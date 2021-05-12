Photo by typhoonski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) will likely receive a boost from the normalization of the provision expense amid the improving economic environment. On the other hand, the decline in net interest income will likely drag earnings growth. Pressure on the margin from excess liquidity, and a decline in the loan portfolio will likely reduce the net interest income in the last three quarters of 2021. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.23 per share in the last three quarters of this year, taking full-year earnings to $6.07 per share, up 19% year-over-year. The current market price is above the December 2021 target price. Based on the dividend yield and price downside, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Excess Liquidity Likely to Remain a Cause of Concern

Deposit growth outpaced loan growth over the last year due to the federal stimulus and the pandemic. The mismatched growth led to a surge in excess liquidity that the company parked in interest-bearing deposits with other banks. As shown below, interest-bearing deposits have grown exponentially over the last year to reach a level that is more than half of the net loans.

The impact of the change in asset mix on the average earning-asset yield has been immense because of the vast difference between the rates on the two types of earning assets. According to details given in the first quarter's earnings release, Cullen/Frost earned a weighted average rate of 0.10% on interest-bearing deposits with other banks and a rate of 3.87% on net loans.

The excess liquidity will likely continue to build up in the last three quarters of 2021 because I'm expecting the loan portfolio to decline. The upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely be the chief contributor to the reduction in the loan portfolio size. As can be calculated from data given in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, Cullen/Frost had $1.8 billion worth of Round one PPP loans outstanding at the end of March, representing 10.2% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven in the remainder of the year.

Moreover, the management mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call that it expects the second round PPP loans to have a short life. Cullen/Frost funded $1.3 billion worth of PPP loans in round two. I'm expecting a large part of these round two loans to also get forgiven in the year ahead, which would further reduce the loan portfolio size. At the time of forgiveness, the company will book the unamortized fees, which will boost the net interest income.

Excluding the impact of PPP, I'm expecting positive loan growth because of the company’s expansionary efforts. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expected to complete the previously announced Houston expansion in the second quarter of 2021. Under the expansion program, Cullen/Frost planned to add 25 new financial centers. These centers will likely boost the loan portfolio in the year ahead. Further, the management has planned expansion in Dallas in 2022, as mentioned in the conference call.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting loans to decrease by 1% by the end of December from the end of March 2021. Meanwhile, I'm expecting the government stimulus to lead to deposit growth of 3% by the end of December from the end of March. Due to the mismatch in the loan and deposit growth, I'm expecting other earning assets to continue to grow at a high rate in the year ahead. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Due to the anticipated increase in excess liquidity, I'm expecting the average earning-asset yield to decline further in the year ahead. Moreover, the reinvestment of cash flows from maturing loans at lower rates will pressurize the average portfolio yield.

Meanwhile, deposit cost will likely remain sticky because it is already quite low. As mentioned in the earnings release, Cullen/Frost’s deposits carried a weighted average rate of just 0.04%.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the net interest margin to decline by nine basis points in the last nine months of 2021. This will lead to the net interest margin in 2021 being 44 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $6.07 per Share

Due to the satisfactory vaccine rollout and the resultant economic recovery, I'm expecting the provision expense to return to a normal level this year. Further, the allowance level is quite high relative to loan losses. Allowances made up 1.5% of total loans, while annualized net charge-offs made up just 0.04% of average loans The dip in provision expense will likely be the chief driver of earnings in 2021.

Moreover, the recognition of the unamortized fees on PPP loans at the time of forgiveness will boost net interest income, and consequently the bottom line.

On the other hand, pressure on the net interest margin from excess liquidity and low reinvestment rates, and a decline in the loan portfolio size will likely constrain the earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.23 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $6.07 per share, up 19% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

Target Price is Below Current Market Price

Cullen/Frost is offering a dividend yield of 2.4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.72 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 48% for 2021, which is near the five-year average of 46%. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Cullen/Frost. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.05 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $56.4 gives a target price of $115.8 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 4.2% downside from the May 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 14.9x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $6.07 gives a target price of $90.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 25% downside from the May 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $103.2, which implies a 14.6% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 12.2%. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers.

The company’s earnings are set to recover this year mostly due to the normalization of provision expense. However, the decline in the net interest margin will likely limit earnings growth. The overall positive earnings outlook appears to be more than priced-in as the year-end target price is below the current market price.