Photo by magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

scPharmaceuticals is a micro-cap biotech company which is developing subcutaneous formulations of generic drugs that can be administered in the home setting. They have had multiple setbacks on the regulatory front in the past few years. However, they have a product, Furoscix, that has proven to be efficacious and offers a unique and compelling value and convenience proposition that is likely to be embraced by physicians, patients and insurers. The unusually strong institutional support may be a reflection of the company’s bright future once it overcomes what is hopefully the last round of regulatory hurdles for Furoscix. The company offers a compelling risk reward profile for investors with a two to three year time horizon.

Background

The setback in December of 2020 was the second time the company has submitted for approval and received a CRL. An NDA was submitted in August of 2017, which resulted in a CRL citing required device modifications to the infusor. In addition, studies proving patients could successfully use the device in the home setting were required. The company addressed this by switching to the West device that they are currently using and conducting the required studies. My prior article on SA describes the company and its setback in great detail. scPharmaceuticals resubmitted Furoscix to the FDA and the most recent CRL raised additional issues that are once again not related to the drug’s efficacy or safety. The first issue in the CRL was due to the FDA not having conducted inspections of three facilities - West Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the manufacturer of the infusion device), Sharp Packaging Services (the packager of drug product) and the factory of the manufacturer of the off-the-shelf alcohol swabs patients use. The second issue in the CRL was the FDA requiring testing on aged models of the West SmartDose® Gen II on-body infusor that the company is using to administer the drug. scPharmaceuticals has clarified the nature of the objections in the CRL with the FDA and is actively addressing all of these issues. None of the issues appear to be related to the safety or efficacy of the product and they appear to be addressable. The company reports that it is on track to resubmit the NDA for Furoscix in Q3 of 2021.

A compelling value proposition

Furoscix provides IV-equivalent diuresis for heart failure patients experiencing acute episodes of decompensation in a safe, convenient manner which reduces hospitalizations and substantially lowers costs. The natural course of heart failure is characterized by episodes of acute decompensation where symptoms such as swollen legs and difficulty breathing emerge. Often, the worsening fluid reduces the efficacy of oral diuretics and physicians intervene by increasing the dosage of oral diuretics or with IV diuretics. These episodes are the most common reason for hospital admission in heart failure. The value proposition for Furoscix is incredibly straight forward. The average hospital admission for heart failure has a cost of $12,000 versus a $2,800 cost for Furoscix while allowing patients to stay in their home. A well written article by Elle Investments adds additional color on the value proposition. This is an innovation that insurers will likely embrace rather than try to restrict usage of which commonly happens with new therapies. A third of Medicare’s budget is spent caring for heart failure patients so innovations which reduce cost of care are likely to be well received. Given the risks Covid-19 poses to elderly patients who tend to be the patients who experience heart failure, home administration is another benefit Furoscix offers. In addition, PICC lines which are used to administer IV meds in the home setting require an interventional radiologist to supervise placement and pose a risk of infection if not properly cared for. Subcutaneous administration does not require a PICC line, further saving costs including nursing care to maintain and remove the line.

Commercial Opportunity / Marketing Plans

Market research conducted on behalf of the company suggests that physicians believe the drug device is an attractive way to treat heart failure patients and approximately 95% of physicians who treat heart failure reported that they intend to prescribe the product. Furosemide is a widely prescribed drug for heart failure that Doctors routinely use in both the IV and oral formulations. Switching Doctors' prescribing habits to the subcutaneous route of administration is an incremental change likely to be significantly easier than marketing a brand new product to physicians.

scPharmaceuticals has a plan to commercialize and has estimated needing 40 sales representatives to target 6,000 physicians who treat heart failure. As heart failure occurs primarily in the elderly, Medicare will likely be the largest payer but given the reduced cost of Furoscix vs a hospital admission, it will likely be a covered product relatively quickly. A network of specialty pharmacies is how the company plans to ensure patients can access the product in a timely way which is essential in treating heart failure patients. The company estimates there are more than 2,000,000 “addressable” episodes of heart failure annually. It should be noted that even if they succeed in treating ten percent of the cases at approximately $2,800, Furoscix is a $500 million product. Once physicians become comfortable with the drug device, sales would likely grow and the patent protection through 2034 allows time to grow sales significantly.

Figure 1: The drug device combo (Image- scPharmaceuticals)

Pipeline

scPharmaceuticals has a platform to create subcutaneously delivered formulations of existing drugs and will be moving forward with ceftriaxone (a generic IV antibiotic) and a carbapenem antibiotic.

Risks

scPharmaceuticals has received two CRLs. This should not be overlooked. The NDA submitted to the FDA in 2017 resulted in a CRL. Then, in December of 2020, scPharmaceuticals received another CRL. Together, this potentially added 4 years to development and, at a cash burn of $32 million just in 2020, the setbacks certainly came at a substantial cost. Clearly, large companies also have difficulties maneuvering through the FDA; however, regulatory difficulties may be an under-appreciated risk in investing in smaller biotech companies. They often lack the in-house experience and expertise navigating the complex regulatory environment at the FDA. It is possible that the FDA moved the goal post and raised new concerns unexpectedly, but anticipating objections the FDA may raise is the role of an experienced regulatory affairs professional.

Given the costly nature of delays, it becomes clearer that good execution with the FDA is as important as good execution in the clinic. Several small biotechs have had similar struggles and have received CRLs. In 2020, Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA), Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) (all small biotech companies) had regulatory issues which were not clinical issues, but rather manufacturing or device issues. One of the deficiencies noted in the current CRL scPharmaceuticals received was a deficit in the factory of the manufacturer of the alcohol swabs provided to patients to use prior to administration. Apparently, the factory had outstanding 483 deficiency issues that the FDA identified. Small companies are often dependent on contract manufacturers whose own issues can become theirs, which adds another layer of risk which large pharma can better control with in-house manufacturing. Recently, J&J (JNJ) experienced this when they used an outside contract manufacturer due to the urgent need to manufacture Covid vaccines. These issues often are not quickly fixable and the delays have outsized consequences on small companies. In some cases, the issues are not resolvable. Clearside Biomedical has had to switch their contract manufacturer after a long delay attempting to work to resolve issues. For better or worse, scPharmaceuticals likely learned a lot about how to meet the regulatory requirements for approval of a drug device and can apply this “know how” to their next products. In biotech, the most devastating risks are usually clinical failures. In this case, this does not appear to be a risk for scPharmaceuticals based on the FDA feedback last December.

An additional risk for investors is a high cash burn in order to fund clinical trials for ceftriaxone and to create a commercial infrastructure. Given the company was expecting an approval in December of 2020, much of the pre-commercial planning has already been completed for Furoscix. However, once the sales force is in place, sales and marketing costs will likely exceed the inflows from product sales and additional funds will likely need to be raised by stock offerings.

An additional problem for small cap companies is that their sales force costs are high. scPharmaceuticals only has one product making the per product cost of in person sales calls high in comparison to large pharma companies whose representatives often sell 3 or more products. In addition, just as smaller companies may lack the regulatory expertise, they also may lack the commercial expertise needed to maximize sales.

Lastly, other companies may attempt to develop subcutaneous versions of furosemide but scPharmaceuticals is the closest to approval and will have a lead establishing market penetration.

Institutional Support

scPharmaceuticals has an impressive list of institutional investors holding large positions including RA Capital, Orbimed and 5AM Ventures. RA Capital and 5AM having added to their positions in 2021, which could be interpreted as optimism that the company will successfully navigate through the FDA.

Market Cap/Finances

The company had $105 million on hand at year-end 2020 and debt of $20 million. The current cash position is estimated to be adequate to fund operations through launch and into 2023. The company burned approximately $32 million in 2020, so cash reserves would be largely depleted by the time an FDA decision would occur in early to mid 2022. Dilution is highly likely prior to a commercial launch and management would be wise to dilute after approval when the share price could be significantly higher. In fact, the company filed a $150 million offering on March 23, 2021, so dilution is going to happen. In addition, there may be additional dilution needed until the company generates substantial sales.

Conclusion

The scale of the heart failure market is known and vast, the cost saving proposition for Furoscix is highly attractive to payers as is the convenience for patients. Furosemide is a drug Doctors are very familiar with, so a subcutaneous version is an incremental change they are likely to be quite comfortable quickly embracing. Resolving these last issues should bring this regulatory nightmare to an end and the issues appear to be resolvable.

Given the efficacy and safety of Furoscix has not been questioned in either CRL, in many ways, an investment in scPharmaceuticals is a less risky investment than a less advanced clinical stage company where a clinical failure is still possible. In addition, once scPharmaceuticals clears this hurdle, they have a platform for drug devices and can focus on the subcutaneous delivery of other drugs which have traditionally been administered in the hospital. Progress with the pipeline may also serve as a catalyst for the share price.

Many small biotechs fail to impress when they meet the realities of the commercial landscape. They fight an uphill battle due to the higher cost of newer treatments relative to standard therapies. scPharmaceuticals is in the opposite position and thus may be warmly and expeditiously embraced by payers. If scPharmaceuticals executes well commercially, they have the potential to produce impressive sales relatively quickly and a $500 million product seems obtainable in a longer time frame. Investors with a minimum 24-36 month time frame willing to wait out the approval process, and assume the risk of further regulatory issues and dilution to commercialize may be rewarded. scPharmaceuticals, with a market cap of $160 million and $100 million in cash, reflects very low expectations leaving lots of room for upside if sales impress.