Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) CEO Kyle Armbrester on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer W. DiBerardino - IR

Kyle Armbrester - CEO

Steven Senneff - President, CFO, and CAO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Jones - Goldman Sachs

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Matt Larew - William Blair

Unidentified Analyst - Piper Sandler

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to the Signify Health First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Louisa and I will be the operator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand over to your host Jennifer DiBerardino, Head of Investor Relations. Jennifer, please go ahead.

Jennifer W. DiBerardino

Good morning and welcome to Signify Health’s first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. This call is being webcast live and a recording will be available on the events page of our investor website, at signifyhealth.com, through July 12, 2021. Throughout the call this morning, we will be referencing the financial tables that appeared in our press release dated May 11, 2021.

On today’s call, we will discuss Signify Health’s business outlook and we will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. Please note that the cautionary language about our forward-looking statements as presented in our earnings press release and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q which will be filed later today. That same cautionary language applies to this conference call.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Reconciliations to the relevant GAAP numbers for these non-GAAP measures are included in the earnings release filed on Form 8-K yesterday and also on our Form 10-Q which will be filed later today. We intend to participate in industry or sell-side sponsored conferences and we will be issuing a press release to announce each conference, we will be posting our conference attendance on the Events Page Calendar of our Investor Relations site at signifyhealth.com. I encourage you to register for alerts on the Investor site so you could receive an email notification each time we add a conference, other events, or any other updates in the Investor Relations Calendar.

Joining me on the call today are Kyle Armbrester, Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Senneff, President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. The format we will follow for today’s call is a business overview from Kyle, followed by a financial review by Steve. We will have an operator-facilitated question-and-answer session after our prepared remarks. Now I will turn the call over to Kyle.

Kyle Armbrester

Thank you Jennifer. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Team Signify has continued to drive significantly better outcomes for individuals across the continuous care while supporting customers with our value based payment platform. Our first quarter performance reflects the hard work and investments we have made to generate results. Yesterday evening, we announced our very strong first quarter 2021 financial results driven by significant positive momentum in our home and community services segment and solid execution against our corporate strategy.

We grew our overall top line in the quarter by 37% to $180 million and delivered $34.4 million of adjusted EBITDA, an increase of 58% from a year ago with a corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%. We're off to a great start in 2021 with two highly complementary segments, each an industry leader for the respective services. At the quarter what we do is two-fold. One, we improve patient outcomes by sending clinicians into patient’s homes to better assess their needs and provide decision support as they navigate the healthcare system to have more happy, healthy days at home. And two, we reduce costs for insurers, employers, and health systems by the point our data, analytics, software, and contracted networks of healthcare providers.

Our home and community services segment derives majority of its revenue from Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans who are our customers. These health plans rely on our nationwide network of over 9000 clinicians to reach the enrolled members and their homes. These clinicians are supported by our member engagement teams in our logistical software to conduct comprehensive in home evaluations which we also refer to as IHEs. These evaluations are extremely valuable for health plan clients. They paid the full picture of the health status and needs of health plan members identifying patient healthcare needs enabled us to connect these members to specific healthcare providers. These in home evaluations also ensure that our member’s underlying health status is complete and accurate which helps our customers ensure they are appropriately compensated for the risk they assume and are providing appropriate services to the members they manage. A significant outcome is about 90% of individuals who had an in home health evaluation in 2019 had a follow-up with their primary care physician or specialist.

Key success factors of our Home and Community Services segment include how much of the health plans customer’s membership we can assess and the breadth of diagnostic and preventative services that can be delivered in the member's home. In 2020 we performed 1.4 million IHEs, including about 500,000 virtually during the height of the pandemic. We performed more than 460,000 evaluations in the first quarter of 2021. The majority of our customers are providing us with their full member list and we are using our extensive data, consumer engagement investments, and analytics to drive stronger conversion to evaluations. We also offer multiple diagnostic tests through our connected device hub and we continue to add new tests to the portfolio. Finally, we provide social needs assessments and provide access to social services through a network of about 200 community based organizations and dedicated social workers.

For the entire organization we invest about $100 million per year across technology and analytics. Our ability to scale quickly to address a changing environment during the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2020 reinforce the value of our model to our customers. As our volume increases, member density also increases which allows us to deliver our services more efficiently and effectively than our customers could ever do themselves. Our Episodes of Care Services segment provides a comprehensive platform that serves government programs, health plans, employers, and healthcare providers. We deliver software, analytics, and clinical and operational services as well as develop contracted provider networks to help these organizations and their value-based payment programs. Our Episode Services are critically important to the financial and operational success of the customers we serve and more importantly, significantly improve patient outcomes.

Our efforts in payment platform is offered as a comprehensive source solution for these large organizations. Key success factors to this segment are how much medical spend or program size is captured in our bundled payment contracts and the savings we have generated. In 2020 we had $5.2 billion of weighted average program size and a 7.3% savings rate. These savings are then shared with both payers and providers. Our pre-COVID 2019 program size was about $6.1 billion and we anticipate returning to a similar runway as we exit 2021, which assumes the COVID-19 impact subsides.

Our two businesses are highly complementary as we sit between payers and providers to help our customers measure, understand, and manage risk. Both segments have health plans, which enables cross-selling to existing customers. Our Episode segment also serves large health systems and physician groups, and increasingly assume risk in value based payment programs and therefore need the capabilities of our Home and Community Services segment. Our consumer engagement and assessment capabilities and our HCS segment are being leveraged to improve the performance of our Episodes of Care Program through higher shared savings and better patient outcomes. We also have the ability to apply social and community services originating in our HCS business to our Episodes of Care business. These resources facilitate the transition to home with a network of approximately 200 community based organizations and dedicated social worker teams. We call this service Transition to Home, and it is gaining strong traction with 20 hospital systems participating as the majority of patients offer the services opting in for the service.

Increasingly, we're seeing our customers contract from multiple services across both segments, with Cambia region as a prime example. Cambia region’s regional health plan in the Pacific Northwest, the customer who signed on for our in-home evaluations in 2018. In 2019 they expanded with us to perform in-home diagnostic services. In 2020 they became a commercial Episode of Care client, with Episodes in their Medicare Advantage and commercial books of business. Now, in conjunction with the in-home assessment when our clinician identifies a Cambia member who has a condition or an injury, we can potentially avoid an emergency visit to the hospital and provider partners can direct care to a subacute facility to provide quality of care and get the patient back to their home to recover with services as soon as practical. We expect to continue to see more customers move up the value chain with us as they take advantage of the synergies in our two segments.

Those synergies increase as we continue to grow our commercial Episodes of Care business. We can now leverage our capabilities to build networks and utilize existing networks to expand value based payment opportunities for employers and plans. We're able to move beyond procedure based episodes to address conditions which drive significant costs for self-insured employers such as maternity, oncology, or substance abuse. We are also currently in the process of building out deep provider networks in three geographic regions to support our new commercial ECS clients. This is the top focus for the team as we scale our provider recruiting efforts in stackable markets alongside our current customers to facilitate growth. In the first quarter, we heard a Senior Vice President of Network Development whose sole responsibility will be breaking down barriers and accelerating our provider recruitment efforts across current and future risk bearing entities.

The total addressable market for our platforms is substantial and growing. In-home evaluations could productively be applied to all commercial or government insurance programs. Episode programs are proving to be successful for health plans, governments, and employers. Our long-term vision is to drive positive outcomes for our partners as their platform for value based care. We simplify highly complex payment programs and enable health plans and health systems to successfully transition to value based payments. We may supplement our strong capabilities with acquisitions or partnerships with other companies to add further functionality and innovation to our platform to drive increased value for our customers.

Before handing the call over to Steve, I'd also like to address a few common questions we receive from our investors. First, our Home and Community Service segment is not a home health agency or a home care agency. We've observed some confusion on this point. Our network is made up of highly credentialed physicians, nurse practitioners, and physicians assistants who go into the homes of health plan members where they perform a comprehensive clinical evaluation for medication review, diagnostic tests, pharmaceutical assessments, and also support clinical trials in the home. CMS rules require that highly credentialed providers such as those in our network perform these in-home evaluations. Our assessments may identify the need for a home health agency or a home care agency but that is not a role we seek to fill. These agencies are key partners of ours that have a completely different role to play on the care continuum.

Second, based on statements from CMS, we believe that bundled payments will become mandatory. We could move more spending into bundled payments and create a significant growth opportunity for Signify Health. CMS is also rolling out other innovative programs such as direct contracting, which we are well positioned to serve. I will now turn the call over to Steve to walk you through the first quarter financial results.

Steven Senneff

Thank you, Kyle and good morning, everyone. I'm very excited to walk you through our strong first quarter results. I will be referring to the tables that appeared in the earnings press release issued yesterday. As you can see in Table 1, we had strong total revenue growth in the quarter of 37% to $180 million when compared to the same period last year. A reminder that revenue is net of a reduction relating to equity appreciation rates for EARs in our Home and Community Services segment. In the first quarter, the impact of the EARs was $4.9 million and for the full year will be $19.7 million.

Revenue strength in the quarter was primarily driven by HCS growth of 48%, which reflects the strong momentum of IHE volume coming into 2021. Evaluations are trending strongly backed to being performed in the home. We anticipate continuing to perform some level of record evaluations as part of our ongoing service offerings, but the strong customer preference is to do them in the home. Total evaluation volume for the first quarter was approximately 462,000, including virtual evaluations compared to 303,000 in the first quarter of 2020. In response to investor request to provide a more detailed number of IHEs to the full year 2020 total IHE volume was 1.435 million in 2020 and our 2021 guidance is 1.7 million to 1.75 million evaluations.

Diagnostic and preventative testing continues to contribute to HCS revenue growth. As we grow our pipeline of new testing devices, we believe these services will be a larger contributor to HCS revenue in the future. As I mentioned on our year-end earnings call in March, our expectations are that HCS revenue growth will continue to be strong in 2021 and overall revenue will also follow a more typical seasonality pattern after a COVID distorted 2020, where our cost utilization is better spread out across year. We expect the seasonality turn to be a higher first half for IHE volume compared to the second half of the year, with the fourth quarter projected to be our lowest quarter of the year.

Still on Table 1 ECS revenue was 3% lower in the quarter to $27.6 million, which was within our expectations as ECS revenue will continue to reflect the lagged effect of COVID-19. As a reminder, in BPCI program, we recognize the revenue attributable to Episode and savings based on our estimate of savings realized. Each quarter we evaluate if any adjustments to our revenue estimates are required based on the monthly information we receive from CMS. The most significant adjustments tend to be in the second and fourth calendar quarters when we receive full reconciliation statements from CMS. These statements include detailed information about our performance that we typically use to revise estimates in light of actual results. In the first quarter, we did not receive a reconciliation report or any additional information that would inform revenue estimates and as such did not make any adjustments. We will report on program size and savings rate on an annual basis, but to address requests to provide more decimal places for modeling purposes, the previously reported 2020 weighted average program size was $5.207 billion.

Moving the Table 4, total company adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased 58% to 34.4 million compared to 21.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, driven primarily by strong revenue growth in home and community services. In turn, we had an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1% in the quarter, a 250 basis point improvement from a year ago. Back to Table 1, the net loss from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was 51.7 million, compared to a loss of 8.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The primary driver of the first quarter 2021 loss was required quarterly fair value reevaluation of the customer equity appreciation rates for years, which resulted in $56.8 million of expense in the quarter compared to zero in the first quarter of 2020. The incremental expense reflects the increase in value of the EARs, largely related to the change in fair value of the company on IPO as these instruments are directly linked to the value of our equity.

I will touch briefly on a few other items you may notice in our financials and when you review the 10-Q, the relative changes as a result of our IPO. Just after our February IPO, the company was reorganized to implement a traditional up fee structure which is used to go public but maintain an operating company that is an LLC. The registered entity is Signify Health, Inc. but you will also note that we now have a non-controlling interest. This represents investors who still have a direct holding in the operating company below Signify. As you will note on the income statement, a portion of our income [indiscernible] is attributable to this non-controlling interest with a corresponding amount in the equity section of the balance sheet. Over time, we anticipate that the non-controlling interest percentage will decline as holders convert their operating company interest into Class A common stock of Signify Health, Inc.

The up fee structure also changed our tax environment. Signify Health, Inc. is now subject to corporate tax on its approximately 75% share of the income from the operating company below it. As an LLC, we were taxed as a floater entity so when you compare to prior year, you see very little tax in 2020. As a result, for the first quarter of 2021, we recorded an income tax benefit of $9.9 million, reflecting the quarterly loss. The reorganization and the impact of the up fee structure makes some aspects of earnings compatibility with the prior year a little more challenging as a result of different fee accounts, mid-quarter reorganization, and adding the non-controlling interest. We do provide GAAP earnings per share but for the reasons I just mentioned, I would encourage you to focus on revenue and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial progress of the business, as those are the indicators that management is measured against internally. Over time, our year-over-year EPS will become more comparable when all periods are on the same basis.

Moving on, as you can see in Table 2, we ended the quarter with $756.5 million in unrestricted cash, including $610 million from the IPO proceeds. We ended the quarter with debt outstanding of $411.4 million, $77 million in capacity under our revolving credit facility and a negative net leverage position given our cash exceeds current debt levels. We plan to continue to invest directly back into the business and evaluate potential bolt-on acquisitions.

We are maintaining our 2021 guidance, although based on our first quarter results, we are turning towards the higher end of the revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges. The following estimates are for the full-year and assume that the COVID-19 pandemic subsides throughout 2021. Total GAAP revenue in the range of $725 million to $760 million, net of a 19.7 million reduction in revenue due to equity appreciation rates discussed earlier. And total adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $160 million. We're also maintaining 2021 estimates for the key performance indicators or KPIs. For our HCS segment we estimate in-home evaluations in the range of 1.7 million to 1.75 million. For our ECS segment, we estimate our weighted average program size will be in the range of 5.1 billion to 5.3 billion and we project that we will achieve a 25 to 50 basis point improvement in our weighted average savings rate from 2020 levels. I look forward to being able to update you on our financial results next quarter. Now, I'd like to turn the call back to Kyle for closing remarks.

Kyle Armbrester

Thanks Steve. 2021 is off to a great start. Team Signify is relentlessly focused on the incredible market opportunity we have in front of us to drive value based care payment models forward while expanding services to better serve our customers and individuals. We believe we will drive significant future value for all constituents. Now, I will turn the call over to the operator to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Operator. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Robert Jones from Goldman Sachs. Robert, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Robert Jones

Great, good morning, thanks for taking the question. I guess you touched on some of this, but maybe just wanted to go back to thinking about the full year in the context of the very strong results that you posted for 1Q. Any more thoughts around maybe why not raise the guidance range for the year, I mean, clearly the performance here was above expectations and just curious if those things that you're thinking about over the balance of the year that could have results degradate in a way that would actually get to the maintained guidance range for the full 2021?

Steven Senneff

Hey Robert, this is Steve. Yeah, good question. Look, we gave guidance at the end of March to begin with, so we kind of knew that quarter one was coming in strong. That said, we are really excited with where we came in at, I mean, the Home and Community Services segment is at another all-time record in revenue this quarter after coming off at Q4 all-time record. So it really sets us up well going forward. But I'm going to -- we're going to take a look at where Q2 comes in. We feel bullish about the trends that's why we said, feel like it's towards the high-end and after Q2 we will see where we are at, and we have the recount in Q2, which is a big event for us on the Episode side. So once we've taken that data to see how the trends continue, then we'll reevaluate guidance.

Robert Jones

No, that makes sense. And I guess maybe Kyle, just looking at the IHE growth in the quarter, clearly extremely strong COVID dynamics, I would imagine our play in some part, given the lack of IHEs that we are able to get done last year, could you talk a little bit just about how you're thinking about the growth in the quarter, kind of just the underlying demand versus kind of pull forward or catch up related to what wasn't able to get done last year?

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah, and I'd keep in mind the shot clock completely resets on January 1st, so anything that happened in last year in general there's no ability to catch back up to it for the previous calendar year. So it's a completely new year when January rolls around. That being said, I mean our conversion rate on the same size of lift is higher than historical averages. And we expected this to happen. We've been investing deeply in analytics and we've hired a bunch of folks and invested deeply in our consumer engagement team and technology. So we're seeing deeper conversion into the same size list if you kind of kept it as a control group. The other big thing, our customers have had a big mindset shift over the last few years. And while they used to -- many of them prioritize and kind of clear out list, the nature of these visits really are holistic and preventative in nature and they're pushing us to do more and more in the home. And as a result of that, they're giving us their full member lists and so the overall pie of what we're able to deliver are great services and partnership with our customers and drive on the value the members is just increasing dramatically as well. And so we're feeling great across all fronts and it's super exciting for me and the team I think personally to see all of the vast kind of technology and analytic investments that we have done over the years really start to pay off.

Steven Senneff

Yeah, just adding to that, with your -- just one last thing there Bob, on the pull forward piece of that, the beauty of that is the conversion is coming out higher and stronger so yes, it is pulling forward. But that gives us more opportunity in the back half of the year to go deeper into the list and also work with our clients to get additional list. So, that's the piece that we'll continue to watch in Q2 and if that conversion stays up then we'll be very optimistic on maybe overachieving guidance.

Robert Jones

Got it. No, that all makes sense. Thank you both.

Kyle Armbrester

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for your questions. Our next question comes from Kevin Caliendo from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kevin Caliendo

Thanks. Thanks for taking my call. Congrats on the quarter. Really the question is the balance sheet and the cash. You talked about acquisitions and the like, what's your appetite for leverage, what's your appetite to buy sort of -- what are the parameters under which you would look to do M&A either from a financial return, but also thinking about the current leverage on the balance sheet where you might be willing to go with that? And where's -- what's the environment like right now for you, for the targets in terms of valuations and just the pipeline?

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah, that's a great question and thanks for it. So I'd say we're in a great position. Like we like having the cash on the balance sheet, it gives us a lot of flexibility to invest in our current product portfolio, which there's a never ending kind of demand from customers to do more and more for them, which is a great place to be in. And so we've made the choice to opt some investments and to move some of that cash and to pushing forward some of that product portfolio. We just had a fully vaccinated in person offsite in Dallas a few weeks ago with the management team and it was fantastic. The whole team kind of said it was the highlight of the year. Best part is being able to be together and how much we were able to collaborate and cycle time has just reduced on making some of these investment decisions.

On the M&A front, the market's hot, right. There's a lot of opportunities out there. I mean, I think our primary goal is looking for good tuck-in acquisitions that tie right into our product and strategy at work. If you guys watched our road show, we talked about that flywheel, where we aggregate data, generate insights, deliver actions, and then make positive outcomes. We're looking for folks that plug into those four kind of quadrants of that flywheel, and we've been pretty active in market. We've looked at several companies, and we've got a really strong core -- integration and finance team that gives us a lot of ability to move in and out quickly on diligence of companies.

So I would say that we're quite active and we just see a lot of potential given the platform we built out, the deep multi-year client relationships we have both on the health system and health plan side. And now increasingly as we start to move into the employer space, with our Episode business. It really puts us in a great position to take some of these smaller and/or scaled companies and turbocharge their ability to make a positive impact across our clients. I'll let Steve answer the leverage question, but I would tell you that our primary focus in general is the long-term. Like we're not looking in doing acute accretion, dilution math, and just trying to go out and buy revenue for the sake of it. We want to underwrite real synergies that are strategic to our business and our mission and vision, and are going to really make a tangible impact inside the clients that we touch. And that is the first and most important bar that we're applying to any M&A activity.

Steven Senneff

Yeah. And I don't know if I have a lot to add, I would just say, we continue to look at our capital structure and with the M&A pipeline that's out there, trying to make the best decision for the future. But as Kyle said, we've got a lot of cash on the balance sheet, net negative leverage. So we do have opportunity to lean in and not really impact our leverage in a big way.

Kevin Caliendo

That's really helpful. If I can ask a quick follow-up, just can you talk a little bit about the reimbursement background backdrop and how that's progressing on the virtual visits, has anything changed there, anything unexpected, has it been better than you had expected or held up better, any commentary around that would be helpful?

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah. So it's important context. They are approved right now during the public health emergency, right. And CMS has not commented one way or the other what's going to happen after that. That being said almost every single one, I would say the overwhelming majority -- extreme overwhelming majority of our clients have taken a home first strategy. And so we're pushing harder and harder and the number of verticals are going down because everyone wants us back into the home. You can't take the connected devices virtually, you can't lay eyes on the member and see their living condition. All of the benefits of having that human touch, we think and our clients think are super important. And in fact, I and Steve mentioned on our recording, our transition to home service, we're helping to physically move folks back into the home after a procedure is starting to surge inside the client base as well. And so we think that continues to be the strategic asset. The cool thing to me is we've got the flexibility to go virtual when and where we need it, right. And so if someone's super rural or if we're just checking in on somebody, we built all the capabilities out in the pandemic and so we're always going to have a virtual component to our business. But we believe our bread and butter and what drives the best value to the lives that we touch and allows us to have a positive impact is physically spending time with these individuals, many of them that have fallen off, the kind of traditional chassis of healthcare.

Kevin Caliendo

That's really great. Thanks so much, guys. Really helpful.

Kyle Armbrester

You asked great questions, thank you.

Operator

Thank you for your questions. Next question comes from George Hill from Deutsche Bank Securities. George, your line is open. Please go ahead.

George Hill

Yeah, good morning guys and appreciate you taking the question. I guess Kyle, you made the interesting comment that you think that Medicare is going to mandate the bundle. I'd love you to provide any more color around that and whatever you think about timing? And then maybe my follow-up would be, could you talk about kind of the outlook for commercial bundles and penetrating the employer space and how you guys are seeing the competitive environment there?

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah, absolutely. So on the Medicare front, I mean, they issued a letter in Q3, Q4 of last year. The Director did basically stating that bundles are going to be expanded and mandatory after the 2023 period. I think that the BPCI programs have been fantastic successes, the Federal Government we've guaranteed them and delivered on a lot of savings to the trust, which you and I, and everybody in this country needs to continue to happen if we want Medicare to stay around for all of us and our kids in the future, providing that critical safety net for seniors. We've had great conversations with them since then this year talking about continuing expansion into ambulatory, thinking about prospective payments which we're pioneering and spending a lot of money and time and capital on. And then also just thinking about what chronic conditions and other moves towards mandatory could and should look like. And so we continue to have great, positive, engaged conversations, a lot of the [indiscernible] staff that has been there really doing a superlative job. They have been there for quite some time and they're focused on seeing this program become mandatory too. It's the capstone of their career and we're pioneering and working with them to make that happen. And so I have all the beliefs in the world that that's going to continue to track down that path.

I think two, what I'm excited about is we're seeing our services regardless of the “value-based” care program out of CMI or in general from CMS inside a lot of our clients, our services transitioning to the home, reducing unnecessary readmissions, taking holistic care of individuals, it's translating to their ATO books. We're in talks with a lot of the current participants in direct contracting to help them out inside the homes and doing a lot of our services as well. And so we're bullish in general I would just say on value-based care as this administration and CMI have been pretty public about stating. And we're super excited to be one of their largest partners nationwide, helping to deliver innovation and insights to keep driving this momentum forward. So that's question one.

On the commercial front, we're seeing very good momentum. We're seeing deeper conversations with health plans, more employers stepping into the arena and wanting to understand how they can provide better quality services at a lower cost to their employees, because they've just been getting killed on the medical spend for years. We've also seen -- if you guys saw our press release with the Aspen Physician Network in Dallas, super innovative cardiology group there. Had dinner with those guys a few weeks ago. We're seeing providers come out ahead of the risk-bearing entity saying this is actually the best way to provide care for patients. And so risk-bearing entities like Aspen physicians did, we are open to do business like this and we believe this is the way forward to get off of this fee for service chassis that's been saddling the U.S. healthcare system for far too long. So we're seeing continued great momentum there. I mentioned in the script, we just hired a fantastic SVP of Network Development. She was formerly at Optum [ph] and several large health systems. She's an expert at recruiting providers in value-based care centric contracts, and so we're going to be amplifying our density in a lot of our core markets, adding more volume and working hand in hand with the risk-bearing entities, the employers, the ASOs and health plans continue to increase that program size inside that business. And so we feel very bullish about it and delivered a bunch of great stuff on our product roadmap, good integration with patient blocks at acquisition we did late last year where we hit a bunch of our integration milestones. So we're feeling very good about it and feel like we're in a real competitive advantage given all the investments we've done for four or five years to get us to the place we're at today.

George Hill

Okay. I don't know if I can get a sneak in a quick follow up on that, kind of selling into that self-insured and clear sponsor market's pretty different than selling into the MA plan market, I guess. Can you talk about any sales capacity or infrastructure capacity you need to build?

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah, so it's actually super related on one hand, right? So we are going in and doing these episodes for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid individuals. So the same people that were in their homes, right. And we can trigger those episodes directly out of the home. So it's actually selling frequently into the same book. I mean, sometimes we get down into the regional level or the market president level and so it's given us the ability to tie together a lot of our services. And frankly, it's one of the big synergies of why we brought all this organization together, because of those relationships and visibility and data and analytics we have into these members lives.

On the other hand with the employers we've gone through a lot of -- there's a lot of trade groups and brokers that have deep relationships there. So it has been building out a different channel. But going into them with the value prop of guaranteed savings on their medical spend is pretty compelling and it's also something that not a lot of folks are -- to them, right. A lot of folks are looking for a PMPM or some model that's disconnected from the specific outcome and so it's given us a lot of traction with folks like the State of Connecticut, which we're doing fantastic work with to go in and make a real impact. And then keep in mind our goal, once we get an anchor risk-bearing entity, a self-insured employer health plan, etcetera and then we recruit provider volume our goal is to stack more of its bearing entities on top and more provider volume in those markets to change the dialogue in that market to be predominantly one of using episodes as a means to drive better quality, lower cost care up in the individual's lives to be touched. And we're starting to see that pickup in earnest in some of our core markets.

George Hill

It’s helpful, thank you.

Kyle Armbrester

Yes, good questions.

Operator

Thank you for your question. Our next question comes from Matt Larew from William Blair. Your line is open Matt. Please go ahead.

Matt Larew

Hi, good morning guys. Just wanted to ask as program is starting to build back up, if there are particular clinical areas that you're seeing scale up more quickly and then when you talk about subside with respect to COVID, just curious if that includes the potential bump in the fourth quarter when a normal flu season might occur, just how you are I guess thinking about subside within the context of COVID?

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah, I'll let Steve answer on the segment, but on the first one it's really across the board. As your first question was kind of what's coming back, it's really across the board. It's obviously some elective procedures that goes without saying, but I would say that the U.S. healthcare system, [indiscernible] like the volume is just coming back, right. It's not like these procedures or other things disappeared. Steve and I had mentioned that during the road show and so we're excited about early signs here and it's something we're going to continue to watch. But without a doubt, we're feeling more engagement, less stress with our health system clients, just the pandemic is not hitting them as hard. Obviously as it was you guys are well aware of the vaccination rates and the positive momentum we've had in the country. And so folks are showing back up to back out and it's without a doubt a challenge to procedural volume in general across the U.S. and I think that's why we're seeing the slight uptick and we're cautiously optimistic about program size as a result.

Steven Senneff

Yeah, just to follow up on that, Q1 came in exactly where we thought it would for the ECS segment. Not a lot of news report there waiting for the reconciliation that will hopefully drop any day now. But the one thing to your question on the program size, we are seeing positive trends there that as we projected early on at the Q4 that we would see that program size grow throughout the year and at a run rate into the year close to where we were at 2019 or above. And so there's nothing in the metrics or data that has taken us off that protection. So yes, we would expect throughout the year that would continue to grow or being our largest program size quarter.

Matt Larew

Okay. And then Kyle to your point in terms of doctor's offices opening up vaccination rollout, you all pointed out on the last call some of the benefits of the assessment taking place, obviously in the home relative to the physician office. We've seen a number of sort of site of care in the home, showing signs of sticking around in sort of this post-vaccination world. Just curious what you're seeing in terms of any potential share gains you might've had versus doc offices or any activity market as doc offices now are back open for business?

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah, we don't compete with them very often, right. And keep in mind 90% of the time pre-COVID folks really inside folks homes, we were getting them an appointment book back in their doctor's office. So we're a big tailwind to that I would say. It's just a completely different service that we're offering and I think that our higher conversion rates and the bigger list that we're getting from our partners and the multi-year contracts. And many of them extended with us during the pandemic are an indication that the type of work we're doing is going to continue to grow and for many years to come, which is only amplified by the diversity of more devices, more social coordination, deeper clinical insights that were driving inside these homes to better coordinate care for these lives that we're touching. We don't want to compete with primary care doctors, surgeons. We want to be an amplifying force to help increase their value based care panels and help them better manage these individual's lives, right. They're our partners, not our competitors.

Matt Larew

Yeah, that makes sense. Just quickly last one, you hosted an interesting event in April on the Episode business for Pacific commercial partners. And just curious if you could share any feedback or any metrics in terms of judging that as a success?

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah, we had a few webinars, they were very well attended by current and prospective clients. So we were very satisfied with the results. And I think in general, just folks are kind of waking up after the pandemic and figuring out their strategy, getting back to what can we do to promote growth, better patient outcomes, cut unnecessary waste out. And our message of episodes as a vehicle is really resonated in market. And so we had a really diverse set of attendees. We had employers, health plans, health systems, a whole battery, and then some of them I said are existing clients and some prospects on those webinars. And we're going to be doing more and more there. We've really upgraded a lot of our marketing and go to market efforts over the last three years and I am excited to see all the hard work that's been put in there and all the reception that we're getting out in market as a result of that great content and thought leadership that we're promoting.

Matt Larew

Thanks Kyle.

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah, great questions.

Operator

Thank you for your question. Our next question comes from Sean Wieland from Piper Sandler. Sean, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. This is Jess on for Sean. I think we are interested, if you guys could give us maybe a sense of pricing trends in IHEs and your expectations for the full year, I think by our estimates price per IHE was down a little bit year-over-year, so just interested to know what are the factors that caused that fluctuation?

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah look, we have not seen any pricing pressure to drive trends down. In fact, I think it's actually the opposite because of we're seeing the rebound and the ancillary and the devices being added onto the visits. So we feel bullish about that trend continuing. You'll also get -- you will also start to see the lift from the price differential between virtual and in the home. And so those two items alone will be positive pricing trends when you take the total revenue divided by the volume.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And so can you -- what are some of the most, I guess, popular diagnostic add-ons that is premium [ph] and have trends in the type of diagnostic add-on changed in the wake of COVID and is the fact that you can offer those diagnostic add-on trends the key reason why health plans would be outsourcing IHEs to Signify as opposed to insourcing an increasing amount of volume?

Kyle Armbrester

Yeah, so I would say it's a reason, not -- I wouldn't say it's one of the key reasons. The main reason they outsource to us is our -- we're in every County in the United States with 9,000 plus credentialed providers. So we have vast utilization capacity and can just do it at a lower cost and at a higher fidelity and services given the density that we have out in market. And so that's been the key driver of a lot of our success. You couple that with our $100 million plus a year R&D and analytics budget, we're just getting better and better at engaging these folks. And so it's created a real economies of scale. Now, we have a device connected entity, native iOS, iPad application, and it's without a doubt a technological advantage that we have too. The big ones that we're doing, a bone density scans, eye exams, we're actually doing fusion right in the home. It's a new thing that we started to do. And a lot of these devices are directly related to the clinical trials that we really scaled up nicely into the home as well directly with big life sciences companies. And so I'd say it's a without a doubt a differentiator. You asked about the mix changing during the pandemic, it's actually stayed pretty consistent. These have been a very high demand, innovative part of our business for some time. We're seeing more demand for them, but I would say the mix is not materially shifting. It's high really across the board. We've got a really great pipeline of additional devices that we are mid-flight and integrating into as well, which will help us identify more conditions, help us more proactively manage this condition, and get the whole care team activated to provide better care to these that we're talking to. It's a fully staffed team, the R&D operations, sales and customer support all attached to it. And it's really becoming a well running chunk at a business that's scaled tremendously over the last few years with all that R&D investment.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. It appears we have no further questions. So I hand back over to Kyle Armbrester for any closing remarks. Thank you.

Kyle Armbrester

Great, well thank you all so much. It was a great quarter and we really appreciate all the support of our shareholders, employees, network. Everybody who's done so much to help continue to make a positive impact on all the lives we are touching. If you have any additional questions, please reach out to Jennifer and have a nice week everybody. Thank you so much.