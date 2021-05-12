Photo by creativesunday2016/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last few months, the materials and commodity chemicals sector has been on fire, generating significant alpha for investors. Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT)- a stock that belongs to this segment-is something I’ve been writing about since the end of last year. Last week the company delivered an excellent set of numbers for the March quarter (this is Q2 for CBT as it follows a September year ending calendar) with the top line beating consensus by ~7% and the bottom line doing even better with a ~42% beat (79% annual growth and second successive quarter of record EPS). In this article, I'll cover some of the key developments since my last report in Feb, and try and piece together what lies ahead.

Strong volumes across the board, backed by another quarter of spot pricing momentum in Asia

CBT delivered an exceptional operating performance with group EBIT in Q2 coming in at $149m, a 57% annual improvement (their two big divisions- Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals saw annual EBIT growth of 46% and 86%, with the latter’s absolute EBIT performance of $89m representing a record high. This strong operating performance was driven by both volumes and pricing (particularly in the Chinese market which is still underdeveloped and goes by spot pricing).

As the global economy opened up and the added impact of weaker comps, one was always going to see an improvement in volumes. For instance, let’s look at the trend of volumes in the Reinforcement Materials division, whose fortunes are closely tied to global tire and automotive demand. In the June quarter last year, this was down -42%, followed by an improvement of -11% in the September quarter, followed by positive growth of +1% in the December quarter. In March we saw another quarter of positive growth at 18%, with the Asian market, in particular, showing great strength (30%). Americas and Europe saw 10% volume growth which was more or less in line with the performance in Dec.

What was surprising to note was yet another quarter of strong spot pricing in the Chinese market; if you recollect in my previous article, I’d highlighted how CBT had benefitted from charging higher unit margins to its Asian customers “ahead” of higher feedback costs, and I didn’t expect this to linger; however they ensured that this carried on for yet another quarter in March as the demand in those markets was very strong. This dual combination of strong volumes and pricing saw margins of the Reinforcement division hit record highs; as you can see from the chart, margins of this division are now at levels well ahead of the pre-pandemic norm.

Lithium-Ion Battery opportunity for CBT’s performance chemicals segment

There's one segment of the CBT's end market that could potentially end up as a game-changer over the next few years and that's the Lithium-ion battery and energy storage market. I’m sure most of you are well-aware that the ICEs (Internal Combustion Engines) are fast getting replaced with EVs (Electrical vehicles), and this will only likely pickup as greater efforts are made to reduce the carbon footprint; for instance, last year, global EV sales were up 39% at a time when the total PV (Passenger vehicle) sales had declined by 14% and this segment is now expected to account for nearly 50% of all PV sales by 2030.

Lithium-ion batteries serve as an important component of EVs. CBT’s materials (conductive carbon black, carbon nanostructures, carbon nanotubes, fumed metal oxides, etc.) from the Performance Chemical segment are used in servicing lithium-ion and energy storage applications for battery OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). CBT’s conductive additives help accentuate the movement of electrons during the charging and discharging of the battery. CBT feels that they are the only commercially proven carbon additive supplier in the market that can offer a blend of conductive materials and formulations, and they feel that this market hasn’t been penetrated deeply enough.

This is a really attractive opportunity both from a growth as well as margin perspective. Currently, this market is estimated to be worth $400m and is expected to grow by more than 2.5x and hit $1bn over the next four years (in other words, you're basically looking at a 25% CAGR growth market). CBT believes their current market share works out to around 20% (Source: Q2 earnings call) and in the coming fiscal alone, CBT expects to generate around $80m of sales from this opportunity, and EBITDA of anything between $15-20m; essentially at the mid-point of the EBITDA guidance you’re looking at margins of roughly 22% which is well over the group margins, and should help CBT transition to a higher margin profile over time.

Closing thoughts

Looking ahead, I’d expect the upward trend in volumes for CBT’s key segments to continue as demand in key end-markets of tire, autos, and industrials remain strong (CBT management highlighted that demand has been so strong that clients haven't been able to even restock their inventory). That said, whilst the auto replacement market is likely to be strong, OEM sales are likely to be impacted by the ongoing chip shortage. On pricing, it would be unrealistic to expect spot pricing benefits from China to persist and the impact of higher feedback costs there will likely now be felt and could possibly stall the elevated margin trajectory of the Reinforcement Materials division. So, whilst the spot pricing tailwinds may not be around, the supply-demand situation is such that CBT can still push through pricing increases for its annual contracts; for instance, if you look at their news filings since March, you'd note that they've implemented a slew of price increases within a range of 8-10% for product segments such as fumed alumina, specialty carbon, fumed silica and aqueous dispersions. On the cost side of things, the pickup in raw material costs and likely higher maintenance costs (this is being done to prepare for consumer demand in 2022) could put some pressure on H2 margins.

With regards to the technical analysis landscape, as mentioned previously, CBT’s price imprints for over two decades have been in the shape of a broad ascending channel and it has always tended to respect these boundaries both on the upside and downside. In Feb I’d highlighted how the stock was on the cusp of breaking past the 2019 congestion zone, and I’d felt then that investors could hold on until the $60 mark as there weren’t any major hindrances until then. So far things have gone exactly as planned and the stock has now come to the resistance zone last seen in 2014.

If you're an investor with a conservative risk appetite, I'd suggest winding down a part of your position; the reason I say so is that the current uptrend since November has been quite unidimensional and feels quite stretched (we've just seen a series of higher highs and higher lows every month since then, without any form of consolidation or pullback). Considering it is now at around the 2014 resistance levels, we could see some stalling of this current uptrend. Crucially, also note what’s happening on the RSI. I can point to at least 6 instances over the last 17 years (June 2004, April 2007, April 2011, May 2014, Feb 2018, August 2018) where the monthly RSI breached the 68-70 levels, followed by the stock seeing some form of correction.

Ideally, what I’d now like to see is the stock pause, form a base at these levels, or retrace slightly lower, before resuming an uptrend again. That said if you're a momentum-based investor or someone with an aggressive risk appetite you can continue to hold on till the $70-$72 levels which represents the upper boundary of the multi-decade channel. Also, there's the likelihood that the ongoing bullish fund flows for materials and commodity-driven stocks may linger on, and this could continue to propel the CBT stock in the weeks ahead.