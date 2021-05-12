Photo by Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has more than surpassed expectations in its latest quarterly earnings report. The company has shown strong growth, profitability across the board, and continues to capture contracts on both the private and public sector at a fast rate. Without a doubt, trading at just under $20 and following this earnings report, this is in my opinion the most attractive Palantir has ever looked as an investment. The recent results serve to disprove some of the common bearish “myths” surrounding the company.

Financial Highlights

In my previous article on Palantir, I discussed how I was expecting an earnings beat. Indeed, the company did not disappoint, giving investors a lot to be happy about. Below is a financial summary of the latest quarterly results:

Total revenue grew 49% year-over-year to $341 million

US commercial revenue grew 72% year-over-year

US government revenue grew 83% year-over-year

Cash flow from operations of $117 million, up $404 million year-over-year, and representing a 34% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $151 million, up $441 million year-over-year, and representing a 44% margin

GAAP net loss per share, diluted of $(0.07)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted of $0.04 Source: Palantir IR

While consensus revenue growth was set at 38%, Palantir delivered just under 50% revenue growth, led by government revenue growth of 83%. What I find most encouraging though, is that the company was able to generate $117 million in cash flow from operations, and even managed to post positive adjusted earnings per share of $0.04.

In terms of future guidance, management expects $360 million in revenue for Q2, which implies 43% revenue growth, and a 23% adjusted operating margin. On a longer time frame, the company expects a CAGR of at least 30% for the period 2021-2025.

Following the latest results, it seems like bears are running out of arguments to disparage the company.

Myth #1: Palantir Growth Will Slow Down

One of the main arguments Palantir bears like to make, is that the company’s growth is not sustainable in the long run. This is because they rely heavily on government contracts. If Palantir’s growth is slowing down, it’s not this quarter.

Source: Investor Presentation

As mentioned above, growth has been strong across the board. Regarding the reliance on government contracts, I already mentioned in my first Palantir article, the fact that I don’t see this reliance on government as a weakness. But the latest results have even rendered this point mute, with Palantir growing its US commercial sector revenues almost as fast as government contracts, 72% YoY. According to the company, commercial opportunities in the US and UK increased by a factor of 2.5.

In the government sector, I am especially encouraged by the recently obtained SAFER project, since I believe nuclear energy will be a very important player in the transition towards a green economy.

Overall, I think Palantir once again issued conservative guidance, and I expect growth rates to be much closer to 40% in the next few years. Both governments and companies are starting to realize just how much Palantir’s software can do for them.

Myth #2: Palantir Will Never be Profitable

Palantir critics like to point out that the company is not profitable. Well, the company was profitable on an adjusted basis, with an adjusted EBITDA of $119,820 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.04.

Most importantly though, the company has continued its trajectory of increased profit margins.

Source: Investor Presentation

Once again, Palantir improved both its contribution margin, from 41% to 60%, and its adjusted gross margin, from 75% to 83% (Year Over Year). These margins are pretty much in line with what the company achieved in the previous quarter. On top of this, the company continues to increase the value offered to its customers, which is proven by the fact that revenues from their top 20 clients increased by 39% YoY. Palantir also increased the duration-adjusted deal value by 76% YoY.

Lastly, in a move that at this point is barely surprising, but still noteworthy, Palantir has announced it will be accepting Bitcoin as payment, and will also be considering investing in the cryptocurrency. This could also be a tailwind for Palantir’s bottom line, much like it has been for companies like Square Inc. (SQ) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which by some estimates has made as much as $1 billion through its Bitcoin holdings

Myth #3: Insider selling and stock-based compensation

Last, but certainly not least, Palantir naysayers will always point towards the share dilution through stock-based compensation ("SBC") as proof that investors won’t be properly rewarded for their money. This argument is also coupled with the idea that insiders have been selling their stock since the IPO, but this is not exactly the case.

Firstly, I will argue that SBC is perhaps the most optimum way of rewarding employees, by aligning their incentives with those of the company. SBC is especially important in sectors like SaaS, where your main asset is people, and it is important to capture and retain the best talent. To that extent, it is not surprising that Palantir uses SBC as much as it does.

On another note, I don’t think it is surprising to see some insider selling once the company went public. The company was private for 17 years, and both employees and management had been waiting a long time to be able to offload some shares to make some money from them.

So what can we expect moving forward?

As at December 31, 2020, there were 535m options outstanding with a weighted average remaining life of 8 years and an intrinsic value of $9.3 billion (Page 143). Those options equate to 34% of the current shares outstanding (December 2020) and if exercised, would dilute shareholders substantially.

Source: Nasdaq.com

This seems on the surface like a significant dilution, but it should be outweighed by higher earnings growth.

Source: NYSE: PLTR Earnings and Revenue Growth Forecasts - Simply Wall St

The current SCB plan would imply a dilution rate of around 4%, but this pales in comparison to revenue estimates and earnings growth estimates. According to Simply Wall St, revenues by 2025 could reach close to $4 billion, with earnings of $742.336 million. On another note, fellow SA contributor John Rhodes also discussed the effects of Palantir’s SBC and cited a price target of $75 back on March 7.

A word of caution...

Despite my bullish stance on Palantir, there are a few key risk factors that investors should be aware of.

Starting with the above mentioned SBC and implied dilution, it is important to stay wary of any changes or extensions to this policy. Dilution is fine, but some companies have been known to abuse this in their favour and to the detriment of investors. Personally, though, I believe Peter Thiel has sound intentions behind him.

Another issue that Palantir investors should take into account, is geopolitical and macroeconomic developments. Of course, most companies are exposed to this, but this is especially true with Palantir. The US government is Palantir's largest client, for now, which means its financial health and objectives affect Palantir very directly.

Lastly, while I do believe that Palantir has a more advanced and "unique" software, the company does not operate in a bubble. Other companies like Splunk, Inc. (SPLK), Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL), and even the recently IPO'd Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) are competing for the same pie as Palantir. For now, Palantir has somewhat of a "moat" around its business due to its superior offerings, which is evidenced by its strong growth in government contracts. However, competition is fierce, especially in the private sector, and this could affect Palantir's long-term growth and profitability expectations.

Takeaway

Palantir continues to gather momentum and, barring a continued generalized tech sell-off, I don’t think the share price will remain in this region much longer. Now is a great time to add shares of a company that is growing where it matters, and is set to reshape the business of data analytics.