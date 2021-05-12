A Year Late For Buying Mortgage REITs

Photo by sonia_ai/iStock via Getty Images

We have valuations and ratings to update. We're going to talk about 3 of the mortgage REITs here.

Back to mortgage REIT common shares! We have valuations and ratings to update. We're going to talk about 3 of the mortgage REITs here.

AGNC

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) had yet another substantial gain in book value per share for Q1 2021. Coming out of April 2020 (that's over 13 months ago), we expected to see significant increases in book value per share for several mortgage REITs over the next few quarters. However, back then we wouldn't have predicted that the total increases would be so large. The Q1 2021 results showed strong income in their Core EPS (called Net Spread and Dollar Roll Income) as well as the strong comprehensive income which drove book value per share higher:

Source: AGNC

However, those gains would be hard to repeat. The issue here is that spreads between MBS and other instruments (such as Treasuries) moved from being "incredibly wide" to "laughably thin."

Source: AGNC, red box added by author

In the red box you'll see the change in spreads for valuation at each time. The numbers were huge at the end of Q1 2020. However, they shrank dramatically and now the OAS (option-adjusted spread) on the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS is clearly negative. True to form, many investors are piling in precisely when the spreads are already tight. Of course, they don't understand that the spreads are tight on the assets now. Instead, they only see what is flowing through the income statement and the income statement makes NIS (Net Interest Spread) look great:

Source: AGNC

The huge values are showing up in NIS now, but were not present in the income statement for Q1 2020. Yet we could see that they would be coming because the spreads between agency MBS and hedging rates had increased so dramatically.

NLY

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is another mortgage REIT trading at a price very similar to our estimate of current book value per share. The REIT had a pretty good first quarter:

Source: NLY

Seeing tangible book value continue to climb is positive, though it is pretty small in percentage terms. Surely investors are feeling happy about the dividend coverage being listed at +130%. While we couldn't forecast precisely where NLY would be in May 2021, we were able to pound out those strong buy ratings back when investors were still scared:

Source: Ready to Rise: Annaly Capital

In that article we wrote:

Since Annaly Capital Management is a mortgage REIT, we build our analysis around book value and the price-to-book ratio. This has been a very successful technique over many years. Shares often carried a price-to-book ratio greater than we wanted to see for buying opportunities. However, there has been a substantial decline since late February. The book value fell substantially, but the share price fell much further. Even after a rally from the lows reached in late March and early April, NLY is in a bullish range:

You may have noticed the large red text indicating that this is an old card because the card came from 06/01/2020. At that point in time, NLY was a "Strong Buy" with a price-to-book ratio at .76. Today, the price-to-book is about 1.00 and the book value is higher following a few easy quarters.

DX

Dynex Capital (DX) delivered yet another quarter of stellar performance:

Source: DX

That resulted in DX having the highest Sharpe ratio (a measure of risk-adjusted return) in the sector:

Source: DX

They also thoroughly outperformed investments in several related classes on an absolute basis (this one removes the risk-adjusted metric from the last chart):

Source: DX

DX is also exceptionally transparent when it comes to sharing their thinking. For instance, this chart demonstrates that the marginal investment returns at the end of Q1 2021 were in the 6% to 9% range for agency MBS:

Source: DX

That's materially lower than they were one year prior. At the end of Q1 2020 the range on agency MBS was listed as 8% to 15%:

Source: DX

One of the ironic things about mortgage REITs is that most investors don't want to buy them when the return range is the highest. Instead, they wait until at least a few quarters have passed with the potential returns shrinking and the price rising.

Each of these three mortgage REITs trades relatively close to our estimate of current book value (as of 5/7/2011). We consider that to be a reasonable range. These 3 REITs should generally have some of the higher price-to-book ratios in the sector and ratios around 1.00x look reasonable. Consequently, we're taking a neutral outlook on all three.

Index Cards

Source: The REIT Forum

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Agency Hybrid Multipurpose Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX MFA NYMT TRTX NEWT CMO MITT ARI ARCC ORC WMC LFT GAIN ARR ACR GBDC CHMI RC SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Notes on Price-to-Trailing Book Ratios - Using Q4 2020 Book Value

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values continue to change every day. Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Repeated Note: There are three points we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q4 2020 book value reported by management and classified as "adjusted book value per share". Adjusted book value of $3.94 is lower than GAAP book value of $4.13.

MFA Financial reports "GAAP book value" and "economic book value". We've chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent. GAAP book value per share of $4.54 is lower than economic book value per share of $4.92.

If the book value per share ratio is absent in the chart, the company has not reported Q4 2020 yet (or did it so recently it isn't in this sheet yet).

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don't mention it.

Notes on Common Share Dividend Yield

Dividend yield often comes up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is stupid and regularly results in terrible performance. Don't do it.

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Notes on Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate. Further, there are ways to increase "Core Earnings" through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Share Charts

Notes on Preferred Share Prices

This chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn't mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Notes on Dividend Yield/Stripped Yield

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than "current" yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That's different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using "regular prices". Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn't yet known. If you're planning to buy a share, it's always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Notes on Floating Yield on Price

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the "Floating Yield On Price". If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn't change.

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren't simply showing the new "rate" if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Floor

ACR-C has a floor that interferes with the eventual floating rate. The floor prevents the floating rate from being less than the initial fixed-rate. Consequently, while ACR-C is one of the FTF shares, it doesn't exhibit the same decrease as other FTF shares when we switch over to the "Floating Yield on Price". However, it remains a higher-risk share because of the type of assets the REIT owns.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we're also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don't have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We've included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second batch:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn't put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You'll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn't absolute.

Worst Cash to Call example: Imagine a preferred share that could be called in a few months and would pay out a total of $.75 in dividends by that time. If an investment in those shares ends in a call, the smallest amount of cash inflows possible would be $25.00 (call value) plus $.75 (total dividends). If the share price was $25.60, then the "Worst Cash to Call" would be $.15. That comes from the following equation: $25.00 + $.75 - $25.60 = $.15. If the share price increased by $.20 in the next hour, the "Worst Cash to Call" would decline to negative $.05.

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including "trading" strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn't the only step in analysis, but is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn't possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can't simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Conclusion

AGNC, NLY, and DX are trading in the general area of book value. That's close enough to have neutral outlooks. Between the three, as of the end of trading on 05/11/2021, the valuation on DX looks a bit more attractive than the valuation on AGNC and/or NLY.

Overall, there are many worse choices available. These 3 remain within the neutral range and have done a better job of protecting shareholder capital over the span of several years.

Ratings: