Photo by Chesky_W/iStock via Getty Images

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) stock has fallen nearly 70% from its 52-week high over concerns of rising competition in the electric vehicle ("EV") space and overall weakness in the industry, which includes the shortage of semiconductor chips among others. This drop has resulted in an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors with a high-risk appetite. Fisker offers immense upside potential for investors as it nears the estimated production commencement date for its first vehicle. The company has ramped up overall cash spending and workforce hiring to expedite the product development process and add more vehicles to its product portfolio. Management is well-experienced in the EV and automobile industry and has the desired skills to turn vision into reality. Fisker's asset-light business model allows the company to scale up production rapidly.

Company Overview

Fisker Inc. is a California-based EV company focused on designing and developing electric vehicles. Its first vehicle, Fisker Ocean, which is an electric SUV is expected to be ready for sale by 2022 year-end. The manufacturing process of Fisker Ocean is outsourced to Magna (MGA) that has an annual capacity to produce 240,000 units. The company went public in October 2020 through a reverse merger with a SPAC.

Competitive product and rising demand

The company has been developing its Fisker Ocean SUV by keeping the competitors' specs as the benchmark. It aims to have the highest NCAP crash score in the segment and has been modifying its architecture to achieve the same. The company is developing a cloud-connected next-generation electrical architecture for its vehicles that would analyze overall system performance through machine learning and provide predictive maintenance and over-the-air software updates to help optimize range and performance. The architecture would also enable third-party integrations for a better user experience. The SUV design also has a Photovoltaic solar roof to increase overall efficiency.

Its mile range of 250 to 350+ miles and 0 to 60 times are also highly competitive. Fisker reassured investors in the Q4 2020 call that it was on track with its planned production timeline and specs of 350+ mile range for its ultra-long-range version and less than four-second speed performance for 0 to 60 mph for all versions excluding the base one.

While the electric SUV segment has become a highly competitive space, Fisker is well-positioned to compete given its attractive pricing, specs, and features. Competitors in the electric SUV segment include Tesla (TSLA), Ford (F), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), among others. The retail price of Fisker Ocean is expected to be between $37,499 to $69,900. This range falls in line with other EV peers' pricing as we can see below. The pricing is also in line with premium midsize ICE SUVs.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company also plans to deploy a highly flexible leasing strategy to boost demand with relatively long lease terms, more miles per year, and low drive-off fees.

The company is observing strong momentum for Fisker Ocean given the rapidly growing number of reservations. The total vehicle reservations were 14,000+ as of March 2021. The trailing 30-days average daily retail reservations as of Q4 2020 earnings call were up by a whopping 400% relative to October 2020, when the company went public. We can observe to the growing demand for the Fisker Ocean below.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company plans to launch Ocean before November 2021 and it might be showcased in Los Angeles Auto Show that is scheduled in November this year. Fisker Ocean is also expected to open up for reservations by the 2021 year-end in the world's largest EV market, China. Additionally, the company aims to deploy its marketing strategies fully later this year. All these factors together can result in significantly boosting in reservations, thus leading to improved outlook and investors' sentiments.

Asset-light, scalable business model

The company follows an asset-light business model wherein it outsources multiple areas where it believes that differentiation is not important like manufacturing process, fleet management services, lease financing, other related services, etc. This model helps the company to scale production and product-related services rapidly by adding more outsourcing partners to its platform. It also eliminates R&D and capital expenditure funding required in certain segments as well as removes low margin segments.

Source: Investor Presentation

The model also enables the company to follow a product-oriented approach by eliminating the tedious vehicle manufacturing process i.e., all the company's resources and management's time would be diverted toward developing a better product design, improving performance, user experience, and marketing the product.

Fisker Ocean will be initially manufactured by Magna in Europe while production may also start in the USA and China. Magna has decades of experience working with brands like Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Toyota (TM), Jaguar, etc.

Recently, in February 2021, the company signed an MOU with Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) for the production of a new vehicle, the final agreement is expected in Q2 2021. The company aims to add more partners for developing distinct vehicle models and producing at scale.

"Our strategy has always been to actually have several multiple partners, talking about different platforms for different vehicle segments. And we have announced the second part now Foxconn and we are in constant conversation with other groups about other very exciting projects." - Henrik Fisker, Fisker's CEO, Q4 2020 earnings call

This asset-light business model would also help to keep the overhead costs and capital expenditure requirements low, thereby, giving a boost to profitability and return on invested capital. The company expects to turn cash flow positive and generate operating profit within just one full year of production due to its asset-light business model.

Visionary and experienced management

The company has a highly-skilled executive team with decades of experience working in well-known automobile brands such as BMW, Ford, Tesla, Volkswagen, etc. Henrik Fisker, who is the company's Chairman, co-founder & CEO, has over 30 years of experience in the automobile industry, notable experience as an entrepreneur, and is well-known for designing James Bond's BMW Z8, Fisker Karma, Galpin-Fisker Mustang Rocket, VLF Force 1 V10, among other luxury cars. His Fisker Karma model was the first luxury plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Henrik Fisker says that he personally sits in long engineering meetings to enable quick decision-making and reduce development time. Henrik also seems to be determined in meeting deadlines based on his statement:

"We are credible and continue to prove points everything we're doing in 2021. I think that you've already seen how we are on time and you will see later this year, when we start building prototypes, we will prove that we are serious about being on time as a startup and that's something that I personally will make sure. I follow up on every single day in the company seven days a week." - Henrik Fisker, Fisker's CEO, Q4 2020 earnings call

Not just focused on Fisker Ocean

While Fisker Ocean's attractive projections might be enough to justify Fisker's current market valuation, the company eagerly plans to expand its product portfolio through continuous design and development of other future vehicles rather than just Fisker Ocean. It is planning four unique vehicle models by 2025 year-end. The company is already working on a second vehicle on its Magna-developed FM29 platform.

The new MOU signed in February 2021 with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) would result in the company's entry into the new vehicle segment. The sale of the vehicle in partnership with Foxconn is expected to globally commence from Q4 2023. The targeted production is 250,000 vehicles per year with pricing per vehicle starting below $30,000. If the deal goes through, this potential deal can alone generate a revenue of nearly $3.75Bn annually after 3 to 5 years assuming a conservative average selling price of $25,000 and an annual production of 150,000 vehicles. This compares with the company's current enterprise value of $2.3Bn. More partnerships with other contract manufactures can further bolster the company's outlook.

Strong liquidity to support product development

Fisker's reverse merger with a SPAC in October 2020 led to boosting the company's liquidity position. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $991Mn as of December 2020. It had zero debt on its balance sheet. Strong liquidity and zero debt led to enabling the company to support large investments in product development and innovation. The company has ramped up product development spending in 2021 as it nears the production commencement date for Ocean. Overall cash spending is expected to be approximately $450Mn in 2021 which would consist of $195Mn in R&D costs, $225Mn in Capital Expenditure, and $30Mn in SG&A expenses. These numbers are significantly up from cash spending in 2020 which consisted of $21Mn in R&D, $0.68Mn in CapEx, and $22.3Mn in SG&A.

With strong liquidity, Fisker seems to have the desired resources required to meet its product development, working capital, and capital expenditure needs until it is able to start generating revenue from the sale of its products. Moreover, its asset-light business model would help to keep the overhead costs low and reduce R&D and CapEx expenditure related to the outsourced processes.

Risk to the thesis

High dependency on contract manufacturers: The company is completely dependent on contract manufacturers to produce its vehicles. Lower control over the manufacturing process in turn leads to lower control over the company's ability to meet production targets in time and can also lead to substandard quality. These can lead to tarnishing the firm's reputation and losing business.

Inability to deliver the promised product in time: Delayed time to market can lead to cancellation of reservations and provide other competitors with a long first-mover advantage resulting in more time to capture a larger market share. Competency of the product would also decline if existing technology gets enhanced before the company is able to produce at scale as other competitors may arrive with a better product, thus making it difficult for the company to even recover its R&D costs and capital expenditure.

Conclusion

The company has remained on track to commence the sale of its first vehicle by 2022 year-end. It has desired resources and management skills to turn vision into reality. Current production projections offer immense upside potential to investors. Investors can comfortably expect triple-digit returns in the next 3-5 years. A highly scalable, asset-light business model results in no barrier growth opportunity to the company. With that said, since the company's success story is highly dependent upon the success of one or two products that are still under development, the stock possesses a high level of risk. While the stock offers tremendous upside potential, I believe investors should limit their investment exposure to a maximum of 5% of their portfolio in this stock considering the high level of risk involved.