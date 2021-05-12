Photo by Luca Piccini Basile/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I was surprised when I realized that the Metro AG (OTC:MTTWF) didn't have any article representation on SA. The company, essentially one of the biggest wholesale retailers in the entire world, is undercovered here, and my thinking was to change this immediately.

To be clear, I don't actually own the stock - but it may be appealing to some, and in this presentation, I intend to show you what some of the positives and negatives of Metro AG are - and there are many of each, as there always are with a company of this size.

Let's get right into Metro AG and look at the company.

(Source: Metro)

Metro AG - What does the company do?

So, Metro AG, which was founded in the 1960s in Germany, operates primarily a chain of wholesale stores under the Metro brand. These stores are found in multiple geographies which include Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and other geographies.

The company's biggest market is Germany, with 107 stores, but the company also has a significant presence in France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and other countries.

(Source: Wikimedia)

The company was present but has left behind operations in Morocco, Vietnam, Egypt, Greece, the UK, and Denmark, meaning it doesn't really have operations across Scandinavia.

(Source: Metro AG)

The recent years have seen the company leave loss-making markets, including some of the markets mentioned above such as China, streamline the group structures, reorganize entire departments, and focus on where it can actually make money - which is necessary, given that the company carries EBITDA margins of less than 4% in most geographies. Retail and wholesale sort of comes with the expectation of not the greatest operating margins out there, but Metro in some geographies takes this to the next level. Still, the company is changing.

Headquarters have been downsized following COVID-19, and IT structures have been made more efficient.

Now, Metro AG historically wasn't just wholesale operations. That might have been the case outside of Germany, but there were different branches to the group. Wholesale operations are solid, and the company is strengthening them through various partnerships...

(Source: Metro AG)

... but part of the company's operations also included some other things like Media Markt, Galeria Kaufhof, and other large malls and shopping centers in Germany. Understanding its history is important in understanding that the company has already made several decisions to adapt out of lower-margin areas. These companies that Metro AG now no longer includes, are part of Ceconomy (OTCPK:MTAGF), which is another publicly traded stock.

The company's growth strategies include establishing in the emerging markets of Asia and Eastern Europe, which in large parts isn't going back. Metro Romania through LaDoiPasi is the largest and fastest-growing convenience chain in all of Romania, and Metro Russia is seeing excellent growth through both online and store-based shopping.

Structurally speaking, the company is split geographically, with Metro Germany, Metro Western Europe (ex-Germany), Metro Russia, Metro Eastern Europe (ex-Russia), and Metro Asia making up the company's corporate structure as of 2019/2020.

Historically speaking, the company has struggled. 2019-2020 saw YoY sales development in the negatives of 4%, with sales dropping 5.4% and adj. EBITDA dropping 5.4%. The company managed no more than an adj. EBITDA margin of 4.5% with unadjusted EBITDA dropping 35%, and earnings going into the negative to -€0.4 per share.

Operating cash flow nearly halved during the past year, though the company also managed to reduce overall headcount by 4% and reducing net debt by 30% thanks to transactions and use of capital from the transformation. COVID-19 fell at the same time as the company's last year of transformation into a wholesale conglomerate, and despite COVID-19, the company actually managed this.

In the larger perspective, I fully believe in the company's transformation.

I believe going to a wholesale giant is a smart move, and frees the company from the woes of retail, which has been hell without any sort of easing for the past few years in terms of margins and profits. However, it's also clear that as of right now, the share performance hasn't exactly reflected this hope, as it has lagged not only the DAX but even wholesale peers. This reflects perhaps the ongoing transformation as well as some of the underlying issues of the company.

(Source: Metro)

The company's shareholder structure is fairly simple, with an ownership stake split between two large shareholders representing what was once 3 larger, family-owned companies in Germany, and around 47% free float.

(Source: Metro)

Metro AG carries a somewhat so-so credit rating, currently considered to be BBB- by S&P Global. As of the debt reduction in the past FY, the company's net debt/EBITDA is high, which is above its peers, and part of the explanation for the poor credit here.

The company's focus on wholesaling is logical, given that the segment targets an overall more attractive industry sector characterized by strong customer relationship compared to pure food retail, returning customers, large tickets/baskets, and high productivity with overall lower operating costs and CapEx - provided things work exactly as they should, which of course isn't exactly a guarantee.

The company's main customer groups are HoReCa and Traders - HoReCa standing for Hotels, Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes, as well as catering companies, canteen operators, and street food vendors. Traders include smaller grocery stores, kiosks, petrol stations as well as other wholesalers, where Metro AG serves as a large wholesaler for others.

The company uses a national subsidiary model, wherein each nation develops and implements local strategies suitable for their country, with central holding functions supporting value creation plans and trying to enable overall growth according to local conditions. This includes a further focus on the company's delivery business as a complement to core stores, identified as one of the most important characteristics for HoReCa Customers, as well as a trader franchising model where Metro would operate as a franchisor with its own brand identity. Partnerships are already established in 5 countries, and 4 other countries have pilot projects ongoing.

The company also, as part of its operations, owns and manages significant real estate assets with more than 700 different properties, found in the Metro Properties segment.

A company with this sort of geographical mix and mix of strategies is bound to be a complex operation, characterized by volatility - and indeed, this has been the case for Metro. The company hasn't returned to growth as of 2Q21 - numbers are still looking rather poor.

This is to be expected with COVID-19 lockdowns still being active in some nations during this time period, with Germany the most significant of these. The company's focus on HoReCa customers isn't beneficial if HoReCa customers have to be shut down - which they are. However, the company is still performing above the performance of these customers.

(Source: Metro)

Growth for 2Q20/21 came in at negative 16%, with an adjusted EBITDA of only €114M and margins of less than 2.5%. It's all volume reductions, offset by some amount of efficiency gains and slight improvement over previous quarters.

On the positive end, the company is outperforming the broader market in many of its geographies.

(Source: Metro)

And while HoReCa is down nearly 30% in volume, Traders are up and SCOs are up slightly as well. In terms of a regional/sector look, everything was negative, with the worst performance out of Western Europe (ex-Germany), down 21.5%, and the best performance out of Russia, which was up 1.1% in local currency, but negative double-digits on reported growth, but with a 6.1% margin.

EPS still came in negative at €0.32/share, and the company calling this "resilient", as it has been negative for near-on a year now, is of course something to consider.

The company considers its financial position to be strong, and while there's been improvement in net debt on a YoY basis, that net debt is still €4.4B, and on an adjusted EBITDA level on the current annualized numbers is almost 10X net debt/adjusted EBITDA. This will of course improve when volumes reverse and normalize, but you start to see some of the issues here - and the fact is that adjusted EBITDA after lease items is in fact currently negative. The only reason the company managed to improve its net debt to below €5B is that it sold Metro China in 3Q of last year.

So while the liquidity position can be considered to be "okay", given strong access to funds, there's the fact that the company's current access to liquidity can't solve its debt, and its current payout of profits in the form of dividends is almost laughable at €0.7/share, which compared to its negative EPS means that it's paying out money it doesn't have - while having a net debt/adjusted EBITDA that's closing on 10X.

2021 won't bring any easing to the pain - at least not that's what the company itself believes. Current guidance is as follows.

(Source: Metro)

This view is based on a summer normalization of HoReCa, with expectations for Asia and Russia outperforming over Europe. Metro continues to reiterate a long-term positive view on the sector, and as I said, there are some positive spots for the company's outlook.

(Source: Metro)

The company is expanding its role as a 360-partner, meaning it is including new product categories, such as disposable ranges for takeaway, store brands for popular products, and digital support for all of its customers.

The positive that can be said for 2Q21 is that the company managed to lower its negative operating cash flow by about half YoY, but any significant fundamental improvement is, as of yet, not visible here.

So, we have a company that has a theoretically appealing set of markets and assets in a business that, under normal circumstances, would be a profitable and good market sector with relatively appealing margins, though the geographical diversification brings some risk to the table as well. Fundamentally, the company isn't as safe or conservative as we might like, with high debt, continuing to pay out a dividend that's currently not covered by earnings or cash flows (or reserves), and the visibility for when normalization sets in across its various markets is poor.

Such a company should, therefore, trade cheaply, no?

Metro AG - What's the valuation?

Unfortunately, not really. Investors are either underestimating time to normalization, or they're taking company positives that have yet to materialize already as materialized.

Metro currently trades at around 5X to cash flows (usually closer to 3-4X), and a distorted normalized P/E multiple of 165X. Book values are close to 2X, which is well above the mean of 1.63X, though we need to note that the company doesn't really have the sort of extensive history to back any sort of trend under its current form.

(Source: TIKR.com)

A normal GAAP EPS for the company came to around €0.95/share during 2018, which with the company's payout of €0.7/share came to a conservative payout of around 73%. At its high, during 2019, the company generated EPS of €1.44, which further improved this, but 2020 saw negative EPS of €0.4. The company's dividend has remained steady at €0.7 since inception, and the expectation for 2019/2020 is a payment of €0.7, with 2021 expected to halve that to about €0.35.

Analyst estimates are for normalization to hit in fiscal 2022, at which point the company should be able to generate GAAP earnings of around €0.5/share - however, this is quite some time off. On a more normalized earnings multiple, the company can be said to currently trade at around 10-11X P/E - but this removes all of the pandemic impacts, and values the company at an EPS of €0.95, which in my estimate is still far off.

As I said, Metro AG is theoretically an appealing company, and under its normal modus of operation, it could be considered an appealing investment at the right price. However, the current price for the company is almost €10/share, and compared to analyst estimates, the following picture materializes.

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

For once, I'm in agreement with some of the analysts here. At €7-€8/share, the company would theoretically trade at an unimpacted P/E ratio of 7-9X, which could be considered theoretically attractive for the scope of the operations you're picking up. I also don't think Metro is going anywhere - it's a company that's spent the past few years transforming to where it is, and I see potential growth from here on out.

But I wouldn't pay a 10-11X unimpacted multiple during times when it is unclear for how long things will remain problematic. To the mean, we find a 9.7% overvaluation, and I would step this up to around 15% overvalued to any target I would find remotely interesting.

The overvaluation on current results compared to peers is obvious. Companies like Kroger (KR) and Walmart (WMT), while some of them expensive, trade at multiples of 13-25, with Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF) trading at around 14X NTM/PE and Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) trading at 12X. Only on an unimpacted basis does this make Metro AG appealing, and that's not where we are right now.

Because of this, I consider the forward visibility for Metro too low to consider using such numbers, and I consider the current price too expensive to a company with these fundamental issues.

I call Metro AG overvalued here, and a "HOLD".

Thesis

These types of companies, which follow a model we see in peers and competitors like the ones mentioned, as well as Costco (COST), are thought to be rather universally attractive businesses, if well-managed, and I agree with this assessment. However, Metro AG has a couple of key differences to these others, and some of them I've mentioned in the article here.

Some others are, unlike Costco and others, private consumers who cannot become members at Metro. The company's operations and stores are only open to B2B customers.

On the corporate level, the company also pays an extremely generous dividend in terms of its earnings, compared to its peers, which in this case has proven to be a disadvantage.

I believe that at the right price, the company is not only buyable but downright appealing. The transformation that Metro has undergone reflects the changing nature of the retail industry. 30-40 years ago the combination of retail and wholesale was very logical and profitable. With the advent of online, internet and globalization came new trends which made the model unsustainable for companies like Metro. The current organization of the company is one I do believe has the ability to, over time, deliver appealing overall returns.

However, these returns will be based on buying the company at the right valuation. Note that I did not say "Time", but valuation. At a better valuation, I would believe that the company's risk/reward portfolio warranted an investment. At this valuation, it certainly does not.

Because of this, my introductory article for the Metro AG, is unfortunately Neutral and calls this company a "HOLD" with a 15% overvaluation.

Let's hope that the future brings buying opportunities here.