Sandrock didn't offer a prediction, but if the FDA rejects the drug now or asks Biogen to conduct another large clinical trial to collect additional data, it would mean 'lots more people' would get Alzheimer's without a drug to help them." 'It's in their hands now,' said Sandrock" [Biogen's chief medical officer] (source of quote). "We could not be more pleased with these interim results,' Remi Barbier, chief executive officer and president, Cassava, said in a statement. 'We would have been satisfied to show simufilam stabilizes cognition in patients over 6 months. An improvement in cognition and behavior tells us this drug candidate has [the] potential to provide lasting treatment effects for people living with Alzheimer's disease. It's an exciting development." (source of quote).

Two important Alzheimer's events are on the horizon. One is the Food and Drug Administration's decision on Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) anti-amyloid drug aducanumab on June 7. The second is the release of the nine-month results for Cassava Sciences' (NASDAQ:SAVA) simufilam this summer. It is difficult to predict the outcomes of either, that is why I am taking a neutral position on both companies.

What seems to be clear is that some treatments have produced better results for Alzheimer's disease than those produced by either aducanumab or simufilam (with the caveat that baseline scores, trial protocols, and numbers of participants all differed).

A few more qualifications. Some of the following figures are taken from charts which makes it difficult to get the number right down to the decimal point. Also, some people did better and some worse than the provided "mean" score. When more than one dose was given, the results are for the most effective dose. For consistency sake, only numbers from within a specific time frame are given.

Note: For ADAS-cog (Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-cognitive subscale), the lower the number the better. For MMSE (Mini-Mental State Examination), the higher the number, the better.

Drug or Natural Product ADAS-Cog

Aricept (at 24 weeks) -1.3

Simufilam (at 26 weeks) -1.6

GV-971; brown algae compound (at 24 weeks) -2.19

Korean red ginseng/panax ginseng (at 24 weeks) -4

(Aricept chart, GV-971 chart, Korean red ginseng chart)

A change in ADAS-cog scores at six months (26 weeks) of four points is considered to be clinically significant.

Placebo, Drug, or Natural Product MMSE

Historical Placebo Decline (at 78 weeks) -3.5

Conventional Therapy (primarily Aricept at 78 weeks) -3.2

Aducanumab (at 78 weeks) -2.7

Chinese Herbs plus conventional therapy (at 78 weeks) -1.5

Korean Red Ginseng (at 72 weeks) 2.0

Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine) (AVXL) (at 70 weeks) 3.0

(Chinese herbs plus conventional therapy)

A change in MMSE scores of two points a year for mild Alzheimer's disease is considered to be clinically significant.

What first jumps out from these tables is that neither the results from the aducanumab trial (the "successful" one) nor the simufilam trial are earth-shattering. As one digs deeper into aducanumab, the results become even shakier. For simufilam, the jury is still out.

Apparently, the only factor that produced statistically significant results in the one aducanumab trial and not the other is that individuals with the ApoE4 gene were titrated up to the higher dose for a longer period of time. While not all anti-amyloid drugs are the same, a pattern can be discerned from other anti-amyloid drug trials: namely this form of treatment has almost no effect on those without the ApoE4 gene, an intermediate effect on those with one copy of the gene, and perhaps a clinically significant effect in those with two copies of the gene (tramiprosate/ALZ-801, BAN2401/lecanemab). However, in the case of aducanumab this is the group most likely to suffer from potentially adverse side effects from the drug such as brain swelling and micro-bleeds. Another anti-amyloid drug - ALZ-801 - which inhibits the buildup of amyloid oligomers rather than removing them likely produces very similar results without the side effects.

A conditional approval for aducanumab for those with two copies of the ApoE4 gene would be the most logical outcome. The FDA's advisory committee almost unanimously recommended against the approval of the drug. However, the current acting FDA chief Janet Woodcock has previously ignored an FDA advisory committee's recommendation at least once before: Sarepta's drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Most likely, she will still be the acting chief when aducanumab comes up for consideration on June 7. And that makes any predictions on how the FDA will rule on the drug very tenuous. Biogen probably sees its chances of getting aducanumab approved as much higher with Woodcock than with nearly anyone else.

Why removing almost all amyloid has such little impact on Alzheimer's disease and then apparently only in those with the ApoE4 gene or genes can be partially explained by the following: ApoE4 increases the size of lipid rafts and it is in these rafts that the production first of oxidants and then of amyloid oligomers occurs (study one, study two, study three). The presence of zinc in amyloid can in turn further activate receptors involved in the initial triggering of the disease. This cycle continues until zinc is entombed in amyloid plaques and various receptors (mostly g protein-coupled receptors) and enzymes (such as phospholipase C and protein Kinase C) are damaged by oxidation and nitration. But this secondary activation of receptors by amyloid may only worsen cognition in ApoE4 carriers. ApoE4 carriers decline more rapidly than non-carriers because they have higher levels of oxidative stress, only part of which is due to amyloid. Therefore, only ApoE4 carriers are likely to see even a very modest slowdown in the progression of mild Alzheimer's disease with anti-amyloid drugs.

Cassava Sciences' simufilam is a more complicated case. The drug preferentially attaches to and returns a ubiquitous binding protein known as filamin A to its original form and function. What we currently know is that the drug reduces the binding of amyloid to the alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptors and toll-like 4 receptors. Nicotinic acetylcholine receptors are ionotropic receptors as are NMDA receptors although they likely play a less important role in Alzheimer's disease (except perhaps in chronic, heavy smokers). Toll-like 4 receptors are more central to Alzheimer's disease because they increase neuroinflammation and oxidative stress. Like amyloid, though, their activation is in part a product of this stress (peroxynitrite and toll-like receptors). The problem is that neither anti-amyloid drugs nor drugs that inhibit amyloid binding to receptors fundamentally alter the long-term progression of the disease, for they do not directly address the damage done to the brain via oxidation and nitration. Partially reversing this nitro-oxidative damage is probably the key to effectively treating Alzheimer's disease (the path forward).

One can gamble that the FDA will grant some form of approval for aducanumab or that the nine-month results for simufilam will be just as good as or better than the six-month results. And those are not necessarily bad bets, but they are far from a certain thing. If aducanumab is granted a clean approval by the FDA, it would likely gain 200 points in value. If simufilam's results are still positive at nine months, its value might double or more. Biogen's advantage over Cassava Sciences, however, is that it has multiple product lines. If the FDA turns down aducanumab the value of Biogen's stock would likely be in the low $200s whereas if patients on simufilam drop below the baseline at nine months, then the stock would likely implode. These are the chances one takes (or does not take).