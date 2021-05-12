Photo by RiverRockPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) released its Q1 2021 financial results. Unfortunately, despite the very positive copper price development, Hudbay's Q1 numbers have worsened. The copper, silver, and molybdenum production declined. Revenues and operating cash flow declined as well, and Hudbay recorded a net loss. But a part of the problem is attributable only to the timing of shipments. Moreover, Hudbay experienced some very positive developments at its exploration and development projects in Q1.

Hudbay produced 54.1 million lb copper in Q1. It is 10% less than in Q4 and 0.4% less than in Q1 2020. The silver production experienced a 4.7% quarterly decline to 697,000 toz and the molybdenum production experienced a 14.7% decline to 626,000 lb. On the other hand, gold production grew by 9.6%, reaching a record high of 35,500 toz. The zinc production amounted to 61.6 million lb. Although it is 8% more than in the previous quarter, it is 8.3% less than in the same period of last year. On a copper equivalent basis, Hudbay produced 95.3 million lb of copper equivalent in Q1, which is 8.7% less than in Q4, and 9% less than in Q1 2020.

The copper, zinc, and molybdenum production declines were attributable to the Peruvian operations, where Hudbay had to deal with a scheduled mill maintenance shutdown at the Constancia mine. As a result, the volume of processed ore declined from 7,741,714 tonnes in Q4 to 6,362,752 tonnes in Q1.

Source: own processing, using data of Hudbay Minerals

The production costs increased in Q1. The cash costs grew to $1.04/lb, or by 142% compared to Q4 and by 6.1% compared to Q1 2020. The AISC increased to $2.37, or by 5.8% compared to Q1 and by 9.2% compared to Q1 2020. The cash costs increased especially due to the lower production volumes and the stockpiling of gold ore in Manitoba in preparation for the New Britannia mill start-up. The cash costs are expected to decrease over the coming quarters.

Source: own processing, using data of Hudbay Minerals

In Q1, Hudbay's copper sales declined by 10% compared to Q4, due to limited railcar availability in Manitoba and the timing of copper shipments in Peru. In Manitoba, the copper concentrate inventory increased by 5,000 tonnes over its normal levels. This excess inventory is valued at approximately $18 million. In Peru, the shipment of approximately 10,000 tonnes of copper concentrate (valued approximately at $21 million) was delayed to early April. These two events reduced the Q1 revenues by nearly $40 million; on the other hand, they should boost the Q2 revenues.

The negative impacts of lower copper, silver, and molybdenum sales were partially offset by higher gold and zinc sales and especially by higher realized copper prices that grew from $3.29/lb in Q4 to $3.69/lb in Q1, or by 12.2%. Despite it, the Q1 revenues amounted to $313.6 million, which is 2.7% less than in Q4. The operating cash flow experienced an even steeper, 57% decline, from $121.1 million in Q4 to $51.8 million in Q1. However, compared to Q1 2020, the operating cash flow increased by 470%.

Hudbay recorded a net loss of -$60.1 million in Q1 and EPS of -$0.23. Unfortunately, this is nothing new, as a net loss was recorded in 9 out of the last 10 quarters. This time, the earnings were negatively affected by non-cash items worth approximately $75 million, related to the debt refinancing. These were partially offset by a $12.5 million non-cash gain on the revaluation of the gold prepayment liability. After adjusting for the non-cash items, the net loss was only -$16.1 million.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay's volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments declined to $310.6 million, or by 29% compared to Q4. At the same time, the total debt increased slightly, from $1.199 billion to $1.236 billion. As a result, the net debt increased to $925.5 million. The net debt keeps on growing, although Hudbay has been generating quite robust cash flows over the last three quarters. The main reason is the capital expenditures.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Hudbay Minerals

As Hudbay's shares remain in a strong growth trend while the financial results are unable to keep pace, Hudbay's valuation metrics are growing. The price-to-operating cash flow ratio increased to 8.58, the price-to-revenues ratio increased to 2.09, and the net debt-to-operating cash flow ratio increased to 3.28. These values are significantly above Hudbay's long-term standards. On the other hand, the TTM values still include the relatively weak Q2 2020, and the Q1 2021 results were negatively affected by the timing of deliveries. Moreover, if the metal prices remain at least at their current levels, Hudbay should record improved financial results over the coming quarters. Therefore, there is some space for further share price growth. However, the times of the quick triple-digit gains that were recorded by many Hudbay's shareholders over the last 12 months are highly probably over.

Source: own processing

Hudbay was pretty busy in Q1. It made a $600 million offering of senior secured notes. The notes bear an interest rate of 4.5%, and they will mature in 2026. Hudbay used the proceeds to refinance $600 million of senior notes with maturity in 2025 and an interest rate of 7.625%. This way, Hudbay not only extended the maturity but also reduced the interest payments significantly.

In late March, Hudbay announced an updated reserves estimate. In 2021, its global copper reserves grew by approximately 375 million lb copper and 360,000 toz gold. Hudbay also released its multi-year production guidance. Copper and gold production should grow by 36% and 125% respectively between 2020 and 2023, especially due to the Pamapacancha and New Britannia development projects.

The New Britannia mill refurbishment progressed well. The project is ahead of schedule. It should commence gold production in July. New Britannia should help boost the Lalor and Snow Lake mine production to 180,000 toz gold per year.

Hudbay released a PEA for the Mason Copper Project. A 120,000 tpd mining operation should be able to reach an annual production of 248 million lb copper at an AISC of $1.76/lb on average, over a 27-year mine life. Over the first 10 years, the average annual production should be around 306 million lb copper. The project looks good, but financing its development won't be easy, as the initial CAPEX is estimated at $2.08 billion. At a copper price of $3.1/lb, the after-tax NPV (8%) equals $945 million. But at the current copper price of approximately $4.85/lb, it is around $4.5 billion.

Hudbay also discovered a new deposit at the Copper World Properties adjacent to the Rosemont Project. The announced drill results include 0.82% copper over 152 meters or 0.7% copper over 75 meters (both intersections starting right at the surface).

After the end of Q1, on April 7, Hudbay announced that it started the development of the Pampacancha pit. Pampacancha is a satellite deposit to Hudbay's Constancia mine.

Only on Monday, Hudbay's share price reached a new high at $9.6, which is the highest value since January 2018. And the positive trend that took Hudbay's share price nearly 470% up from its March 2020 lows doesn't seem to be stopping. The RSI is close to the overbought levels, but the 10-day moving average is situated above the 50-day one and the share price is situated above both the moving averages. The copper price remains strong, close to its historical highs. This provides further support to Hudbay's bullish trend.

What I like about Hudbay Minerals' Q1:

The gold production increased. The debt was refinanced at more favorable terms.

The New Britannia refurbishment is progressing well.

The exploration results are very promising.

What I don't like about Hudbay Minerals' Q1: