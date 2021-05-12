Photo by Vadim Sazhniev/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to retain my Neutral rating for Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:TTNDY) [669:HK].

I previously published an update for Techtronic Industries on February 19, 2021, and its stock price increased by +14% from HK$128.60 as of February 18, 2021 to $146.40 as of May 11, 2021 following my prior update.

Techtronic Industries is expected to deliver a +16% revenue CAGR between 2020 and 2023 based on sell-side analyst's consensus estimates. The key revenue growth drivers include increased infrastructure spending, robust housing demand, new products and international expansion.

But the company's gross profit margin expansion in FY 2021 could be possibly narrower than sell-side expectations and management guidance as a result of inflationary cost pressures. More importantly, Techtronic Industries is priced for perfection being valued by the market at 35.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E. Although I am optimistic on Techtronic Industries' future revenue growth outlook, I think that the company's actual gross profit margin in FY 2021 could disappoint the market. As such, I choose to maintain a Neutral rating for Techtronic Industries.

Techtronic Industries' OTC shares are relatively less liquid than its shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The three-month average daily trading value for Techtronic Industries' OTC shares was close to $3 million, but the average daily trading value for the company's Hong Kong-listed shares in the last three months was much higher at approximately $75 million. Readers can invest in Techtronic Industries' Hong Kong-listed shares directly with US brokers such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity.

Positive Revenue Growth Prospects Driven By Multiple Factors

Sell-side analysts expect Techtronic Industries' revenue to grow by a +16% CAGR from HK$76 billion in FY 2020 to HK$119 billion by FY 2023 based on S&P Capital IQ data. This is just slightly below the company's historical three-year top line CAGR of +17% for the FY 2017 to FY 2020 period.

I think that the market consensus' revenue growth estimates for Techtronic Industries in the next three years are reasonable and supported by the following factors.

Firstly, Techtronic Industries is one of the key beneficiaries of Biden's multi-year $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, as the company's leading market position allows it to capitalize on growing demand for power tools and other equipment in the US as a result of increased infrastructure buildout.

In its FY 2020 annual report, Techtronic Industries noted that its "MILWAUKEE brand became the fastest growing and #1 Professional Tool Brand in the world." Also, according to research by Euromonitor and Guotai Junan Securities, Techtronic Industries boasted more than a 10% share of the global power tools and hand tools market in 2019. The company derived 78% of its sales in FY 2020 from the North American market, so it is reasonable to assume that Techtronic Industries is a leading player in the power tools and hand tools market in the US market as well.

Secondly, an estimated 164 million $1,400 stimulus checks have been given to qualifying Americans since March 2021, according to a recent May 5, 2021 CNBC news report. This is expected to boost demand for Techtronic Industries' floorcare equipment and DIY (Do-It-Yourself) tools, as an increasing number of Americans spend more on their homes considering pandemic-driven Work-From-Home trends.

Also, the US housing market is expected to be booming. Zillow Group (Z) highlighted in its recent 1Q 2021 earnings call that "8.9% of consumers (in the US) plan to purchase a home in the next six months (which is) near a 20 year high" based on the company's April 2021 survey. Techtronic Industries has an estimated 5% market share in the global floorcare market, and the company's RYOBI brand is the global market leader in the DIY tools segment.

Thirdly, Techtronic Industries still has significant organic growth opportunities in the form of new product launches and geographic expansion.

Earlier, Techtronic Industries disclosed at its FY 2020 results briefing (company only reports its financials on a semi-annual basis) in March 2021 that the company "will bring to market this year (2021) more new products than all our competitors combined." Although Techtronic Industries did not reveal an exact number of new products for FY 2021, the company's commitment to R&D (Research & Developments) gives investors the confidence that it will have a robust new product pipeline for the foreseeable future. In the past eight years, Techtronic Industries has allocated at least 2.5% of its sales to R&D based on my estimates.

Separately, there is room for Techtronic Industries to grow its sales contribution outside North America. The company only generated 22% of its FY 2020 revenue from international markets. But the Rest of the World region (excluding North America and Europe) was the fastest growing geographic segment for Techtronic Industries last year with a +30.6% segment revenue growth. Notably, Techtronic Industries has been expanding its production operations in Vietnam and China since early last year, which could potentially support the company's overseas growth plans, especially in the Asian region.

While I am positive on Techtronic Industries' revenue outlook in FY 2021 and beyond, I am concerned about the company's profitability which I discuss in the next section of this article.

Near-Term Profitability Could Be Hurt By Inflationary Pressures

Techtronic Industries' gross profit margin expanded by +52 basis points from 37.7% in FY 2019 to 38.3% in FY 2020, which is the 12th year running that the company had increased its gross profit margin on a YoY basis. Since the Global Financial Crisis, the company's gross profit margin increased by +7.5 percentage points from 30.8% in FY 2008 to 38.3% in FY 2020. Note that Techtronic Industries only releases its financial results twice per year as its primary listing is in Hong Kong.

Looking ahead, Techtronic Industries has guided for a +50 basis points gross profit margin expansion every year for the next three years, backed by the introduction of new higher-margin products and positive operating leverage effects. Sell-side analysts see the company's gross profit margin increasing by +43 basis points and +45 basis points to 38.73% and 39.18% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. Market consensus estimates for FY 2023 are not included in this analysis, as not all the sell-side analysts have provided their FY 2023 forecasts.

It is noteworthy that the consensus gross profit margin forecasts are slightly lower than what Techtronic Industries is guiding for. In my opinion, Techtronic Industries' actual gross profit margin in FY 2021 could be even lower than what the market is expecting. There are historical precedents that investor can take reference from. Techtronic Industries' gross profit margin contracted from 31.59% in FY 2006 to 31.52% in FY 2007 and 30.83% in FY 2008, prior to Techtronic Industries' amazing run of 12 consecutive years of gross profit margin expansion as mentioned above. In an August 2007 South China Morning Post article, Techtronic Industries' CEO was quoted as saying that the increase in "prices for raw materials such as nickel, copper and plastic" has had a negative impact on the company's gross profit margins.

Considering Techtronic Industries' rich valuations (detailed in the next section), the stock is already priced for perfection, and lower-than-expected gross profit margins and earnings driven by inflationary cost pressures in FY 2021 could potentially lead to a valuation de-rating for the stock.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Techtronic Industries trades at 35.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 29.2 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E, according to the company's stock price of $146.40 as of May 11, 2021. In contrast, its three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were much lower at 22.5 times and 20.5 times, respectively.

Techtronic Industries is expected to deliver ROEs of 23.1% for FY 2021 and 24.3% for FY 2022, based on market consensus estimates sourced from S&P Capital IQ. It also offers consensus forward dividend yields of 1.1% and 1.4% for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively.

The market values Techtronic Industries at a premium to all of its peers based on forward P/E multiples as per the peer valuation comparison table below. Although Techtronic Industries boasts relatively higher ROEs than the company's peers, the disparity in P/E valuations between Techtronic Industries and its peers seems too wide in my opinion.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Techtronic Industries

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Hangzhou Great Star Industrial Co., Ltd. [002444:CH] 25.6 21.0 16.6% 17.4% 0.5% 0.7% Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (SWK) 19.6 18.1 15.3% 14.8% 1.3% 1.4% Makita Corporation (OTC:MKTAY) (OTC:MKEWF) [6586:JP] 22.2 20.3 8.9% 9.4% 1.4% 1.5%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The key risk factors for Techtronic Industries include slower-than-expected revenue growth if the Biden infrastructure plan does not go through, weaker-than-expected profitability in the face of inflationary cost pressures, and a de-rating of high-multiple stocks like Techtronic Industries if the rotation from growth stocks to value stocks continues.