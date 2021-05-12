Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is an excellent business, and we can start the article by establishing this simple fact. The company is a professional services firm that includes businesses in insurance brokering, risk management, reinsurance, talent management, investment advice, and management consulting. They are, in a way, what I personally do in my own company (management consulting), only multiplied by an untold number, and were classified as the world's largest insurance broker back in 2016.

In this article, we'll look closer at the company, its operations, its results, and what can be expected from them going forward. I will also show you why I consider, despite owning a stake in the business, them to be overvalued and not worth buying here.

Marsh & McLennan - What does the company do?

Marsh & McLennan can trace its roots to around 150 years ago. The company added reinsurance operations in 1923 and human resources in 1959. It went public in 1962.

Since that time, the company has gone through multiple reorganizations, mergers, and changes to end up where it is today. Inorganic growth has been common for the company since 1997. Some of the latest large M&A's include London-based Jardine Lloyd Thompson for a total of £4.3B in 2019.

As a sad note, it's also worth mentioning that MMC was one of the heaviest-impacted companies in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, where everyone who worked at the company in the towers died, as all stairwells and elevators went through the impact zone, leading to the loss of over 350 employees in total.

MMC today has annual revenues of over $17B annually, is one of the top 125 S&P constituents, has 76,000 employees, and clients in over 130 countries. Over $100B worth of premiums are placed globally, and the company holds over $350B worth of delegated assets under management, with $16T of retirement assets under management.

The company is the advisor to 95% of Fortune 1000 companies.

(Source: Marsh & McLennan)

In short, it's one of the more important firms in its entire sector.

Its current business segments can be summed up as follows:

Marsh , the company insurance brokerage and risk management.

, the company insurance brokerage and risk management. Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance business/intermediary.

a risk and reinsurance business/intermediary. Mercer , working in health, retirement, talent, and investment consulting

, working in health, retirement, talent, and investment consulting Oliver Wyman, working with management consulting firms.

Overall, the company works under some extremely positive overall demographic trends and global patterns.

(Source: Marsh & McLennan)

Each of the company's business areas has some advantage from these trends, and its scale and experience ensure natural advantages for many of its products and services.

The company has superb historical trends of being able to grow assets and incomes...

(Source: Marsh & McLennan)

... and COVID-19 hasn't really been more than a blip on the radar for this company, showcasing 7% adjusted EPS growth for 2020, and a 9% growth in incomes. The company enhanced its overall liquidity through notes and a new line of credit.

Recent M&As have ensured that the company grows even more, and the company's focus is on its four pillars.

(Source: Marsh & McLennan)

Looking at the company's overall results, you can't really argue with the fact that the company has succeeded in doing these things, even if there have been some significant scandals and bumps on the road to where the company is today.

The company is in a very enviable fundamental position of being able to offer 583% 10-year returns, while at the same time carrying lower beta than the S&P500 and its 322% in the same time frame.

The company also outperformed the S&P insurance broker index by around 40% in the same time frame.

MMC is a mainly US-focused company, with nearly 50% of revenues coming from the US, with the second-largest segment being the Non-UK European segment at 17%, and the UK at 16%. These three segments together account for over 70% of the business here, which means that there's still plenty of room to grow in other geographies.

Fundamentally speaking, the company carries a whole host of different advantages. The earnings payout ratio has actually declined from nearly 50% in 2011 to less than 33% on an NTM basis, meaning the company despite having grown the dividend is paying out less than a third of EPS to shareholders, leaving plenty of room for investments. At the same time, EPS has skyrocketed, more than tripling in 10 years from $1.77/share in 2011 to $5.75 on an expected NTM basis. This doesn't mean the company has issued a whole lot of equity - in fact, shares outstanding have dropped markedly in 10 years, and RoE/RoIC and other return multiples have stayed very consistent.

Margins are solid, with the company expanding its operating margins from 14% in 2011 to 23% to date, each year essentially bringing a small improvement to the company's operations.

Debt? Not an issue at 2.36X net debt/EBITDA with plenty of liquidity on hand.

That being said, there are drawbacks to this company. Dividend growth isn't exactly strong, and with the 11-year tradition of growth, the last cut is nothing to write home about. Dividend increases are very small and have averaged 3% on a 20-year annual basis, with 2.2% being the latest increase. Usually, companies with a 1.5% dividend yield carry higher dividend growth, but this is not the case for MMC, and this is something that needs consideration.

It's here that we start running into some of the issues with the company. Let's look at recent-term results.

Marsh & McLennan - How has the company been doing?

We have 1Q21 results, and these were positive. The company has managed COVID-19 well and has seen underlying revenue growth of 6%, which is the highest growth in 6 years, followed by a 21% YoY EPS growth as well as seeing significant margin expansion.

A lot of this is thanks to the overall global recovery, but the company's business has nonetheless proven to be very resilient during the pandemic. The company also delivers guidance for the full year of 3-5% underlying revenue growth. MMC does give some cause for risk and uncertainty, with continued pandemic impacts and lag in the overall GDP growth - with US GDP being essentially flat.

Every single segment of the company's operations grew its earnings and revenues, and 1Q21 saw adjusted operating income grow 20% overall, with a 2.6% margin expansion. The current positive 2021 guidance is based on a global economy returning to growth in 2Q21, and the company, based on this set of expectations, expects further margin expansion to take place here.

MMC has done a few things during this quarter to improve things further. This includes:

The company has completed deleveraging for its JLT M&A, with S&P, Moody's, and Fitch returning the company's credit outlook to "stable".

Paid down $500M worth of senior notes.

New 5-year revolver, increasing the credit available to $2.8B

The commercial paper program increased to being able to issue $2B, up around $500M since last quarter.

Repurchased 1 million shares for $112M, with another $3.5B expected to cover dividends, debt reduction M&As, and share repurchases.

With the deleveraging behind the company, one of the major risks and hurdles has been cleared away, and it's one of the reasons investors have been able to enjoy the sort of returns that the company has been seeing.

You can't really argue against the company's overall results, or its plans and ambitions - the trends are clear. MMC has been doing well, and will likely continue to do well going forward. With the ongoing reduction of leverage, improving liquidity, and the company out looking for new M&A targets, it seems clear that the direction this company is taking is only going one way - up further.

The problem doesn't lie in the results or forecasts, which are both great. The problem lies in the company's fundamental valuation.

Marsh & McLennan - What's the valuation?

I own only a small stake in this company, unfortunately. That stake is up by impressive numbers since I bought it, but I didn't buy enough, and if I'd bought more, I would be looking very carefully at the valuation today. The reason for that is the company is trading at multi-year high earnings multiples. Given the current set of company articles here on Seeking Alpha, it's clear that I'm taking a bit of an opposite view compared to the current bullishness of MMC.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

There's a reason for this. The company currently trades at an average weighted earnings multiple of 26.5X, to a usual 10-year premium of 20X, and a 7.45X LTM to BV/share multiple compared to a 10-year average of 4.4X. There's no doubt in my mind that the company will continue to grow, but in no company am I willing to pay this sort of premium for these cash flows.

Forecasting MMC based on its historical premium of 20.6X gives us a 2023E return of 2% annually based on an EPS growth of 10% per year. Even at today's premium of 26X, you're making around 10-12% per year, which seems like an extremely risky proposition given that any time the company has reached this sort of premium, the "right" thing has been to harvest profits and wait for things to cool down a bit.

Again, no argument against fundamentals. A grade credit rating, a high forecast accuracy, solid fundamentals, and every analyst and indication in the book saying that MMC will improve its earnings in 2021 and beyond. Still not enough to pay 26X earnings, in my book. The meager 1.36% yield which is below inflation and is a slow grower also isn't really an argument here.

Peer comparisons shed further light on the overvaluation here. MMC trades at an NTM TEV to annual revenues of nearly 4.4X, with insurance peers like Aflac (AFL), Prudential (PRU), and MetLife (MET) trading around 1-2X, and P/Es that are less than half of the average weighted P/E of MMC, around 24-26X, depending on what numbers you're comparing to.

Don't care about peers/competitors? Look at analyst targets. S&P Global analysts give the company the following targets, again fairly unfavorable to current valuations, with over 90% of analysts having a "HOLD" rating on the company at this juncture.

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

This is a rare article because what I am essentially doing is actually parroting the analysts currently saying that the company is a "HOLD" here. I believe them to be correct, however, calling the company overvalued. The difference is the degree of overvaluation to consider here. Me, I wouldn't buy MMC at anything above $115/share, and even that level would see me being fairly careful. However, there's a 2% overvaluation even to this exuberant target of around $135/share.

This, dear readers should give MMC bulls pause.

Thesis

No, options really aren't an option here, in my book. Any cash-covered puts here come at strike prices I still consider too high, with returns too low. The right thing to do with MMC at this particular point is, in my opinion, to rotate profits into more undervalued companies. I of course can't predict for how long the company is able to stay overvalued or grow even further. But at what is closing in on a 20% overvaluation to my fair value price target, I consider it wise to stay on the sidelines with MMC.

This is a company we should collectively pounce on if we get a reversal, or if things turn around. During any market decline, this is a business you should scoop up on the cheap.

It's not a business you should buy here. My 5 investment criteria are...

This company is overall qualitative. This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run. This company pays a well-covered dividend. This company is currently cheap. This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

You may, at this point, be fairly used to a company not fulfilling #4, but this company in my opinion also fails on #5. Even if the company has growth potential, the upside potential at a 26X valuation for an insurance broker just isn't there, when peers trade at less than half the valuation and at more than 2-3 times the yield of this company, without being materially more risky or "worse".

MMC is a "HOLD" here, and I would caution anyone against investing capital into this overvalued business.

Thank you for reading.