I'm Still Bullish On Stereotaxis

I'm still bullish on Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) because I believe its medical devices offer a unique treatment option for those suffering from cardiac arrhythmias (for more in-depth information on the thesis see my previous article).

The firm's Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system provides superior outcomes for patients and is safer for doctors. It also expands the market for cardiac ablation treatment because it is safer for patients and more accessible for physicians to utilize than traditional methods. Stereotaxis has less than 1% market share in cardiac ablation surgeries. The graphic below projects the market for these procedures will grow at a 13.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The firm should take a share in a growing market.

Stereotaxis' upcoming catalyst is this release of its own proprietary flexible catheter which will provide vertical integration. In its latest quarterly report, which I will be reviewing in this article, the firm gave us an update on the regulatory submission timeline for the catheter. The long-term goal is to grow the use cases of its Genesis device into adjacent markets (expand addressable market).

There is great potential for robotic laparoscopic surgery beyond its initial use case proven by Stereotaxis. The firm aims to show evidence supporting this claim by the end of the year. It didn't go into greater detail than that on the call. I'm expecting new studies supporting the firm's claims. Obviously, the company can do multiple things at once, but it will help to get the catheter approval out of the way. The catheter will also help profitability which will give the firm more capital to spend on R&D.

Details Of The Q1 Results

Stereotaxis reported a loss of 2 cents per share in Q1 which beat estimates by 1 cent. More importantly, it reported $8.6 million in sales which beat estimates by $1.4 million. This was a 49.8% improvement from last year. It's worth noting that Q1 had an extremely easy comp. The pandemic lowered procedure volumes last year. Plus, Genesis was approved by the FDA in early March 2020. Stereotaxis had $2.6 million in system sales this quarter, while it didn't have any last year.

In the 2 months since the firm's last call, it made an additional sale of its Genesis robot and Model S imaging system to a hospital in the Midwest. This customer upgraded from the Niobe robot. The firm expected upgrades to be easier to accomplish than greenfield sales, but so far it has been the reverse (due to the pandemic's impact on hospital budgets). Therefore, it's nice to see this upgrade. The way the contract with this Midwestern hospital was structured makes it likely that an incremental Genesis system will be ordered from this hospital network by the end of the year.

Q1 had $5.8 million in disposables, service, and accessories sales, which are recurring. This was up from $5.5 million last year. The key metric when studying recurring sales is measuring procedure volumes. The more procedures, the more recurring sales. Furthermore, high usage encourages greenfield buyers. No hospital wants to buy a machine that isn't being used by other hospitals.

This is an economic recovery play because elective procedures were put on hold during the pandemic. Cardiac ablation procedures can be put on hold, but they need to be done eventually. There should be pent up demand. At the least, volumes should recover to 2019 levels.

In Q1, procedure volumes were up 5% sequentially and down 15% from Q1 2019. It makes sense that there wasn't that much of a sequential increase because January was the height of the pandemic in the US and other nations. Procedure volumes improved each month in the quarter. They rose to the point where March's volumes were only down 3% from 2019.

On the call the CEO David Fischel mentioned that he doesn't yet know if the company will get back to growth over pre-pandemic levels. This struck me as too conservative. I don't see what changed that would prevent a little more growth to get above 2019 levels.

The firm's gross margins were 70%. System gross margins were 45% and recurring gross margins were 84%. This a razor razorblade model. Free cash flow was negative $300,000 which was up from negative $2.2 million last year.

Update On Catheter Regulatory Timing

Heading into the quarter, I was most interested in the improvement in recurring sales because it shows how much procedure volumes recovered following the pandemic. I was satisfied with these results which I just reviewed. The 2nd thing I was interested in was an updated timeline on when the proprietary catheter will be submitted to regulators. In short, the firm is on track for its CE Mark submission in Europe to occur in September; its US IDE application will be sent shortly after.

Pandemic restrictions in Europe delayed manufacturing at the firm's partner Osypka. I had been expecting this CE Mark submission to occur slightly earlier, but this timeline is fine as long as it sticks. Stereotaxis is going through the new MDR which is a longer process.

Osypka has been involved with this process in its new MDR recertifications of its own ablation catheters. It will be helping Stereotaxis along in the process. David Fischel hopes some time towards the end of this year or early next year, the catheter will be approved and commercialized in Europe. The firm has individual business plans for every single existing customer in Europe. This will help it hit the ground running once its catheter is approved.

Increasing The Company's Exposure

I like that Stereotaxis isn't well followed by investors because it lowers the chance of being overhyped. The firm's YouTube channel only has 209 subscribers. David Fischel's presentation at the "Robotic Surgery & Enabling Technologies Virtual Summit" only has 223 views on YouTube. I was one of the few nerds who was very excited to view it. However, for the success of the company, it needs to be more well-known at least in the medical community.

One thing to remember is before David Fischel joined the company in 2016, management was weak which hurt the firm's reputation. The firm has improved its reputation by re-engaging with existing customers by making sure they have the support and tools at their disposal to be successful. Then Stereotaxis uses these successes for marketing.

This is like a political campaign. The firm needs to grow its name recognition and then make sure people have a positive association with the company. I will quickly review some of the recent and future visibility events. In April, there were 2 live robotic procedures broadcast from regional electrophysiology conferences. Physicians presented Stereotaxis' technology at 3 international conferences. Plus, as I mentioned earlier, David gave a presentation which I strongly recommend watching.

Furthermore, Professor Karl-Heinz Kuck, who is a leader in cardiac ablation therapy, chaired Stereotaxis' European Heart Rhythm Association symposium. The Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN) was included in the Heart Rhythm Society's Annual Conference in July for the first time. As you'd expect, Stereotaxis is heavily involved with SCRN. I'm excited to view this session if it's made available to the public.

Mini Executive Compensation Controversy

I mentioned in my previous article that David's compensation structure is based on the firm reaching certain market cap thresholds like Elon Musk's package. This is pretty unique which is why it generated a lawsuit. Shareholders will be able to vote on it at the annual meeting.

I will vote in favor of it. David mentioned on the call that those supporting the lawsuit believe there was limited transparency and are asking for more information. As a shareholder, I think it was transparent. I have no problem with the way it was handled. You can read about it in the firm's SEC filing.

My Question To David Fischel: Sales Reps

Stereotaxis' sales funnel is coordinated by its sales team which is limited. It also does telerobotic test drives to directly reach out to customers. The goal is to get Genesis and Odyssey in the hands of physicians because once they test it, they want it.

I asked David in a Twitter direct message about its sales model. David said,

"Many companies in our field have a model of almost one sales rep per hospital customer. That is not a sustainable model at our current state (we have ~1/3 of that level) but is possible when we have our own ablation catheter. It is something we will consider at select accounts."

Not only will the ablation catheter increase overall sales and profits because it is a new business that vertically integrates the company, but it will also increase system sales. The increase in profits makes it economic to hire more salespeople which will help drive customers to upgrade to the Genesis.

Consistent Guidance: The Replacement Cycle

A cursory look at the history of Stereotaxis' topline isn't pretty partially because of poor management prior to David coming on board. Obviously, last year's results were hurt by the pandemic. I imagine some investors stop researching further after seeing the firm's past topline results. 2021 is expected to be a turning point where sales recover. There will be higher procedure volumes which help recurring revenues. Plus, there will Genesis system sales.

The company believes 2021 will be the start of a multi-year growth period. It guided for robust double digit sales growth in 2021 last quarter and reiterated that guidance this quarter. The stock spiked on this guidance last quarter. I doubt the bulls expected this strong guidance to be improved. They should be satisfied it was maintained.

Guidance continues to be for $10 to $20 million in system sales in 2021. At Q1's pace, the company will do $10.4 million in sales. Even though we are only in Q1, this guidance is close to being stale. That's because agreements will need to be made in the next 3 months to count for 2021 sales. Most hospital discussions are already based on 2022 budgets. Additional orders this year may end up generating sales next year especially as the year progresses.

The upcoming goal for 2022 is for the annualized replacement cycle to become strong. Hospital budgets were hampered by the pandemic. This limited the replacement cycle in 2020. The pandemic came at a bad time; the Genesis had just been approved by the FDA when the pandemic started. Replacement cycle sales are almost as good as recurring revenue. The goal has been for Stereotaxis to get to 10 system sales per year. It should be able to do this just by satisfying replacement demand. This target should start being hit consistently next year.

In the past 2 months, the firm has done 23 telerobotic test drives with 38 physician administrators. 7 of these test drives were first discussions with greenfield opportunities. I consider this to be guidance in itself. I will be tracking this metric if the firm updates investors on these early funnel sales opportunities.

Risks

I don't consider the stock's valuation to be a big risk because it will grow into its valuation if it is successful. Instead, the biggest risk is execution. Just because the product is great doesn't mean it will sell itself. The company needs to generate sales leads via strong marketing and convert these leads effectively. Prior to David joining the company, it had great tech, but bad leadership. Of course, Genesis is superior to Niobe. However, it's still tough to shift the market when you have less than 1% market share.

The other risk is the catheter isn't approved. I don't think this risk is high because the firm's manufacturer, Osypka, has gotten its own catheters approved. Flexible catheters are safer than the rigid ones used in manual surgery. It should be approved. Execution will be in focus again when the company tries to transition existing system customers into using the firm's catheter.

The final risk is that the company isn't able to provide further evidence that its medical device platform can treat other adjacent issues besides arrhythmias. We shall see what evidence the company provides late in the year on that front.

My Position

Since my last article, I started a position in Stereotaxis following my sale of Altria (MO). I was originally trying to find a stock to sell so I could buy Stereotaxis. I couldn't find one to sell after I kicked the tires on the stocks I was the least confident in. Then, a few weeks later after the news broke that the government was considering nicotine bans, I sold my Altria which opened up a place for Stereotaxis in my portfolio.

Stereotaxis is my 6th biggest position and has a 6.6% weighting in my taxable account. I had the opportunity to invest my cash in my existing stocks since I would have been fine with owning 16 stocks. However, I decided owning Stereotaxis was the best use of my cash. This shows you my confidence in the long-term success of the firm. I'm a huge fan of David Fischel and Joe Kiani. I'm not wearing rose-colored glasses though. If the firm fails to execute, I will sell the stock just like any other position.