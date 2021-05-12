Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Introduction

Whilst the long-term future matters when selecting investments, the extent that it matters tends to increase exponentially investors pay higher prices. This dynamic has now become relevant for the United States-based fuel distributor Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) who has seen their unit price recently reach five-year highs, thereby more than recovering their losses during the economic downturn of 2020. Whereas last year investors could focus on a short-term view since their unit price was heavily influenced by their ability to ride out the Covid-19 economic downturn, it nevertheless is now reaching a junction whereby their long-term future throughout the clean energy transition matters and materially impacts their intrinsic value.

Background

It will always remain impossible for investors to see the future but the closest we could ever come would be making the judgment that the transition to clean energy is underway and will almost certainly intensify throughout this decade. This will naturally cause significant upheaval for the energy sector with new winners and losers created based upon the strategic choices that management takes during the coming years.

Throughout the last year, even oil and gas supermajors such as BP (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) have embraced this seemingly inevitable destiny with new strategies. Meanwhile, Sunoco is sticking with their traditional fossil fuel-related model that sees them operating the largest independent fuel distributor across the United States, as the map included below displays.

Image Source: Sunoco December 2020 Investor Presentation.

It can be seen that a majority of their wholesale customers are spread throughout the densely populated East Coast of the United States. Many of these cities and states tend to be left-leaning politically and progressive when it comes to the clean energy transition, thereby meaning that they are likely to see above-average adoption of electric vehicles versus the more right-leaning rural areas. Even at the Federal level, the situation is not necessarily too different with the new Biden administration prioritizing the fight against climate change with new ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets for as soon as 2030.

This situation means that they could quite possibly see a more significant impact to their core markets within the next ten years once traditional fossil fuel demand begins to decline in the transportation sector. When faced with this type of situation, the price that an investor pays is very important since it would be prudent to ensure that there is a sufficient margin of safety. Although before considering their current valuation it remains important to consider the sustainability and fundamental growth prospects of their high distribution yield within the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst they were easily able to cover their distribution payments with free cash flow during the first quarter of 2020 with strong coverage of 155.68%, this was significantly helped by a sizeable working capital draw. Once these are removed, their operating cash flow would have been $107m and thus only provided distribution coverage of 104.55%. Since this still sits above 100% it remains adequate and keeps their distributions safe and sustainable but at the same time, it provides no material scope to increase them any further within the foreseeable future. If interested in further details regarding their ability to sustain their current distributions, please refer to my previous article since nothing has materially changed since publishment.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are a Master Limited Partnership with a high distribution payout ratio, it naturally would be expected that their units are mostly sought after for their income-producing prospects. This means that their intrinsic value should be closely tied to the present value of their future distributions and thus a discounted cash flow valuation makes for a suitable valuation methodology, which replaces free cash flow with distribution payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Since selecting variables for discounted cash flow valuations can be rather difficult and open to small errors as well as manipulation, Monte Carlo Simulations have been provided to illustrate how the odds are stacked in each scenario. There is never a silver bullet for ascertaining whether the intrinsic value of an investment but generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the better the probability of generating alpha. When conducting the analysis an estimated target price was found through finding the point in which whereby the results were equally split between positive and negative.

Bullish Scenario

The valuation begins with a bullish scenario assuming that they see a future whereby they successfully navigate the clean energy transition and thus are able to keep their annual distributions unchanged perpetually at $3.30 per unit into the future. Whilst this may not sound too bullish, the goal was to strike a balance and create a middle-of-the-road bullish scenario, plus their distribution coverage does not necessarily allow for any degree of material growth within an already mature and likely soon to be declining industry.

This bullish scenario still sees an impressive 79% of the results producing an intrinsic value above their current unit price with a target unit price of $42.20, which is 21.16% above their current unit price. Whilst the prospects to acquire an investment at approximately 20% below its intrinsic value sounds desirable, it should be remembered that this valuation stemmed from bullish scenario and thus there remains the possible downside to consider under a bearish scenario.

Image Source: Author.

Bearish Scenario

To follow-up the first bullish scenario a second bearish scenario has been analyzed that assumes that they struggle to navigate the clean energy transition and thus their distributions eventually see reductions. It was assumed that they are only sustained at their current annual level of $3.30 per unit for the next ten years, after which the likelihood of declining fuel demand sees them halved to $1.65 per unit for the next ten years before eventually being completely suspended as fossil fuel demand is greatly reduced in the United States. Similar to the bullish scenario, this bearish scenario is a middle-of-the-road that could be worse. Even if they successfully navigate the clean energy transition, this will almost certainly require extensive capital investments and thus could just as well impede their long-term distributions.

Under this bearish scenario, all of the results produced an intrinsic value below their current unit price with a target unit price of only $26.60, which is down a material 23.63% versus their current unit price. These results indicate that whilst their unitholders stand to generate alpha if they see a positive bullish long-term future, they nevertheless will face a material potential downside in the event that they struggle to navigate this upcoming clean energy transition. It should also be remembered that if this bearish scenario eventuates, their unit price and intrinsic value would begin decreasing each year because their total future earnings and thus distributions would be finite.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The Monte Carlo Simulations utilized 121 different discounted cash flow valuations, which were based upon a wide range of cost of equity assumptions with expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. Each of the discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.06 (SA).

Conclusion

Even though some investors may not be too worried either way since these risks lay towards the end of this decade, it should be remembered markets are always forward-looking and by the time this “matters” their unit price may already have priced the outcome. Since their unit price has rallied strongly since first assigning my bullish rating back in November 2020 and following the results of this analysis, I will now be downgrading my rating to neutral since the margin of safety is becoming thinner than preferred.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Sunoco’s Q1 2021 10-Q, 2020 10-K, and 2018 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.