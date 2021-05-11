Photo by Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) is finally underway, and one of the first companies to report its results is Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK). Overall, the company had a solid quarter operationally with output up 26% to ~1.94 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], albeit at lower costs. This translated to a strong improvement in annual earnings per share [EPS], with the company on track for an earnings breakout year based on FY2021 estimates of $0.25. However, trading at more than 24x earnings, I don't see any real margin of safety. In fact, if this strength continues, I would view rallies above $7.20 as an opportunity to book some profits.

Endeavour Silver released its Q1 results this week and reported quarterly production of ~1.94 million SEOs, a massive increase from the ~1.54 million SEOs produced in the year-ago period. This solid performance was driven by a 21% increase in production at the company's largest contributor, Guanacevi, and a 50% increase in production at Endeavour's Bolanitos Mine. However, while production was higher, costs rose considerably, coming in at industry-lagging levels of $19.94/oz. This still translated to solid margin expansion but led to a miss on earnings estimates, with the company reporting Q1 EPS of $0.08. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the chart above, Endeavour had a solid quarter in Q1 with ~1.94 million SEOs produced, thanks to higher gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) production in the period. This translated to a sharp increase in revenue to $34.5 million from $21.9 million in Q1 2020. Still, revenue was much lighter than expected due to metal being withheld from sale during the late March correction in precious metals. This seems to have paid off and should lead to a much stronger Q2 with a healthy amount of metal in inventory, though it did lead to higher unit costs than expected in the period with fewer ounces sold than produced.

During Q1, Endeavour's all-in sustaining costs came in at $19.94/oz, a sharp increase from $18.38/oz in Q1 2020. These are industry-lagging costs by a wide margin vs. the industry average that sits below $15.00/oz, but it's worth noting that it would have been a lower-cost quarter if not for withholding a chunk of silver produced. As noted by the company, ~1.04 million ounces of silver was produced in Q1, but only ~623,400 ounces were sold.

As discussed by Endeavour, costs also rose due to higher labor costs at Guanacevi and Bolanitos and increased royalties related to the El Curso concession at Guanacevi. The company noted that costs should head lower during the year, and I would expect significantly lower costs in Q2, assuming the majority of withheld inventory is sold. In addition, we should see an even stronger quarter from Guanacevi in Q2, given that throughput was below plans, with just ~88,600 tonnes processed in the period. The higher grades more than offset this decrease in throughput, but throughput was much lower due to cold weather in February that affected process plant production, and refurbishment of tailings filter presses which weighed on throughput in March as well.

At Endeavour's Bolanitos Mine, it was a solid quarter for output, with ~600,800 SEOs produced, up 50% from the year-ago period. This was driven by a sharp increase in throughput to ~97,900 tonnes and much higher gold grades of 2.15 grams per tonne gold (Q1 2020: 1.71 grams per tonne gold). This helped to drive costs lower in the quarter to $24.31/oz (Q1 2020: $44.17/oz, though these costs are still very high relative to the industry average. The company noted that this was due to elevated general and administrative charges in the period.

Finally, at El Compas, it was another soft quarter with production up just 1% to ~198,400 SEOs, but at all-in sustaining costs of $36.19/oz. While costs were down year-over-year like Bolanitos, these are still extremely high costs, especially considering that the company's average realized silver price was $27.17/oz in Q1. Fortunately, while costs were higher in Q1 across the board, margins improved considerably due to the much higher metal prices in the period. This contributed to a 58% increase in revenue and a more than 200% increase in operating cash flow to $13.3 million.

As shown above, Endeavour is set to see an earnings breakout year in FY2021, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.25, which would translate to a new multi-year high vs. $0.11 in FY2013. This is a bullish development, especially when the following year is also projecting growth, and this is clearly the case (FY2022 estimates: $0.29). However, at a share price above $6.00, Endeavour Mining already looks fairly valued, even if we account for this quadruple-digit earnings growth rate in FY2021. This is because the stock is valued at more than 24x earnings, and it rarely pays to buy cyclical names at above 20x earnings.

Some investors will argue that the construction of Endeavour's development-stage Terronera Project should lead to a dramatic improvement in the investment case here. While this is true, and a Feasibility Study is due in Q3, I still have a hard time with the current valuation. Even if we assume a combined NPV (5%) of ~$300 million at the company's three current mines and an NPV (5%) of ~$250 million at Terronera based on higher metals prices, we come up with a total NPV (5%) of $550 million. This leaves Endeavour trading at over 1.8x NPV (5%) at a current market cap of more than $1.0 billion.

Typically, multiples this high are reserved for sector leaders like Agnico Eagle (AEM) with safe jurisdictions and industry-leading costs. With operations in a Tier-2 jurisdiction (Mexico), costs more than 25% above the industry average, and a portion of this NPV (5%) based on a project that's not yet funded nor in construction, I see Endeavour as expensive both on price to NPV (5%) basis and at more than 24x earnings. Therefore, I don't see any margin of safety to suggest buying the stock at current levels.

Endeavour Silver is set up for an earnings breakout year and has one of the better organic growth profiles among its peers, with a massive development project in Terronera. However, with inferior jurisdictions and inferior margins relative to peers and a current forward earnings multiple of more than 24, I believe most of the Terronera upside is priced in. Therefore, I see no reason to chase the stock here at $6.05, and I would view any rallies above $7.20 as an opportunity to book some profits. If I were looking for better value in the metals space with a focus on silver exposure, I prefer Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) at barely 27x earnings with significantly higher margins than Endeavour.