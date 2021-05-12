Photo by Taiyou Nomachi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Brief Overview

Wood (pun intended) it be an exaggeration to believe the recent action witnessed in lumber futures is a product of market manipulation?

Market participants cornering markets for gain is nothing new – we witnessed it on multiple occasions. Mr. Copper – aka Japanese trader Yasuao Hamanaka made headlines in the 1990s when attempting to manipulate the copper market.

But the real pioneers, the Hunt brothers had already laid siege to another commodity – silver futures some 20 years earlier.

At the time, Nelson Bunker Hunt, William Herbert Hunt and Lamar Hunt worked collectively to buy up roughly two thirds of all privately held silver. The brothers, who had inherited billions when oil tycoon H.L Hunt passed away in 1974, surmised that inflation would cause silver to become a haven. By stockpiling silver and using their mammoth cash reserves to take on additional leverage through the futures markets, the billions in demand caused silver to soar to $50/ ounce. The siblings continued to take delivery of silver, borrowing significantly until all their immediate cash was tied up. By 1980, each dollar increase in the price of silver resulted in a paper gain for the brothers of $100M.

Ultimately, government and securities regulators caught on, imposing new margin requirements and constraints to quell the rife market manipulation. In the words of then CFTC chief James Stone, the Hunts’ "antics had threatened to blast a hole in the financial fabric of the United States like nothing in decades."

Sound familiar? A rich family with inflationary fears who attempt to corner a commodity for personal gain?

Of course, this could never happen today. The regulatory bodies are stronger than ever, most materially witnessed by the harsh penalties Elon Musk received a few years back when taking to Twitter to declare to the market he was taking the company private. An obligation to pay $20M to the SEC and buy another $20M of Tesla stock (which is most likely worth around $180M today) is a strong deterrent for anybody worth $175B on paper, right?

Seems completely fitting. Luckily, we have regulatory authorities protecting market integrity. Something which was possibly amiss in the 80s.

This leads us to (NASDAQ:WOOD) – it seems almost fitting to survey an ETF, which provides risk exposure to forest products, agricultural products, paper, and packaging – following what has been an astronomical increase in lumber prices.

It appears like we have all the ingredients – an inflationary environment, a commodities market – we are just missing our James Bond villain to corner the market. Is he out there somewhere? Possibly.

This is not the first ETF which has given me second thoughts before levering up and going all-in, eyes closed. With splintering gains, no glaringly obvious explanation on some of the price action seen in commodities markets linked to wood and capital markets heavily detached from economic reality, I am happy to sit on the sidelines before this one gets cut down to size. Neutral.

Product Details

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF closely tracks S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index, a cap weighted index composed of global equities intrinsically linked to the timber and forestry industry.

The underlying target is the 25 largest forestry firms globally – with central focus on businesses in home building, forestry, agriculture, and paper industry. Selected firms are assigned a weighting regarding characteristics of target companies with re-balancing being carried out every 90 days.

The fund does boast a compelling ESG narrative which may explain – to some extent – the expanding interest the asset class has most recently garnered. If the investing world is to believe that capital is more meaningfully allocated commensurate with an investment’s environmental, social and sustainability credentials – as opposed to pure economic gains – then this product passes with flying colors, registering an MSCI ESG fund rating of AA based on a score of 8.1/10.

On a personal level, while I believe this may be a contributory factor, it does remain difficult for this alone to underpin interest in the asset class.

1-year total return profile (WOOD)

Source: TradingView

The total return the ETF has delivered over a 1-year basis has been splintering, with gains of +89.35%. Year-to-date, momentum has continued with the ETF delivering around 21% in upside. Price action like this does not make for an obvious short. Interestingly, paper products, specialized REITs and paper packaging make up the lion’s share of sectors covered in the ETF (~80%) with forest and wood products only representing 14%.

Could it be possible that a rotation into paper is a driver of these relentless returns?

1-year total returns top 5 holdings WOOD – (WFG) v (WY) v (PCH) v (OTCPK:SVCBF) v (RYN)

Source: TradingView

A more contrasted look – involving superposing underlying returns – provides some idea of where the gains have come from. West Fraser Timber is the largest underlying holding in the ETF. It is also the underlying security which has posted the largest gains over the given holding period (+233.04%). Scrutinizing product lines by West Fraser Timber, it appears the firm generates most of its gains from the following products:

Plywood

Medium density fibreboard (MDF)

Particle board

Laminated veneer lumber (LVL)

Treated wood

So, the recent volatile price action of lumber does remain very much in play.

1-year total returns on Lumber futures have almost quadrupled over the holding period.

Source: TradingView

The current futures curve has not provided any clues to date as to when the relentless run may cease. This augurs challenging times for builders and professional buyers while on the retail side, DIY projects are likely to be postponed or cancelled awaiting the relentless drive North to abate.

Product Structure

BlackRock’s (BLK) dedicated timber and forestry play remains comparatively marginal given the fund's size (solely $450M in AUM) and its time on market (~13 years). ETF pricing is relatively aggressive at only 46 basis points for a product which remains more specialized. This expense ratio undercuts the products nearest competitor – Invesco’s CUT which bills 0.61%.

Aggressive ETF pricing is something I have regularly remarked with BlackRock products as they hunt for market share and profits through trading volume and scale. The ETF is a standard open-ended format with no leverage, exotic use or derivatives or niche characteristics. It does however have a broad geographic split with representation from a multitude of countries including the UK, Sweden, Canada, Japan, Finland, the UK, Brazil, South Africa, and India.

The top 10 underlying securities make up approximately 60% of the total funds underlying holdings, underscoring a (relative) degree of concentration for a segment which does remain comparably niche.

The ETF does have an options market which is another bonus for anyone looking to invest as this provides opportunities to tailor risk exposure or generate additional income through the selling of premia. It also allows investors to set a price target at which they are comfortable in holding the product and sell call options against it.

Product Overview – WOOD

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with inputs via ETF.com

A considerable amount of WOOD performance can be attributed to the gains delivered by West Fraser Timber along with the fund’s concentration. In comparison, the funds nearest competitor – Invesco’s cut – holds approximately 73 underlying securities to BlackRock’s 28.

Geographical spread & Sector Overview – WOOD

Source: ETF.com

The fund covers a comprehensive spread in terms of sector – with paper products, land and packaging being key proponents. Home building remains more marginal. A rotation away from plastics into recyclable card boards may play a meaningful role in the continued development of some of the asset classes.

The ESG appeal of the fund cannot be underestimated, particularly during a time when investment trends and fads consistently grab headlines. Whether those trends – in this instance ESG – live up to their promises is a subject for another day. But reality is, that ESG aspects linked to WOOD are like to provide tailwinds in attracting investment dollars.

Top 10 Holdings WOOD

Source: ETF.com

Key Takeaways

WOOD is BlackRock’s dedicated timber and forestry play allowing investors to take on risk exposure to ~25 globally positioned firms involved in forestry, home building, agriculture, paper and packaging.

The fund is smallish in size, having garnered only around $450 in AUM over the past decade. It remains marginal but may well be primed for growth, particularly in light of investment trends such as ESG.

The fund's returns have been phenomenal – propelled by the astronomical rise of lumber prices. Questions abound as to the main drivers of this parabolic rise – some call it demand, others inflation and perchance the skeptics call it manipulation.

Either way, huge price increases are likely to have an impact on other parts of the market. For example, home builders are likely to face onerous increases in input costs, dragging on margins while stay-at-home buffs set on improving their living quarters may postpone those DIY projects – this may be reflected in future revenues of well-known home improvement businesses.

The ETF is predominantly standard – no leverage, no OTC derivatives – just plain and simple exposure to a range of underlying companies positioned across the globe (United States, Canada, Sweden, UK, Brazil, South Africa)

BlackRock prices this ETF competitively at 46 basis points – particularly given its marginal nature. This appears a common theme in BlackRock products which aim to generate profits through volume and scale.

An options market does exist for the ETF which is useful in helping investors protect gains or even speculate on future price action.

For anyone looking to jump on the ESG bandwagon, benefit from lumber's splintering rise or even take on long exposure to an inflationary driven commodities boom, WOOD may just be the right product.

Yet, given its already astronomical gains and difficulty in seeing long-term price strength sustained, it may be worth using the ETF's readily available options market to buy puts and, in hand, avoid paper losses.