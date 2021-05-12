Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After reading the latest articles about Costco (NASDAQ:COST) on Seeking Alpha, I noticed that still little attention has been paid to the company's comparative analysis with its main competitors. And since the Consumer Staples sector is quite well developed in the US and there is more competition than anywhere else, I believe it would be quite useful to conduct such an analysis.

The first thing that drew my attention was the strong momentum of Costco's stock price

I propose to compare the price change of COST with the key ETFs: VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH) and Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA). Costco is 5.22% and 5.78% in these ETFs, respectively.

Source: Author's calculations

Based on purely visual perception it's clear that COST is most dependent on the behavior of RTH. The Spearman and Pearson correlation between these two instruments per 365 observations is 0.8789 and 0.9096, respectively. The chart also shows that COST has been trading with a slight discrepancy to RTH since mid-January 2021. But now this discrepancy is actively shrinking:

Source: Author's calculations

This is happening due to the current Costco's stock rally since March 2021:

Source: Author's calculations

Based on the available historical prices, I made several OLS regressions to see how much Costco really is overheated at the moment:

Metric / # of observations 504 405 305 205 105 55 35 Spearman's correlation (COST&RTH) 0.9228 0.8853 0.8529 0.5795 0.3942 0.9622 0.9602 Pearson's correlation (COST&RTH) 0.9361 0.9202 0.8903 0.6403 0.5344 0.9662 0.9691 Kendall's correlation (COST&RTH) 0.7612 0.6966 0.6673 0.4262 0.3217 0.8487 0.8545 OLS (COST ~ RTH) Adj. R^2 87.60% 84.63% 79.20% 40.71% 27.87% 93.24% 93.72% OLS (COST ~ FSTA) Adj. R^2 67.84% 66.12% 80.60% 40.51% 26.60% 84.43% 88.51% projected COST price (based on the best R^2) 380.07 376.52 382.415 375.9353 371.8962 372.4876 372.8681 vs. current price 0.50% -0.44% 1.12% -0.59% -1.66% -1.51% -1.40%

Source: Author's calculations

According to the constructed models, COST is more fairly valued than overvalued. Since the beginning of May (51 trading days), the company's stock has risen by ~14%, while RTH has grown by ~11%. I believe these are comparable growth rates, so anyone who thinks that COST has reached its full upside potential should take a look at the market as a whole. Everything at this stage will depend on how fair the stock is trading relative to its market multiples and the ones of its peers. Therefore, I propose to proceed directly to the comparables valuation.

Matching growth rates with the multiples

Author's note: Before I move on to the valuation itself, I want to immediately make a reservation about which companies I am using for comparison. Perhaps the only 2 companies that can be used without facing criticism are Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Target Corporation (TGT). The other two, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) and PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT), may displease some of you. So if you think I overlooked the obvious Costco's competitor, do not hesitate to write it down in the comments. I am always open to criticism and would love to hear your suggestions.

I believe that market multiples by themselves are useless and sometimes even harmful. They do not provide an opportunity to fully look at how an analyzed company is growing and what's its business cycle. For example, this is how the usual comparison of COST's multiples with its closest competitors' ones looks like:

Source: Author's calculations

Note: Most of the other multiples will look similar.

Based only on this visual information, we can make an erroneous conclusion about Costco's overvaluation. But adding just one more important detail, everything becomes not so obvious:

Source: Author's calculations

Yes, Costco's Price-to-Earnings multiple is 43.45% higher than the peer group's average value. On the other hand, the company's revenue growth (forward) is also significantly higher (9.53% versus 6.52%). I propose to derive a "fair" multiple for Costco, similar to how I did it for Danaos:

Step 1: divide the peers' multiples by the corresponding indicators of business growth;

Step 2: calculate the average and median values of the resulting values;

Step 3: calculate the average of the values in Step 2 and multiply by the growth rate of our company.

Thus, we get the following results:

Source: Author's calculations

If we do the same calculations with EV/EBITDA and EBITDA growth (forward), the result will be even more impressive:

Source: Author's calculations

If we compare the dynamics of the shares of the analyzed companies, it turns out that over the past year, Costco's shares have added the least (+26.08%):

Source: Seeking Alpha's charting

But over the past month, COST began to actively catch up:

Source: Seeking Alpha's charting

The company definitely still has a "power reserve" to, if not catch up, then at least come close to the growths of its peers (based on fundamental accounting factors).

Okay, then why am I not bullish?

There are 2 reasons for this:

1. The reverse side of the comparables valuation.

The company has some multiples that are difficult to justify with high growth rates. For example, take a look at the valuation results, which are based on the matching of Price-to-Cash-Flow and Levered FCF margin:

Source: Author's calculations

The overvaluation of -52.37% will change by -75.25% if we take the 3-year CAGR of the Levered Free Cash Flow as the basis for the growth rate. A little "softer" overvaluation comes from Price-to-Book and EV-to-EBITDA multiples and their corresponding growth rates:

Source: Author's calculations

Such mixed results of the valuation, in my opinion, may indicate that Costco is a more fairly valued company than an undervalued (overvalued) one.

2. There is a lag in terms of marginality

Source: Author's calculations

With market ratios that high, margins lagging this far is unforgivable. Costco's gross profit and EBITDA margins lag behind the group's average values by 7.59% and 1.15%, respectively. The company is definitely underearning the profits that it is generally capable to earn.

My quick takeaway

Such a rapid Costco's stock rally can be explained by the movement of the indices and ETFs discussed in the first part of this article. That's why I don't think the stock is overheated: it is just where the rest of the market stands. On the other hand, the mixed results of the comparative valuation make me uneasy. Therefore, I believe that HOLD is the most appropriate recommendation at this point.