Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) reported its Q1 results highlighted by a big boost to sales and earnings from the company's COVID-vaccine developed with Germany-based BioNTech SE (BNTX). Indeed, the vaccine is now arguably the most important medical breakthrough of the last several decades proving to be a significant step towards ending the global pandemic. More importantly, Pfizer's first-to-market advantage with "BNT162b2" has reaffirmed the company's world-class research and development capabilities setting up a positive long-term outlook across its entire drug pipeline.

We are bullish on shares of PFE, which offers a rare combination of attractive value, compelling 4% dividend yield, and significant upside potential. While there is some uncertainty regarding the long-term demand trajectory for BNT162b2, Pfizer maintains solid underlying growth and earnings potential from its broader pharmaceutical business. We expect shares to trade higher benefiting from ongoing operational and financial momentum.

Pfizer Earnings

Pfizer reported Q1 earnings on May 4th with EPS of $0.93, up 47% year over year and also $0.15 ahead of estimates. Revenue in the quarter at $14.6 billion climbed 42% compared to Q1 year and was nearly $1 billion above the consensus.

The story here was the early rollout of COVID vaccine formally approved for emergency use authorization in late December during Q4. In this regard, the volume and timing of the vaccine sales were stronger than expected, reaching $3.5 billion or 24% of the firm-wide revenue in Q1. The gross margin decreased to 71.1% from 80.8% in the period last year, given the sales mix shifting towards BNT162b2 where it considers a 50% gross profit split with BioNTech. Nevertheless, the financial results were robust as the adjusted sales, information, and administrative expenses "SI&A" increased by only 7% y/y, which supported the higher profitability.

An important point is the momentum across the rest of the business as revenues grew 8% y/y excluding the BNT162b2. In other words, Pfizer's underlying sales and earnings are up from levels even before the pandemic. The Oncology segment revenues in Q1 climbed 18% y/y led to strong performance from key medicines like "Xtandi" as a cancer therapy with sales up 28% y/y and "Inlyta" to fight kidney cancer treatment, which posted a 34% y/y sales growth.

Operating revenue for the Internal Medicine group was 11% y/y higher compared to the period last year. Sales of "Eliquis", a market-leading drug to reduce the risk of stroke and blood clots in people who have atrial fibrillation, were also a strong point for the company with sales up 25% y/y as the product gained market share gains in various regions worldwide. Pfizer is also finding success with its rare diseases drug in "Vyndaqel/Vyndamax" where sales increased 88% y/y. On the other hand, there was some weakness from the "Prevnar 13" vaccine with sales down 20% y/y as management cited an ongoing decrease in doctor wellness visits during the pandemic continuing to disrupt preventative healthcare trends overall.

Other developments in the quarter were continued progress in moving forward the extensive drug pipeline. As of May 4th, the company has 100 programs across all stages of discovery including 10 in registration. The most recent approval has been "LORBRENA" for an expanded indication of a type of non-small cell lung cancer. Longer term, the company is looking to leverage the experience and insight gained from the development of the COVID vaccine into more mRNA-based vaccines including a flu vaccine set to enter clinical trial later this year.

Finally, the company ended the quarter with $12.2 billion in cash and equivalents against $35.6 billion in long-term debt. Considering EBITDA over approximately $15 billion over the past year, we calculate a net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.6x, which we believe highlights an overall strong balance sheet position. Notably, cash flows are expected to increase going forward, which may provide some room for further deleveraging as part of our bullish cash in the stock.

PFE Management Guidance

Management has increased its 2021 financial targets based on new estimates for shipping BNT162b2, which continues to receive supply contracts from governments worldwide. Pfizer expects to generate $26 billion in revenue this year with the COVID vaccine based on delivering 1.6 billion doses considering amounts under contract. Availability in more countries, along with indications for adolescents, is set to maintain the sales momentum over the rest of the year.

Pfizer is working off an assumption that the COVID vaccine becomes a regular ongoing type of vaccination similar to current influenza "flu vaccines" on the market. Notably, the company is expanding its manufacturing capacity to reach 2.5 billion doses by year-end, and 3.0 billion in 2022. Some countries, including Canada, have already secured millions of doses in supply out towards 2024. Management commented on this theme during the conference call:

Based on what we have seen, we believe that the durable demand from our COVID-19 vaccine, similar to that of the flu vaccines, is a likely outcome. We want to be a long-term partner to health authorities around the world in their ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, including their planning for an ongoing pandemic vaccination approach that is fit for purpose to local requirements. To that end, together with our partner, BioNTech, we expect to have the capacity to manufacture at least 3 billion doses in 2022.

Pfizer now expects total 2021 revenues in a range between $70.5 billion and $72.5 billion, up more than $10 billion compared to the prior guidance issued during the Q4 earnings release back in February. The midpoint of the estimate implies a 68% increased operationally compared to 2020. The adjusted EPS target between $3.55 and $3.65 is also up from the prior $3.10 and $3.20 guidance. If confirmed, the earnings estimate would represent a 55% increase over 2020.

It's important to recognize that the growth here for Pfizer is more than just the COVID program. The company guidance for 2021, excluding the impact of BNT162b2 implies 6% revenue and 11% earnings growth over 2020 and also 34% higher EPS compared to 2019, which was the year before the pandemic. The results beyond COVID are more indicative of the underlying strength of the operating momentum, which is a reflection of the company's leadership in the broader pharmaceutical industry with best-in-class drugs. There is some confidence here that the company's long-term outlook is secure with or without the COVID business. Long term, Pfizer is guiding for 6% annual revenue growth through 2025 excluding BNT162b2.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

According to consensus estimates, the market forecast for Pfizer's revenue in 2021 at $71.4 billion is within the company guidance range, while the EPS estimate of $3.69 is slightly above the upper range of the management's target. What's more interesting is looking ahead towards 2022 and 2023 where the market expects revenues to pull back to $60.1 billion and $56 billion over the next two years.

This outlook suggests that the demand for the COVID vaccine will slow going forward compared to what may be a "peak" in sales this year. The outlook roughly translates to about 50% lower BNT162b2 sales in 2022 and another 50% decline in 2023 sequentially, while Pfizer management has not offered official targets for these years.

This is the most uncertain aspect in the outlook for Pfizer as it may be too early to speculate how the global vaccination effort to control the pandemic will evolve going forward. There is a thought that the vaccine may be necessary on an annual basis indefinitely, with a "booster" single dose, or a new formulation targeting potential variants. This would be the best-case scenario for Pfizer which would essentially capture a long runway of recurring sales. On the other hand, it's also possible that with enough success this year in vaccinating the global population, including from other vaccine manufacturers, the virus could effectively be eradicated through a level of herd immunity, meaning "billions" of doses won't be necessary every year going forward.

Either way, our take is that the estimates through 2023 are reasonable as is and may end up being conservative setting up Pfizer to outperform expectations. The current outlook for earnings is overall very positive for the company that will translate into incrementally billions of dollars in excess free cash flow supporting its long-term strategic flexibility and shareholder returns.

Pfizer Stock Forecast

In terms of valuation, the biggest takeaway is that shares of PFE appear undervalued or even cheap relative to the stock's own historical average of trading multiples. Compared to a 5-year average P/E ratio of 20x, the current consensus EPS for 2021 and 2022 imply a forward P/E of 11x and 12.4x for each of the next two years. Similarly, the forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 9.7x based on 2021 estimates is also under the 5-year average closer to 14x.

One explanation for the currently "depressed" multiples or discount to the company's historical valuation is based on the uncertainty for the long-term projections of the COVID vaccine business. What is most impressive to us is that, if we just consider the earnings outlook for 2021, excluding the BNT162b2 impact, the company guidance for EPS between $2.50 to $2.60 implies a forward P/E of ~15x. In other words, a bullish case for PFE is that the underlying business alone beyond COVID can justify the current stock price, and any incremental potential by BNT162b2 is simply a bonus for investors. The point is that we believe there is still significant upside for Pfizer as it maintains it consolidates its growth and earnings momentum.

PFE Stock Price

Shares of PFE have traded in a relatively tight range, bouncing between $33 and $38 as an average over the past two years. From the chart below, the insight is both the strong rally from the lows in March where the stock is up about 19% over the period, but still flat compared to levels going back to 2019.

(source: finviz)

Over the past 3 years, PFE has also underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) which tracks all the healthcare sector stocks within the S&P 500 Index. Beyond the COVID vaccine boost this year, otherwise softer growth over the last few years compared to other biotechs likely limited the sentiment towards the stock and pressured returns. Still, we view the recent momentum as the early stages of a breakout higher in shares that can narrow this performance gap going forward. We believe Pfizer deserves a premium valuation to the sector given its underlying strength.

Pfizer Dividend

The other dynamic to consider is the PFE's dividend yield at 3.9% based on a $0.39 per share quarter rate. Pfizer has increased its dividend every year since 2009 with a payout ratio on earnings averaging 65% over the period. Considering the strong earnings outlook this year, the payout ratio on an annualized basis at 40% is on the lower end for the company, suggesting there is room for dividend growth going forward.

Is Pfizer Stock a Buy

There's a lot to like about Pfizer which appears to be successfully executing on a generational opportunity to meet a demand for one of the most important global vaccination efforts in history. While we can all hope that the COVID pandemic will quickly disappear, Pfizer is positioned to continue supplying world governments for the foreseeable future as COVID is more likely to remain a recurring global healthcare challenge. One of the most extensive drug pipelines in the industry across market-leading oncology and internal medicine segment therapies highlight the broader positive long-term outlook for the company.

We rate shares of PFE as a buy with a price target of $50.00 implying 29% upside from the current level and a 14x multiple on consensus 2021 EPS. This is a level that we believe reflects the near-term financial impact of the COVID vaccine which strengthens Pfizer's financial profile adding flexibility to its broader R&D initiatives. Our price target also suggests the dividend yield for the stock will narrow towards 3% which has precedence considering the yield approached that level back in 2018.

The bullish case here is that the company can exceed near-term expectations related to profitability as it leverages the manufacturing capabilities to drive margins higher. We also see an upside to revenue estimates through 2023 with an expectation that the COVID vaccine program will remain in high demand.

To the downside, the risk comes down to the possibility that growth simply underperforms. Weaker than expected results in the upcoming quarters would likely pressure the stock. There is also the risk for some negative headlines related to the efficacy of the COVID vaccine undermining its long-term potential. A faster than expected decline in COVID cases worldwide limiting near-term demand would also pressure the stock through weaker sentiment. The rest of Pfizer's drug portfolio and development pipeline also remains a key monitoring point.