Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

The past few months have brought nothing short of carnage for most tech stocks, particularly in the enterprise software sector. Some of the best-performing and most popular SaaS names have seen heavy year-to-date declines, including investor favorites like Snowflake (SNOW), Twilio (TWLO), and Palantir (PLTR). Many of these names are at or very close to being down ~50% off peaks.

Viewed from that lens, Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) has been a port in the storm. For Zendesk investors, this makes up for years of underperformance: the stock saw a lot of pressure in 2019 and 2020 after it called out execution issues and saw growth slow, and during this period Zendesk dramatically underperformed other SaaS peers. In other words, Zendesk has been something of a counter-cyclical stock vis-a-vis the rest of the software sector - the stock is flat for the year, while most SaaS stocks are down in the double digits.

Data by YCharts

The question that investors should ask now: does Zendesk have further "juice" to run further, or is it time to lock in gains? I recommended Zendesk as a buy in late October when the stock was trading at ~$110, noting that the stock's <10x forward revenue multiple looked compelling. Now, the landscape has shifted: while Zendesk's stock has raced up ~25% since then and its multiple now sits in the low-teens, other software stocks have seen their valuation multiples crash downward. Thus, I'm shifting my perspective on Zendesk to neutral and recommending that investors take profits on this trade and re-invest elsewhere.

The story on Zendesk is pretty much the same. Zendesk still remains the premier name in customer service software. When it comes to powering and enabling help desks and IT service centers, Zendesk is hands down the "best of breed" software vendor. At the same time, this dominance has led to some degree of saturation for Zendesk, and its low/mid-20s growth rate pales in comparison to the mid/high 30s in 2019. The company has been pushing a new CRM product, Sunshine (putting it in direct competition with the likes of Salesforce (CRM)) in an attempt to broaden its market and supercharge growth, but the introduction of this product has not materially lifted growth rates for Zendesk.

Meanwhile, Zendesk now commands a valuation that can at best be described as fair, if not a slight premium to other ~20% software growth peers. At current share prices near $138, Zendesk has a market cap of $16.42 billion. After we net off the $1.44 billion of cash and $1.08 billion of debt on Zendesk's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $16.06 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current year Zendesk has guided to revenue of $1.298-$1.318 billion, representing a 26-28% y/y growth range. This would represent acceleration over Q1's 26% y/y growth rate - unlike most other software companies that typically have a very conservative full-year guidance range, Zendesk's looks pretty right-sized. While it's true that the pandemic may have pushed out some deals and hurt retention/churn to a small degree in 2020, on the whole Zendesk wasn't too materially impacted by the coronavirus (and hence 2020 comps won't get significantly easier in Q2 and beyond).

Figure 1. Zendesk FY21 guidance update Source: Zendesk Q1 shareholder letter

Versus the midpoint of this guidance range, Zendesk trades at 12.3x EV/FY21 revenue - not exactly a multiple I'd consider "cheap" for a mid-20s grower.

The bottom line here: Zendesk provided a strong value argument late last year to counterbalance the rest of the expensive software sector. But now while the sky is falling for many tech stocks and many buying opportunities have opened up elsewhere, I'm more inclined to set this one to the side and buy back in if Zendesk falls back to the low $100s.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Zendesk's latest Q1 results in greater detail. On the whole, while Zendesk continued to execute against expectations, nothing truly popped out that can help to justify the stock's rise to a low double-digit revenue multiple.

The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Zendesk Q1 results Source: Zendesk Q1 earnings release

Zendesk's revenue grew at a 26% y/y pace to $298.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $294.7 million (+24% y/y) by a relatively slim two-point margin. Growth did, however, pick up relative to Q4's 23% y/y growth pace (though we are now starting to comp the very early parts of the pandemic where the company did not have some impact).

In the first quarter, Zendesk revamped its flagship Zendesk Suite product, which is the holistic customer service software platform. The company updated its messaging capabilities for its customers, while also introducing an embedded voice option (which means Zendesk customers no longer need to list out support contact numbers for each country it's doing business in). The company has noted success in migrating existing customers over to the new Suite as well as using it to reel in new customers, and the product is so far bringing in 7% of the company's total ARR. Management has also noted that the new Suite has proven effective in raising average deal sizes.

Zendesk has also seen healthy trends for net revenue retention rates. Net revenue retention hit 114%, up two points sequentially and back to pre-pandemic levels (though still down from the ~120% range in 2019). The larger average deal sizes coming from recurring customers on the Zendesk Suite has been a likely contributor to this recovery.

Figure 3. Zendesk net revenue retention trends

Elena Gomez, Zendesk's outgoing CFO, noted that go-to-market momentum has been healthy entering FY21. Per her prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We did enter 2021 with continued momentum. During Q1 our gross bookings growth accelerated for the 3rd quarter in a row and our turning contraction rate reverted back to pre-pandemic levels. We maintain great momentum with new customers and on the expansion side, our dollar-based net expansion rate was 114, up 2 percentage points sequentially.

Some good news on the margin front as well: Zendesk managed to boost its pro forma gross margins by four points to 82%, up from 78% in the year-ago quarter. The company notes this was driven by greater revenue scale plus improved efficiency from costs associated with customer support staff as well as infrastructure hosting.

Figure 4. Zendesk gross margin trends Source: Zendesk Q1 earnings release

Pro forma operating margins, meanwhile, also rose by four points to 8%, up from 4% in the year-ago quarter, and Zendesk' $21.4 million of pro forma net income rose 72% y/y. On an EPS standpoint, this translated to $0.17 of pro forma EPS, ahead of Wall Street's $0.12 consensus expectations.

Key takeaways

While I view Zendesk as having stabilized, this is more or less a business that is in "sustaining" mode and is only making incremental tweaks to its product stack and growth strategy. I don't see any meaningful catalysts in the near-term horizon that can take Zendesk materially beyond its current share price or its ~12x forward revenue multiple, so I'd advise moving to the sidelines here.