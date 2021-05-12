The Bears Are Chipping Away At The Markets (Technically Speaking For 5/11)

Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Yesterday, three Fed presidents gave interviews. Chicago Fed President Evans (emphasis added):

April's unexpectedly small increase of 266,000 payroll jobs is likely a "one month thing" associated with the complexities of reopening the economy after the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans said Monday.

San Francisco President Mary Daly (emphasis added):

So, the jobs report was disappointing for those who expect to just be able to extrapolate the momentum that we've seen percolating up into what's going to happen in the future. But this kind of volatility is very normal in turning points. We've seen it in every other recession and expansion that I've been through. The difference now is that the size of the volatility of course is much larger, much bigger, because we went through such a massive shock with COVID.

Dallas Fed President Kaplan (emphasis added):

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Monday said he still thinks jobs growth will be strong this year, despite a report Friday showing April hiring was far weaker than expected, and repeated his view he'd like to start discussions about reducing the Fed's bond-buying program.

This is a busy week for the Fed; practically everybody has an appearance somewhere.

Global markets are in a solid rally:

From StockCharts

Above are 12, 1-year charts of ETFs that track the global equity markets. Only one (China; middle row, right) is in the middle of a sell-off. It's down about 15% since peaking in late February. Latin American markets (top row, second from right; lower row, second from left) dipped in the Spring but have regained most of their losses. Asian markets (top row, far left; bottom row, far left) have leveled off. But most others are in a solid rally.

Let's compare the Nasdaq's (QQQ) and S&P 500 (SPY)'s advance decline line: Nasdaq advance/decline line

The Nasdaq advance decline line started to move sideways in early February. The market wouldn't have known this until the beginning of March, when the line had fallen back to near early February levels. Since, it has been trending sideways.

In contrast, the NYSE advance/decline line has been trending higher These two charts go a long way to explaining why larger-caps indexes have taken the market lead recently (see here and here).

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from StockCharts:

Considering how the day started, it could have been a whole lot worse. The biggest loss was 1.44% - not bad, all things considering. Interestingly, the long-end of the treasury market was down, which runs counter to the "inflation concerns send the market lower" theme. 10/11 sectors were lower. Only basic materials - which is a key player in the reflation trade - was higher. Tech and communication services were only off modestly. Financials and industrials took the brunt of the selling.

Here are today's main screens from my QuoteTracker:

The QQQ and IWM on the right had strong rallies that started right after 9:30 and, in the case of the IWM, almost lasted the entire session. The QQQ and SPY consolidated gains in the afternoon. Only the DIA struggled.

Let's look at some of the overall damage: IWM 3-Month

the IWC gapped nearly 3.5% lower at the open but then caught a strong bid. Prices came near 3-month lows on the open. IWM 3-Months

IWM broken though short-term support but rallied. Notice the large volume bar. QQQ 3-Month

the QQQ's chart is a bit misleading because of the green bar. But the overall trend is still lower. Volume is rising. SPY 3-Month

The SPY remains above key levels. But the volume is increasing.

The bears are chipping away at the markets right now. The bulls are holding, but the weakness is spreading.