FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) announced a large special cash dividend of $2.50/share, which equates to a significant dividend yield of 18%. This along with the expected regular dividend would imply a 2021 overall dividend yield of 19.3%. On the back of the announcement, the stock was up 26% yesterday.

Just last week, FutureFuel released its1Q21 financials which were disappointing as the Texas winter storm in February 2021 impacted operations at one of their manufacturing sites and led to an unprecedented increase [which at times was 14000% over historical averages] in natural gas costs. The stock was down 15% on Monday in reaction to the earnings.

Loss of production caused a $3mn hit to revenues and a $7.8mn jump in energy costs resulted in the company reporting a quarterly loss of $8.8mn against a profit of $19mn in 1Q20. Overall, revenues for the company fell 21.8% YoY and adjusted EBITDA fell from $10.2mn in 1Q20 to a loss of $7.8mn in 1Q21. Revenues for the chemical segment fell 41.8% YoY while biofuel sales were virtually flat. Importantly, management is seeing indications of improvements in a better environment for the chemical business. The Texas winter storm Uri has impacted 2-3 of the companies we cover.

We believe, though the storm has resulted in disruptions and quarterly losses, its impact is relatively short-term, and investors should look beyond this. FutureFuel also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06/share and currently has $244mn in cash and marketable securities that translates to $5.58/share or 50% of market cap. After taking in to account the special dividend announced yesterday, we estimate 2021 net cash to market cap of 37%.

FutureFuel’s COO Tom McKinlay said:

We are encouraged by the underlying margins on biodiesel, absent the impact of extreme energy costs. We are beginning to see improved opportunity in our chemicals segment with a strong sense that the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the USA may be behind us.

Valuations and Target Price

FutureFuel’s profitability numbers can show large variations because of mark-to-market changes on financial instruments. Our model forecasts a steady state business for the company and our estimates don’t factor in the impact of such mark-to-market changes.

With COVID-19 related impacts still ongoing, we expect 2022 to reflect steady state earnings for the company. We value FutureFuel using a 14x P/E on our 2022 EPS estimate of $1.49 and arrive at a target price of $20.00. This target price implies an upward potential of 41% from the current stock price. The stock is an under-covered gem with absolutely no formal research coverage or recommendations.

On our estimates for 2021/2022, FutureFuel trades at attractive P/E valuations of 13.2x/9.5x. The company also has strong FCF yield of 6.5% and 10.8% for 2021 and 2022 respectively. Significantly, 2021 dividend yield is estimated at 19.3%. These factors, along with the 30% net cash to market cap after adjusting for special dividend, in our view, indicates a favorable risk-reward scenario.

Catalysts

Recently Restored BTC Credits

The restoration of BTC credits in December 2019 is a positive for FutureFuel. Without the BTC, biofuel revenues in 2019 were hit sharply as volumes fell and the market remained challenging. With the reinstatement, we anticipate an improvement in segments revenues.

Dividends

The company has paid out a stable dividend per share of $0.24 for the last 2 years. In addition to the $2.50/share special dividend announced yesterday, in 2019, FutureFuel had also paid $3.00 special dividend/share. Looking back, a sizeable special dividend was also announced in 2016. With a large net cash position, the potential to pay out special dividends remains.

Strong Cash Position

As of 2019, FutureFuel had a very robust cash position and short-term investments of $244mn, which amounts to ~50% of market cap [2021e net cash to market cap of 30% after adjusting for special dividend] and no debt on the balance sheet. We believe this provides the company with enough comfort to weather any issues from COVID-19 and continue paying dividend.

Risks

Removal of Tax Credits or Change in Laws

FutureFuel’s biofuel business benefits from a number of tax credits offered by the US government. There have been times when certain tax credits have expired but have subsequently been reintroduced by the government on a retrospective basis. In the future, if tax credits are not renewed beyond their current tenure, it could affect profitability and attractiveness of the biofuel business. Additionally, a number of state and federal laws govern the biofuel industry. Changes in these can affect FutureFuel’s business.

Customer Losses in the Chemical Business

The chemical business typically has long-term contracts with suppliers for custom manufacturing. Large customer losses/non-renewal of contracts will impact financials for FutureFuel.

Economic Slowdown

An economic slowdown can negatively affect demand for the company’s biofuel and biodiesel products as well as impact sales at the chemical business.

Commodity Price Fluctuations

Price of alternative fuels can fluctuate significantly based on changes in the oil and gas industry. The market for alternative fuel remains volatile and adverse changes can materially impact FutureFuel’s financials.

Conclusion

A steady business, stable cash flows, low CAPX, pretty much no debt, regular dividend payout and piling up of cash on the balance sheet characterizes FutureFuel’s business and financials. Net cash to market cap of 30% in 2021 after adjusting for special dividend demonstrates the strong balance sheet position of the company. Importantly the company announced a $2.50/share special dividend which along with the regular dividend implies an estimated dividend yield of 19.3% for 2021. Some volatility in financials is expected in the near term, particularly on account of the chemical business, the impact of COVID-19 and the Texas winter storm.

FutureFuel’s 2021 P/E of 13.2x and 2022 P/E of 9.5x, we believe, take in to account these issues, provide investors with an attractive entry point and a favorable risk-reward scenario. Additionally, FCF yield of 6.5%/10.8% for 2021/2022 and 2021 net cash to market cap of 30% after adjusting for special dividend, provide investors with comfort on the balance sheet.