 weeks, the difference in sickle between primary and final is 24 weeks versus 52 weeks, and I've already delineated the timeframe for that. Does that help?

Joseph Schwartz

That makes a lot of sense. Absolutely. Thank you. That's helpful again. And then in your queue highlights that you're planning to perform a stat MAD study looking at what appears to be up to twice the doses that are being studied currently. Can you talk about that decision, is that based on anything that you've seen so far from a response exposure analysis?

Rahul Ballal

Yes. Sure. So, when we opened up the higher dose arms for the Phase IIb studies for both beta-thalassemia in January and sickle cell in March, we open those dose arms and wanted to see how higher doses we're doing and if they're well-tolerated. Those doses are proceeding. We believe obviously we're blinded. We believe that the safety signals from those higher doses points to tolerability. And so part of the rationale to start a SAD MD study is continue to explore higher doses beyond 400-milligrams as you noted and so certainly we believe that this SAD MD study will allow us to potentially expand the dose range for IMR-687 and we just wanted to have that optionality as we had and are going through the Phase IIb programs. Will we implement higher doses of IMR-687 potentially? That is data dependent upon that SAD MD study but we wanted to make sure that we had an opportunity to do that, which is why we started the study now versus later.

Joseph Schwartz

Very helpful. Thanks again for taking my question.

Rahul Ballal

Thanks, Joe.

Rahul Ballal

Thank you, everyone. We'll appreciate you joining us this morning. We look forward to future updates as a data-rich year and we're excited to have [indiscernible] enrollment to have that data later this year, and see you at EHA. Thank you.

