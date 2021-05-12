Photo by Svitlana Hulko/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation has become the buzzword of 2021. According to my email in-basket, “inflation” has replaced “fomo” as the most popular word in the subject line and coincides with a recent report by Bank of America (BAC). Besides the usual prospects of commodities, non-LIBOR floating rate securities, and real estate as inflation hedges, selecting companies with the ability to offset inflationary pressures through price hikes should be another cornerstone of current portfolio adjustments. Little known TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is a company with a unique business model that gives the firm quite a bit of pricing power.

In one of the most widely recognized phrases from Shakespeare is a great recap of the insidious nature of rising prices. While mainly referencing Macbeth’s belief, following the death of his wife, that life and time was useless, it accurately describes the sneaking nature of economic inflation:

Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow, Creeps in this petty pace from day to day, To the last syllable of recorded time;

BofA’s research found that the number of times “inflation” is mentioned in quarterly reports has historically led the consumer price index by a quarter, with a 52% correlation. In other words, BofA thinks investors could see a "robust" rebound in inflation in coming months in the wake of the latest round of C-suite commentary. Raw materials, transportation, and labor are the most frequent examples used in the recent earnings season. Insightfully, BofA reminds us that longer-lasting inflation on average comes from wages and is the cost-push variety of Econ 101. It is important to appreciate that even a commonly thought of benign inflation of 2.0% results in a 22% decrease in purchasing power over 10 years. Said another way, what costs $1,000 today could cost $1,220 in 2031.

One of the ways corporations counter the negative impacts of higher cost of goods sold is to raise prices. Companies with the power to raise prices can maintain profitability in the face of rising costs. In an interview in Feb 2011 before the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, Warren Buffett said:

The single most important decision in evaluating a business is pricing power. If you’ve got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you’ve got a very good business. And if you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by 10 percent, then you’ve got a terrible business.

Pricing power is a powerful attribute of offering sole-sourced and irreplaceable products. TransDigm offers such a product profile. TDG is a manufacturer of mostly aerospace components. While other aerospace parts and component manufacturers focus on high priced and complex products, TransDigm prefers lower technology, but still highly engineered, critical components where there is much less manufacturing interest and competition. About 90% of TransDigm’s products are proprietary, which creates a sole-source position, and is reflected in an eye-popping 80% of their business being classified as sole-source. Adding to this “lead dog” environment is the additional factor that 75% of revenues are from the aftermarket business supplying replacement parts for existing aircraft. The company has strong pricing power due to its regular sole supplier and aftermarket status, and pricing power is an important consideration in times of inflationary pressures.

The Company operates through three segments:

Power & Control (53% of revenues) includes systems and components that controls non-engine power of the aircraft. These include pumps and valves utilizing electronic, fluid, and mechanical control technologies.

Airframe (44% of revenues) includes systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. These include audio systems, engineered latching and locking devices, and cockpit controls.

Non-aviation (3% of revenues) product offering includes mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, parachutes and seat belts, and safety restraints. Non-aviation products are sold for both aircraft and space applications.

Reviewing the products section of their website reveals offerings that look bland and unsophisticated, like a simple turnbuckle that reminds me of rigging sailboats in my youth. However, Morningstar describes TransDigm wide-moat designation:

Roughly 90% of the firm's sales mix is proprietary, and aerospace products are often made to unique designs and specifications. While competing firms could theoretically reverse engineer the product to design a replacement, this is challenging because the designs are proprietary and thus never shared. The aircraft's type certificate holder (usually a government regulatory body) would need to certify that the replacement part is identical to TransDigm's. The FAA notes in its spare-part approval process guide that proving “identicality without access to the original design data is nearly impossible for sophisticated parts with proprietary processes or coatings.” While TransDigm's parts are not the most complex parts of an aircraft, we believe that it is still prohibitively difficult for potential competitors to create identical spare parts because of the expense of part certification, which costs anywhere between a few hundred thousand or a million dollars to certify. Because many components can have numerous spare parts, we think it would be prohibitively expensive for firms to re-engineer enough parts to meaningfully challenge TransDigm's sole-source incumbency on spare parts. The FAA also requires that passenger aircraft be maintained to type certificate standards, so TDG’s customers have highly inelastic demand. TransDigm's barrier to entry can be empirically seen through the firm's sole-source revenue.

Overall, TransDigm specializes in military and commercial aircraft components that, once incorporated in an aircraft design, are difficult to replace and need regular repair and replacement. These parts are critical to the operation of the aircraft, have no substitute, and their cost is insignificant to the overall operational cost of the aircraft. TDG grows by acquiring businesses with similar attributes and then improves operations by increasing prices for spare parts, among other things. An example is the recently announced acquisition of Cobham Aero Connectivity for $965 million in cash. Cobham is a provider of antennas and radios for defense and commercial aviation end markets. With $225 million in revenues, nearly 60% of UK-based Cobham revenue is derived from international sales, over 70% of revenue comes from the aftermarket, and Cobham offers a strong presence across a diverse range of both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

These business attributes have not gone unnoticed by the credit agencies. In their latest review of TDG, Moody's offers this quick summary:

The B1 corporate family rating balances TransDigm's aggressive financial policy and high financial leverage against its strong business model. TransDigm garners very strong margins from its sole-source provider position across a majority of its products, as well as its proprietary designs reflected in its significant patent portfolio. In the ratings Moody's anticipates that the amount of distributions to shareholders will be limited, particularly in the near-term, while the coronavirus continues to weigh on demand from the company's commercial aerospace customers.

Like many industrial companies, TransDigm's earnings have stumbled during the COVID shutdown. With airplanes parked and air travel greatly reduced, the need for aircraft maintenance and hence parts replacement came to a grinding halt. As air travel resumes and aircraft maintenance gets back on schedule, business should improve for TDG.

TransDigm produces consistent and impressive operating margins of over 40%, and in some years approaches the 50% mark. These very profitable margins compare favorably with many technology software, biotech, and financial firms, and allows for the company to generate large annual free cash flow of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion. With the COVID-related reduction in air travel, aircraft maintenance was restricted, and cash flow is expected to decline for fiscal year ending Sept 2021. However, Credit Suisse (CS) projects this decline is temporary, and the firm should regain its $1+ billion free cash flow creating capacity later this year and into next. According to CS, TDG generated adjusted earnings of $14.47 per share for FY9/20, is projecting TDG will earn $11.54 per share this year FY9/21, $19.25 in FY9/22 and $23.32 in FY9/23. Earnings growth is projected to be 13% to 15% going forward, after regaining lost COVID ground.

The firm pays special dividends on occasion and does not offer regular quarterly distributions. In FY 2017, FY 2019, and FY 2020, TransDigm paid special dividends totaling $42.86 per share, $28.57 per share and $30.35 per share, respectively. As Moody's suggests above, until business regains its pre-COVID level, investors should not anticipate additional distributions.

Over the short term, investors should watch the tape closely. According to the point and figure chart, the drop to $582 intraday today sets up the potential of a more bearish chart pattern. If TransDigm drops below $580, it could form a triple bottom breakdown, which is not a very good bullish trading pattern. For the chart to turn positive, TDG needs to trade above $610.00.

I uncovered TransDigm in a most intriguing manner. I am reading a book describing unique management styles and it was presented to me by a subscriber. Thanks, Shaman. The book is titled: The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprints for Success by William Thorndike, Jr. The book was listed as #1 on Warren Buffett’s Recommended Reading List from the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Letter in 2012. The book describes the unusual management approach of Tom Murphy at Capital Cities Broadcasting (now part of Disney (DIS)), Henry Singleton at Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Bill Anders at General Dynamics (GD), and five others, including Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Nick Howley, CEO at TransDigm, was mentioned as a contemporary to these 8 Wonders of the World CEOs. I did a bit of digging and agreed with the premise of TDG being run by an extraordinary management team with an appealing business focus. I recently added this company to my bucket titled “bought primarily for capital gains” in the industrial sector. While the current valuation warrants a Neutral GMI rating, the quality of management and its business model focus set it apart from many industrial companies.

Investors looking for companies with strong pricing power to combat the ravages of inflation should review TransDigm. Shakespeare’s Macbeth described perfectly the sinister nature of underlying inflation and TDG could be considered as a unique stock pick based on the pricing power inherent in its business model. While TDG could be considered as a “beyond the great COVID abyss” selection needing a restoration of air travel to shine again, its extraordinary high-level plan for profitability should continue to reward long-term shareholders.

