Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q1 2021 Update

Photo by SusanneB/E+ via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Kahn Brothers’ 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Kahn Brothers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/7/2021. Please visit our Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2020.

This quarter, Kahn Brothers’ 13F portfolio value increased ~12% from $579M to $646M. The number of holdings remained steady at 42. The largest individual stock position is Assured Guaranty which accounts for ~10% of the portfolio. Largest five positions are Assured Guaranty, Citigroup, New York Community Bancorp, Merck Inc., and Bristol Myers Squibb. Together, they account for ~45% of the 13F portfolio.

Irving Kahn was a disciple of Benjamin Graham and is the author of "Benjamin Graham The Father of Financial Analysis". He was by far the oldest protégé (died 2/26/2015 at age 109) and one of the closest followers of the original teachings of Benjamin Graham.

Stake Increases:

Citigroup Inc. (C): Citigroup is a very long-term holding. It was a small position in Kahn Brothers’ first 13F filing in 1999. By 2006, the position still accounted for less than 0.1% of the portfolio. The 2009-10 timeframe saw a huge stake built at a cost-basis in the 30s. The stock currently trades at ~$74 and the stake stands at 9.36% of the portfolio. There was a ~20% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $62 and $71. Last six quarters had seen a ~28% selling at prices between $37 and $81. This quarter saw a minor increase.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB): NYCB is a large 8.79% of the portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position that was first purchased in 2000. The stake was built to a large ~10% position (over 1.4M shares) by 2003 and in 2004 the position was doubled. Since then, the position had been kept largely steady although adjustments occurred every year. 2015 thru 2017 saw a ~30% overall reduction at prices between $13.50 and $19. 2018 saw an about turn: ~130% stake increase at prices between $9 and $14.50. Q2 2019 saw a ~28% further increase at prices between $9.50 and $12. The stock is now at ~$11.50. Last two quarters had seen a ~20% selling at prices between $7.80 and $11.10. This quarter saw a ~4% increase.

BP plc (BP): BP stake was first purchased in 2010. The position remained minutely small for the next two years. The bulk of the current 7.21% of the portfolio stake was built in 2013 at prices between $40 and $53. Through Q1 2019, the stake was increased by ~60% at prices between $28.50 and $53. There was another ~22% stake increase next quarter at prices between $40.50 and $45.25. Q2 2020 also saw a ~17% stake increase at prices between $21.50 and $28.50. The stock currently trades at ~$26. Last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Stake Decreases:

Assured Guaranty (AGO): AGO is currently the largest position in the portfolio at 9.58%. It was established in Q1 2017 at prices between $36 and $42.50 and doubled the following quarter at around the same price range. The three quarters through Q1 2018 had seen a combined ~60% increase at prices between $33 and $45. Q2 2019 also saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $41 and $48. Since then, there have only been minor adjustments. The stock is now at ~$47.

Note: Assured Guaranty is considered a uber-cannibal as it has bought back more than half of the shares outstanding over the last decade.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK): MRK is the fourth-largest position at 8.43% of the 13F portfolio. It was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. The position had fluctuated over the years, but the bulk of the current stake was purchased in 2009 at prices between $24 and $38. The position had since been sold down by roughly 40% over the next ten years through minor trimming almost every quarter. Q2 2019 saw a ~28% stake increase at prices between $73 and $86. Last four quarters have seen a similar reduction at prices between ~$73 and ~$87. The stock currently trades at ~$78.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY): The 8.27% of the portfolio (top five) BMY stake was built in Q1 2019 at prices between $45 and $54 and doubled next quarter at prices between $44.50 and $49.50. The stock currently trades at ~$64. Last three quarters have seen a combined ~18% trimming.

MBIA Inc. (MBI): MBI has been in the portfolio since 2007 and it is currently at 7.29% of the portfolio. Most of the original position was purchased during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 at low prices. Q2 2015 saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $5 and $9.81 and that was followed with another ~30% increase in the following quarter at prices between $5.50 and $7.70. The four quarters through Q1 2019 had seen marginal selling while next quarter saw a ~28% stake increase at prices between $8.75 and $10.25. The stock currently trades at ~$8.75. Last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: Kahn Brothers controls ~9% of the business.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): GSK is a fairly large ~7% of the portfolio position. It was a very small 0.41% of the portfolio stake as of Q3 2015. That original position was increased by roughly eighteen-times over the next six quarters at prices between $37.50 and $45. The stock is currently at ~$38. There was a ~20% increase over Q4 2017 & Q1 2018 at prices between $34.50 and $41. Q2 2019 saw another ~25% stake increase at prices between $38.50 and $42. Last three quarters have seen a ~17% trimming.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN): PTEN is a 6.21% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2009. Most of the original stake was purchased in 2010 and 2012 at prices between $13 and $22. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. The three quarters through Q3 2019 had seen a ~45% stake increase at prices between $9.50 and $18 and that was followed with a ~37% increase next quarter at prices between $7.90 and $11.80. H1 2020 had seen another ~125% stake increase at prices between ~$1.70 and ~$11. Q3 2020 also saw a ~15% further increase while last quarter saw similar selling. The stock currently trades at ~$8.25. There was a ~2% trimming this quarter.

Seaboard Corporation (SEB): SEB is a very long-term position that was reduced significantly over the last two decades. The position size was ~29K shares in 1999 and accounted for around ~2% of the 13F portfolio. The tremendous share price appreciation in the interim has resulted in the current stake accounting for 5.48% of the portfolio even though the position-size was reduced by over two-thirds to 10.27K shares: the stock is a twenty-bagger during this period. The five years thru Q1 2019 had seen a ~36% selling at prices between $2550 and $4700. Q2 2019 saw an about turn: ~80% stake increase at prices between $3955 and $4700. The stock currently trades at ~$3740. Last three quarters have seen a ~17% selling at prices between ~$2660 and ~$3860.

VOXX International (VOXX): VOXX has been in the portfolio since 2001 when the company was named Audiovox. The current position stands at 4.11% of the portfolio. Recent activity follows: There was an almost one-third increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $4.65 and $8.90 and that was followed with another ~60% stake increase the following quarter at prices between $6.40 and $8.85. The stock is now at ~$16.75. Last two quarters have seen the stake reduced by ~60% at prices between $7.75 and $27.

Note: Kahn Brothers owns ~6% of the Class A shares through the ownership of ~1.39M shares – John J. Shalam has majority control through ownership of the Class B shares.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): PFE is a 3.71% of the portfolio position. This was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. Most of the current position was purchased in 2007 at prices between $23 and $28. The seven quarters through Q1 2016 had seen a one-third reduction at prices between $28 and $36. The next two years had also seen another two-thirds selling at prices between $30 and $39. The pattern reversed in Q2 2019: ~50% stake increase at prices between $39 and $44. The position has seen minor trimming every quarter since. The stock currently trades at ~$39.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB): BB was a very small ~0.50% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2013 at prices between $8 and $10.84. Q2 2014 saw a 270% stake increase at prices between $7.15 and $10.12. The five quarters through Q1 2016 saw the position more than doubled at prices between $6 and $11. There was another ~40% increase in Q2 2016 at prices between $6.29 and $8.09. Q2 2019 also saw a ~22% stake increase at prices between $7.40 and $9.60. Q3 2020 saw an about turn: ~50% selling over the last three quarters at prices between ~$4.50 and ~$25. The stock is now at ~$8.25. It is currently a 3.48% of the portfolio position.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP): The original NTP position was a ~2% stake established in 2001. The stake saw a ~40% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $7.15 and $9.50 while Q2 2019 there was a ~20% increase at prices between $9.35 and $10.10. The stock currently trades at ~$20. There was a ~40% reduction over the last three quarters at prices between ~$4.70 and ~$14.30.

Note: Kahn Brothers still controls ~3.5% of the business through their ownership of ~1.32M shares of NTP.

IDT Corporation (IDT): IDT is a small 1.71% portfolio position that saw a roughly one-third stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $10 and $15. Q4 2017 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $7.75 and $13.25. There was a ~25% selling last quarter at prices between ~$6 and ~$14. The stock is now at $24.30. It is a very long-term position that has returned many-fold over the years. This quarter also saw a ~3% trimming.

Sterling Bancorp (STL): STL is now a small ~1% of the portfolio position. The original stake was a very long-term position that was established in 2004 (Provident Bancorp at the time). The six quarters through Q1 2016 had seen a ~25% reduction at prices between $12.50 and $17.75. 2017 saw a combined ~11% trimming at prices between $21 and $26. The position was reduced by ~60% since Q3 2018 at prices between ~$11 and ~$25. The stock is now at ~$26.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): HOLX is a very long-term position. In 1999, the position size was at 1M shares and by 2003 the stake had increased to ~1.8M shares and accounted for around 6% of the portfolio. Since then, the position has been substantially reduced (after accounting for three 2-for-1 stock splits in 2005, 2008, and 2009). The first three quarters of last year had seen a ~85% further reduction at prices between ~$29 and ~$73. Last quarter saw a ~8% stake increase while this quarter there was a ~3% trimming. The stock is now at ~$65 and has appreciated around 60-times during the holding period.

Kept Steady:

Rafael Holdings (RFL): RFL is a spinoff from IDT that started trading in March 2018 at ~$7 per share. The position saw a ~40% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $18.90 and $27. Last quarter saw a ~15% selling at prices between ~$15.50 and ~$24.60. The stock is now at ~$46.

Note: Other very small positions (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) in the portfolio include AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Chevron (CVX), Comcast (CMCSA), Crew Energy (OTCPK:CWEGF), Deutsche Bank (DB), Exxon Mobil (XOM), First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK), Genie Energy (GNE), Hope Bancorp (HOPE), IDW Media (OTCPK:IDWM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Lifeway Foods (LWAY), Navient (NAVI), Novartis (NVS), PepsiCo (PEP), Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF), Provident Financial Services (PFS), Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS), Verizon (VZ), Viatris (VTRS), ViewRay (VRAY), and Zedge Inc. (ZDGE). ZDGE is a spinoff from IDT. Their ownership stake in TPHS is ~4.2%.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Kahn’s 13F stock holdings in Q1 2021:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Kahn Brothers' 13F filings