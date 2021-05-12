Technicolor's (THNRF) CEO Richard Moat on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Technicolor SA (OTCPK:THNRF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2021 1:30 PM ET

Richard Moat – Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Carozzi – Chief Financial Officer

Fiona Orford-Williams – Edison

David Cerdan – Kepler Cheuvreux

Richard Moat

Good evening ladies and gentlemen. Technicolor's first quarter 2021 results are an encouraging signal, our turnaround strategy is going well and each division continues to redefine content experiences through innovation and improve its performance. However, the unpredictable headwinds and challenges caused by COVID aren't over yet, and I hope you and your families are keeping safe and secure. Thanks to the significant worldwide vaccination campaign. We're starting to see signs of improvement nevertheless, for example, the recent announcement in the U.S. and France of upcoming reopening of cinemas.

So if we move to Slide 4 key figures from continuing operations. In the first quarter, all of our activities benefited from a strong and growing demand, growing demand driven by the urge to equip homes with strong broadband access, the need for original content from studios and streamers and appetite for catalog DVDs. And in this context, our unrivaled talent pool across 25 countries has proven very nimble and innovative in delivering high value added services to our clients. So our revenues of €711 million were up 4% at constant rate demonstrating a very positive first quarter 2021, primarily driven by lower revenue in film and episodic visual effects and DVD services, but have strong performance in Connected Home, particularly in North America and Eurasia.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 72% at constant rate to €43 million, reflecting operational and financial improvements across all activities, in particular, in Connected Home. The ongoing implementation of our cost transformation program delivered €20 million of cost savings in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was almost breakeven, a €33 million improvement as a result of the EBITDA increase and lower D&A related to efficiency measures. Our free cash flow before financial results and tax was still negative, but it was higher by €118 million at current rate compared to the first quarter of 2020 driven by that good performance in Connected Home, working capital improvement and the ongoing implementation of our cost transformation program. Based on the profitability improvement in this first quarter, despite some challenges related to our capacity to deliver relating to key components and recruitment constraints, we're confident of achieving the outlook presented in our full year press release, which we issued at the beginning of March.

Turning to Slide 5, production services revenues amounted to €140 million, which was down 16.6% at constant rate due to slower than anticipated ramp up of projects following the pandemic related impact on production around the world. But this was partially mitigated by significant revenue growth of MPC episodic, where sales have more than doubled in absolute value. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €14 million, which is up €3 million year-on-year at constant rate. So just to give you a few highlights, in film and episodic visual effects teams worked on over 12 theatrical films from the major studios, including Cruella and The Lion King Prequel for Disney, Mortal Kombat for Warner Brothers and Nightmare Alley for Searchlight Pictures. Our teams also worked on over 25 episodic and streaming projects, including Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers for Disney, The Nevers for HBO, and The Wheel of Time for Amazon.

Revenues were significantly down due to the continued impact of the pandemic on live-action film shoots. Our advertising businesses delivered over 1,000 commercials including 20 out of 42 Super Bowl spots this year was winning three Visual Effects Society Awards, and six British Arrows. Notable projects included Audi's Future Is an Attitude and Samsung's Awesome Is for Everyone 2. Revenues were lower compared to last year, but operating performance increased showing the positive impact of the transformation program on margins. In animation and games, revenues were stable compared to the prior year. Mikros Animation was in production on films, including Spin Master’s PAW Patrol: The Movie and Paramount’s The Tiger’s Apprentice. That is also secured two additional projects in the recent past.

On the episodic side, our teams continue to work on several series, including Chicken Squad and Mira, Royal Detective for Wild Canary and Disney, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers for DreamWorks, and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years for Nickelodeon/Paramount+. During the quarter, we continued the harmonization of technology infrastructure to eliminate inefficiencies from what were previously siloed operations. We also further reinforced our top management. Josh Mandel was appointed CEO of The Mill, and Andrea Miloro was hired from BlueSky as President of Mikros Animation to expand our global feature and episodic animation services.

Looking ahead, following the disposal of post-production, we've renamed production services as Technicolor Creative Studios to showcase our global family of leading VFX and animation studios servicing the theatrical, episodic, streaming, games, advertising and experiential marketing industries. We've been awarded numerous new projects securing approximately 90% of the expected 2021 sales pipeline for film and episodic visual effects and animation and games. Recent surgeries of the pandemic in India, Toronto and Montreal have required a shift back to work from home for almost all staff during the second quarter in order that we maintain full operating capacity. Nevertheless, as vaccinations continue to roll out globally, the industry is optimistic about a steady return to normalcy during the back half of 2021.

Turning now to slide 6, Connected Home revenues totaled €428 million, which was up 18.3% at constant rate driven by strong demand in North America and Eurasia to supply higher power broadband in support of pandemic related remote work and education activities. Demand was however down in Latin America due to the difficult macroeconomic situation in the region. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €28 million, up €14 million at constant rate driven by the increased demand from the North American cable division and OpEx improvement initiatives implemented in 2020. The division maintained its market leadership in the broadband segment and in the Android based video segment where we achieved the deployment of over 10 million set top boxes since the beginning of 2016.

Adoption of DOCSIS 3.1 and Fiber gateways is expected to continue through 2021 and we're already with multiple Tier 1 operators in North America, Europe and Latin America to meet current deployment demands. The next wave of the expansion will be driven by the next generation Wi-Fi technologies and higher speeds like 10 gig. Looking ahead, demand is going to remain strong throughout 2021 and we're going to continue to focus on selective investments in key customers, platform-based products and partnerships to improve margins over the year. The COVID pandemic has however created distortions in the industry within particular global logistics disruptions in semiconductors. We're continuing to work with our partners to minimize supply disruptions and we're engaged in commercial discussions in order to pass surcharges through to customers wherever possible.

Now on to Slide 7. DVD services revenues totaled of €139 million down 7.7% at constant rate, which I think is a very good performance when you consider that Q1 2020 was a quarter, which was largely unaffected by COVID and when cinemas were open and new releases were taking place. Total replicated disk activity was down 11%, however, the standard definition DVDs were up 1% year-on-year driven by the ongoing push of back catalog products. However, Blu-ray was down 31% due to the lack of new release content and CD volumes were down 34% as a result of structural decline and the COVID related impacts. The decrease in volume, however, was partially mitigated by pricing improvements following the studio contract renegotiations that we did and by growth in non-disk related supply chain activity.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €4 million at current rate, which was much better than expectations. The division continues to adapt operations and related customer contracts in response to continued volume reductions and two significant North American facility closures were affected in the first quarter of 2021 as part of the ongoing transformation plan. Going forward, theatrical new releases showed an increasing trend over the course of Q1 2021 as theatres began to reopen and major new titles like Godzilla vs. Kong were well received by audiences. Studios continue to have DVD releases alongside their various experiments in video on demand strategies and most major retailers continue to remain open and to allocate shelf space to catalog and library content promotions. With David Holliday as the new President of DVD services, the division has already accelerated its restructuring plans to continue to adapt to the evolving situation.

Over on Slide 8, to conclude, we will continue to improve efficiency and productivity throughout 2021 and 2022. Thanks to the ongoing transformation initiatives, which we began over a year ago, we've been able to invest more in hiring and unleashing top talent whilst consolidating, sharing and harmonizing best practices. These efforts and investments are fueling our vision for transforming the future of film, episodic, gaming, integrated marketing and advertising campaigns and give us the confidence that we will continue to deliver improved operational and financial performance. With already €20 million of cost savings realized in the first quarter, we're well on track to achieve more than €115 million in the year 2021 as planned and to deliver cumulative €325 million by the end of 2022.

So looking at our guidance, for 2021, we confirm revenues from continuing operations will be broadly stable versus 2020, adjusted EBITDA will be around €270 million, adjusted EBITDA will be around €60 million, continuing free cash flow before financial results and tax will be around breakeven and net debt to EBITDA covenant ratio will be below four times at year-end and we're also maintaining our previously issued 2022 guidance.

So with that, I'll hand over to Laurent, who will go into our Q1 2021 performance in some more detail.

Laurent Carozzi

Thank you, Richard, and good evening all. So I will now provide you with further details regarding our Q1 results. So, overall, as mentioned by Richard already, they show a significant improvement versus last year driven by sales growth, despite the supply constraints and quite significantly by improved margins. It should be noted before we go into the details that post production has remain consolidated during this quarter. It says we're down quarter-on-quarter 24% at around €20 million and its EBITDA remained flat at around breakeven.

So if we move on now to the Slide 10, I'm going to present you a consolidated profit and loss. So our revenues of €711 million increased by ₹26 million at constant rate representing an increase of 3.6%. In Production Services, Production Services revenues amounted to €140 million in the first quarter of 2021, down 16.6% at constant rate and 20.8% at current rate year-on-year. Most specifically film and episodic visual effects revenues were significantly lower year-on-year mainly due to slower ramp-up of projects following the continued impact of the pandemic on live action theme shows. Q1 2020 was still an active quarter for families [ph]. Advertising revenues were also lower due to the impact of COVID-19 on client spend and live-action production shoots.

Animation and games revenues were stable versus prior year and post production accounted for lower revenues compared to the prior year driven primarily by the pandemics impact on productions. In Connected Home, revenues totaled €428 million in the first quarter, up 18.3% year-on-year at constant rate and plus 8.7% at current rate. This has been achieved despite the start of the negative impact on sales or supply shortages. So if you want to be more specific in America, in North America the revenues remain strong, driven by increased demand from cable customers for upgrade to high power broadband to support remote work and educational activities. Latina America encountered difficult macroeconomic environment and this has continued to drive the demand down particularly in Mexico and Argentina. In Eurasia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa enjoyed significant increase of revenue due to strong demand in Europe, both for broadband and video products and expansion of new GWS and STW, these technology to a larger customer base. Asia-Pacific exceeded prior year revenues driven by demand in India and in the Australian and Korean markets.

If we not time to DVD services, the revenues totaled €139 million in the first quarter, so down 7.7% at constant rate and 20.4% at current rate compared to 2020. Well, adjusted EBITDA at €43 million is up 72% at concentrate rate. This reflects operational and financial impacts movements across all activities and particularly in connected home despite lower business volumes in Film & Episodic Visual Effects compared to first quarter 2020. I remind you that the quarter at the time wasn't yet affected by COVID-19. Production Services adjusted EBITDA amounted to €14 million or 9.7% of revenues, up €3 million year-on-year at constant rate despite the lower sales. Connection home adjusted EBITDA amounted to €28 million in the first quarter was 6.4% of revenues up €14 million at constant rates driven by the increased demand from the North American cable divisions and OpEx improvements initiatives implemented in 2020, clearly Connected Home a very strong quarter. DVD services adjusted EBITDA amounted to €4 million, plus €3 million versus last year, despite lower volumes of sales. So the margins benefited from better replication pricing, better consumer mix and cost setting actions particularly and partially offset by labor cost pressures and various impacts from severe weather events experienced in the U.S. in the first quarter.

If we move on to the adjusted EBITDA, it is at breakeven and represents a €33 million year-on-year improvement at current rates, as a result of on one-hand the positive increase of EBITDA, but also the positive impact of efficiency measures in particular lower rendering spends for production services and positive impact of client contracts for negotiations for DVD services. The P&L non-recurring items as an chart of the €15 million. How many related to the restructuring costs and are accounted for €14 million at current rates.

They include €11 million coming from the DVD services cost of footprint optimization. To changing working capital of negative €192 million reflects the end and that's very important of the payment terms normalization at connected home. It is an €82 million improvement versus last year, and if we focus on connected home it has to absorb €120 million impact of cash outs to finish its cycle of payment terms reductions. It was started in the second quarter 2021 to benefit from a normalized and de-risk working cap contribution. Should also be noted that production services are started to benefit again from down payments to mark or the return of studios to large orders.

Free cash flow before financial reserves and tax from continuing operations amounts to a loss of €196 million and it represents still €118 million year-on-year improvement at current rates. And that's driven by a significant improvements in connected home operational performance. Working capital improvements in production services and DVD services and the ongoing implementation or cost transformation program. So clearly a sign of the turnaround is underway. The net debt at nominal value amounts to €1.1 billion, and INRS net debt amounts to €1.074 million. The difference many relates to the mark-to-market that valuation on issuance and will be reversed through a non-cash interest charges over the life of the debt.

If we move now down to the Slide 11, I'd be now much more quicker on all the remaining sites. So on this Slide, the €19 million increase in adjusted EBITDA at constant rates is due as we can tell mainly from the €14 million increase in connected home followed by the €3 million increase in production services and the same amounts at DVD services. Corporate and other decreased its contribution by €2 million that was driven mainly by lower revenues at trademark [indiscernible] quarter. The ForEx impact was a negative €3 million on EBITDA.

Slide 12 provides you a bit more details on production services. So revenues amounted to €140 million in the first quarter, down 16.6% at constant rates. This reduction is due to slow ramp-up of projects following pandemic related impacts on productions around the world. The revenue decline was partially mitigated by significant revenue growth at MPC Episodic, where it says more than double in absolute value. MPC Episodic too many clear service, mainly what we call the streamers to the Netflix and Amazon of this world. Advertising revenues were also off. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €14 million, up €3 million year-on-year as concentrate and adjusted EBITDA was a negative €2 million, still €13 million year-on-year as a result of cost optimization primarily in advertising and lower cloud rendering costs. Advertising EBITDA and EBITA, despite a sharp drop in its revenues linked to the pandemic, increased in absolute terms compared to 2020, showing the positive impact of the transformation activities its margin.

Moving down to the Slide 13. Let's have a look at connected home: revenues totaled €428 million, up 18.3% year-on-year at constant rate. The dividend continued to experience supply challenges due to COVID. Demand is strong, very strong in North America and in Eurasia. Latina America is continuing to prove difficult because of currency weakness and supply constraints. The division is maintaining its market leadership in the broadband segments and in the Android based video segments.

Although demand will remain strong throughout 2021, I'm talking about final demand – customer demand. The COVID pandemic has created distortion in the industry with disrupted global logistics. Shortages in semiconductors and Richard has touched upon this, which started in the second half of 2020 affecting many industries and we will continue to impact the remainder of 2021. In particularly difficulties with competent supply due to too high overall demand is increasing, the price of some component costs and confidence shortages second effects could relate us during the coming month.

In consequence connection home will continue to work with its partners and customers to minimize supply disruptions. Technical has engaged in commercial discussions in order to pass surcharges through to customers. The situation is currently in line with expectations used to set the 2021 guidance, but they are not improving. Adjusted EBDA amounted to €28 million in the first quarter 2021 or 6.4% of revenues, a €14 million at concentrate driven by the increased demands from the North American cable division and OpEx improvement initiatives implemented in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA of €10 million increased by €12 million at concentrate compared to the prior year. This positive evolution in profitability is the result of a significant transformation plan launch three years ago.

Moving to Slide 14; DVD revenues they total €139 million in the first quarter, they're down 7.7% at constant rate. This reduction is mainly driven by a 10.7% reduction in total replicated disk activity. This negative trend was partially mitigated by pricing improvements, following the studio contracts negotiations, and by growth in non-disk related supply chain activity. COVID-19 continued to have a negative impact from the first quarter, predominantly related to a significant reduced level of new release activity as compared to the first quarter of 2020, which was largely unimpacted by COVID-19.

The adjusted EBITDA amounts to €4 million or 3.1% of revenues. The €3 million improvement year-on-year is explained by better replication pricing cost setting actions, partially offset by labor cost pressure and various impacts from severe weather events impacting the U.S. in the first quarter. These overall positive actions, more than offset the negative impact of lower volume sales. So clear improvement here of profitability, thanks to the hard work implemented by the new management team.

Lower depreciation and amortization and positive impact of past contract renewal have to deliver adjusted EBITDA of negative €6 million to be compared to a negative €16 million in the first quarter of 2020. So press €10 million improvements in a tough year – in a tough quarter. Non-recurring item at minus €12 million have remained high at the transformation plan is being currently further implemented.

Slide 15, [indiscernible] takes us from EBITDA to EBIT. Nothing major to note here. So between adjusted EBITA of negative €1 million and continuing EBITDA of negative €26 million, we have mainly two items, €9 million of PPA amortization non-cash rates, and restructuring costs mounting for €14 million at current rates, and many coming from €11 million of cost optimization at DVD.

Side 16, we are moving from EBIT down to the net group reserves. So the EBIT amounted for a loss of €26 million in the first quarter of 2021. Financial results totaled a negative €32 million in the first quarter, again, compared to €25 million in the first quarter of last year. The change reflects net interest costs of €31 million, up from last year by €17 million, primarily due to the higher interest rates on the new debt structure. And we have other financial income. They improved by 2 – negative €1 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to negative €9 million in prior year, and that's mainly due to the financial fees on the bridge loan put in place in March 2020. Income tax amounted to a negative €1 million, compared to break-even last year. Group net income therefore amounted to a loss of €61 million in the first quarter 2021 to be compared to a negative €87 million loss in the first quarter on 2020.

Slide 17, as shown previously the free cash flow after financial results and tax from continuing operations amounted at €227 million negative, and that represents €111 million year-on-year improvement at current rates. They are driven by significant improvements in connected home operational performance. Working cap improvements in production services and DVD services and by the ongoing implementation of a cost transformation plan. In particular, should be not that the working chap variation has absorbed €120 million negative charted payment reduction in Q1 2021. And these same a movement was only €40 million in Q1 2020. So we absolved 18a negative €18 million through this quota and despite that we managed to improve. As mentioned previously, the group has now reduced its payment terms to a competitive level and the working cap starting in H2 2021, we no longer reflect the negative adjustments we called it in the past few years.

Slide 18 provides you with the debt structure. So we have €102 million of cash and cash equivalents and all net debt amounted to €1.074 million under if the IFRS 16. Liquidity, so in the Slide 19, other two liquidity mounted at the end of the quarter to €175 million with $102 million of cash on hand and €73 million of undrawn Wells Fargo credit line facility.

These concludes my presentation, and with this Richard, I hand over to you the platform. Thank you.

A - Richard Moat

Yes. Thanks very much Laurent. So let's go to your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Good evening, everybody. Thanks for taking my questions. I have few; first of all you mentioned some challenges in the recruitment. I would assume that you refer to production services here. Can you give us some more color on the potential issue here, and in particular what is the situation in – we know that you intend to use agency – the launching of production services? The COVID-19 situation is, is pretty bad there. So it would be nice if you could give us some information and update on the situation here and the group we who could not challenges you as a whole? That was my first question.

Second question on production services. So your margin has – EBITDA margin increased year-on-year. Still it’s rather low as compared to Q4 last year. Can you give us some more color on whether we're talking about specific seasonality impact here as far as Q1 is concerned? Or is there a specific let's say impact on margin from the higher Episodic contribution this quarter and how we should look at this EBITDA margin in production services going forward in the year?

And last question, please. Just on the component issue, I would just like to understand individual sticking to your guidance, but it seems that you're giving a little bit more color on what you're expecting. The impact to worsen in the year until Q4, before you were mentioning that you might have some – let's say some sales going maybe from H1 to H2. Here has your confidence in your guidance deteriorated since you first announced it over the full year result, because of this component issue lasting maybe longer than what you thought initially? That was my last question. Thank you very much.

Richard Moat

Okay. I'll take questions one and three, and then I'll pass back to Laurent in terms of the production services margin question. So with respect to recruitment; yes, you're right. The reference to recruitment refers to production services. During the period of the pandemic, particularly during the early part of 2020, we significantly reduced our headcount, especially amongst contract staff because the amount of work fell off a cliff when live action shooting stopped at the end of March 2020. And we needed to trim our cost base because obviously we needed to protect our cash flow. But as we stated in the presentation there, the pipeline, which we're establishing across the entire division is very robust. So we've now got more than 90% of our 2021 pipeline secured across Film & Episodic and Animation & Games.

We can't see so far forward in advertising, which is always the case, but we can see that the second quarter is going to be very good. And it seems that advertising activities is rebounding as lockdown restrictions relaxed. So there is a significant demand for incremental work coming now in production services. And we need to ramp-up our recruitment in order to keep pace with it. I guess the real – it increases gradually over the course of the year, over the quarters and then 2022 is looking as though it's going to be a real blowout year for the industry as a whole for us in particular.

So do we need to ensure that we've got the right number of staff on board and we're recruiting them across the world, and as you say India is an increasing feature of our activities in this context, because we referred again in the presentation to previously siloed operations; and one of the major strategic drives, which we have is to get as much work back to India as possible and to have a warm delivery pipeline behind the sales forces, which operate for the individual brands and individual business units, so that we can drive the highest possible margins.

Obviously, because of that at the moment in India, the lockdown situation and the progresses in the pandemic is very severe. And that sort of slows down recruitment activities somewhat, however, they are nevertheless proceeding apace and we're confident of having the staff on hand that we will need when the time comes to fulfill the projects, which we have on the blocks. But it was simply a reference to the fact that that is one of the key initiatives, which we have facing the business right now. But the number of people that we and on hand is, is building up week on week, and so that is, that is progressing in accordance with plans.

Now, in respect to your third question; on the question of components and the guidance, which were given today, we're obviously we're reconfirming our guidance for the group for 2021 and 2022, which obviously means that we're confirming in the guidance for connected home, because that's a significant proportion of group results. We – our confidence is not deteriorated. I think obviously the situation has evolved and we've got more data now in terms of what impact that we think we will experience from the lack of availability and increase in prices in semiconductors and memories and other key components. And basically, I think you could say that the, the assumptions which we built into our original business plan and the guidance, which was built from it remain pretty robust and we track them carefully. And I think that we're moving very close to the projections which we originally made.

There are some elements which are more difficult to predict because the situation's evolving and more and more different types of components are becoming under stress. But nevertheless subject to that from what we can see today, we have enough information and enough data to be able to reinforce the guidance, which we previously made.

Laurent, would you like to handle the second question on production services margins?

Laurent Carozzi

Yes. So you're correct. There is a variation in terms of margin from quarter-to-quarter production services. But I would say in a nutshell, nothing to worry about this is logic and linked to the cycle of the activity in Q1 2021. As mentioned we have – the teams have be that a very, very strong pipeline. I think it's probably the strongest I've seen in the 2.5 years, 3 years I've been in the company. And we are recruiting. We are recruiting, therefore we are by the way cost at the moment, we bring in people early in India, in Canada, also in London. But we are not yet – we are not yet getting the revenues. So the team starts to work and we are being paid on milestones. So whenever we deliver and before that we cannot recognize the revenue.

So it's project to have a low quarter in Q1, if you look at production services and that's mainly of course people seeing around [indiscernible]. We were expecting and we expect, and then we continue to expect the big improvements in absolute terms and in margins from one quarter to the other and from one arc to the other. So the peak, our only activity for production services will be in the second half of the year, once the teams are fully on board and deliver. So we take very significant Q3 and Q4 contribution and the ramp-up from Q1 to Q2. So yes, and you will see fluctuation of margins. So you will see improved margins coming in for quarter-to-quarter basis. Q4 last year, we benefited, we have seen a bit of work coming through and we've benefited from that. So that explains the difference in terms of the difference in terms of margin.

We have got just one comment on what Richard has mentioned, as far as the components are concerned. We know that we don't know. So we know that this is a sector that is quite complex last year in particularly in the context of components going up. So we be there for a lot of stress case and we are trying to make sure that we have enough reserve and prudence forecast so we can weather more than one hit. So that's what gives us this at the moment, sort of confidence that we should be able to get through and deliver 2021 guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. That's very clear.

Fiona Orford-Williams

Fiona Orford-Williams

Thank you very much. Good evening. Two component question and my India question. And Richard, on production services you mentioned in the statement that MPC Episodic could double. Is that a significant number that I ought to be accounting for separately? And also production services you've talked about the ambition to expand the animation activity, is that through gaining market share, or is it moving further up the supply chain. Can you just get us some color around that would be helpful? And also if later recruitment is certainly difficult, is there signs of wage inflation already coming through? And on DVD services, just quick one, you talk about the non-desk distribution. Is that also now becoming a significant element of the equation?

Richard Moat

Laurent, would you like to kick-off with the MPC Episodic question?

Laurent Carozzi

Yes. I mean, the MPC Episodic as indeed had a strong quarter and is plan program to have strong year. As MPC Episodic is that that's basically the – I think you're referring here to more to the Episodic side of a FEV that's my understanding of your question. And so this is a division that's servicing Netflix and Amazon and indeed, which has indicated in the past that it was one of the axis of growth for the division. It is clearly there are a lot of contacts being made currently.

We can't disclose to you and we have no plan in the short-term to disclose it. It sends separately, but some 25% a year or so ago, it's going to grow up quite significantly this year and maybe Richard will give you more color on that, but they are various conversation held with a lot of people in these fields. They are all looking for contents and we are obviously one of the main provider here. So come give you a specific number in terms of each share we targeted at the end of the year, but it's going to be significantly about 25% where it was before.

Richard Moat

I'll pick-up the question on animation. So we – animation has been running pretty much the same sort of scale for quite some time. And our ambition is to grow its scale substantially and in so doing to acquire market share. And at the moment we're currently working on four consecutive – four titles consecutively, which, I think, is historically probably the largest volume of work that we've done at one time and we've just been awarded a fifth.

And the recruitment of Andrea Miloro from BlueSky, who is a real big hitter in the animation space, I think shows the commitment, which we have to expanding that division. And she in turn has been bringing in a number of people that she worked with previously to strengthen our management team and our approach to animation and to provide confidence to the big animation studios that that were serious about this play. So I think in 2021, you're going to see a significant improvement in revenues from animation compared to 2020. And it's also our ambition to continue to improve the margins in that business also.

Now third question you asked was about wage inflation relating to recruitment. I think that's a very good question. I think that inevitably with the amount of work, which is out there across the industry as a whole and particularly the amount of work which we've gained, because I think – we're getting work at the expense of some of our major competitors and the scale of recruitment, which we're undergoing and indeed all of our competitors are simultaneously, there is bound to be upward pressure on wages. I don't think we've seen that come through yet, but I think that – but it is inevitable that it will arise over the next 18 months. Laurent, would you like to say the one about non-disk activities in ATS?

Laurent Carozzi

Yes. I think you're referring probably to the distribution parts of the business and in particular the non-DVD distribution. So as you recall, it was – like a year or so ago, it was in a region of delivering, it was north of €100 million, €120 million of sales. Clearly, it's growing nicely at the moment. I think your question is a tricky one because I think it's a nice add-on business in a sense that we have – the wealth of distribution activity is dedicated to delivery of the DVDs, right, because we have capacity, we have a network, we have logistic, and we have a knowledge of how to do that and it's a complex – these are complex operations because we – you're talking about delivering millions of DVDs in small packages, different components to 5,000 Walmarts in the space of a week or two weeks.

So you don't have so many people that are good to do that. So, therefore, this has driven us to open up this as a segue sort of non-DVD activity here. And with COVID-19 and with the surge in mail-order, we have more and more clients that are coming to us and indeed even some of the very large operators, the Amazon or whatever, when they are short in terms of capacity or whatever, they use us. I think today, the way the team looks at it is, it's a nice to have, we're happy to have it, we have this capacity and we are going to benefit probably a bit more than what we're expecting in the past.

Is this going to be an independent full scale autonomous division? I think it's probably a little bit early to say that. It's a little bit premature. So, I think, it's going to be a nice add-on. That again – well, COVID has made clear that there is value in there and the team is doing everything they can to basically serve these new clients that are coming along. But I don't think it's going to be that significant, I think, it's going to be a $300 million or $400 million business in a few years, but it's going to continue to grow probably in 2021 and maybe in 2022.

Fiona Orford-Williams

Yes. So, basically, we shouldn't get too obsessed by just looking at the declines in volumes of the traditional distribution.

Laurent Carozzi

Yes. Because you have – well, your question around DVD is the following. You have indeed volume decline, yes, mainly in relation to what's really, but two or three things are moving the needle here. One, as Richard has mentioned, we have renegotiated contracts, all the contracts. So basically that has led to price increases. So this is compensating. That is sometimes we have very significant loss-making activities. Now, we've brought them back at breakeven point. So that's point number one. And there will be new contract renegotiations starting in two to three years.

The point number two is distribution. Distribution is – you have the edge factor coming from this non-disk growth that is this coming year. And I think the third point not to be disregarded, it's the fact that David Holliday, the new CEO, has let's say accelerated the recruitments of the activities mainly in North America and in Mexico in work, so we look across countries. And is also starting transformation work, so that basically means to deliver the same services at lower cost. So nobody is going to deny the fact that this is a declining activity, but it is very, very obvious that there is a long, long tailwind.

Fiona Orford-Williams

Yes. Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

David Cerdan

David Cerdan

Yes, good evening gentlemen. I have a few questions for you. The first one is regarding Connected Home. So how do you explain this strong demand in the U.S. and how long is it sustainable to be so much up in this regime? The second is related to your competitive environment. Have you have any indication to give us regarding your capacity to better negotiate than your competitors with your clients in this industry? And my last question is regarding your Production Services. Do you think that there is a potential for you to start a consideration in this sector? Is it something that could happen in 2021, 2022? Thank you.

Richard Moat

Sorry, can I just clarify that second question. When you said, are we in a better position to better negotiate with clients? Is that's a Connected Home related question? Yes.

David Cerdan

Roughly, yes, it's Connected Home first. And secondly, are you in a better position to negotiate first with the clients, but if you make a comparison with the rest of your competitor, is it the same situation for them? In other words, you…

Richard Moat

Okay.

David Cerdan

Okay, sorry.

Richard Moat

Okay. So, Connected Home, the strong demand in the U.S. comes on the fact that people were locked down obviously in large numbers. They needed to work from home. They were at home with their families using multiple devices over extended periods for the first time. And so, therefore, people want to upgrade their broadband and Wi-Fi experience and they're trading up to the sort of high-end products, which we supply to our cable and telco customers. So we saw a very strong demand across North America throughout 2020 with Comcast, one of our largest customers having several consecutive quarters of extremely strong demand, record demand. And that is according to results they published recently has continued through into 2021. So, clearly, this wave of upgrade, this desire to improve Wi-Fi and broadband experiences has not yet been extinguished.

And certainly if you look at the lead times, which we have for orders, which have necessarily become very elongated because our major suppliers have forced us to provide lead times and forecasts for products going out much further than we ever have previously. So 50 weeks, in many cases, we can see through into the second quarter of 2022 in terms of demand. And so, therefore, demand is very robust in the U.S. in particular. And so certainly through until the middle of next year, we see no change in these kinds of trends, which obviously is very positive. And I think it's one thing to note that when there have been these types of component related crisis previously, they've sometimes been at times when demand has not been as predictable or as robust.

So now at least I think we can say that the top-line is there. The actual timing of delivery may be uncertain because of some of these factors, which we've been discussing but it remains robust for the foreseeable future. Now in terms of the competitive environment, can we negotiate better with clients? I think that when we put together our assumptions concerning what impact the semiconductor and memory issues we're going to have on our business, we made the assumption that we were going to be able to pass through a certain proportion of the costs to our clients. And we are achieving the level of pass through that we predicted, which is why, as I said earlier, we feel that the projections, the assumptions we made, which we built into our business plan and into our guidance remain robust.

And I don't think that necessarily – well, we are obviously one of the largest players in the market, in fact probably the largest now outside of China and that gives us some clout with our major suppliers. And therefore, we can, to some extent, try to make sure that we get a fair allocation or more than our fair allocation of these components that we need in order that we can maintain manufacturing and supply to our major customers. So, I think, that puts us in a good comparative situation compared with our competitors.

And with respect to clients I think that probably everybody has been experiencing this, but with uncertainty arising about the resiliency of supply, clients obviously don't like paying higher prices, but ultimately I think they recognize that with this demand remaining so robust, they have to have the products otherwise they're going to be disappointing customers. And therefore, ultimately they're prepared to pay in order to guarantee that they achieve it. And certainly, again, the fact that we're one of the biggest players in the market and a player has provided reliable supply over a number of years, gives our customers good confidence that we will continue to do so this time round as well.

And your third question about potential to start consolidation, well, I mean, obviously, we're the market leader in terms of visual effects for the film industry and our positioning with episodic and streaming is growing. We've got the largest brands with respect to advertising visual effects in the world, The Mill and MPC advertising. So we're in a strong position and I guess that we have to be realistic however we went through – we restructured our balance sheet last year. We got new money into the business. We have been working hard on making sure that that we improve our working capital that we maintain very robust cash flow. And that we transform the business and improve margins in every single area of our activities. That's been our major area of focus. We have no plans at the moment to look at consolidation opportunities, but, obviously, we we'll see how things evolve.

David Cerdan

Okay. Thank you very much.

Richard Moat

Okay. Well, if no further questions, thank you very much for your time this evening. And we will look forward to continuing to improve our performance in the coming quarters and to maintain the guidance, which we've set tonight. Thank you very much.