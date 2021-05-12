Photo by Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) is undoubtedly one of the best companies on the planet. Shareholder returns for the last 20 years have been over 20%.

The size has evolved at the same pace as profitability, so right now, the investment opportunities in its segment: VMS, are more limited. Mark Leonard has announced a 180-degree turnaround in which he will open his hand by making more acquisitions to invest 100% of the FCF generated.

This will reduce hurdle rates but will still help to compound in double digits over the long term. A company to sit and wait.

Constellation Software

Constellation is a Canadian company dedicated to the acquisition of VMS (Vertical Market Software) companies. It is a "Buy & Build" business model where the main growth engine is its acquisitions. Since 1995 they have completed more than 300 acquisitions. Before going into more detail, let me briefly explain what a VMS is.

A VMS company offers software specifically designed to perform particular functions and therefore does not have a wide range of applications. An example would be the software used in a golf club that only manages cart rentals, number of players, reservations, etc. The opposite case would be an HMS (Horizontal Market Software), software designed to cover a wide range of applications, such as Microsoft Excel.

In terms of acquisitions, the company distinguishes itself by following a value investment philosophy, i.e., it buys companies below their intrinsic value. This is one reason why the company has been able to consistently generate a very high ROCE, which we will discuss later.

Constellation intends to hold the companies it acquires for life, i.e., its business is not buying and selling companies but acquiring and improving them. There will be occasional cases in which an acquired company does not perform as expected and therefore it is decided to sell, but in no case is this the general rule.

Constellation is not particularly intrusive with the companies it acquires but offers support at the operational and financial levels. This is possible thanks to its decentralized structure. The VMS companies are managed by a Business Unit Manager who focuses primarily on improving the VMS and increasing organic growth.

As that Manager consolidates within the group, he will move on to control several VMS if the management sees fit. His task will be to improve organic growth and look for other smaller VMS that meets Constellation's criteria. However, the majority of his responsibility will remain the improvement of organic growth.

Above the Business Unit Managers are the Portfolio Managers, who move further away from VMS activities and focus more on achieving growth through acquisitions, i.e., their responsibility lies in capital allocation. Several Business Unit Managers report to them.

Source: Annual report and Own model

Sales have grown at a 25% CAGR since 2007 and have done so on a recurring basis, including during 2008/09. Margins have improved considerably. Gross margin has increased from 88% to the current 97%, EBITDA margin has improved from 17% to 28%, and operating margin from 6% to 16%.

Since 2007 the proportion between organic and inorganic growth has been fairly stable, with 75% being inorganic growth. Using this, we can estimate the breakdown between the two types of growth. The total value is true as published by Constellation.

It can be seen that growth in most years has been above 20%, including the crisis years when it was even above 30%. We can also see that growth has decreased slightly in recent years, which is understandable given the growth of the company and its increase in size.

Source: Annual report and Own model

The evolution of cash flow excluding acquisitions (to avoid distortions) has been spectacular.

There is room for many years to continue with inorganic growth but there will come a point of maturity where CSU can operate with less inorganic growth and rely more on organic growth that is in line with the growth of the economy.

Source: Annual report and Own model

Barriers to entry

Barriers to entry must be considered from the point of view of the VMS companies that Constellation acquires. In this sense, the barriers to entry are high. These companies operate in tiny market niches. In many cases, they are the number 1 or 2 supplier in the market; they are undisputed leaders with virtually no competition in some cases.

The phenomenon of "the winner takes it all" usually occurs, which means that the first company to arrive usually ends up absorbing most of the demand so that concentration in these markets is very high.

As these are small niche markets, large companies such as Oracle or SAP are not interested and therefore do not pose a threat. In addition, these are very mature markets where organic growth is generally very low, so they do not tend to attract smaller competitors either.

Also, the degree of specialization of VMSs is very high as they are designed to cover a specific function (window manufacturing, guest management, golf club reservation management...), so all efforts are focused on the development and improvement of that single function. It is difficult for a new entrant to be able to create a product that can compete with the leading company in the niche.

In addition, the switching costs for customers are enormous. VMS software fills a critical need for the businesses for which it is designed, yet the economic cost is minimal.

For a customer already accustomed to operating with one software, switching to another means starting the learning curve from scratch. All the consequences that entails without much benefit after getting used to it. Even when another competing software is superior, the cost of having to learn to use that software and get used to it does not outweigh the potential benefits it offers.

For example, a hotel chain cannot afford to change software while it has guests coming and going. The time required to adapt and get used to the new software can result in bottlenecks that hurt the company's bottom line. The benefit obtained after the change would have to be enormous to be worth it, and, as we have mentioned, this can hardly happen due to the high degree of specialization.

The fact that the economic cost is so low is also an advantage since in situations of economic stress, VMS software will be one of the last costs to be removed. This is due to both the low cost of the software and the fact that it serves a business-critical function.

In fact, customers of VMS companies have a very low churn rate, indicating that customers are very loyal to the software vendor and are unlikely to switch vendors.

Risks

We believe Constellation's risks are limited. The most obvious is probably the risk of making any acquisition, paying too much for a company that does not perform as expected.

In this respect, Constellation's track record backs it up, as we saw in the ROCE comparison. The company has always focused on acquiring companies below their intrinsic value, so this risk is limited.

However, CEO Mark Leonard has admitted that he is finding it increasingly difficult to find attractive companies at reasonable prices and sufficient size to impact Constellation's results. After all, the larger the target companies, the more they attract the attention of other interested companies, mainly private equity groups.

This has two possible solutions: Constellation can either be less stringent in the conditions that target companies have to meet, i.e., pay higher multiples; or Constellation makes fewer acquisitions but maintains the same rigor had so far.

In several shareholder conferences and letters from the CEO it is implied that Constellation is somewhat more permissive when it comes to acquiring companies, implying a slight increase in the average acquisition multiple. Therefore, it is expected that the ROCE generated will be lower in the long term than what the company has achieved so far, which is understandable given the size of the company.

As a result, Constellation has entered into a joint venture with Hikari Tsushin, a Japanese company dedicated to investing in software companies in Japan. This agreement is an experiment to continue to acquire companies that meet Constellation's requirements.

In any case, the company estimates that there are more than 38,000 potential companies to acquire.

One factor to keep in mind is that the company stopped breaking down sales by organic and inorganic growth in 2016, as we saw above. Also, since that year it has stopped providing a breakdown of the company's ROCE. Mark Leonard has commented that, given the difficulty in finding attractive companies and the increased competition they face, it has been decided to reduce the information provided to shareholders as a way of protecting themselves from competitors.

This distancing is a small red flag that forces shareholders to "blindly" trust the company and its management team. Constellation's track record has been virtually unblemished and it has undoubtedly earned the trust of many of its investors. However, this move makes it somewhat of a black box where information is increasingly limited.

Finally, one of the main reasons Constellation has been so successful is because of the management team it has, particularly its CEO, Mark Leonard. Mr. Leonard has a very private life and it is almost impossible to find any information about him. However, by reading his letters to shareholders you can get an idea of his thinking and how he approaches the business. In his letters, you can often read terms like "moat," "margin of safety," "buy and hold," "compound growth," etc.

These are the same terms that have given Leonard the nickname of the Canadian Warren Buffet. Although this does not mean that he is going to retire any time soon, Leonard is now of advanced age. Nevertheless, it is something to keep in mind.

Catalysts

The main catalysts are undoubtedly the company's acquisitions. Constellation's business is fundamentally based on this and it is the company's growth engine.

In his letters to shareholders, Mark Leonard has mentioned that during the economic downturn of 2008/09, his biggest mistake was not making more acquisitions and that he would not make the same mistake in the next recession.

Therefore, it is expected that, during the current economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, Constellation will decide to increase the volume of acquisitions as it finds companies at attractive prices. If so, this would undoubtedly be a major catalyst for the company.

Management has commented that they are seeing companies that are suffering and struggling, which should make it easier for Constellation to buy. At the same time, the owners of those companies are unwilling to sell with the market depressed, making acquisition difficult. The messages are mixed and it is not clear that Constellation will be able to take advantage of this year in the way it would like to.

Mark Leonard has announced a 180-degree turnaround in which he will open his hand by making more acquisitions to invest 100% of the FCF generated.

Board of Directors and Shareholders

The principal shareholders are as follows.

Source: Company fillings and Own model

Among the shareholders are Mark Miller, COO, and Mark Leonard, CEO. Although 2% of the capital may not seem much, it should be remembered that Constellation is a company with a capitalization of more than $30 billion. Specifically, that 2% equates to c. $600 million, meaning Miller and Leonard's position exceeds $1 billion.

Before going into more detail, let's look at the composition of the table.

Source: Company fillings and Own model

About the 2% of the equity held by Mark Leonard, it is worth noting that his compensation is 100% aligned with the company since, as can be seen in the table above, his salary is $1. This is what we call a real "skin in the game" and is a significant factor to consider in these companies that are highly dependent on the acquisitions they make. In this case, it speaks very well of the management team, specifically its CEO.

Going further, the remuneration policy is remarkable to say the least. The management team must invest 75% of the bonus received in company shares on the open market, so if these are trading at high multiples, they are effectively buying overvalued shares. In addition, the minimum term for which they must hold the shares without selling them is four years, although in reality they do not usually sell them.

Finally, the perceived bonus is linked to factors such as ROCE and sales growth. The latter is the first line of the P&L statement, which is difficult to manipulate, while ROCE is precisely the same parameter we use to measure a company's value generation.

In short, Constellation's "skin in the game" is surprising and few companies have a remuneration policy so closely aligned with the interests of the company itself.

Constellation offers no guidance, which is understandable as it is impossible to know how many acquisitions will be made in the coming year. A case in point is 2013, a year in which capital employed grew significantly compared to 2012. In fact, from 2011 to 2012, sales grew by 15%, while from 2012 to 2013 these increased by 36%. It is therefore impractical to estimate sales from one year to the next.

Valuation

The valuation is based on discounted cash flows, where very conservative assumptions are made for the first 3 years:

top-line growth well below average.

Margins in line with recent years.

From year 4 onwards, we assume operating profit growth in the low range of what is expected for a company that expects to reinvest 100% of its FCF and has healthy organic growth.

There is not much room for upside, but we must also keep in mind that the assumptions made are quite conservative. Investing in constellation software at a reasonable price seems an interesting option for today's market.

Conclusion

Constellation is an excellent company, covering all the important points we look for in a company: it has high sales growth, no debt, able to generate a large amount of FCF, with a high ROCE and high reinvestment rates, a management team whose individual earnings are fully aligned with those of the company and a portfolio of companies ("VMS") with high barriers to entry.

It is difficult to put "buts" on the company, although there is no perfect company. The reduction of information by management in its financial reports to shareholders is a red flag that we must consider. We know that the company is finding it increasingly difficult to make acquisitions as attractive as in previous years due to its larger size and increased competition.

The agreement with Hikari Tsushin in Japan may solve this problem, although it remains to be seen. In addition, the coronavirus is likely to cause a global economic crisis that will result in a drop in company valuations. In principle, this should be beneficial for Constellation. It would allow them to find a greater volume of companies at prices they consider attractive, which is key to maintaining ROCE rates.

Qualitatively, Constellation meets the most relevant factors that a company should have from a shareholder's perspective. Its track record backs it up and it is to be expected that in the future. However, its performance may be reduced; it will continue to obtain attractive returns while maintaining a conservative profile in terms of its balance sheet.