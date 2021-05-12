Photo by Weerapong Khodsom /iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) have experienced a dramatic price decline as the company has been showing stagnating sales and declining gross profit margin for the past years. The coronavirus pandemic crisis has represented a further blow to the company's operations, which has depressed the share price even further.

This opens up a very good opportunity for investors who want to get in now as the dividend yield has increased to ~3% as the company has also recently increased the dividend. But before venturing out, it is necessary to analyze the opportunities that the company has to improve its financial situation and the risks involved. This is so because the company has $ 63.79 million in cash on hand and is in transformation mode, so it is necessary to calculate if that amount of cash will be enough to compensate for unstable sales and profit margins that have not stopped falling for years.

A brief overview of the company

Graham Corporation is a global vacuum and heat transfer equipment designer that sells equipment to manufacturers of many different industries: packaged processed goods, basic materials, pharmaceuticals, electric power and petroleum products, chemicals, etc. The company was founded in 1936 as Graham Manufacturing Co. and has a market cap of ~$145 million, which places it within the category of micro-cap companies.

Graham Corporation owns two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Graham Vacuum and Heat Transfer Technology (Suzhou), located in China, and Graham India Private Limited, located in India, which gives it a great degree of geographic diversification. Still, the company has operations worldwide.

The company is debt-free, which means that in this case the risks of investing in such a small company (in terms of market capitalization) are, to a large extent, mitigated by the lack of obligations to meet interest payments. Therefore, the most important aspect to consider is the company's ability to continue paying the current dividend yield on cost of ~3% in the long term and increasing it. After all, sales in dollar value should follow inflation in the long run if there are no major disruptions in operations and the company should be a wealth generator for shareholders at this price.

Currently, shares are trading at $14.52, which represents a 72.85% decline from all-time highs of $53.48 on August 14, 2008, and a 65.38% decline from mid-term highs of $41.94 on October 25, 2013. Therefore, it's worth highlighting the reasons that have recently depressed the share price and the chances that the company have to achieve a successful turnaround.

Net sales are inconsistent and will continue to be so until new acquisitions take place

The company has a large cyclical component, which is why economic downturns and headwinds have historically reduced performance in the past. Proof of this is the ups and downs that the share price has suffered throughout history. But the price is nothing more than a reflection of a real decline in revenues and profit margins as a result of the different headwinds it has faced. In June 2019, the company sold Energy Steel & Supply Co., a commercial nuclear utility business, to Avingtrans PLC. Revenues of this segment represented $8.3 million during fiscal 2019, so part of the recent drop in sales is also a consequence, in part, of this sale.

But the coronavirus crisis has definitely been the headwind that has sunk sales considerably during calendar 2020. The company's fiscal 2020 results only include the first three months of 2020 as the fiscal year ends on March 31, each year. For that reason, most of the time I will write in calendar quarters.

During the first calendar quarter, net sales declined by 2.16% to $23.1 million, which was actually a good number considering the Energy Steel's divestment. During the second calendar quarter of 2020, the coronavirus crisis paralyzed or limited economic activities in much of the globe, and the company reported an 18.86% decline in net sales year over year to $16.71 million. Things turned even uglier during the third calendar quarter of 2020 as net sales declined by 29.16% to $27.95 million.

The recovery arrived during the fourth quarter of 2021 as net sales increased by 7.39% year over year to $27.15 million thanks to a large project in China that contributed to a huge increase of 1450.62% increase in sales coming from Asia. During this quarter, orders were $61 million, most coming from the defense industry, which offers a good forecast in relation to sales from 2023 and beyond.

The company is very well-diversified both regarding products and geographies. During fiscal 2020, 35.30% of net sales were provided by the Heat Transfer equipment segment, 36.81% by the Vacuum Equipment segment, and 27.88% by All Other. Regarding geographic area, 64.06% of net sales took place within the U.S., whereas 14.47% came from the Middle East, and 9.83% from Canada. The rest of the geographic areas (Asia, South America, and All Other) represented only a tiny portion of the company's net sales.

But despite the recent increase in sales and such positive projections, it is very important to clarify that profit margins have been reduced in recent years, which is why the share price is still so low. Sales will be of no use if the company fails to transform them into actual cash.

Margins are showing signs of stabilization

The company's gross profit margin has been slowly declining during the last decade, which has certainly hampered the company's ability to generate strong cash. Currently, the trailing twelve months cash from operations stands at 21%, which means the company generates $0.21 for each dollar coming from sales after subtracting the cost of goods sold.

Despite overall declining gross profit margins, the company has been able to generate enough cash to broadly cover the dividend year after year, except for 2020 as a consequence of lower activity due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, and gross profit margins dramatically improved during calendar Q3 and Q4.

The management is focusing on the naval and defense industry to get better financial performance, and various products have been designed that from now on will have a lower production cost since the first prototypes have already been designed, which should lead to a further improvement in profit margins in the coming quarters and years as the production becomes simpler.

But despite this, we must not forget that the trend is still negative, which has mainly opened our opportunity to acquire shares at such a low price. For this reason, investors who decide to invest in this company should carefully review the margins quarter after quarter.

The dividend cash payout ratio is actually low despite a ~3% dividend yield

The dividend profile has historically been determined by a very low payout ratio, which is the reason for which the dividend yield has always been below the 2% mark. Despite this low payout ratio, the company has dramatically increased the dividend in recent years, which has also helped an increase in the dividend yield.

To calculate the company's ability to cover the dividend, I decided to calculate what percentage of cash from operations is dedicated to the payment of the dividend. I find this calculation very useful as it allows to assess whether the company can cover the dividend from cash generated by actual operations.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cash from operations (in $ millions) $2.61 $12.43 $15.23 $6.28 $18.75 $12.39 $8.51 $7.92 $1.24 Dividends paid (in $ millions) $0.79 $0.90 $1.31 $2.03 $3.30 $3.49 $3.52 $3.83 $4.25 Cash payout ratio 30.44% 7.23% 8.59% 32.27% 17.58% 28.19% 41.32% 48.43% 343.02%

Overall, the company has historically paid a small portion of cash from operations in form of dividends. Quickly, the company has opted to pay more dividends without a significant increase in cash from operations, so it is most likely that the payout ratio will be higher than in the past from now on, which collaterally will limit the growth of the company if it fails to increase profit margins.

Still, there's very good news regarding the future. The company has very strong cash with cash and equivalents of $63.79 million and is in a position to make a major acquisition that could easily catapult sales by at least 20% with relative ease.

We are also looking at acquisitions to build stronger, more predictable revenue. Jeff and Chris have done a really – Chris Johnston, have done a really fine job of bringing some high-quality targets into the conversation and we have active dialog with those now and we're advancing those discussions. James Lines - Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript.

During the same conference, Vice President and CFO Jeffrey Glajch stated that the company was targeting naval and defense companies to get more predictable revenues and improved margins, so I believe that the ~ 3% dividend will be stable in the future while the company will be able to accumulate cash to continue on the growth path.

Risks worth mentioning

The company's risks are, in my opinion, fairly low. That's because of the debt-free nature of the company. The non-existence of debt means the company doesn't have to deal with interest expenses, which allows them to invest all their profits back in the company or distribute them as dividends. This keeps the risk of bankruptcy minimal. Still, it's very important to take into account some risks inherent to this investment.

First of all, although vaccination campaigns to overcome the coronavirus pandemic crisis are progressing relatively quickly around the world, the prolongation of this crisis as a result of new strains or less prolonged immunity than expected could continue to negatively affect the company's operations in the short, medium and long term.

Also, the cyclicality of the company is very high. Part of this is a consequence of operating in the oil and gas industry, which are very volatile and largely depend on the price of the resources. When oil and gas prices are too volatile, companies often pause projects until the market stabilizes. Another problem is the company's dependence on projects. Customers are companies that carry out projects in their manufacturing facilities, so sales are not as recurrent as in other industries.

Share dilution is another risk as the number of shares outstanding has been constantly increasing throughout history. Management's intention to reduce the number of shares outstanding whenever possible is noticeable in the absence of the need to raise cash, but it will be difficult to keep shares outstanding under control before the company finally achieves predictable revenues and high gross profit margins. Still, a more expensive dividend will considerably reduce the temptation of management to issue more shares to grow, as it will be necessary to pay a much higher dividend than in the past for these shares.

And the last risk I would like to mention is geographic diversification. 64.06% of sales come from the United States, so the company is largely dependent on the financial and industrial health of the country.

Conclusion

Graham Corporation is at a very interesting moment in its history. The company has been experiencing stagnating sales and declining gross profit margins, which has resulted in a share price decline of ~65% from mid-term highs. Still, I believe the company has the means to carry out a successful turnaround plan as it has $63.79 million in cash on hand.

The company is considering making acquisitions in the naval and defense industries, which would not only increase sales but also make them more predictable. For that reason, I consider that the dividend yield of ~3% will be easily covered in the future while the company will be able to keep raising cash to make further acquisitions. Also, the last quarter's results were quite positive thanks to a large project in China, whereas big orders are taking place that will be giving results from 2023.

Still, it's up to investors to make an exit plan once the price shares rise or remain a very long-term investor, collecting dividends and betting on a company that has, after all, been operating for 85 years. Personally, I think both positions are acceptable.