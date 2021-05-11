Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Human capital management company Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) experienced uncertainty during the pandemic as a surge in unemployment threatened to disrupt the company's business. As the global economy works to rebound from the pandemic, ADP is showing surprising strength in its operating results thus far in 2021. While this is great news for investors, the bullishness of the overall markets has already priced in near-term growth. Shares of ADP are trading at severely stretched valuations, making ADP a much better business than it is a stock at current levels.

Note: I covered the fundamentals and mechanics of ADP's business model previously in an overview article here.

Operating Results Are Showing Positive Momentum

Last summer when the pandemic was at the height of its peak, investors were bracing for what ADP's management had outlined as a 2021 year in which the pandemic's impact would be most felt on the company.

We discussed this in our previous coverage of ADP here.

However, ADP has fared far better since then. Better than even management expected. We can see below how ADP's leadership has repeatedly improved guidance for 2021. What started as dire guidance last summer has turned into solid expectations for the year when considering the circumstances.

source: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

This was reinforced by ADP's strong start to 2021 with Q1 earnings, announced at the end of April.

ADP beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and saw accelerated bookings growth of 7% in Employer Services. The stronger than expected bookings prompted management to raise guidance to what is currently 2%-3% revenue growth for FY21. Considering the business has grown revenues at a CAGR of 5% over the past decade, this is very solid in my opinion when considering what the expected headwinds were less than a year ago.

ADP Is A Mature Business and Estimates Show That

The company's surprisingly strong resilience in the face of headwinds is wonderful news for both the company and investors. However, it's important to remember that ADP is a mature business.

The company has long been a modest and steady grower, with revenues growing at a 10 year CAGR of 5%, and EPS growing at a 9% rate. The company has managed stronger EPS growth by utilizing stock buybacks as the company is a strong cash flow generator. It turns 16.5% of revenues into FCF, and just 60% of it goes towards its famous dividend.

source: Ycharts

The US unemployment rate skyrocketed during the height of COVID, but has largely rebounded. It now sits at just over 6%, compared to pre-COVID levels just under 4%. The rebound of the labor markets will be a welcome sight for ADP, but analysts expect longer-term performance to be largely on par with the company's long-term norms.

source: Seeking Alpha

Estimates for next year and 2023 are calling for top and bottom line growth that's just modestly higher than decade averages. A company growing profits at 9%-10% can be a great long-term investment, but ADP is clearly not a "growth stock." Valuation matters, which is where my sentiment on the stock departs from my sentiment on the business.

Valuations Are Stretched At Current Levels

While many growth names have been beaten and bruised for the past few months, the overall markets remain within a few percentage points of highs. ADP is acting similarly, trading at 52 week highs of almost $195 per share.

source: Ycharts

If we revisit earnings estimates, we can plot the stock's earnings multiple over the upcoming few years:

2021: 32.7X (using EPS estimate of $5.96)

2022: 29.8X (using EPS estimate of $6.54)

2023: 27.1X (using EPS estimate of $7.19)

Over the past decade, ADP's stock has traded at a historical average multiple of 25.9X. Even against 2023 earnings, the stock is trading at a 5% premium to historical norms.

For the valuation to make sense at the current level, there would need to be a fundamental change that justifies the market "re-rating" the stock at a higher valuation. I don't think that a minor uptick in growth from 10-year averages is a sufficient reason for that. As a result, it seems clear that ADP's stock is significantly overvalued at current levels. I think the stock warrants its historical multiple of 26X, which placed against 2021 estimates would produce a price target of $155 per share. This indicates potential downside from current levels of 20%.

Wrapping Up

Automatic Data Processing is a strong business, and one that long-term investors can do very well on. Despite the company's track record and resiliency through COVID, valuation always matters for mature businesses, and ADP is trading at far too high of a premium to make it an effective investment. Investors would be best served to keep ADP on a watchlist until a pullback of the broader markets brings the stock down to reasonable levels.