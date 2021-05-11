Photo by alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BANF) will most probably surge this year on the back of provision expense normalization and loan growth. On the other hand, the recent ramp-up in excess liquidity, and the likelihood of maintenance of that liquidity, will likely keep the net interest margin under pressure. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.12 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $4.39 per share, up from $3.00 per share in 2020. The year-end target price is below the current market price. Based on the potential price downside and low dividend yield, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BancFirst Corporation.

High Allowances to Let Provision Expense Return to Normal

The company reported no provision expense for the first quarter. In my opinion, the provision expense will likely return to a normal level in the last three quarters of 2021, after heightened provisioning last year. The company's allowance level is at a high level relative to actual loan losses, which will drive the normalization. Allowances made up 1.42% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. In comparison, net charge-offs made up just 0.01% of average loans in the first quarter, as mentioned in the first quarter's earnings release.

I'm not expecting big provisioning reversals because the company's credit risk is moderately high. The oil and gas sector made up 4.8% of total loans at the end of last quarter, according to details given in the first quarter's 10-Q filing. Pegasus Bank accounted for 2.1 percentage points of the total oil and gas exposure.

Considering the allowance level and credit risk, I'm expecting BancFirst to report a provision expense of $9 million in 2021, representing 14 basis points of total loans. In comparison, BancFirst reported a provision expense that was 15 basis points of total loans in 2019.

Downward Loan Trend Likely to Reverse

BancFirst's loan portfolio has declined for the last three quarters. The management mentioned in the earnings release that absent the Paycheck Protection Program loans, loan demand continues to be soft. I'm expecting the declining loan trend to reverse in the last three quarters of 2021 because of the following reasons.

Heightened payoffs will naturally decline, Vaccine rollout will lead to economic recovery in Oklahoma and Texas, The company plans to acquire loans.

The above points are discussed in greater detail below.

The falling interest rates last year triggered payoffs. These payoffs will naturally decline this year as the impact of last year's rate cuts tapers off. Further, stable to rising interest rates this year will reduce the incentive of early repayment of fixed-rate loans.

Moreover, the vaccine-driven recovery in the states of Oklahoma and Texas will likely drive credit demand in the year ahead. Both states appear to be at par with the rest of the country in the vaccine rollout processes, according to data maintained by John Hopkins.

Further, BancFirst plans to acquire the assets and liabilities of the First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma, according to a press release. The target had loans of $209 million, which will increase BancFirst's loan portfolio by around 3.3%. The company also plans to acquire around $258 million in deposits.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans will likely constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, BancFirst had $713.7 million in PPP loans outstanding at the end of March, representing 11% of total loans.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 4.3% by the end of December from the end of March. This will lead to full-year loan growth of 3.7% year-over-year. Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposits to grow strongly at a rate of 23% year-over-year due to the government stimulus. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Excess Liquidity to Hurt Margins

Deposits grew strongly in the first quarter because of the federal government stimulus for individuals and PPP. Meanwhile, credit demand outside of PPP remained lackluster, leading to a dip in the loan portfolio size. Due to the mismatch between loan and deposit growth, BancFirst's excess liquidity surged last quarter. Interest-bearing deposits with other banks almost doubled to $2,788 million by the end of March 2021 from $1,336 million at the end of December 2020. According to details given in the earnings release, BancFirst earned a weighted average rate of only 0.10% on the interest-bearing deposit portfolio. In comparison, the company paid a weighted average rate of 0.08% on transactional deposits. This excess liquidity will likely continue to keep the net interest margin under pressure in the year ahead.

However, there is some opportunity for a further decline in the funding cost. Time deposits made up 7% of total deposits at the end of last year, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. This book carried a weighted average rate of 0.66% in the first quarter. If BancFirst can reprice this book down by 20 to 30 basis points, then it can reduce the deposit costs by one to two basis points in the remainder of the year.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by twenty basis points in the last nine months of 2021. This will lead to the average net interest margin in 2021 being 32 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $4.39 per Share

The anticipated loan growth and normalization of provision expense will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, the pressure on net interest margin from excess liquidity will likely drag earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.12 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $4.39 per share, up 46% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

I've increased my earnings expectations from my last report because of the acquisition plan announcement and lower provision expense than previously anticipated.

Current Market Price Above the Year-End Target Price

Based on the earnings outlook, I'm expecting BancFirst to continue its tradition of annual dividend increases this year. I'm expecting the company to increase its quarterly dividend by $0.02 per share in the third quarter, taking the full-year dividend per share to $1.40. This estimate implies a low dividend yield of 1.9%.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value BancFirst. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.05 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $29.6 gives a target price of $60.8 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 16.8% downside from the May 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 15.6x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.39 gives a target price of $68.6 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 6.1% downside from the May 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $64.7, which implies an 11.5% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 9.5%. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BancFirst.

The company's earnings are likely to surge this year on the back of loan growth and the normalization of provision expense. However, the stock is trading at a high price, which makes BancFirst unattractive.