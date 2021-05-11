Photo by mikeuk/E+ via Getty Images

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) reported Q1 2021 revenue of $1.3 billion, down 6% Q/Q and down 34% Y/Y. The revenue decline was largely expected prior to earnings. The pandemic practically caused business activity to grind to a halt, and created demand destruction for oil. OPEC supply cuts have driven Brent oil into the $68 range, more than robust enough for spur E&P in the oil patch.

Prior to the pandemic, NOV, Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) faced headwinds in North America. Rising oil prices helped Halliburton's Q1 North America revenue grow in the double-digit percentage range Q/Q. I was keen to determine how NOV's short cycle businesses would fare.

The company experienced revenue declines in two of its three major product categories. Revenue for Wellbore Technologies was $413 million, up 11% Q/Q. Improved drilling activity in the Western Hemisphere drove revenue growth during the quarter. Revenue from Completion/Production was $439 million, down 20% due to project delays and shutdowns related to COVID-19.

Revenue for Rig Technologies of $431 million fell 1% due to soft orders, partially offset by increased demand for offshore wind-related equipment. In my opinion, Rig Technologies may not demonstrate sustainable growth until oil prices remain above $70 for a protracted period. Oil prices appear to be in the range that the diminution in Rig Technologies could at least subside.

I assumed NOV's completion work would have increased due to the spike in oil prices. In Q4 2020 Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have both received Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, creating a pathway to reopening the economy. Rising oil prices and a reopening of the economy could spur E&P enough to help NOV's North America land operations. According to management, North America oilfield activity continues to recover:

North American oilfield activity continued its recovery during the quarter, with March revenues up sharply from January for certain of our earlier cycle domestic businesses, while international results began to point to early signs of a recovery as well. Nevertheless, the first quarter sequential decline in capital equipment revenues reflect the pummeling our backlog took in 2020, which led to consolidated revenue declines of 6%. EBITDA fell to breakeven, which is unacceptable and is prompting further cost reductions.

Hopefully, NOV's financial results will better reflect this recovery in the second half of the year.

Margins Remain Depressed

NOV and other major oil services companies have been wringing out costs to help offset destruction in oil demand amid the pandemic. Cost take-outs for Halliburton and Schlumberger have likely run their course now that their margins are near historical levels. NOV could be forced to continue to wring out costs to offset operating losses.

In Q1 gross margin was 12%, vs. a negative gross margin in Q4. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $156 million, up about $222 million versus that of Q4. SG&A costs were $244 million, up 4% Q/Q. The fallout was that NOV suffered an EBITDA loss of $9 million. This was major improvement over the EBITDA loss of $219 million in Q4. However, it could take a while for NOV to return to the double-digit percentage margins it previously enjoyed.

As a provider of capital equipment and spare parts to oil industry participants, NOV's financial results tend to lag those of its customers. Maybe clients will open the spigot for new equipment purchases and new parts going forward. This scenario could help NOV add scale and improve margins.

Strong Liquidity

Oil Services firms must maintain liquidity in case oil markets turn down again or recessionary pressures last longer than expected. NOV ended Q1 with $1.6 billion in cash, up from $1.7 billion in the year earlier period. Working capital was $3.1 billion, down from $3.3 billion at year-end. Working capital appears robust enough to support the company for several quarters. It's important for NOV to monetize working capital while the company's top line is in decline.

Cash burn during the quarter was $76 million vs. cash burn of $29 million in the year earlier period. Net losses were the biggest driver of cash outflow during the quarter. If NOV can stem net losses then it could potentially improve cash flow and drive liquidity higher. If its operations improve after the economy reopens then it bodes well for NOV's ability to improve cash flow. Management cut capital expenditures from $68 million in Q1 2020 to $49 million this quarter, implying the company still has levers to pull.

Conclusion

NOV is up over 40% Y/Y versus a 45% return for the S&P 500 (SPY). NOV could be a big beneficiary of the economy reopening. Some up the upside could be priced in. I rate NOV a hold.