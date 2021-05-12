Photo by ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Aterian's (NASDAQ:ATER), formerly Mohawk Group, shares have come under immense pressure since early February, declining by more than 67%. We feel there were three reasons for this massive decline:

Rotation away from hyper-growth names to more stable value names amidst concerns of inflation and consequently interest rate rising as economies open. We saw a meteoric near 30X rise of this stock in the last 12 months ( see below). It does make sense for the stock to take a breath after such a steep rise. A short report, which put the stock under pressure. ATER released a statement and deemed many of the accusations as inaccurate. Also, the firm's track record behind the short report leaves a lot to be desired.

For a fundamental investor, this creates a potential backdrop to take advantage of this oversold stock. Let's look at the good and the bad from the recent earnings call. We also compare it to Thrasio - a similar private company. Finally, we shed some color on future optionality and valuation.

The Good

The Gross margin ticked up favorably to 54.1% compared to 40.2% in the first quarter of 2020 and 45.9% overall in 2020. As the company grows and achieves increased sales volume growth of their existing product portfolio, they would enjoy improved pricing from the manufacturers in the shape of a favorable volume discount. Due to this economy of scale and economies of scope - expect margins to expand going forward.

The company raised its revenue range from $350 million to $380 million to $360 million - $390 million. The raised guidance comes from the acquisition of Squatty Potty. We believe the squatty potty brand equity (Shark Tank backed) and retail distribution channel could create interesting synergies for ATER's other products. Squatty Potty products are sold in many influential retail outlets, including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Target. To learn more, check this video from a couple of years ago.

Management guided that they are exploring new financing with various top investment banks to accelerate their M&A strategy and also to improve their cost of capital. Last quarter, they announced refinancing of all of its outstanding debt and replacing it with $110 mln senior secured notes with an 8% annual interest rate payable in cash quarterly with a three-year maturity and warrants attached (strike 31.4 per share).

We argue that the actual cost of debt (plus the equity option attached) would be around 11-12%, and thus the cost of equity could be around 14-15%. This cost of capital is high and negatively affects valuation, and it seems management has recognized this.

The Bad

The investment thesis of ATER doing accretive M&A deals may no longer work because the valuation has contracted significantly. It's currently trading at 2021 P/S 1.3X. Maybe this is the reason why they are evaluating new financing structures to accelerate M&A strategy.

Another concern that the short report alluded to was that the organic growth of their existing product portfolio is slowing down, and growth stemming from M&A deals might not be sustainable. Given the competitive nature of the consumer product they sell with a brittle moat (Amazon reviews and ratings), its possible product life cycle is relatively short - hence the acquisition on low multiples. Management dismissed this by saying that they take a portfolio approach where 88% of their product portfolio is growing organically. But they did not provide a breakdown of these products. This organic growth is crucial for growth to be sustainable. This is an important number to keep an eye on in the next quarter.

Moreover, management also explicitly denied one of the allegations of the short report that they do not in the past or currently "buy" reviews or exchange good reviews for the product.

How the share price drop impacts our investment thesis

A few months back, ATER had a market cap of approximately $1bn and was trading at a trailing EBITDA (2020) of 380X and P/Sales of around 5.5X. Historically, some of the acquisitions it has conducted were lower than 4X EBITDA and usually around 1X sales. Their M&A deals were highly accretive. That implies that even if they acquire new brands with share issuance, markets will not be punitive; instead, they would have rewarded them. This would have allowed them to scale rapidly. As they scale through this M&A strategy and do successive product launches, they would have generated more cash flow and continually improved their margin. In turn, this would create more cash flow, which will drive more product launches organically.

All in all, these new product launch flywheels would have acted as a tailwind for their top line and balance sheet. This could have led to a further capital market flywheel effect (stock price appreciation), allowing them to grow aggressively via share issuance as the market cap/valuation expands.

Although revenue grew 88% YOY to $48.1 million, relative to $25.6 million in the Q1 of 2020, it missed consensus, which was 49.6M. The management points the miss was due to shipping challenges, or otherwise, revenue would have been $6 million higher. The CEO commented:

"due to extreme shortages of containers and backlogs of ships at the Long Beach Port, we suffered from stockouts on some of our top SKUs aggregating to an estimate of approximately $6 million of missed revenues."

We believe this is something to keep an eye on as global supply chain constraints in the coming quarter could adversely impact their top line and bottom line in coming quarters. On top of that, we may not experience a similar surge in e-commerce spending during the pandemic creating even more difficulty.

Additionally, another concerning development was the Black Hat SEO attack on Truweo, which negatively impacted Truweo sales and ratings. Black Hat attack is when competitors/others put fake negative reviews to push down product SEO'S. They said Amazon is investigating it and will be resolved soon. This begs the question - can this happen to other products too?

Give the potential pipeline of M&A target with LTM basis $613 million revenue, future acquisition contingent on achieving a specific contribution metric could receive earnouts. These earnouts could be on a cash basis or payable in stock form. ATER is focusing on growth for the foreseeable future, and one could assume positive net earnings and positive Free cash flow is out of the equation. Given the current market dynamics of rising interest rates and inflation - firms without positive cash flow will remain out of flavor.

Comparison with Thrasio

The main competitors we see for ATER are FBA acquirers. These companies primarily acquire brands that sell products on Amazon and grow them after acquiring them. This is akin to ATER's M&A strategy. One of the most dominant FBA acquirers and ATER direct competitors in our eyes is Thrasio. According to FT, as per recent funding rounds, Thrasio's valuation sits at $6BN with around $500 million in Sales. This equates to P/S of 12X, while ATER trailing P/S in 2020 is 2.7X and forward 2021 P/S around 1.30X. Do keep in mind Thrasio is a private company; hence we have limited financial data available and rely on FT's estimate. To that end, valuation catch-up could be an interesting play for ATER investors. Before we indulge in these wishful thoughts, let's try to decode possible reasons for Thrasio's valuation premium.

M&A track record

Thrasio's most significant investment in their M&A deals. As the company have completed 100+ acquisition and evaluated thousands of deals, it can be argued they have gained and build significant expertise to decide which purchases will be successful and profitable for the firm. This, in turn, allows them to carry out investments at higher velocity with lower risk as they have acquired this intangible knowledge equity. This, in effect, means they will be able to scale and grow faster and hence warrants a premium. Their CEO said to FT in February, "Thrasio is now closing two or three deals every week."

Thrasio relies on a larger Portfolio.

Thrasio has acquired 100+ brands already compared to ATER, which currently has 13. FBA brands are now a trend and have seen their multiples expand. Not only that, but amidst COVID, sales revenues of FBA brands increase exponentially due to lockdowns. All in all, the value of the Thrasio portfolio is significantly higher than ATER at this stage.

Thrasio also relies on D2C Channel, and its products have a moat.

Thrasio has converted some of its products into brands. One notable example is Angry Orange, which also sells directly to customers. In a fragmented consumer product market, a product with solid branding carries a moat of its own. Hence, premium valuation stemming from Thrasio's product lineup also makes sense. The majority of ATER products are brandless rely more on social proofing in reviews and ratings on Amazon. However, they have started to explore the D2C channel with their homelab brand. In the future, we can also expect them to explore these channels further and, therefore, catch up with Thrasio's valuation. One recent example was the acquisition of Squatty Potty, which will offer them brand equity (similar to Angry Orgage) and open up retail and D2C channel.

Valuation approach

We have revised our valuation case by:

Factoring 2021 bottom guidance Assuming a lower Ebitda to FCFEE conversion (from 60% to 50%) Increasing discount rate by a further 2% to factor in idiosyncratic risks Lowering our g from 3.5% to 3%

Our valuation now stands at $26.2 per fully diluted share, corresponding to 1.5x P/S 22E.

Should ATER demonstrate to be able to carry on its strategy, we might adjust our valuation case accordingly. By simply eliminating the 2% additional risk premium for idiosyncratic risk, the valuation would increase to $33 per share.

Risks to our valuation case:

