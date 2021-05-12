Dividend Increases: May 1-7, 2021

Photo by leolintang/iStock via Getty Images

We monitor dividend changes of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the last week, 23 companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price, and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

ABR invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. ABR was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

On May 7, ABR declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.03% from the prior dividend of 33¢.

Payable Jun 1, to shareholders of record on May 21; ex-div: May 20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

AQN owns and operates regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. AQN was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

On May 6, AQN declared a quarterly dividend of 17.06¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.99% from the prior dividend of 15.51¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)

AUB operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank, which provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation. AUB was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

On May 5, AUB declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Jun 4, to shareholders of record on May 21; ex-div: May 20.

BPOP, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit, loan, and insurance products in Puerto Rico, New York, New Jersey, Florida, and the Virgin Islands. BPOP was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

On May 6, BPOP declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Jul 1, to shareholders of record on May 26; ex-div: May 25.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, CAH is a healthcare services company providing pharmaceutical and medical products and services that help pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers to focus on patient care. CAH also provides medical products to patients in the home.

On May 6, CAH declared a quarterly dividend of 49.08¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.01% from the prior dividend of 48.59¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jul 1; ex-div: Jun 30.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)

CNO is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States. The company develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets. CNO was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

On May 7, CNO declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable Jun 24, to shareholders of record on Jun 10; ex-div: Jun 9.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)

EXPD provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers air freight services; ocean freight and ocean services; intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, warehousing, and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring, and tracking, and other logistics solutions. EXPD was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

On May 4, EXPD declared a semi-annual dividend of 58¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.54% from the prior dividend of 52¢.

Payable Jun 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 1; ex-div: May 28.

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

FCCY operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers various deposit and loan products. FCCY was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

On May 3, FCCY declared a quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior dividend of 9¢.

Payable May 28 to shareholders of record on May 14; ex-div: May 13.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

FDS provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to investment communities worldwide. The company combines content about companies and securities from markets worldwide into a single online platform of information and analytics. It provides desktop solutions, mobile applications, and comprehensive data feeds. FDS was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

On May 5, FDS declared a quarterly dividend of 82¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.49% from the prior dividend of 77¢.

Payable Jun 17, to shareholders of record on May 31; ex-div: May 27.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)

Founded in 1883 and based in Carthage, Missouri, LEG designs and manufactures a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices, and automobiles. LEG operates through four segments, Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, mechanical springs, automobile seating, and more.

On May 3, LEG declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 15; ex-div: Jun 14.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

MAN provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment services include permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment. It also offers career management, training and development, and outsourcing of human resources functions. MAN was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On May 7, MAN declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.26 per share.

This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior dividend of $1.17.

Payable Jun 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 1; ex-div: May 28.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures, and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On May 6, MCHP declared a quarterly dividend of 41.3¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.90% from the prior dividend of 39¢.

Payable Jun 4, to shareholders of record on May 21; ex-div: May 20.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA)

Established in 1914, MSA develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facilities. The company's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fall protection devices. MSA is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

On May 3, MSA declared a quarterly dividend of 44¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.33% from the prior dividend of 43¢.

Payable Jun 10, to shareholders of record on May 17; ex-div: May 14.

Materion Corporation (MTRN)

Formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc, MTRN manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. MTRN was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

On May 6, MTRN declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.35% from the prior dividend of 11.5¢.

Payable Jun 11, to shareholders of record on May 27; ex-div: May 26.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)

NBHC operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, which provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, and Texas. NBHC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

On May 4, NBHC declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Jun 15, to shareholders of record on May 28; ex-div: May 27.

PEP is a global beverage and food company. The company distributes beverages under well-known brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, 7UP, and Tropicana, and food and snacks under brands such as Quaker, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles. PEP was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

On May 4, PEP declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0750 per share.

This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior dividend of $1.0225.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on Jun 4; ex-div: Jun 3.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, PETS operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies to retail customers. PETS also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies through its website.

On May 3, PETS declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable May 21, to shareholders of record on May 14; ex-div: May 13.

Pool Corporation (POOL)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, POOL distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America and internationally. POOL offers maintenance products, repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, packaged pool kits, pool equipment and components for new pool construction and remodeling of existing pools, and irrigation and landscape products.

On May 4, POOL declared a quarterly dividend of 80¢ per share.

This is an increase of 37.93% from the prior dividend of 58¢.

Payable May 28, to shareholders of record on May 17; ex-div: May 14.

RLI Corp. (RLI)

RLI is an insurance holding company that underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It operates in the Casualty, Property, and Surety segments and markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

On May 6, RLI declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.17% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Jun 18, to shareholders of record on May 28; ex-div: May 27.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

Founded in 1960, SBSI operates as the holding company for Southside Bank. The company provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts and trust, safe deposit, and brokerage services. SBSI is based in Tyler, Texas.

On May 6, SBSI declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.13% from the prior dividend of 32¢.

Payable Jun 3, to shareholders of record on May 20; ex-div: May 19.

The Timken Company (TKR)

TKR was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio. The company's Mobile Industries segment offers bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems. It also offers power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft. TKR's Process Industries segment supplies industrial bearings and assemblies, power transmission components, and linear motion products.

On May 7, TKR declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.45% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable Jun 3, to shareholders of record on May 21; ex-div: May 20.

UGI Corporation (UGI)

UGI distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services. The company distributes propane throughout the United States. It also distributes liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity and operates several electric generation facilities. UGI was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

On May 5, UGI declared a quarterly dividend of 34.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.55% from the prior dividend of 33¢.

Payable Jul 1, to shareholders of record on Jun 15; ex-div: Jun 14.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS)

WTS designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors, original equipment manufacturers, do-it-yourself chains, and wholesalers. WTS was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

On May 3, WTS declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable Jun 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 1; ex-div: May 28.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet. There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25:

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Today, we'll highlight Dividend Challenger and soon-to-be Dividend King PepsiCo, Inc., which yields 2.94% at $146.17 per share and offers a 5-year DGR of 7.8%.

PEP has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, with total returns of 181% versus that of the S&P 500 (279%):

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

However, if we extend the period to 20 years, PEP outperformed the S&P 500 with total returns of 424% versus 390%. It appears that PEP's underperformance is in more recent years, and particularly since the pandemic-inspired market drop in February/March 2020.

PEP's dividend growth is a model of consistency, though its latest increases are somewhat smaller than prior years:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

Perhaps the company's recent earnings slump is to blame, though earnings estimates for 2021 and 2022 look promising:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

Below is a summary of fundamentals related to PEP's dividend payments, including its dividend payout ratio of 76%, which is "edging high for consumer staples" according to Simply Safe Dividends.

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

Let's now consider PEP's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($4.30) by its 5-year average yield (2.94%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $146. Given PEP's current price of $146.17, the stock appears to be trading at fair value based on its past yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $146, Finbox.com's FV is $162, and Simply Wall St's FV is $178. The average of these fair value estimates is $162, indicating that PEP may be discounted by as much as 10%.

My own FV estimate of PEP is $147, so I believe the stock is trading at about fair value.

For stocks rated Excellent (quality scores: 23-24), I'm willing to pay a premium of up to 5% of the stock's FV estimate.

Conclusion

PEP is a high-quality DG stock rated Excellent. I consider PEP a buy at current levels, and investors willing to pay a small premium for higher-quality stocks could pay up to $154 for shares. For more conservative investors, look to buy below $132 per share.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!