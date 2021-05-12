Photo by spukkato/iStock via Getty Images

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been one of the stronger retailers during the Covid-19 pandemic as strength already emerged before the pandemic disrupted the global economy and society.

The company has done well during the pandemic and has shown great growth in online sales combined with real margin gains, yet the fact that shares essentially doubled from the pre-pandemic levels shows that quite some good news has been priced in. Margins have risen above their long-term average, sales rose spectacularly, and valuation multiples have risen as well, a dangerous cocktail if this cannot be maintained. With the operational strength is very good, the risk of a return to normal prevents me from seeing appeal here.

Back To August

Late summer last year I last looked at Target as I concluded that the company was hitting all the targets. After a misguided adventure into Canada a few years ago, the company has been improving the core US operations already greatly, including remodeling of the stores, focus on food categories and smaller store formats, thereby shedding some less profitable stores and product categories.

2019 was a pretty reasonable base case, a year in which the company reported a 3.7% increase in sales to $78.1 billion, as operating earnings improved more than 13% to nearly $4.7 billion, for quite compelling margins of around 6% of sales.

Net earnings of $3.3 billion came in at $6.36 per share which translated into a 17-18 times earnings multiple at $110 in February 2020. With earnings set to grow to $6.70-$7.00 per share, and net debt of $8.9 billion being equivalent to 1.3 times EBITDA of $7.0 billion, the valuation looked fair, perhaps a tiny bit cheap. Ahead of Covid-19 the share of digital channels was already a focus area for investors, with Target generating roughly 12% of sales online at the time.

Shares initially fell as a response to the pandemic, but only fell to $90 and in May had recovered to $120 already, having risen to $150 back in August when I looked at the prospects for the investment case. The company benefited from the pandemic with first quarter comparable sales up 10.8%, including a huge 141% increase in digital sales. The mix in terms of sales, with growth driven by lower margin, or negative e-commerce sales, as well as increased expenses incurred related to the pandemic, made that earnings were down nearly 60%.

Second quarter sales exploded with comparable sales up more than 24% as a 195% increase in digital sales was accompanied by solid growth in the stores as well, providing a huge boost to earnings, as I pegged earnings easily at $7 per share in 2020. The resilience of the business made that a 21-22 times multiple looked fair, amidst much more moderate leverage and lower interest rates, as I considered shares to be fairly valued.

Rock-Solid

Since trading at $150 in August, shares have continued to rise in a rather steady fashion with shares now trading to a high of $216 per share, marking another 40% rally in the time frame of just over half a year. Growth was pretty resilient with third quarter sales up more than 20%, as digital sales growth of 155% was cooling off a bit already. Adjusted earnings more than doubled as the operations were getting more stable and some initial pandemic related expenses came down.

In March of this year, the company reported its fourth quarter results with comparable sales up another 20%. Despite the difficulty at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, the company has seen a hugely successful year. Full year sales rose a fifth to $92.4 billion with operating earnings up more than 40% to $6.5 billion. Excluding some debt extinguishment costs, earnings rose 47% to $9.42 per share, as this was far stronger than I imagined in August, after a very strong second half of the year.

The boost in earnings made that net debt was down to just over $4 billion, all while EBITDA improved meaningfully to $9.0 billion, as thanks to the great earnings power the balance sheet has significantly strengthened. Based on the adjusted earnings power of last year, the company trades at 22-23 times earnings, yet this is of course not representative after earnings rose nearly 50% last year amidst very strong conditions induced by the pandemic.

The uncertainty continues as despite these absolute record results, the company will not provide guidance for the year, although the conditions in the first quarter make that current momentum likely persists for an uncertain period to come. The good thing other than the improved balance sheet is that of the improved digital capabilities, as all of this is to be applauded, yet at the same time, there is a reason for concern as well.

After all, after a year in which profits rose 50%, the company has only been awarded a high price-earnings multiple which leaves investors arguably exposed to a combination of lower earnings if ¨normal¨ conditions return and multiples come under pressure as well. Hence, the valuation looks full and while the earnings improvements have been superior compared to for instance Walmart, and I continue to like Target here as a relative play vs Walmart, the risk-reward of a long or relative long position in Target no longer looks as compelling as was the case in the past.