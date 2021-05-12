Rates Spark: Godzilla Vs. Kong

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • This year highlights the titanic struggle between the two monsters ruling interest rates markets: carry and volatility.
  • The latter has driven rates over the past few weeks, but the respite could mean a sharper adjustment higher in rates and volatility down the line.
  • There is potential for collateral damage.

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist and Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist

(Source: Shutterstock)

Supply pressures needs not be temporary

The reasons behind the jump higher in interest rates since Friday’s US job report, namely a 30Y green German syndication yesterday and 10Y and 30Y US auctions today and tomorrow, are mostly of transitory nature. Their market impact has already been more than one would expect in normal times. Except, of course, that current times are nothing like normal times. The current macroeconomic context means that otherwise benign drivers, such as supply, are used as triggers for more substantial moves.

To summarise, both German Bund and US Treasury valuations are a far cry from reflecting the outlook for growth and inflation over coming years. It can reasonably be argued that the longer the interest rate tenor, the more doubt one can have about the sustainability of the economic recovery, thus providing justification for depressed nominal yields. We do not subscribe to this view, but it will take some time to be proven right or wrong.

Volatility Godzilla vs. Carry Kong

In the meantime, those reducing interest rate exposure forego a juicy carry, especially when compared to what has prevailed in recent years. It is thus understandable that with central banks kicking the can down the road when it comes to normalising monetary policy, longer interest rates adjust only slowly to a more upbeat view of the world.

Carry offered by US Treasuries is at a 4-year high

(Source: Refinitiv, ING)

That state of play can only be a transitory step in the path towards higher interest rates, in our view. The question is, when does the rise resume? We would venture that today’s US inflation print is already well-flagged (see next section), but price action so far this week suggests a growing degree of nervousness on fixed-income markets.

In our view, there is a strong tendency for bond sell-offs to be self-perpetuating. For fixed-income investors, much of the return comes from carry, but volatility (greater when rates increase) eats into those returns. Market moves like yesterday’s threaten the return of bond buyers, so we suspect more selling will emerge. This is particularly true as there seems to be a strong consensus in favour of higher rates. Our 0% target in 10Y Bund yields looks more within reach than ever, possibly this quarter.

Today’s events and market view

CPI inflation releases come in two flavours today:

  • The final releases, unlikely to see much modification from the initial readings earlier this month, and thus unlikely to move interest rate markets. This is the case of French and German April CPIs.
  • The first releases, subject to much more uncertainty. This is the case of the US April CPI published this afternoon.

It is thus fair to say that the main item on today’s calendar is the US CPI. A year-on-year reading of 3.6% should in theory send cold shivers down the spine of any bond investors, but in this instance, much of the increase owes to base effects from depressed prices one year ago, in the midst of the pandemic. As a result, a more accurate measure of contemporary price pressure is thus the month-on-month measure, and in that regard, today’s release should actually mark a deceleration compared to March (from 0.6% to 0.2%, according to Bloomberg).

Combined with the fact that this jump in inflation is well-flagged, we think it could prove a non-event. We’re not changing our near-term view towards higher rates, however. Yesterday has proven that drivers as predictable as a bond supply can send bond markets in a tailspin, and yields are still well below what we would consider "fair value". Incidentally, the US Treasury sells $41 billion of 10Y Notes today.

Original Post

Content Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.12K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.