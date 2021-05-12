Photo by SiberianArt/iStock via Getty Images

Israel-based Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) or "Kornit" has grown into a leader in digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries in recent years.

As print-on-demand offerings continue to gain traction, so does Kornit as the company has grown revenues substantially since going public in April 2015 from $86.6 million in FY2015 to $193.3 million in FY2020. The company's stock price has done even better, with shares up approximately 900% from their $10 IPO price.

After some initial disruption, the ongoing pandemic actually provided a major boost to the company's business with key customers like Amazon (AMZN) and Printful currently being in the process of expanding their offerings significantly.

Like in case of fellow Amazon supplier Plug Power (PLUG), the online retail behemoth has leveraged its bargaining power to extract warrants from the company albeit to a significantly lesser extent.

In return for Amazon's original commitment to purchase products and services in an aggregate amount of up to $150 million over a five-year term, Kornit agreed to grant Amazon warrants to acquire up to 2,932,176 of Kornit Digital’s common shares at $13.03 per share with the shares vesting incrementally each time Amazon makes a payment totaling $5 million to the company.

Last year, Amazon exercised its vested warrants on a cashless basis and subsequently sold approximately 1.7 million shares in an underwritten public offering at a price of $56.50 per share.

In addition, Amazon entered into a significantly expanded purchase agreement with Kornit for an aggregate amount of up to $400 million over a five-year period. In return, the company granted Amazon new warrants to acquire up to 3,401,028 of Kornit’s common shares at a price of $59.26 per share with the shares again vesting incrementally each time Amazon makes a payment totaling $5 million to the company.

The agreement has resulted in Amazon becoming the company's largest customer, accounting for approximately 11% of revenues in FY2020 but this is actually down from 12% in FY2019 and 18% in FY2018 as Kornit has expanded its customer base significantly in recent years.

But quite similar to Plug Power, the company is required by generally accepted accounting principles to determine the fair value of the Amazon warrants and record a respective adjustment to revenues each quarter.

In layman's terms:

The more Amazon buys from Kornit, the more shares vest thus increasing the resulting warrant charge. In addition, the higher Kornit's share price, the higher the resulting warrant charge as Amazon's exercise price remains fixed at $59.26.

Keep in mind, these charges are just non-cash accounting noise which needs to be adjusted for in order to properly assess the company's underlying business performance.

On Tuesday, Kornit reported strong first quarter results and provided Q2 guidance well ahead of consensus expectations.

Adjusted for warrant charges, the company reported revenues of $69.2 million, surpassing the seven analyst consensus of $62.8 million by a wide margin. Earnings per share of $0.23 also came in well ahead of the $0.13 anticipated by the street.

In addition, Kornit generated $5.1 million in cash from operations. The company remains debt free with cash and marketable securities of $363.7 million at the end of Q1.

Subsequent to the earnings release, management delivered a flawless conference call despite some analysts seemingly looking for reasons to reduce their lofty price targets or even downgrade the company's shares after the recent sell-off in technology stocks.

Following the call, Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm indeed reduced his price target on the shares from $125 to $105 but investors should largely view this as an attempt to adapt to the recent change in market sentiment towards technology stocks with lower valuations across the board.

But management remained steadfast in its enthusiastic business outlook throughout the call after providing stellar Q2 revenue guidance of $76-$80 million in its prepared remarks, materially above the current analyst consensus of $66.3 million with additional growth expected for the second half of the year.

In summary, with an exceptional start to the year our backlog continues to grow. In our last quarterly earnings call, we discussed that we expect to see significant sequential growth from the first quarter of the year. So each of the subsequent quarters, we now believe we can deliver a stronger sequential growth in the subsequent quarters than we originally anticipated.

Assuming sequential growth of 10% for both Q3 and Q4, Kornit's FY2021 revenues might come in closer to $330 million as compared to current consensus expectations of $280.5 million.

At an approximately 10x FY2022 EV/Revenue multiple and a P/E of 67, Kornit's stock isn't exactly a bargain but at least in my opinion the premium valuation is well deserved as the company remains the leader in its space and growth continues to accelerate.

As the world moves into the post-pandemic era, the textile industry is in desperate need to accelerate its digital transformation and mass adoption of digital sustainable on demand production. The business opportunity ahead of us is enormous. And we are laser focused on introducing continuous innovation and scaling our business on all fronts.

Assuming technology stocks finding some support going forward, I would expect the share price to resume its upward trajectory and likely finish the year at new all-time highs above $125 as investors recognize the huge upside to current analyst expectations. FY2022 consensus estimates look way too low at this point, with Kornit likely to easily eclipse $400 million in annual revenues and achieving its long-term target of annual run rate revenues of $500 million well ahead of the originally contemplated end of FY2023.

Bottom Line:

Investors should consider using the current weakness in technology stocks to scale into Kornit Digital's shares as the company is leading the digital transformation of textile printing and business momentum is building at record pace.

Assuming no major market correction, I would expect the shares to eclipse their previous all-time high of $125 later this year.