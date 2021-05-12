Photo by craig slay/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is a value stock, a growth stock, and a reopening stock, completing the 'triple crown' for good investments in the current environment. Undervalued by the market, DAC really should be worth 2x more than it is now. Over the long term, it could go up higher thanks to well-aligned management.

How is DAC a Growth Stock?

In the book 100 Baggers by Christopher Mayer, he points out two key characteristics successful growth stocks have:

Owner-operators Gross Margins of 50% or higher

Owner-Operators

Danaos meets the first criteria because the CEO owns 37.8% of the company’s shares. This is important because it means the interests of management will be aligned with regular shareholders like you and me. Specifically management is not in a position where it prioritizes short-term stock gains at the expense of future stock gains.

This was best demonstrated on the Q4 earnings call when asked if their plans for all the cash they were currently generating involved expansion The CEO Dr. John Coustas' response was:

to be honest, I think this is more of a period of time to beef up your cash reserves and to be ready for the next move.

This demonstrates long-term thinking which is more beneficial to shareholders and helps the stock price. A senior citizen in Los Angeles once said “understanding how to be a good investor makes you a better business manager and vice versa” Dr. Coustas as CEO and the largest shareholder of DAC is placed in the unique position to enjoy the benefits of this positive feedback loop.

Why Gross Margins Matter

The value behind high gross margins is that they are the best indicator of a moat’s existence. The reason is if a business is generating high margins, competitors will attempt to enter the business and try to take market share resulting in a cycle that destroys such margins.

As we can see in other high margin businesses like Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Coca-Cola (KO), and Verizon (VZ), there is something they have that prevents competition from encroaching on their turf. In the case of Danaos they have enjoyed gross margins well in excess of 50% and greater than the industry average.

Source: Seeking Alpha profitability tab

What is even more impressive is the five-year average because it includes difficult years like 2016 when the stock declined due to problems with the Liners Danaos charts their vessels to.

With a low P/E ratio and reopening trends to support future revenue growth DAC is a rare company that has the twin engines for growth.

How is DAC a value stock?

Pick your valuation metric and DAC will almost certainly come up undervalued. The P/E ratio for DAC is below 5x while competitors have P/E ratios that range from 5x-8x with an average of around 7.5.

IF DAC were to trade at a P/E Ratio of 7.5 based on expected earnings for 2021, the share price would be at $97.20 a share representing an upside of 52%.

Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation Slide 5

Danaos trades at a discount to NAV and EV.

On a DCF valuation, DAC comes in at $150 per share.

Something I haven’t seen in other long-term valuations is the inclusion of future ship purchases. To be clear, Danaos will have to purchase ships in the future. As you will see below, their fleet is aging but ship prices are high so management wants to prolong replacing their fleet.

The only question that remains is how do we know things will go so well and that DAC is not a value trap? The answer comes from how long will the reopening trends last.

The Reopening Trend Can Last For Years

Source DAC Q4 Earnings Presentation

The graph on the right shows that there are very few orders for midsize container ships through the end of 2020 and the graph on the right shows that the mid-size container ships are the oldest on average. The average age of ships scrapped is 27 years. Container ships take around 3 years to build meaning supply will not be affected until the middle of the decade. There are also new regulations on what kind of CO2 emissions will be allowed and the regulations may require the phase-out of older ships. How that affects container ships in general is a black box until the regulations come down but that may be factor that limits the building of midsize ships in the near term.

Danaos itself has 27 out of 60 ships in the midsize range. The CEO defined the midsize range as 3,000 to 8,000 TEU and the average age is 12.8 years, so they are in a position similar to the rest of the industry.

Risks

The main risks are how capital intensive the industry is. Building ships is not cheap and for smaller operators like Danaos they would have to take massive amounts of leverage to build a new ship which the CEO very much wants to avoid. Due to the low supply of ships, the prices of used containerships have doubled. If new ships are not built, this could lead to a prolonged period of increased ship prices which will make the business less profitable as Danaos is forced to replace its aging ships at high prices.

On top of that banks in general are becoming more conservative in lending to shipping companies like Danaos which is partly why management shrewdly issued bonds for the first time. The risk this poses is that we are currently in a low rate world that will not last and future bond rates at the end of the decade could have much higher interest rates than the bonds recently issued.

The risk that concerns me the most is the possibility that overbuilding ensues like in 2008 leading to a collapse in charter rates. In the Q1 earnings call, we learned that the new shipbuilding order book has risen from 9% to 17% of the existing fleet. It is important that investors keep an eye on the order book so they are not caught by surprise if an oversupply of containerships hits the market in the middle of the decade.

Conclusion

Danaos stock is a buy if you’re a value investor, a growth investor, and a momentum investor. Management is well aware of the potential risks and opportunities in future years and is taking steps to ensure the company’s continued success for years to come. The stock at fair value should trade in a range between $90/sh and $150/sh. The stock also holds long-term growth potential and is worth holding as long as new shipbuilding do not over-saturate the market.