Photo by Hoptocopter/E+ via Getty Images

After the bell on Monday, we received first quarter results from energy company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Shares of the company have rebounded nicely from last year's lows as energy prices have rebounded, and investors were looking for a nice update on the business. The company delivered a solid first quarter, but with shares not responding to the good news, investors might have an opportunity in from of them.

For the quarter, total revenues came in just under $5.5 billion, which beat analyst estimates by half a billion dollars. While total worldwide volumes were down for oil production over Q4 levels, the company realized much higher prices thanks to the WTI and Brent rebound. You can see some of the company's key figures in the graphic below.

(Source: Occidental financial schedules, seen here)

The good news is that oil prices in April were a bit above their January counterparts, so perhaps the Q2 oil realization figure will be closer to or even above $60 a barrel. Occidental was able to produce a profit of $299 million during the quarter from continuing operations, but the overall net loss was $146 million since discontinued operations were a $445 million loss, net of taxes. After heavy losses reported in every quarter during 2020, the bottom line looked a lot better in Q1 2021.

Perhaps the best news was on the cash flow front. The company delivered more than $2.1 billion in cash from operations, although a large jump in receivables ballooned the working capital outflow. In the end, true free cash flow was more than $200 million, as compared to a slight cash burn in the year ago period. Throw in the asset sales that were completed during the period, and total cash rose by about $275 million, while the company also paid back $174 million in debt. Don't forget that at current prices, warrants could be exercised bringing in another $2.5 billion or so of cash.

As the graphic below shows, Occidental has made plenty of progress in recent years. There are still another $2 billion to $3 billion of divestitures remaining, and lowering debt levels will improve interest expenses in the coming quarters. With oil prices where they are currently, the company is well set up for the future, and free cash flow should be quite strong for the full year.

(Source: Q1 earnings slides, seen here)

On Tuesday, Occidental shares were down about 8%, which may have more to do with the overall market decline than anything else. The average street price target of $28.79 represents almost 18% upside from here, and I think we'll see some target hikes coming (low target is just $10). Another quarter or two of progress like we saw in Q1 and Occidental's board should consider raising the dividend a bit, which would be another positive catalyst.

In the end, Occidental delivered a solid first quarter. Revenues were well ahead of street estimates, and continuing operations delivered a profit for the period. Free cash flow was positive and would have been much better if not for a jump in receivables. As the balance sheet continues to improve and we get closer to a more meaningful dividend, investors should see nice upside from here with oil prices back from their depths. Occidental shares may be down a bit on Tuesday, but this stock had gone from $8 and change to the low $30s, so some pullback was to be expected.