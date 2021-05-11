Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Thirst for yield and prospects for a reopening economy have made BDCs expensive.

Main Street (NYSE:MAIN) is one of the most expensive BDCs you can buy today and the valuation is not justified by its NAV growth. Income needs to grow at a higher rate and the special dividends must come back or Main Street will lose its premium valuation.

Why Main is not a buy

Valuations in certain segments of the stock market have surged in the last six months… especially in sectors that generate yield.

Income-generating stocks have benefited from capital inflows and free government money that pushed valuations up to a very high plateau.

Main Street's price climbed 32% YTD and is back at the same price level it was before the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Main Street, which has traded at very, very large premiums to net asset value before the COVID-19 pandemic, is trading again at an untenable premium, and expanding those gains from here will be very hard...

Data by YCharts

Most BDCs trade at net asset value or within 10 percentage points of it. The typical BDC firm in the market now trades at a 13% premium. Main Street trades at an eye-popping 84% premium... the largest in the industry.

The firm with the second-highest valuation is Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) with a P-NAV ratio of 1.28.

Price P-NAV Ratio NAV Discount/Premium 12 Months Low 12 Months Price Increase MAIN $42.00 1.84 84.0% $25.41 65.3% ARCC $19.35 1.10 10.0% $12.18 58.9% ORCC $14.10 0.96 -4.0% $11.05 27.6% PSEC $8.14 0.91 -9.0% $3.95 106.1% GSBD $19.81 1.15 15.0% $14.37 37.9% GBDC $15.43 1.06 6.0% $10.22 51.0% NMFC $13.20 1.04 4.0% $6.96 89.7% AINV $15.13 0.97 -3.0% $7.27 108.1% BCSF $16.14 0.97 -3.0% $8.92 80.9% TSLX $22.11 1.28 28.0% $14.56 51.9% Average -- 1.13 12.8% -- 67.7%

(Source: Author)

As you can see in the rightmost column, it was impossible not to make money with BDCs last year since the average BDC returned 68%. The column shows the price return only and Main Street's price return is about the same as the average return in the industry.

At this high level of valuation, Main Street must deliver exceptional results or it risks being revalued.

A driving factor behind Main Street's valuation growth was the firm's competence in growing its net asset value and income before the pandemic. Main Street made some pretty smart investments that spawned a long period of net asset value growth.

(Source: Main Street)

However, COVID-19 changed a few things.

One of the things that changed was that Main Street's management canceled the payment of special dividends last year.

(Source: Main Street)

The special dividend, normally paid twice a year, was a huge selling point for Main Street and supported valuation gains.

Without the special dividend, which represented 18% of annual dividend payments before it was canceled, Main Street's valuation is not defensible.

Main Street's growth rates in portfolio income and net asset value are not high enough anymore to warrant a 1.84 P-NAV ratio. BDCs show their earnings as distributable net investment income.

Main Street's net asset value dipped on the onset of the pandemic and the recovery has been very slow...

FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 DNII-share $0.62 $0.63 $0.50 $0.52 $0.61 $0.66 $0.66 $0.67 $0.68 NII Q/Q growth -1.6% 26.0% -3.8% -14.8% -7.6% 0.0% -1.5% -1.5% -5.6% NAV-share $22.65 $22.35 $21.52 $20.85 $20.73 $23.91 $24.20 $24.17 $24.41 NAV Q/Q growth 1.3% 3.9% 3.2% 0.6% -13.3% -1.2% 0.1% -1.0% 1.3%

(Source: Author, Main Street Earnings Releases)

Main Street's net asset value is 5% lower today than it was before COVID-19, but that has not hindered a full valuation recovery.

(Source: Main Street)

Risk

The market believes Main Street's portfolio can outperform but there has been no evidence of that in 2020… Income (DNII) and NAV have decreased during the pandemic and Main Street's net asset value would have dropped if the firm didn't cancel its special dividends. Main Street's extremely high valuation is the firm's biggest weakness.

Final thoughts

Main Street's net asset value is now lower than before the pandemic and the special dividend is gone but the valuation is back to where it was before COVID-19… at an 80% premium to net asset value.

Main Street gets a lot of credit for its past performance but unless Main Street brings back the special dividend and starts to grow its investment income again, this valuation is just not tenable.