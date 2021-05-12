Boost Your Future Income With These Fast Growing Dividends

Photo by leolintang/iStock via Getty Images

This is part 4 of a multipart series on using buckets to define a dividend growth portfolio. Part 1 covered an introduction to using buckets in a dividend growth portfolio and why it makes sense for DGI investors. Parts 2 and 3 went into detail about the "high-yield" bucket and the "core dividend growth" buckets, respectively. While investors can define buckets in any way that works for their unique goals, this series is covering the following:

High yield

Core dividend growth

High dividend growth

Non-dividend

ETFs

The high dividend growth bucket consists of companies with very high dividend growth and the potential to maintain this growth for an extended time. Usually, these companies will also have very low initial yields in the 0.5% to 1.5% percent range. However, all stocks go on sale sometimes. At such times it may be possible to purchase at a much higher initial yield.

Some companies that fall into this bucket are large established companies that are still growing relatively fast. Many of these companies will generate enormous amounts of cash and just recently started a dividend program. Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), in the mid-2010s, would be two examples of these types of companies. Because of the large cash flows, there was potential to increase the dividend rapidly for many years. Of course, in recent years, the dividend growth rate of these companies has slowed, and it would be a stretch to call their dividends fast-growing.

There are some companies with long-established histories of dividend growth that still manage to grow the dividend rapidly. As the investor defines a bucket to match their goals, these stocks might be placed into a core bucket because of their stability and track record or put into a high dividend growth bucket because of the rapid growth. I usually take the stance if I invested primarily for the rapid dividend growth, it should be in the high dividend growth bucket.

Why use high dividend growth companies?

Many risks exist in this bucket, but the potential is enormous too. These companies have the potential to fuel future dividend growth for many years. Additionally, these stocks could see massive capital growth over time. Even though many DGI investors don't focus on overall portfolio value, that doesn't mean they don't like it. These stocks will have an inflated price relative to the dividend they produce. In the future, an investor can swap for higher-yielding stocks if more income is needed.

Younger investors, especially, should have a portion of the portfolio allocated into the high growth bucket. A high dividend growth stock held for years will always trump a high yield stock given enough time. Of course, as with high yield stocks, high dividend growth stocks come with risks.

Risks and Concerns with high dividend growth

The single biggest risk with stocks that fall into the high growth bucket is simply that the companies will tend to be younger in terms of years of dividend growth. Most of them will have relatively short dividend growth streaks. The longer a dividend growth history, the more likely it will continue. Most of the companies with shorter histories will never become dividend champions. These companies will take more work than a core holding as they need close watching.

Often the companies falling into this bucket will be in faster moving industries. There exists a real possibility for new technology or a new fad to come along and challenge the status quo. A company in these industries that doesn't continue to innovate may quickly lose any competitive advantage. Events like this could cause it to slow the dividend growth or eliminate the dividend altogether.

Another consideration is the low starting yield. Psychologically, this is not easy to swallow when the overall goal is to create an income stream. This is particularly true in a world of instant gratification. Of course, with the rapid expected dividend growth rate, it will snowball. However, not many companies have sustained a 20% dividend growth rate over decades.

Below I present two groups of fast-growing dividend companies-twelve solid, fast-growing dividend companies with short dividend growth histories and five with longer records.

12 Fast Growing Dividends with Short Dividend Histories

Company Years of Growth Yield Most Recent Inc % 5-Yr Div Growth % Medifast (MED) 6 2.0% 26% N/A Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 9 0.9% 21% 20% MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) 13 0.6% 10% 25% Mastercard (MA) 10 0.5% 10% 20% Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) 5 0.3% 33% N/A MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 7 0.7% 15% 30% Primerica (PRI) 12 1.2% 18% 20% Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) 8 0.6% 24% 19% Zoetis (ZTS) 9 0.6% 25% 19% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12 1.1% 30% 15% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 5 0.4% 33% N/A Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) 10 1.8% 19% 19%

The companies in red above are significantly overvalued at this time. None of the others are bargains right now, but most are at fair price to moderately overvalued. Primerica and Johnson Outdoors are probably the best values of the group. Universal Display is tough to value because of its rapid growth and high PE ratio.

All of these have very low yields except for Medifast. However, if you can catch six years of 20% dividend growth, the yield-on-cost will have tripled. Most likely, there will be significant capital gain associated with fast dividend growth as well.

An investor looking for long-term income is taking on plenty of risk with any of these names. Not only in the low starting yield but with the short dividend histories as well. None of these have the proven track record of a Dividend Champion, and none were raising dividends thru the GFC. However, all of these companies have consistent and growing earnings and cash flows, with optimistic expectations for the future.

Medifast is of particular interest. The numbers look great! It has essentially no debt, high-profit margins, and is fast growing. So, what is the problem? Well, it's the company itself. Medifast is an MLM company or multilevel marketing company. To many people, MLMs are essentially pyramid schemes, and for that reason, they tend to trade at a discount. I took a hard look at MED in March of 2020 when it was yielding about 6%. However, I could not convince myself of the long-term success of this business model.

Some will look at my suggestions and ask, "where is Broadcom (AVGO)?" After all, Broadcom has 11 years of dividend growth and a 5-yr growth rate of over 50%! I love AVGO; it is one of my largest holdings. However, I don't consider it a fast-growing dividend candidate.

One of the factors to consider with a fast-growing dividend is the sustainability of dividend growth. Broadcom may very well continue to grow the dividend quickly. However, there is a red flag in its numbers. During the last five years, the payout ratio has increased from about 20% to nearly 50%. It is doubtful that AVGO will grow the dividend by expanding the payout ratio any further over the next five years.

More likely, Broadcom will grow the dividend in line with earnings. Currently, analysts expect earnings to increase in the high single digits, so investors should expect distributions to grow similarly. I want to see two things in a high dividend growth company: consistent earnings growth and consistent payout ratios.

5 Fast Growing Dividends With Long Dividend Histories

Company Years of Growth Yield Most Recent Inc % 5-YR DGR 10-Yr DGR Texas Instruments (TXN) 17 2.2% 13% 22% 23% T. Rowe Price (TROW) 35 2.3% 20% 12% 13% S&P Global (SPGI) 48 0.8% 15% 15% 11% Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 43 0.8% 27% 15% 14% Best Buy (BBY) 18 2.3% 27% 19% 14%

These companies with longer histories don't have near the growth rates of the first list of companies. However, these are much safer dividend growth companies in general. A 15% growth rate will equate to the dividend doubling every 4.8 years. It's not inconceivable to have a double-digit yield-on-cost in ten years with these companies.

Some investors may choose not to place these into a high dividend growth bucket at all. They may covet the security that comes with the long dividend growth history and see the fast growth rate as a bonus. For these investors, the core bucket is the place for these companies. Allocating by buckets is unique to each investor and their goals.

While these most of these are well overvalued, of particular interest right now are T. Rowe Price and Best Buy. TROW is the better buy of the two and higher quality, although neither are screaming bargains. Best Buy is at a PE of 16, which looks pretty cheap compared to most of the market. However, for the last ten years, it has traded closer to a PE of 12. Best Buy has been under the shadow of Amazon (AMZN) for several years, but I believe this last year proved that Amazon might not be quite the threat to its business that investors imagine.

Summary

Companies with fast-growing dividends are not for every investor. Like high yield stocks, they offer plenty of risk for the income-oriented investor, especially compared to core dividend growth stocks. These companies require regular attention to ensure the low dividend payouts are worth the risks. However, there are benefits of holding a portion of a dividend growth portfolio in fast-growing dividend stocks.

Especially for DGI investors with long time horizons, the potential for outsized capital gains from these companies is particularly appealing. The long-term appreciation potential is much higher for a Mastercard than an AT&T (T). Additionally, a rapidly growing dividend will quickly grow in yield on cost and power the overall dividend growth of the portfolio.

These companies can command significant premiums during good times. Because of the low starting yields, investors need to be cautious not to overpay. The combined risks of a small initial yield, difficulty maintaining a high dividend growth rate, and shorter dividend growth histories make patience to wait for a bargain price worthwhile.