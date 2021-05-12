Photo by Viktor_Gladkov/iStock via Getty Images

Achieving long-term financial dreams such as rich retirement is not as hard as many people think. It requires focusing on a few key fundamentals most notably

portfolio risk management

safety

quality

yield

growth

value

Of course, getting rich on Wall Street is a lot easier if you remember Warren Buffett's advice

When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble."

Large, high conviction purchases of the world's best companies can create multi-generation wealth.

Amazon Total Returns Since 1998

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) since 1998 has turned $1 into $424, adjusted for inflation. That's over 100X better than the S&P 500.

If you bought and held Amazon for years or decades, you're likely well on your way to a rich retirement.

Today I wanted to review Amazon's incredible earnings results, in the broader context of why this is my highest conviction recommendation of all time.

I own over 70 shares of Amazon across three of my retirement accounts, having invested about $220,000 so far.

As long as Amazon keeps proving my thesis right, I intend to invest 7.5% of my estimated lifetime savings, or about $1 million, into this company.

So let's take a look at the five reasons I've entrusted about 30% of my net worth so far, to Jeff Bezos and the exceptional management team at Amazon.

More importantly, this article will help you make an informed decision, about whether Amazon could be what you need to retire rich in the coming years and decades.

Because believe it or not, Amazon could become the greatest dividend growth blue-chip of all time.

Reason One: One Of The Highest Quality Companies In The World

My motto is "safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always."

According to the 2017 study Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills? by Hendrik Bessembinder of Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business 52% of all stocks, lose money over time.

This study looked at 26,000 companies from 1926 to 2016 and found that about 12% went to zero.

(Source: Bessembinder et al)

From 1926 to 2016 over 3,000 US companies listed on US exchanges went bankrupt. 1,100 or about 4%, delivered 100% of net positive returns. Just 48% of stocks delivered positive returns.

In addition, quality is a proven alpha-factor, resulting in market-beating returns over time.

7 Proven Ways To Beat The Market Over Time

(Source: Ploutos) Data as of April

Safety and quality, in other words, can help you avoid the 52% of value traps, and maximize the number of 4% winners that you ultimately own.

How do I measure safety and quality?

Through a comprehensive approach that combines quantitative fundamental analysis with the expert consensus of every rating agency and all the analysts who collectively know a company better than anyone other than management.

The Dividend Kings safety and quality model factors in 143 fundamental metrics covering

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term sustainability (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, and Reuters/Refinitiv)

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by eight rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

Every metric was selected based on

decades of empirical data

the experience of the greatest investors in history

eight rating agencies

and what blue-chip economists and analyst firms consider most closely correlated to a company's long-term success.

I use this model to maintain one of the highest quality watchlists on earth, the DK 500 master list.

This list includes the world's highest quality companies including

all dividend champions

all dividend aristocrats

all dividend kings

all global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

all 12/12 Ultra SWANs (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street, think wide moat aristocrats)

So how does Amazon stack up, when factoring in every fundamental that matters?

Balance Sheet Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (75 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (very unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (unsafe average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% AMZN 91% AA- stable credit rating from S&P 0.55% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk

No change in safety score post-earnings.

If Amazon's debt/capital drops by 1% and its quick ratio rises by 0.05, then its safety score would improve to 95%.

If the S&P ESG risk score improves modestly (13 percentile points to low-average safety) then the safety score rises to 98%.

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 56% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 31% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 32% to 69% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 70% to 81% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 82% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 AMZN 84% Exceptional Dependability 4

Amazon's dependability score rose from 82% to 84% after the most recent quarterly results.

Overall Quality

AMZN Final Score Rating Safety 91% 5 Business Model 80% 3 Dependability 84% 4 Total 87% 12 Ultra SWAN

Amazon's overall quality score rose from 86% to 87% after the most recent quarterly results.

In a few years, Amazon could potentially achieve a 93% to 95% quality score, potentially cracking the 10 highest quality companies on the DK 500 Master List.

2nd percentile quality among the world's highest quality blue-chips

Amazon Is the 79th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 497) = 16th Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated at the end of each day, sorted by overall quality score

AMZN's 87% quality score means it's the 79th highest quality company on the Master List. Among the world's most elite companies, Amazon is higher quality than 84% of them.

It's similar in quality to such 10/12 SWANs, 11/12 Super SWANs, and 12/12 Ultra SWANs as

Walmart (WMT) - dividend aristocrat

Aflac (AFL) - dividend aristocrat

Altria (MO) - dividend king

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Linde (LIN) - dividend aristocrat

Mastercard (MA)

Enbridge (ENB) - global dividend aristocrat

Nike (NKE)

Chubb Limited (CB) - dividend aristocrat

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B)

What makes Amazon so amazing?

Well, first, there's the incredible results it just posted.

Wide-moat Amazon continued its string of impressive results in the first quarter, with revenue and operating profit both topping the high end of guidance. Guidance for the second quarter is better than FactSet consensus while operating profit is within the range. Amazon remains well-positioned to prosper from the shift toward e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic (with particular strength in groceries and staples) in the near term, but also the secular shift toward e-commerce in the long term. We think results show the company can sustain strength even as the lockdowns ease, as management sees no slowdown in demand. We are again impressed by Amazon's earnings power as COVID-19 costs roll away and the company grows into its 50% fulfillment capacity expansion from 2020. We raise our fair value estimate to $4,200 per share from $4,000 based on results and guidance. First-quarter revenue grew 44% (41% in constant currency) year over year to $108.5 billion, compared with FactSet consensus of $104.5 billion and guidance of $100 billion to $106 billion. Physical stores, which declined 16% year over year, were unsurprisingly the lone soft spot. The brightest area was other revenue, which includes advertising and grew 77% year over year, ahead of our model. We think advertising remains a very attractive option for marketers looking to access a vast audience. Relative to the first quarter in 2020, AWS grew 32% to $13.5 billion, thanks to robust cloud adoption. Online stores grew 44% to $52.9 billion, with groceries performing well per management. Third-party grew 64% year over year, while subscription grew 36%. The operating margin was 8.2%, compared with 5.3% a year ago and 4.6% at the midpoint of guidance. This includes $4 billion of COVID-19-related costs, while Amazon also opened additional data center capacity, which capped margins. We remain impressed by Amazon's margin performance and we expect strength to continue as COVID-19-related costs unwind throughout the year." - Morningstar

Amazon crushed not only expectations but its own guidance as well.

And this is hardly the first time Amazon knocked the cover off the ball with grand slam results.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Over 75% of the time Amazon beats expectations, sometimes by astonishing amounts. That includes this quarter, when net income tripled, compared to Q1 of 2020.

This is one of the largest companies on earth, with almost $400 billion in 2020 sales, and it just reported 200% earnings growth.

Further evidence of quality and safety can be found in qualitative assessments by rating agencies, and by looking at historical profitability.

Rating Agency Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk S&P AA- stable 0.55% Fitch A+ positive outlook 0.60% Moody's A2 (A equivalent) positive outlook 0.66% DBRS NA NA AM Best NA NA Consensus A+ positive outlook 0.60%

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

Jeff Bezos has said that Amazon will one day go bankrupt, and he's merely working hard to postpone that day as long as possible. Well, the rating agencies think he's doing a marvelous job of that.

Over the next 30 years, S&P, Fitch, and Moody's estimate a 1 in 167 chance that Amazon goes to zero.

That's the fundamental risk of buying this company.

Meanwhile, profitability is Wall Street's proxy for quality, one of the proven alpha factors.

Amazon's profitability is remarkably stable given how aggressively it's been investing in growth. In fact, for every $1 it invests, it earns $0.19 in annual EBITDA. That cash return on invested capital is literally Buffett-like returns.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Amazon's margins have been depressed for many years, due to explosive growth spending. Yet, its historical profitability remains in the top 20% of its peers.

Amazon's Profitability In The Top 22% Of Global Retailers Over The Past 12 Months

Metric Industry Percentile Major Cyclical Retailers More Profitable Than AMZN (Out of 1,057) Operating Margin 65.94 360 Net Margin 75.62 258 Return On Equity 91.23 93 Return On Assets 85.00 159 Return On Capital 73.70 278 Average 78.30 229

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

In fact, just 229 major global retailers have been more profitable than Amazon over the last year.

Let's talk about one kind of profitability, in particular, returns on capital.

Joel Greenblatt defined quality by return on capital, his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

operating income (EBIT)/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business for a year)

Greenblatt's entire legendary track record, 40% annual returns for 21 years, was done by combining high ROC with low valuations.

The Greatest Investors In History: Masters Of Financial Science

Name Returns Time Horizon Most Famous For Jim Simmons (Co-Founder Renaissance Technologies) 71.8% CAGR 1994 to 2014 (best investing record ever recorded) Pure Quant Based Investing Joel Greenblatt 40% CAGR 21 years at Gotham Capital "Above-Average Quality Companies At Below-Average Prices" Peter Lynch 29.2% CAGR at Fidelity's Magellan Fund 1977 to 1990 (13 years) Growth At A Reasonable Price Bill Miller (Legg Mason Value Trust 1990 to 2006) 22.8% CAGR and beat the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years 16 years Warren Buffett 20.8% CAGR at Berkshire 55 Years Wonderful Companies At Fair Prices (Munger's influence) Benjamin Graham 20% CAGR vs 12% S&P 500 1934 to 1956 (22 years) Margin of Safety Edward Thorp 20+% CAGR over 30 years invented card counting, pure statistically-based investing Anne Scheiber 18.3% CAGR 50 years Turned $5K into $22 million with no formal training, purely with tax-efficient buy and hold blue-chip investing. John Templeton 300% from 1939 to 1943, 15.8% CAGR from 1954 to 1992 38 years Market Cycles Carl Icahn 14.6% CAGR vs 5.6% S&P 500 2001 to 2016 (15 Years) David Swenson 13.9% CAGR at Yale's Endowment (includes bonds and alternative assets) vs 10.7% S&P 500 30 years Alternative Asset Allocation Geraldine Weiss 11.2% vs 9.8% S&P 500 37 years Best risk-adjusted track record of any newsletter over 30 years according to Hubbert Financial Digest, popularized dividend yield theory (the only strategy she employed)

The average Master List company has 88% ROC.

The average aristocrat 83%.

The average Ultra SWAN 87%.

In Q4 Amazon's ROC was 23%.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

In Q1 ROC rose to 27.4%, about 20% in a single quarter.

Over the last five years, Amazon's ROC has almost doubled.

It's already almost 4X that of most global retailers. And guess what? Analysts expect Amazon's profitability to only get better over time thanks to rising economies of scale.

How high might ROC climb? Close to 60%, nearly tripling over the next five years alone.

Amazon Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 8.0% 14.8% 5.9% 5.5% 2021 7.4% 15.4% 7.0% 5.8% 2022 9.9% 16.2% 8.1% 6.5% 2023 11.9% 17.2% 9.7% 7.7% 2024 14.3% 19.2% 10.8% 8.9% 2025 16.1% 20.7% 11.8% 10.2% 2026 17.0% 22.2% 14.7% 12.3% Annualized Growth 13.26% 6.92% 16.27% 14.20%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Most companies would be thrilled to grow free cash flow by 13% annually. Amazon's FCF margins are expected to grow 13% annually through 2026.

What does that mean in terms of actual profit growth?

Amazon Profit Consensus Forecast

Year Sales FCF EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $386,064 $31,018 $57,284 $22,899 $21,331 2021 $488,109 $36,322 $75,215 $34,002 $28,272 2022 $578,190 $57,310 $93,888 $46,688 $37,802 2023 $671,370 $80,110 $115,673 $64,987 $51,906 2024 $769,671 $109,720 $147,555 $83,234 $68,283 2025 $867,476 $140,055 $179,550 $102,600 $88,916 2026 $1,010,120 $171,309 $223,941 $148,007 $123,781 Annualized Growth 17.39% 32.95% 25.51% 36.48% 34.05%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Amazon is now officially forecast to become the first $1 trillion revenue company in history.

Pre-earnings 2026 consensus sales were $917 billion, it's now $1.01 trillion.

Pre-earnings 2026 consensus FCF was $156 billion, it's now $171 billion.

Pre-earnings 2026 consensus EBITDA was $205 billion, it's now $224 billion.

Pre-earnings 2026 consensus operating income was $132 billion, now $148 billion.

Pre-earnings 2026 consensus net income was $114 billion, now $124 billion.

For context, the single highest annual profit in corporate history was in 2018, when Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) made $111 billion in net profit.

Amazon is on track to become the most profitable company in history within five years.

33% annual growth in free cash flow from the Berkshire of tech? Only one of the highest quality companies on earth could achieve this.

But even looking beyond five years, analysts are expecting amazing growth.

Reason Two: Incredible Long-Term Potential

Before earnings analysts expected 34.7% CAGR growth from Amazon. After earnings, that's up to 37.7%.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

(Source: Yahoo Finance, Reuters/Refinitiv) 37 out of 50 analysts

The median growth consensus from all 50 analysts went up from 34.7% to 37.7% post-earnings.

The growth consensus range is 28.1% to 38.4% CAGR.

The historical analyst margin of error-adjusted growth consensus range is 21% to 50%.

Think these forecasts are crazy? Think again.

Despite a very complex business model, analysts are relatively accurate at forecast cash flow growth courtesy of good management guidance.

margins of error over the last decade are less than 25% to the downside, 30% to the upside

the long-term growth consensus range: 28.1% to 38.4% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted long-term analyst growth consensus range: 21% to 50% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect Amazon to be growing its cash flows at approximately the same rate of the last two decades.

How on earth can something so big keep growing so fast? There are two main ways analysts expect Amazon to deliver such remarkable growth.

The first is expanding into emerging markets and new industries, such as healthcare (a $1 trillion growth opportunity for Amazon according to some analysts).

In India, Amazon announced it has added nearly 300,000 new direct and indirect jobs since its last announcement in January 2020, putting the company on track to meet its pledge to create an additional one million new jobs in India by 2025." - Amazon earnings release

This is what's expected to help drive that 17% annual revenue growth.

AWS and Advertising (33% and 77% growth, respectively in Q1) are the highest margin businesses and some of the fastest-growing.

AWS had 29% operating margins in 2020 and by 2026 analysts expect that to hit 44%.

Amazon AWS Consensus Forecasts

Year AWS Consensus Sales AWS Consensus Operating Income AWS Consensus EBITDA AWS Consensus Operating Margin AWS Consensus EBITDA Margin 2020 $45,370 $13,531 $17,413 29.82% 38.38% 2021 $57,274 $16,868 $24,293 29.45% 42.42% 2022 $71,019 $21,421 $32,690 30.16% 46.03% 2023 $86,663 $26,597 NA 30.69% NA 2024 $101,180 $36,997 NA 36.57% NA 2025 $122,241 $47,229 NA 38.64% NA 2026 $129,288 $59,545 NA 46.06% NA Annualized Growth Rate 19.07% 28.01% 37.02% 7.51% 9.51%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Meanwhile, Piper Jaffray estimates 75% operating margins for advertising, which is benefiting from some of the best conversion rates in the industry.

Amazon advertising customers earn 20% higher returns on investment than the industry average.

75% of sellers (first-party (1P), third-party (3P), and agency) use at least one type of Amazon pay-per-click (PPC) advertising... Amazon has become the starting point for the majority of shopper journeys; 74% of consumers begin their product searches on the "Everything Store." 56% of U.S. consumers say that if they were only able to buy products from a single store, it would be Amazon." - Jungle Scout (emphasis added)

Amazon's deep knowledge of what consumers want is how it can tailor ads more effectively. Amazon ads aren't annoying banners, but more often than not show you exactly what you want, when you want it, in a glorious cycle of convenience commerce.

In other words, Amazon has a few key growth catalysts that it knows work, and work brilliantly. All it has to do is pour on the growth gasoline.

And when it comes to growth spending, Amazon isn't just bringing a bucket, not a thimble, it's backing up an entire dump truck of growth cash.

Amazon Growth Spending Consensus Forecast

Year SG&A R&D Capex Total Growth Spending Sales Growth Spending/Sales 2020 $28,677 $37,677 $35,046 $72,723 $386,064 18.84% 2021 $34,316 $54,459 $38,833 $93,292 $488,109 19.11% 2022 $41,429 $60,744 $40,005 $100,749 $578,190 17.42% 2023 $48,346 $67,025 $40,930 $107,955 $671,370 16.08% 2024 $51,271 $78,056 $51,408 $129,464 $769,671 16.82% 2025 $56,023 $86,541 $53,648 $140,189 $867,476 16.16% 2026 $60,083 $88,553 $49,390 $137,943 $1,010,120 13.66% Annualized Growth 13.12% 15.31% 5.88% 11.26% 17.39% -5.22%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

For context, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) were the #2 and #3 companies in the world last year on R&D spending, at about $15 billion each.

Amazon spent $38 billion on R&D and that's expected to grow at 15% annually through 2026 up to almost $90 billion...per year.

But Amazon's growth strategy is not just to spend the largest amounts of money in history on R&D and capex, but also to keep its 27-year hiring binge going strong.

SG&A spending, the cost of operating the business, including hiring new employees, is expected to grow by 13% annually as Amazon continues creating the largest workforce in corporate American history.

Amazon has been growing its workforce at 37% CAGR since its 1994 founding. Over the last 14 years, it's been growing at 40% CAGR.

(Source: Wikipedia)

Amazon is on track to become the largest single employer on earth within two to three years. More than Walmart, more than China's army, and more than the US DOD.

By 2030 Amazon could have more employees than the entire US Federal Government (about 5.3 million). As we'll discuss in the risk section, Amazon becoming the world's best and largest employer (Bezos' official goal) is a great way to minimize regulatory and political risk.

once Amazon employs enough workers, with good pay and benefits, it will at far lower break-up risk

in fact, with enough very happy employees, Amazon will be virtually unstoppable

Today Amazon employs about 1% of all Americans

in the future that could rise to 2%, 3%, or even 5%

Guess who has very strong lobbying power in Washington?

The country's largest employer, and taxpayer

So let's talk about taxes, something Amazon has been criticized for not paying enough of. Keep in mind that net profits have long been low or even negative because Amazon was investing all profits into growth.

Those days are long gone and Uncle Sam is soon going to be collecting mountains of taxes from Amazon.

Amazon Tax Consensus Forecast

Year Net Income Tax Costs Tax Rate 2020 $21,331 $2,863 13.42% 2021 $28,272 $6,562 23.21% 2022 $37,802 $8,265 21.86% 2023 $51,906 $11,716 22.57% 2024 $68,283 $15,660 22.93% 2025 $88,916 $19,727 22.19% 2026 $123,781 $25,665 20.73%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Amazon is expected to become the #1 corporate taxpayer in the world within a few years. By 2026 it's expected to be generating almost $124 billion in net profit, and paying almost $26 billion in taxes.

The consensus corporate tax rate has increased from about 16% pre-earnings to almost 21% post-earnings.

likely factoring in 25% to 28% corporate tax rates if the Americans Job Plan passes

Amazon for many years, paid no taxes because for many years it generated no profits. It invested all cash flow back into the business.

Populist politicians used that as an excuse to rail against Amazon "not paying its fair share". Well, guess what, in a few years, if Amazon is indeed paying over $25 billion in annual taxes then those kinds of political attacks are going to significantly decrease.

in 2020 US corporations paid $212 billion in taxes

by 2026 Amazon would be paying 12% of that amount

Think higher taxes might sink Amazon's profits? Not only do analysts disagree with that fear, so too does Jeff Bezos.

Higher taxes won't stop the growth juggernaut that is Amazon.

Bezos publicly supports the Americans Job Plan, even with its 28% corporate tax rate proposal

Do you know why Bezos wants a 28% corporate rate with $2.3 trillion in infrastructure spending?

Because according to Moody's, it would boost US economic growth from 2.7% this decade, to 3.0%.

It would create an additional 2.7 million net jobs, and cause unemployment to be 0.6% lower by 2030.

Guess who benefits from faster economic growth, and higher employment? Corporate America in general, but no one more so than Amazon.

Yes, Uncle Sam will get a slightly bigger piece of Amazon's profit pie. But that pie is going to get so much bigger, Amazon shareholders won't care that Amazon's effective tax rate is 4% higher.

Reason 3: Amazon Could Become The Greatest Dividend Growth Blue-Chip In History

Chuck Carnevale recently told DK members that he thinks Amazon will one day pay a dividend. That's what I've believed for years, and here's why.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Pre-earnings by 2026 analysts were expecting Amazon's cash hoard to reach $601 billion, the largest in history by far.

Now they expect $628 billion in cash, plus $171 billion in annual free cash flow adding to that pile.

By 2027, Amazon could surpass $200 billion in FCF, and by 2028, if it doesn't start buying back stock and or paying dividends, it would have over $1 trillion in cash.

(Source: Wikipedia)

By 2025 Amazon's cash pile is expected to surpass Singapore's foreign currency reserves of $382 billion.

By 2027 or 2028 its cash pile could be larger than Switzerland's currency reserves.

By 2029 Amazon's mountain of cash would surpass the currency reserves of Japan.

And sometime in the 2030s, its mountain of cash would be larger than China's currency reserves, the biggest in the world.

Do you think that skilled capital allocators would ever consider taking on so much cash, that's earning virtually no yield? Absolutely not.

Big institutions like BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard will absolutely insist that Amazon do something productive with what's soon expected to be the largest and fastest-growing cash pile in global corporate history.

Governments will potentially threaten to pass windfall profit taxes, literally just against Amazon, if it's sitting on a multi-trillion cash pile.

$600+ billion in cash literally creates its own regulatory/political risk for Amazon.

Apple (AAPL) had about $250 billion in cash when it started the largest shareholder capital return in history.

(Source: Apple investor relations)

From 2012 through fiscal Q2 2021, Apple has returned $551 billion to investors. By 2026 Amazon's cash pile is forecast to be $627 billion.

In fact, by 2026 Amazon's net cash hoard is expected to be 2X as large as Apple's entire cash pile when it began paying dividends and buying back stock.

Do you see why I'm so excited about the potential for future Amazon dividends?

Amazon Potential Dividend Consensus Forecast

Year FCF/Share Consensus Dividend Per Share (50% Payout Ratio) Yield On Today's Cost Consensus Yield Potential Analyst Consensus Fair Value Price 2020 $60.82 $30.41 0.92% 1% $3,182.70 2021 $71.13 $35.57 1.07% 0.96% $3,714.50 2022 $99.74 $49.87 1.51% 1.08% $4,635.25 2023 $133.27 $66.64 2.01% 1.18% $5,633.25 2024 $205.74 $102.87 3.11% 1.40% $7,357.50 2025 $259.57 $129.79 3.92% 1.52% $8,542.50 2026 $313.89 $156.95 4.74% 1.45% $10,845.75 Annualized Growth 31.46% 31.46% 22.67%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

As I'll show in the total return section, analysts currently expect Amazon to potentially deliver 23% annual total returns over the next five years.

But if it paid out 50% of FCF in dividends, retaining 50% for buybacks or M&A, then anyone buying today would be getting an almost 5% yield on cost. That's from an Amazon that yields between 1% and 1.5%, similar to Apple, Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), and Mastercard today.

By 2026 Jeff Bezos alone could be getting over $8.5 billion in annual dividends

enough to fund Blue-Origins, his major philanthropic endeavors, and pretty much anything else

without ever having to sell any shares ever again

When would Amazon likely start paying dividends? Using Apple as a case study, Amazon's cash pile will surpass $250 billion in 2024. Thus I would expect calls for buybacks or dividends to begin in 2024, accelerate in 2025, and by 2026 Amazon will likely begin buybacks and or dividends.

Could Amazon use its mountain of cash to buy someone huge? Sure, but other than Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion, that's not this company's style.

And regulators might block any major M&A deals, making this a limited avenue for deploying a massive amount of money.

The bottom line is that one day I expect Amazon to be a dividend king. I might have to wait 55 to 65 years for that day, but when it finally comes, my 70.5 shares (and counting) of Amazon will be paying a fortune in very safe, and steadily growing income.

Inflation-Adjusted Potential Future Amazon Dividend Forecast

Year AMZN Dividend Per Share (10% CAGR Growth) AMZN Dividend Per Share (12.5% CAGR Growth) AMZN Dividend Per Share (15% CAGR Growth) AMZN Dividend Per Share (17.5% CAGR Growth) AMZN Dividend Per Share (20% CAGR Growth) 2026 $156.95 $156.95 $156.95 $156.95 $156.95 2031 $230.61 $258.57 $289.17 $322.61 $359.06 2036 $338.84 $425.97 $532.78 $663.10 $821.45 2041 $497.87 $701.77 $981.61 $1,362.99 $1,879.28 2046 $731.54 $1,156.13 $1,808.55 $2,801.57 $4,299.34 2051 $1,074.87 $1,904.66 $3,332.13 $5,758.52 $9,835.84 2056 $1,579.33 $3,137.83 $6,139.24 $11,836.43 $22,502.02 2061 $2,320.56 $5,169.41 $11,311.15 $24,329.36 $51,479.17 2066 $3,409.66 $8,516.33 $20,840.06 $50,008.14 $117,771.88 2071 $5,009.91 $14,030.20 $38,396.47 $102,789.94 $269,433.53 2076 $7,361.21 $23,114.01 $70,743.00 $211,281.04 $616,398.66

Chuck Carnevale recently said that he thinks that a modest exposure to growth stocks like Amazon is appropriate for just about anyone. This table shows why.

Within 50 years Amazon could realistically be paying over $7,400 per share in inflation-adjusted dividends.

just 2 to 3 shares could equal or surpass the average retiree's Social Security payment of $18,170

if Amazon grows the dividend at 12.5% annually then a single share would pay more in inflation-adjusted annual income than Social Security

if Amazon grows the dividend by 15% annually, then 1 share could fund a comfortable retirement all on its own

if Amazon grows the dividend by 17.5% annually then 1 share bought today could fund a rich retirement

if Amazon grows the dividend by 20% annually, then 1 share bought today could fund a lavish retirement, off a fraction of the post-tax dividends

My children, grandchildren, and future philanthropic foundation will benefit from future Amazon dividends, which could be in the millions, adjusted for inflation, every year.

This is what I call my Bezos retirement plan. Being able to live comfortably off a fraction of post-tax Amazon dividends, without ever having to sell a single share.

Reason Four: Hyper-Growth At A Wonderful Price

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

For 20 years, with Amazon growing cash flows by about 30% annually, billions of investors have determined that 24X to 26X cash flow is intrinsic fair value for this hyper-growth Ultra SWAN.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Today Amazon trades at 22.3X forward cash flow and just 22.9X EV/EBITDA.

Enterprise Value = market cap + net debt

it's Joel Greenblatt's and private equity's favorite valuation metric

Amazon's 13-year median EV/EBITDA is 34.9X, basically EV/EBITDA PEG of 1

Today EV/EBITDA indicates that Amazon could be as much as 34% undervalued

The Operating cash flow PEG ratio is 0.59, meaning that Amazon isn't just hyper-growth at a reasonable price, but a potentially wonderful price.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiple (13-years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 26.1 $4,857.26 $4,210.22 NA NA Operating Cash Flow 25.1 $3,251.52 $3,629.96 $4,293.89 $5,041.15 Free Cash Flow 58.3 $2,964.24 $3,748.49 $5,880.49 $7,213.57 EBITDA 40.0 $3,100.71 $5,870.89 $7,233.56 $8,828.71 Average $3,409.22 $4,210.05 $5,543.37 $6,662.79 Current Price $3,311.87 Discount To Fair Value 2.86% 21.33% 40.26% 50.29% Upside To Fair Value 2.94% 27.12% 67.38% 101.18%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

My fair value estimate for Amazon is within $10 of Morningstar's. The median 12-month price target of $4,186 is also basically matching my fair value estimate of $4,210.05 and Morningstar's $4,200 fair value estimate.

These estimates are derived in very different ways.

Morningstar uses a proprietary DCF model

analyst consensus price target is the combined educated guesstimate of what multiple the market will assign Amazon's fundamentals in 1 year's time

I use historical market-determined fair value, applying the intrinsic value multiples the market has determined, to any given year's consensus fundamentals and then taking the harmonic average of those estimates

In the case of Amazon, I only use non-compressing cash flow metrics, because PE and P/EBIT multiples have been falling over time.

But the point is that most experts agree that Amazon is undervalued today, and poised for potentially massive short-term gains.

Rating Margin Of Safety For 12/12 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies calendar 2020 Price calendar 2021 Price calendar 2022 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $3,409.22 $4,210.05 $5,543.37 Potentially Good Buy 5% $3,238.76 $3,999.54 $5,266.20 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $2,897.84 $3,578.54 $4,711.86 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $2,429.07 $3,157.53 $4,157.52 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $2,216.00 $2,736.53 $3,603.19 Currently $3,311.87 3% 21% 40% Upside To Fair Value 3% 27% 67%

Even if you want to use 2020 results, Amazon is fairly valued, and the ultimate Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price".

If you use 2021 estimates, it's 21% undervalued and potentially strong buy.

If Amazon grows as expected and returns to historical fair value by the end of 2023, you could double your money.

But wait, it gets better. The long-term return potential for Amazon is absolutely stunning.

Reason Five: Total Return Potential To Make Grown Men Weep With Joy

Here is a reasonable idea of what kind of returns you can expect buying AMZN today.

Amazon 2023 Consensus Return Potential (Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If AMZN grows as analysts expect through 2023 (and it often grows faster), and returns to historical fair value, then analysts expect

52% total returns

17.1% CAGR returns

vs -0.6% CAGR S&P 500

Remember that OCF is the most conservative valuation metric for Amazon, and still shows the potential to achieve very strong 17% annual returns.

private equity and hedge funds strive for 15% long-term returns

Cathie Wood at ARK strives for 15% long-term returns

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) seeks 15% long-term returns

Amazon can conservatively deliver even better returns but with very little fundamental risk (0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Now compare Amazon's return potential to that of the 35% overvalued S&P 500. 34% EPS growth this year? That's priced in. 63% EPS growth over 3 years? That's priced in.

Amazon's hyper-growth? That's not priced in.

This doesn't ensure AMZN will beat the S&P 500 over the next three years, of course. However, fundamentally speaking, if the S&P 500 and Amazon grow as expected, and both return to fair value by the end of 2023, then Amazon will outperform the broader market by 54%.

Over the long term, AMZN's return outlook is also exceptional.

Amazon 2026 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If AMZN grows as analysts expect through 2026 and returns to historical fair value you could expect

228% total returns (triple your investment)

23.3% CAGR

vs 4.9% CAGR S&P 500

5X better than the market's consensus return potential

23% return potential over the next five years means Amazon could more than triple your investment. At a time when the broader market's total return consensus potential, including dividends, for the next five years, is just 27%.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

And remember that OCF is the most conservative metric for Amazon.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

The average historical fair value translates to a 28.3X OCF multiple. If Amazon returns to that multiple by 2026 and grows as expected it could deliver 26% annual returns.

Over the long term, analysts expect

0.0% yield + 37.7% growth = 37.7% CAGR very long-term total returns (after valuation changes cancel out)

21% to 50.0% CAGR range

vs 7.8% for the S&P and 10.8% for the dividend aristocrats

Amazon Vs S&P 500 Vs Dividend Aristocrat Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Forecast: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 5.8% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (aristocrat consensus) 19% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Low-end AMZN consensus range) 35.7% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (AMZN Consensus) 5 $1,325.65 $1,524.56 $2,386.35 $4,601.50 10 $1,757.34 $2,324.28 $5,694.68 $21,173.78 15 $2,329.62 $3,543.51 $13,589.53 $97,431.12 20 $3,088.26 $5,402.29 $32,429.42 $448,329.13 25 $4,093.94 $8,236.11 $77,388.07 $2,062,985.58 30 $5,427.13 $12,556.45 $184,675.31 $9,492,824.02 35 $7,194.46 $19,143.06 $440,700.61 $43,681,210.80 40 $9,537.33 $29,184.74 $1,051,667.51 $200,999,004.46 45 $12,643.14 $44,493.88 $2,509,650.60 $924,896,518.53 50 $16,760.36 $67,833.58 $5,988,913.90 $4,255,909,487.05

Amazon can't actually grow at 38% for 50 years, because that would mean $1,000 turns into $4.3 billion, adjusted for inflation.

But note how even the low end of Amazon's consensus growth range, 21%, can turn a modest investment today into a fortune in the future.

Do you see why Amazon is my highest conviction recommendation of all time? Buy 1 share today, and you could eventually retire off the dividends.

Buy a fraction of a share today, and over a long enough period of time, you could retire off that single investment.

I, Chuck, Brad, and Nick are all very bullish on Amazon. I haven't asked Stephen Hester or Justin Law, but I'm confident they would also agree Amazon is one of the best investments you can make today.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio S&P vs Aristocrat Consensus Ratio S&P vs Low-End AMZN Consensus Ratio S&P vs AMZN Consensus 5 1.15 1.80 3.47 10 1.32 3.24 12.05 15 1.52 5.83 41.82 20 1.75 10.50 145.17 25 2.01 18.90 503.91 30 2.31 34.03 1749.14 35 2.66 61.26 6071.50 40 3.06 110.27 21074.98 45 3.52 198.50 73154.00 50 4.05 357.33 253927.07

Amazon is like the Berkshire of Tech. And if the choice is between investing in an S&P index fund, or the Berkshire of Tech, I have $220,000 riding on the cash flow minting empire that Bezos has built.

Risk Profile: Why Amazon Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Fundamental Risk Summary

We believe that the uncertainty for Amazon is high and that despite being an e-commerce leader, the company faces a variety of risks. Amazon must protect its leading online retailing position, which can be challenging as consumer preferences change, especially post-COVID-19 (as consumers may revert back to prior behaviors), and traditional retailers bolster their online presence. Maintaining an e-commerce edge has pushed the company to make investments in non-traditional areas, such as producing content for its Prime Video subscriptions and building out its own transportation network. Similarly, the company must also maintain an attractive value proposition for its third-party sellers. Some of these investment areas have raised investor questions in the past, and we expect management to continue to invest according to its strategy, despite periodic margin pressure from increased spending. The company must also continue to invest in new offerings. AWS, transportation, and physical stores (both Amazon branded and Whole Foods) are three notable areas of investment. These decisions require capital allocation and management focus and may play out over a period of years rather than quarters. Continued international expansion will likely require similar investment and management attention but will also increase exposure to different regulatory environments. Some countries have instituted or may institute protectionist policies. Even domestically over the last several years, lawmakers from both parties have increasingly focused on the amount of market power large technology companies have accrued. Antitrust, data privacy and section 230 have been repeatedly invoked. From an ESG perspective, data breaches and service outages are a concern for any type of cloud service provider. As a retailer, Amazon has personal information for hundreds of millions of consumers around the world, while AWS hosts proprietary mission-critical data for enterprises." - Morningstar

Amazon has to compete with major rivals in digital retail, such as Walmart, Target (TGT), and Costco (COST), all of whom have been executing very well.

As it disrupts new industries, such as healthcare (a $1 trillion growth market according to some analysts) it faces regulatory challenges, and large and highly experienced rivals (like MCK, CAH, and ABC in medical distribution).

Amazon's very success, including its incredible profits and the fast-growing mountain of cash, has infuriated some populist politicians, who would love to see Amazon broken up.

The rating agencies consider Amazon's fundamental risk very low. With a consensus rating of A+ positive outlook indicating a 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk.

Those ratings include every aspect of Amazon's fundamental risk profile, which involves regulatory, political, and social risks.

In other words, ESG risk is baked into these ratings, and all credit and ESG risk ratings are included in the DK safety and quality model.

ESG Material Financial Risk Analysis

Essential To Fully Understanding A Company's Overall Risk Profile Especially Tech Companies

Based on demographics, we conservatively estimate over $20tn of asset growth in ESG funds over the next two decades-equivalent to the S&P 500 today." Similarly, an Accenture study concluded that US$30 trillion in assets will change hands, a staggering amount which, at its peak between 2031 and 2045, will witness 10% of total US wealth transferred every five years." - Research Affiliates (emphasis added)

From 2019 to 2020 ESG fund assets doubled to just over $40 billion. They just hit $2 trillion, with over $120 billion in Q1 inflows alone.

Sustainability-focused funds attracted record inflows during the first quarter, pushing global assets under management in ESG funds to nearly $2 trillion, according to a report from Morningstar released Friday... The rise underscores the momentum behind ESG investing, or when environmental, social and governance factors are considered. Assets in these types of funds first topped $1 trillion in the second quarter of 2020. Global sustainable funds attracted a record $185.3 billion during the first quarter of 2021, up 17% quarter over quarter. Overall, assets in ESG funds jumped 17.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020." - CNBC

In the US over 33% of all active fund assets are now using ESG risk analysis.

Between 2018 and 2020, total U.S.-domiciled sustainably invested assets under management, both institutional and retail, grew 42%, to $17.1 trillion, up from $12 trillion, according to the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment's 2020 trends report. The latter number represents 33% of the $51.4 trillion in total U.S. assets now under professional management." - CNBC

Today almost 3,000 asset managers running over $80 trillion in assets at least partially consider ESG risk in their investment decisions.

about 75% of all active fund assets are now considering ESG in their investment decisions.

A 2018 survey indicated that 87% of high net worth (HNW) millennials considered a company's ESG track record an important consideration in their decision about whether to invest in it or not, while another found that 90% of millennials wanted to tailor their investments to their values." - MSCI

Ultra-rich Millennials and Gen Zers are passionate about ESG and 90% say they won't invest without considering ESG risk.

globally these people will inherit $65 trillion in the next 20 years

ESG is a secular trend that no prudent investor will ignore in the coming decade.

But the reason 23% of our quality model is ESG risk ratings and trends, isn't because ESG is very popular. It's because ESG is a fundamental measure of risk and quality.

According to the world's best risk assessors, ESG metrics are a critical component of a company's overall risk profile. Here's who considers ESG important and builds it into their safety models and ratings.

BlackRock - #1 asset manager in the world

MSCI - #1 indexing giant

Morningstar

Reuters/Refinitiv

ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) - #1 corporate proxy firm on earth

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

DBRS (Canadian credit rating agency)

AM Best (insurance industry rating agency)

Bank of America (BAC) - one of the 16 most accurate economic/analyst teams in the world according to Market Watch

Bloomberg

FactSet Research

State Street - one of the largest custodial banks on earth

Wells Fargo - one of the 16 most accurate economic/analyst teams in the world according to Market Watch

NAREIT

ESG is NOT an alpha factor on its own.

ESG is not an equity return factor in the traditional, academic sense... ESG does not need to be a factor for investors to achieve their ESG and performance goals... This is classic thematic investing, following in the footsteps of cloud, artificial intelligence, and robotics themes, but it's not factor investing. " - Research Affiliates (emphasis original)

For now, there isn't enough statistically significant evidence to say that strong ESG ratings lead to stronger returns over time.

Unfortunately, none of the simulated strategies we tested has a long track record because the ESG data history is quite short... Only after several decades of quality ESG data will it be possible to accurately test the claim that ESG is a robust factor." - Research affiliates

A recent study from NYU came to the same conclusion.

A recent NYU paper found that the majority of more than 200 studies published since 2015 concluded that ESG boosted returns. These studies have helped open the floodgates to ESG investing, with self-proclaimed ESG funds attracting $340bn of inflows over the past two years, according to EPFR. However, fresh analysis by Scientific Beta, a "smart beta" index provider linked to the Edhec Research Institute, a French academic think-tank, disputes the claims that ESG funds have tended to outperform the wider market, or, in industry jargon, generate "alpha"... Scientific Beta analyzed 24 ESG strategies that have been shown to outperform in other academic papers. It did find evidence that ESG funds have tended to outperform, with ESG leaders typically beating ESG laggards by almost 3 percentage points a year... However, in both the US and other developed markets, it found that three-quarters of the outperformance is due to "quality" metrics, such as high profitability and conservative investment... "Despite relying on the analysis of non-financial information by hundreds of ESG analysts, ESG strategies perform like simple quality strategies mechanically constructed from accounting ratios," the paper said. "Of the 24 strategies, not one has significantly outperformed when you adjust for this factor and that to me is quite striking," said Goltz. "It's just the case that over the last decade quality has outperformed and if you use ESG scores that inherently tilts [a portfolio] to quality." - Financial Times (emphasis added)

ESG did boost returns by about 1% per year, though 66% of the benefit was due to higher overall quality. In other words, ESG is like credit ratings. Higher scores = higher quality which is an alpha factor.

So does this mean ESG should be ignored?

At Research Affiliates, we believe ESG is an important investing consideration despite dismissing it as a factor or lacking confidence in its ability to currently deliver as a theme. Investors can satisfy their ESG preferences while still maintaining the characteristics of their preferred investment strategy." - Research Affiliates (emphasis added)

And here is what Research Affiliates said about this new study from NYU.

Vitali Kalesnik, director of research in Europe at Research Affiliates, a pioneer in smart beta, said Scientific Beta's conclusion was "quite consistent with much of what we have written. The overlap between ESG, especially measures related to the 'G' [or governance], and quality is pretty large." - Financial Times (emphasis added)

Basically, Research Affiliates and NYU found that ESG is an important fundamental risk measurement and quality metric though not one that by itself is likely to outperform. If you want to outperform over time you need to use proven alpha factors.

If people "want to invest [in ESG] purely because it will drive performance then I think it is bad news. If they want to outperform they should target factors that achieve that goal." - Vitali Kalesnik, director of research in Europe at Research Affiliates (emphasis added)

Basically, use ESG as one of many components to measure quality and risk. But the fundamentals of yield, growth, and value are what ultimately drive returns, and what all prudent investors should focus on.

This conclusion, that ESG is a sign of quality and risk, is backed up by research from MSCI, the global indexing giant.

Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud." - MSCI (Emphasis added)

Bank of America's research finds that ESG metrics also help improve the long-term profitability and outcomes at companies.

Punchline: higher ROE, lower risk & lower cost of capital We find that companies with greater gender diversity at the board/management level typically see higher ROE and lower earnings risk than peers. Moreover, based on disclosure data from ICE, we find gender diversity in management is associated with a ~20% premium on P/E on an overall and sector-neutral basis. Ethnic and racial workforce diversity shows similarly strong results: higher ROE, lower risk, and significant premia on P/E and P/BV." - Bank of America (emphasis original)

ESG isn't about political correctness, it's about sound business practices and maximizing long-term profits by avoiding blowing up companies by chasing dangerous short to medium-term profits.

Complicating socially conscious investing is the fact the Securities and Exchange Commission doesn't regulate how the ESG label is applied, though it's considering adding rules for funds that call themselves ESG or sustainable. Independent ESG rating companies around the world have sprung up to fill the gap. But they don't always see eye-to-eye. A 2019 paper from MIT Sloan School of Management found the correlation of five raters' ESG scores averaged 0.61, compared with a 0.99 correlation of credit ratings from Moody's Investor Services and S&P Global Ratings." - Bloomberg

Unlike credit ratings, which are based on over 100 years of default data, ESG risk models are relatively new and far less highly correlated between agencies.

This is why we use the consensus from up to four of the world's most respected ESG risk rating agencies.

Amazon Consensus ESG Risk Rating

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 60.0% BBB Average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 1.7% 27.3/100 Medium Risk Reuters/Refinitiv (Combined ESG Rating) 98.9% Excellent S&P 21.0% Poor Consensus 45.4% Average

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters/Refinitiv, S&P)

According to MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters, and S&P, AMZN's ESG risk management is in the 45th industry percentile.

Note the wide range in scores, all the way from poor from S&P, to excellent according to Reuters.

That's because every rating agency has its own ESG risk model.

Morningstar uses up to 20 fundamental metrics

MSCI up to 37 metrics

Reuters over 500

S&P over 1,000

Each of these agencies weights metrics in a different way, which is why ESG risk scores can be so varied. And why Dividend Kings uses the consensus of all of them when analyzing fundamental risk.

(Source: MSCI)

MSCI considers 12 fundamental metrics important for this industry, with governance, privacy and data security, and labor relations, making up 87% of its ESG risk rating.

(Source: Morningstar/Sustainalytics)

Morningstar rates AMZN's ESG risk management as one of the worst in an otherwise lower risk industry.

But note that compared to almost 14,000 rated companies, Amazon's overall ESG risk management is in the top 47% of companies (53rd percentile).

(Source: Reuters/Refinitiv)

Reuters looks at over 500 publicly available metrics and concludes that Amazon is very low risk, scoring 89/100. In fact, Reuters says Amazon's ESG risk management is the best out of all 95 retailers it rates.

Amazon's lowest score from Reuters is for corporate social responsibility or CSR strategy in general. But its individual component ratings are exceptionally strong, including 92% for labor relations.

(Source: S&P)

S&P uses over 1,000 publicly available metrics in its ESG risk model and concludes that Amazon while improving in the last few years is pretty poor.

The consensus from all four agencies is that Amazon is about average, but has a lot of room of improvement.

And the company is working hard and investing billions to do just that.

Amazon's summary of its recent ESG risk management strategy runs over four pages long and covers everything from

employees

environment

community

small businesses

Basically, Amazon's plan for dealing with its long-term risks is to become the biggest and best employer, the biggest corporate taxpayer, and one of the best business partners for small businesses in the world.

When you're generating the largest profits in history, spreading around is a good way to protect yourself by turning your potential critics into your biggest advocates.

If Amazon employs millions of very happy and well-paid Americans, who own stock in Amazon, then guess who will vote against politicians proposing Amazon's empire be dismantled?

Amazon's army of employees and customers, as well as global business partners, could become its army of lobbyists and voters, who protect it from existential regulatory risk.

This is what makes Bezos so brilliant. He's playing the long game, a 3D space chess master in a world of rivals who play checkers.

Bottom Line: Amazon's Blow Out Earnings Prove It's Still One Of The Best Growth Investments You Can Make

You're right because your facts are right and your reasoning is right - that's the only thing that makes you right. And if your facts and reasoning are right, you don't have to worry about anybody else." - Warren Buffett

I've built my career as an analyst and entrusted my entire life savings to disciplined financial science.

The facts and fundamentals aren't something that matter, they are the only things that matter to achieving a rich retirement.

Quarter after quarter Amazon proves bulls facts and reasoning right. Bezos and his world-class team of commerce 3D space chess masters continue to adapt and overcome the mountain of complex challenges and risks that have always faced Amazon, and always will.

Its growth engine, as large as it is, is just getting warmed up. Within a few years, analysts expect Amazon will be investing almost $150 billion per year into its numerous increasingly lucrative growth opportunities.

Amazon is, simply put, amazing.

one of the highest quality and safest companies on earth

one of the fastest-growing

on track to become the most profitable company in history

soon to become the largest employer in the world

and the largest corporate taxpayer

Amazons' risk profile is complex, but there is literally no one I trust more than current management to deal with those risks.

And a 21% margin of safety makes Amazon a potentially strong buy for anyone comfortable with the risk profile.

Because right now, Amazon offers the potential for 23% CAGR consensus total returns for the next five years, 5X that of the S&P 500.

And over the long term, Amazon could become the greatest dividend growth blue-chip in history. A single share or even a fraction of a share, given a long enough time horizon, could fund a comfortable or even lavish retirement all on its own.

There is no company that everyone in the world must own. But Amazon, after its blowout quarter, and at today's 21% discount, is about as close to a "must-own" blue-chip as exists on Wall Street.

This is why I've invested $220,000 into Bezos' cash flow minting behemoth, and look forward to buying a lot more in the future.

Because as Buffett said, "When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble."