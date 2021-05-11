Photo by CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

We've seen a solid performance since the start of March for the precious metals royalty & streaming companies, and one name that's easily outperformed most of its peers is Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY). Since its March 9th IPO debut, Gold Royalty Corp. ["GRC"] is up more than 40%, an impressive performance relative to peers like Sandstorm (SAND) and Royal Gold (RGLD) which are up 20%, and 12%, respectively. However, GRC's fundamentals are inferior to peers, with none of its assets generating meaningful revenue and a low likelihood of more than $2 million in annual revenue by FY2023. So, with a ~$123 million valuation at US$5.00 with no producing assets, I see no reason to chase the stock at current levels.

Gold Royalty Corp. has seen an impressive run since its IPO debut, with fortunate timing for its first day of trading just after the violent precious metals correction came to an end. This 40% plus rally has pushed GRC's enterprise value to more than ~$123 million after subtracting out ~$87 million in cash. While this might seem cheap compared to other junior royalty names like Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF) at ~$148 million, it's important to note that GRC's business model is all sizzle and no steak when compared to its peers. This is because while most royalty/streaming companies have an exciting development pipeline combined with a healthy revenue base from streams & royalties on mines in operation, GRC does not, and its development pipeline leaves a lot to be desired. Let's take a closer look below:

GRC notes that it currently has royalties on 18 properties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0%, which sounds very impressive at first glance. By comparison, Ely Gold Royalties has royalties on more than 50 properties with a ~$150 million market cap. Meanwhile, Maverix (MMX) has a portfolio of more than 70 assets but a market cap of ~$834 million. With GRC having the lowest enterprise value of the three, one might assume that there's immense upside from here, and it could grow into a Maverix. Not so fast.

Ely and Maverix are currently generating revenue, with Maverix generating ~$51 million in revenue in FY2020 and Ely generated ~$3.3 million in revenue. This is because several of their assets are in operation. In GRC's case, not one of the company's 18 assets is in operation, and not one of them is anywhere near heading into production either. In fact, many of the less exciting development stage assets that companies like Maverix and Ely are getting minimal value for currently have more promise than some of GRC's best assets. This is because all of GRC's assets are in the resource or pre-resource stage, most of them do not have current economic studies (2019 or earlier), and most of them are in Tier-2 jurisdictions (Brazil, Peru, Colombia). Let's take a look at the properties quickly:

As shown above, Gold Royalty has multiple projects in its portfolio, though the mineral endowment is not all that impressive for the Tier-1 jurisdiction assets. In fact, the measured & indicated resources at these properties (Yellowknife, Almaden, Quartz Mountain, Whistler) comes in at a paltry ~5.2 million ounces across four properties, with three of these properties having less than ~1.5 million ounces of measured & indicated resource. Generally, it's rarely worthwhile to even consider building a mine based on a sub ~1.5 million ounce resource base, especially when we consider that this will be reduced to closer to ~1 million ounces of reserves at a conversion rate of 70% when moving to a Feasibility Study.

So, of the above four Tier-1 jurisdiction assets, Whistler is arguably the only one with a large enough resource to get excited about. GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) (the owner) is so excited about the property that they spent less than $1,000 on the project in the three months ended February 28th, 2021, and less than $10,000 on the project in Q1 2020. Plans for this year are ambitious, tongue in cheek, with no plans to complete any exploration programs on the project at all in 2021.

When it comes to Yellowknife, the company is planning a PEA at Yellowknife, but the project is far too early stage even to be considered a potential mine with less than ~1.10 million ounces of M&I resources. At Almaden, GoldMining Inc. spent a whopping ~$3,800 in the three months ended February 28th and did not spend anything in Q1 2020. Finally, Alamos Gold (AGI) has its hands full with development plans for Lynn Lake, and I would be shocked if we even saw a Feasibility at Quartz Mountain before 2024, let alone production. So, when it comes to these four Tier-1 assets, we have three with minimal work being completed and one low-grade project with ~80 million tonnes of low-grade ore at an average grade below 1.0 grams per tonne gold-equivalent.

Even if we assume this project heads into production in FY2024, which would be a lightning-fast development schedule for a project in its current state, it's unlikely the project would produce more than ~130,000 gold-equivalent ounces per year. Based on a 1% NSR, this would generate barely $2 million per year in revenue for GRC. It's important to note that a commercial production timeline of FY2024 is extremely aggressive, and I would be amazed if this project heads into production at all in the next five years.

Moving to the other assets, GRC has multiple properties in Brazil, though once again, the M&I resources at these properties leave a lot to be desired. At only one of the projects is there a resource of more than ~1.25 million ounces of M&I resources, with the largest project being Tiritibi, with a measured resource of ~820,000 gold ounces and 195 million pounds of copper. This is quite significant, which makes it an exciting project, with a total M&I mineral endowment of ~6.2 million gold-equivalent ounces. However, the operator doesn't seem to share this enthusiasm, with a mere ~61,000 spent in the three months ended February 28th and ~49,000 spent in the prior-year period. The plans are for a 3,200-meter drill program in 2021 or $1.6 million in spending and no real developments. So, once again, production before FY2025 would be a miracle.

With minimal being spent at these two larger projects and even less being spent at most other properties (exception: $1.8 million to be spent at La Mina), there's a low likelihood that any of these assets start generating revenue for GRC before FY2025. This brings me to the next issue with GRC, 90% of its assets are held by a single operator (Gold Mining), so if projects were ever to come online, it would be staggered with years in between to properly build projects and fund development. This makes GRC massively inferior to other royalty/streaming companies, which benefit from having several operators with a singular focus on their assets. In GRC's case, they've got assets held by a prospect generator that spends a minuscule amount on each property annually.

Let's try to make sense of GRC's valuation:

Based on a current share structure of ~42 million shares outstanding and a price of $5.00, GRC is valued at ~$210 million but is fortunate to be sitting on ~$87 million in cash to complete new deals. The recent attempt at a deal was annulled with GRC attempting to pick up a 1.2% royalty on Roxgold's (OTCQX:ROGFF) Seguela Project, which was instead sold to Franco-Nevada (FNV). So, there are no properties scheduled to begin generating meaning revenue for GRC, meaning that investors are paying ~$123 million in enterprise value for a company that's basically pre-revenue. When we compare this to Ely Gold Royalties that should generate more than ~$5 million in revenue in FY2021 with an enterprise value closer to ~$150 million, it's clear Ely is a more solid bet.

Some investors will argue that $87 million gives GRC tons of flexibility to complete deals, but the issue is that the market is not ripe for new deals, with most of the good deals already scooped up. So, while GRC does have a lot of cash, it may have to overpay for any new assets it picks up unless those assets are in the early development stage. Another development stage asset won't help GRC generate revenue any time soon, and a producing asset will likely fetch a hefty price. However, let's assume that the company uncovers a solid asset that can generate $5 million in revenue per year in FY2023, and look at the valuation based on this potential:

Even if GRC picks up an impressive producing asset that pushes the company's revenue to ~$5 million in FY2023, the company is still trading at more than 24x revenue vs. diversified peers that are generating revenue, have significant portfolios, have exceptional development portfolios, and have more experience in the royalty/streaming space than GRC. So, with the option of picking up Maverix at less than 12x FY2021 revenue or Wheaton (WPM) at less than 15x FY2021 revenue, it makes zero sense to pay up for GRC. In summary, investors are paying a hefty price for an inferior name by chasing GRC above $5.00 per share.

At first glance, GRC may look cheap with a significant resource base held at its royalty assets and a relatively cheap enterprise value of ~$123 million. However, the quality of these assets is not all that impressive, and 90% of the assets are held by one company, suggesting that development should continue at a snail's pace. So, while there have been some major winners in the junior royalty/streaming space in previous years, I don't think this is one of them. For that reason, I see no reason to chase the stock above US$5.00, and I would view rallies above this level as selling opportunities in favor of much better names elsewhere in the sector.