Pushpay Holdings' (PHPYF) CEO Molly Matthews on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

There will be a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Gabrielle Wilson

Welcome to the Pushpay Holdings Limited annual results investor briefing for the year ended 31 March 2021. Our annual report and annual results investor briefing presentation has been released to the NZX and ASX.

Before we begin, the information in this investor briefing is for general information purposes only and is not an offer or an invitation for subscription, purchase or recommendation of securities in Pushpay. It should be taken into account in conjunction with and is subject to Pushpay’s interim and annual reports, market releases and information published on Pushpay’s website, pushpay.com. It includes forward-looking statements about Pushpay and the environment in which Pushpay operates, which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside Pushpay’s results.

Pushpay’s actual results and performance may differ materially from these statements. It include statements relating to the past performance, which should not be regarded as an indicator of future performance and may contain information from third parties believed to be reliable. However, no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. All information in this investor briefing is current at the date of this investor briefing, unless stated otherwise. All currency amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

Today, you'll be hearing from our CEO, Molly Matthews; and our CFO, Shane Sampson. Following Molly's presentation, our CFO, Shane Sampson; and our Chief Growth Officer, Steve Basden, will also be available for questions. During the presentation, you will be in listen-only mode. Once the presentation has concluded, we will open the call for questions.

I will now hand it over to Pushpay’s CEO, Molly Matthews.

Molly Matthews

Thank you, Gabby. Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Pushpay’s investor briefing for the year ended 31 March 2021. I’d like to welcome any new shareholders who have joined the call and take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their continued support. I’ll now turn your attention to the presentation slides that accompanied our annual report, which was released this morning to the market.

We are pleased to deliver a strong result for the year ended 31 March 2021. Pushpay continued its momentum throughout the 2021 financial year, delivering strong revenue growth, cash flow growth, expanding operating margins and EBITDAF growth, while continuing to attract and support customers throughout the evolving COVID-19 environment.

Over the year ended 31 March 2021, the company made significant progress integrating Church Community Builder into the Pushpay solution. By successfully combining Church Community Builder’s market-leading church management system, with Pushpay’s unique donor management system over the past year, we are better able to execute against our vision and strategic goal of being the preferred provider of mission-critical software to the U.S. state sector.

With the significant progress in integrating the Pushpay and Church Community Builder Solutions achieved over the 2021 financial year, the company welcomed many new customers successfully, realized strategic cross-selling opportunities within the customer base and achieved operational efficiencies across the combined business. Our results are a reflection of our innovative product, the dedication of our teams in the U.S. and New Zealand and our culture of continuous improvement.

With the impacts of COVID-19 being felt by communities and organizations globally, Pushpay’s team remains committed to supporting customers and providing innovative technology solutions. Our solutions enable communities to stay connected and engaged through digital means, which is now more important than ever. Pushpay’s strong performance throughout the 2021 financial year demonstrates the adaptability of our customers and our team despite the challenges faced worldwide from COVID-19.

Turning to our agenda on Slide 3. Today, we’ll be covering, an update from me; people and culture; a product update; an update on sustainability; and our CFO, Shane Sampson, will share the finance update. We’ll also discuss outlook, and then we’ll open up for questions at the end of this call.

Now on to Slide 5. Looking at our key metrics over the year ended 31 March 2021. We’ll go into more detail on the primary metrics, but for now, I’ll highlight a few. Pushpay increased operating revenue by $51.6 million over the year ended 31 March 2021 from US$127.5 million to US$179.1 million, an increase of 40%. Total revenue increased by US$51.3 million over the year ended 31 March 2021 from US$129.8 million to US$181.1 million, an increase of 39%.

We increased our gross margin over the year ended 31 March 2021 by three percentage points from 65% to 68%. Pushpay is proud to have delivered on guidance, increasing EBITDAF for the year ended 31 March 2021 by US$33.8 million from US$25.2 million to US$58.9 million, an increase of 133%.

I’m also excited to report today that our operating cash flow increased by $34.1 million over the year ended 31 March 2021 from $23.5 million to $57.6 million, an increase of 145%. Another metric that I’m personally very proud of is our total processing volume, which increased by $1.9 billion over the year from $5 billion to $6.9 billion, an increase of 39%. And I’m also pleased to report that Pushpay’s total lifetime value of the customer base increased over the year from $4.5 billion to $5.3 billion, an increase of 20% over the year.

Now on to Slide 6 for an update on our product holdings. Following our acquisition of Church Community Builder, which was completed in December 2019, our strategic focus on integrating the two solutions led to growth in our total product holdings over the year ended 31 March 2021. Through successfully realizing strategic cross-selling opportunities, we increased our total product holdings, which increases our donor management system and church management system solutions from 12,338 to 13,552, an increase of 10%.The basis of any successful acquisition is cross-selling solutions and realizing synergies actively, and this was our key focus post the Church Community Builder acquisition through a highly disruptive year.

Donor management system product holdings increased from 8,180 to 8,927, an increase of 9% over the year 31 March 2021. Church management system product holdings increased from 4,158 to 4,625, an increase of 11% over the year 31 March 2021. We also increased our joint customers from 1,442 to 2,453, an increase of 70%. Joint customers are customers that utilize both Pushpay’s donor management system and church management system.

Turning to Slide 7. We increased our customer base by 203 over the year ended 31 March 2021 from 10,896 to 11,099 customers, an increase of 2%. Despite the challenges faced across the U.S. faith sector with the onset of COVID-19, gross monthly recurring revenue added over the year ended 31 March 2021 exceeded the previous financial year.

Growth was achieved through a combination of new customers acquired and existing customers purchasing additional products. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 continue to impact Pushpay’s customers who have admirably adapted to the evolving situation with the help of our donor management and church management solutions, and working together to ensure that people and their communities are supported throughout this time. As we execute on our sales strategy, our primary focus is on increasing revenue by attracting a large number of customers and cross-selling products to existing customers while expanding ARPC and increasing retention.

While Pushpay continues to focus on attracting medium and large customers in the U.S.-faith sector, the company saw increased demand from smaller customers as churches seek an all-in-one solution in the COVID-19 environment. This further demonstrates the reach and product fit of Pushpay solutions across all segments of its target market, aided by the integration and bundling of the donor management and church management system.

Moving now to Slide 9. ARPC increased over the year ended 31 March 2021 from $1,317 per month to $1,475 per month, an increase of 12%. There are a number of factors, which contribute to an increased ARPC. These include increased subscription fees from new and existing customers, and an increased adoption of digital giving in the U.S. faith sector. Pushpay plans to continue to grow ARPC by increasing revenue derived from existing customers and by continuing to implement its sales strategy to gain new customers, to cross-sell products to existing customers and to continue to drive increased adoption of digital giving amongst our customer base.

Turning to Slide 10. As you can see, we are operating at scale, and our success provides a significant platform for Pushpay to engage and attract more customers. I’ll now turn to Slide 11. Looking at our track record of success, this is something that we really are proud of. Pushpay has a strong track record of delivering on guidance. Since initially listing in August of 2014, Pushpay is pleased to have met or exceeded all guidance provided to the market.

Over the financial year ended 31 March 2021, Pushpay upgraded EBITDAF guidance several times. As I mentioned earlier, we are pleased to have delivered on our guidance with EBITDAF of $58.9 million for the 2021 financial year. Today, we are pleased to announce that we are expecting to achieve EBITDAF fees for the year ending 31 March 2022 of between $64 million and $69 million, although uncertainties and impacts surrounding COVID-19 and the broader U.S. economic environment remains.

Now looking more closely at some of our key metrics. We’ll move on to Slide 12. Total revenue for the year ended 31 March 2021 increased by US$51.3 million from US$129.8 million to US$181.1 million, an increase of 39%. We expect to see continued revenue growth as the business executes on its strategy, achieves increased efficiencies and gains further market share in the U.S. faith sector.

Turning to Slide 13. I know Shane will delve into further detail, but I’m really proud of the next few metrics, so I’d like to touch on them briefly. Pushpay increased operating revenue by $51.6 million for the year ended 31 March 2021 from $127.5 million to $179.1 million, an increase of 40%. While operating revenue increased by 40%, total operating expenses increased by 9%. As a percentage of operating revenue, total operating expenses improved by 11 percentage points from 47% to 36%.

Operating leverage was largely driven by strong operating revenue growth, further margin improvement and disciplined cost management. Pushpay expects significant operating leverage to accrue as operating revenue continues to increase, while growth in total operating expenses remains low. NPAT increased by $15.2 million over the year ended 31 March 2021 from $16 million to $31.2 million, an increase of 95%.

Operating cash flow increased by $34.1 million over the year ended 31 March 2021 from $23.5 million to $57.6 million, an increase of 145%. Strong operating cash flow enabled Pushpay to fully repay its bank debt, which was taken on to facilitate the acquisition of Church Community Builder over the year ended 31 March 2021. Pushpay’s positive cash flow provides flexibility as we continue to further assess potential strategic acquisitions that broadens Pushpay’s current proposition and add significant value to the current business.

I’ll now turn to Slide 14. This is one of the metrics that I’m personally quite proud of and excited to share. Our total processing volume increased by $1.9 billion over the year from $5 billion to $6.9 billion, an increase of 39%. We expect continued growth in total processing volume driven by continued growth in the number of customers using our donor management system, further development of our product set resulting in a higher adoption and usage rate and increased adoption of digital giving in our customer base.

Now moving to Slide 15 for an update on our people at Pushpay. We are extremely proud of our people who continue to adapt to the challenging circumstances that the evolving COVID-19 environment has posed over this last financial year. Across our three locations, our teams demonstrated immense flexibility while remaining focused on delivering innovative software and outstanding support for our customers. As we continue to execute on our strategy, attracting and retaining exceptional talent is critical to our success. Our customer-centric culture of continuous improvement focuses on achieving higher job satisfaction, increased productivity, improved employee retention as well as increased customer satisfaction.

Turning to Slide 16. We’ll have a Board and leadership update. The composition of our Board further evolved throughout the year to 31 March 2021. Peter Huljich resigned as a Non-Executive Director; and Christopher Huljich resigned as an alternate director effective 31 December 2020. The Board and management thank Peter and Chris for their invaluable contribution to the Board and immense support of Pushpay over the past seven years. Justine Smyth resigned as an independent director effective 20 July 2020. The Board and management thank Justine for her contribution to the Board.

We were delighted to welcome Lorraine Witten to our Board as an independent director, effective 22 September 2020. Lorraine also joined as Chair of Pushpay’s Audit and Risk Management Committee and as a member of our Nominations and Remuneration Committee. Lorraine has significant governance experience and commercial experience in technology, software as a service and information and communications technology sectors with expertise in financial management, entrepreneurship, strategy and high change environment.

In January 2021, I was excited to be appointed as CEO, effective the 1st of March 2021. Having the opportunity to lead our incredibly talented and experienced team that I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside of over the past four years is an honor. Prior to my appointment, Bruce Gordon served as CEO on an interim basis from 1 June 2019. The Board and management thank Bruce for stepping into the business from the Chairman’s role, serving as CEO for 18 months and for his continued support of Pushpay.

Today, we also announced to the market that Bruce intends to retire from the Board following our 2021 Annual Meeting, which is being held on 16th June. I would like to personally take a moment to recognize and thank Bruce for his inspiring leadership, support of our team and dedication to Pushpay since its inception. Bruce has given his time and resource to our company and people over the past 10 years, and we are very grateful. We wish Bruce all the best for his future endeavors. The Board will be conducting a process to find a suitable replacement independent director.

I’ll now move to Slide 17 to highlight our recent product updates. We are excited about the innovation that we continue to bring to the Pushpay suite of engagement and giving solutions.

Turning to Slide 18 for one of our most exciting updates from this last year. In September 2020, we announced our largest product launch to date, which included 16 new products, features and enhancements to the Pushpay and Church Community Builder Solutions. The launch unveiled the new product name for the company’s all-in-one engagement solution, ChurchStaq. ChurchStaq combines Pushpay’s giving and engagement solution with Church Community Builders’ ChMS functionality, delivering a holistic software solution that equips customers of all sizes with the technology they need to seamlessly connect across different ministry touch points, including giving and donor management, church management and access to Pushpay’s app. ChurchStaq sales as a percentage of total sales had increased following its launch in September 2020 across all customer segments, further validating the hypothesis around the efficacy of an integrated end-to-end solution for customers.

Turning to Slide 20. In November of 2020, we released Instant Check-in, a feature that allows community members to register their attendance to church events from the convenience of their mobile phone. This is particularly helpful during the COVID-19 environment as it enables church leaders to identify their participating community members in a time where many churches and community members have been unable to gather in person.

Looking at Slide 21. In November 2020, we were also pleased to announce the availability of a Spanish language web-giving experience for customers who purchase the advanced and complete packages. Web-giving form fields are now available in Spanish in addition to confirmation pages, help resources, e-mail receipts and SMS security codes, enabling the end user to interact entirely in their native language.

Turning to Slide 22. In November 2020, Pushpay launched Households in the donor management platform, which makes it easy to see giving information for an entire family rather than solely by individual. Supporting the concept of Households makes data reconciliation and reporting easier and cleaner for churches by grouping family members under one given unit.

Slide 23 shows our new Lyric and Chord Chart Editor feature, which was released in March of 2021. This feature allows worship pastor to create customized chord charts, transpose songs and generate lyrics, numbers and numeral files to use during their worship plans. I personally had some really great feedback about these features from customers whom I talked to.

Now moving to Slide 24. Throughout COVID-19, it has become increasingly important for customers and prospective customers to discover new ways to engage with their congregations through modern digital experiences. As an extension of Pushpay’s high-touch thought leader series, the company hosted its inaugural digital conference event in May 2020. Building on the success of Church Disrupt 2020, Pushpay is holding Church Disrupt 2021 tomorrow, the 13th of May. The 2021 digital conference features inspirational stories about overcoming challenges with practical advice for how to take action, shared by innovative church leaders and staff from locations across the U.S.

I’ll now move to Slide 26 for one of my favorite highlights, which are the ways that we are committed to giving back to our communities and caring for our team. Our people are what make us great, and Pushpay underscores the value of being involved by providing numerous opportunities for employees to give back to their communities. Pushpay’s employee resource groups, women’s leadership exploration and development and the race and culture committee had a strong year of growth despite our U.S. offices working remotely. We launched a global mentoring program in July of 2020 to assist in supporting employee growth and career development, to connect employees in separate offices and to increase inclusion of remote employees.

In August 2020, we launched our diversity, equity and inclusion committee, which focuses on company-wide initiatives, workshops and procedures to support diversity, equity and inclusion. We are also proud supporters of the Summer of Tech internship program in New Zealand and The James One 27 Initiative, which is a charity based in the U.S. that exists to serve, equip and empower the lives of women and children in need all over the world.

Turning to Slide 27. Our Pushpay Cares program continues to support individuals and make a difference in local communities, an opportunity which is both humbling and rewarding for our team. Our 2021 program focused on key issues, such as child hunger and environmental sustainability. We strongly believe in giving back to the communities in which we live and work. Pushpay Cares is an employee-led program, meaning we all have an opportunity to seek out volunteer opportunities and ways to make an impact in our local community.

And with that, I’ll now hand it over to Shane Sampson, our CFO, for a finance update.

Shane Sampson

Thanks, Molly. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Turning to Slide 29, we saw a strong revenue growth, improving gross margins and disciplined cost management to various increased operating leverage. As Molly mentioned earlier, our operating revenue was $179.1 million, an increase of $51.6 million or 40% relative to the prior year. Third-party direct costs were $57.3 million, an increase of $12.4 million or 38%, a significantly lower rate of growth in the growth in operating revenue.

I will talk about margin expansion a little more in detail on Slide 31. Other operating expenses were $64.9 million, an increase of $5.4 million or 9%. And note that we’ve restated our income statement so that expenses below EBITDAF, such as depreciation and amortization and interest expense are removed from operating expenses and are instead showing below the EBITDAF line, which we believe will be helpful for investors. After restating the prior period, the primary driver of the increase in other operating expenses is the inclusion of a full year of Church Community Builder expenses, partially offset by operational efficiencies achieved across the group businesses.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and foreign exchange was $58.9 million, an increase of $33.7 million or 183% on the prior year. Net profit after tax was $31.2 million, an increase of $15.2 million or 95% on the prior year. The primary reason that net profit increased by less in EBITDAF as foreign exchange losses, which relate to noncash accounting adjustments arising from the New Zealand legal entities that have a New Zealand dollar total currency. The debt from the New Zealand dollar against the United States dollar in March 2020 resulted in a sizable gain being recognized in the financial statements for the year of 31 March 2020, and the subsequent recovery of the New Zealand dollar since March 2020 has seen the reverse.

On Slide 30, we show EBITDAF as a percentage of operating revenue for each half. In the first half, we saw an acceleration in EBITDAF margin driven by increased processing volumes and COVID impacts when the churches moved online. In the second half, we continue to grow the EBITDAF margin with processing volumes seasonally strong, continued growth in subscription revenue and operating expenses broadly flat. Overall for the year, EBITDAF as a percentage of operating revenue improved by 13 percentage points from 20% to 33%.

Turning to Slide 31. Subscription revenue grew by 40% to $49.3 million, and processing revenue also grew by 40% to $128.9 million. Growth in subscription revenue was driven by a full year Church Community Builder revenue and the 10% growth in product holdings as a result continued addition of new customers and the strong cross-selling that Molly referred to earlier. Processing revenue growth reflects acceleration in digital adoption in the first part of the financial year that target growth churches online. Second half revenue continued to grow in line with seasonality.

Group ARPC grew by 12% to $1,475 per month with growth across all customer segments, affecting our medium and large customers driven by strong processing volumes and cross-selling of additional products to existing customers. Third-party direct costs increased by only 28% to $57.2 million, as the increased processing volume was partially offset of the improved processing cost base. Processing cost as a percentage of processing revenue reduced to 41% from 44% as a result of our margin improvement program. I note that other third-party costs, which primarily relate to payments under the giving guarantee and partner payments were down from $1.3 million to zero. This reflects the prior year including partner payments to Church Community Builder prior the acquisition and a drop in deliver of giving guarantee payouts and a change in the associated provision.

The continued reduction in processing costs as a percentage of processing revenue, combined with the acquisition of Church Community Builder drove an improvement in the gross margin percentage to 68%, up from the prior comparable period gross margin of 65% despite the strong growth in prices and volumes. Gross profit increased by 47% to $121.9 million as a result of an increased subscription revenue and higher processing revenue margins.

Slide 32 shows the impact Church Community Builder and the margin improvement programs driving, we believe, the gross margin up to 68%.

Slide 33. As I noted earlier, we have restated the operating expenses for the prior period to separate out items below the EBITDAF. Operating expenses were $5.4 million or 9% higher at $64.9 million due to the inclusion of operating expenses associated with Church Community Builder that was partially offset by operating efficiencies achieved. Sales and marketing costs decreased by 4% despite the inclusion of Church Community Builder. And the fact that we achieved higher growth in our [indiscernible] in the current year relative to the prior financial year, we were able to achieve a number of efficiencies, particularly in marketing, external spend.

Moving to Slide 34. Our Australia’s operating expenses are by six-month period. There’s like a small decrease here from the first half into the second half, that partly reflects some slightly lower head count that we’re targeting. However, the continued revenue growth in our ability to continue to scale revenues and margins while holding operating expenses relatively flat isn’t new. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue continues to fall, improving by 10 percentage points relative to the prior comparable period.

Looking at Slide 35. Operating cash flows grew by 145% or $34.1 million to $57.6 million. The quality of our earnings is reflected in the operating cash flow being very close to our EBITDAF. Cash outflows from financing activities were $59.6 million, as we fully repaid the borrowing undertaken as part of the Church Community Builder acquisition. Overall, cash on hand declined reflecting the repayment of borrowings as we continue to generate strong operating cash flows every month. I note that we are close to having consumed our historic tax losses. And deferred R&D expenditure before the year of 31 March 2022, we will have higher tax outflows and cash, which will offset the anticipated continued growth in operating cash flows from EBITDAF growth.

Slide 36 sets out the operating cash flows in the business by half year, a continued investment in product development and customer acquisition and more than offset by the growth in revenue those investments generate, resulting in steadily improving operating cash flows. The operating cash flow position us incredibly well for any future investment and allows us to invest in new initiatives such as our Catholic initiative and existing cash flows.

Looking at Slide 37, a statement of financial position. The key call out is that we have no debt with the borrowing use to acquire Church Community Builder fully repaid. This leaves us incredibly well positioned to fund future acquisitions should the opportunities arise.

Turning to Slide 39. We expect to see subscription revenue growth over the upcoming year based on the growth and product holdings we’ve achieved and the continued growth we expect to achieve over the upcoming year. However, the most significant set of assumptions relates to prices and volumes. Hence, as has been discussed already, COVID adversely impacted the U.S. economy, but did result in a jump in digital adoption. We saw an increase in the share of church donation that was processed across our platform, which drove revenue growth within our existing customer base faster than prior years.

In the upcoming year, we expect to see strong U.S. GDP growth translating into more giving to churches. We expect that the number of churches using our donor management system will continue to grow. The biggest uncertainty is really around what occurs to digital adoption as the U.S. returns to normal. We have assumed that digital adoption continues to grow from its current point, albeit at a slower rate than it was prior to the COVID-driven acceleration because see the adoption here.

Looking at the impacts of COVID-19. Due to the restrictions around in gathering that have continued to evolve for up the 2021 financial year, our customers pivoted to emphasize live streaming and digital gathering and driving connections through their apps for continued engagement with their communities. The church group continue to [indiscernible] greatly reopen with restrictions. It has become evident that the sector has undergone, created positive shift with our digital solutions play a crucial role. Pushpay has not seen a meaningful proportion of digital giving event revert to nondigital means indicating that customers in the [indiscernible] undergone a fundamental shift as a result of the current environment.

On Slide 41, looks at the Catholic initiative. In January 2021, we announced that we had allocated an initial investment of resources into developing and enhancing the customer proposition in a Catholic segment of price sequence. The Catholic, for example, is basically comprised of 196 parishes and archdiocese with an estimated 17,000 individual parishes and churches and 68 million Americans who are identified as being associated with one of those Catholic parishes. Private or religious organizations report just released, estimates Catholic relations to be over 28% of the total donations in the U.S. While there are no definitive sources of what Catholics donate, we believe that it’s clear that this is a sightful opportunity in terms of both subscription and processing revenue. [Indiscernible] investment over the Catholic segment represents a significant milestone as Pushpay continues to execute on its strategy to be the preferred provider of software to the U.S. faith sector.

During the year, we entered into a pilot with [indiscernible] of Chicago and welcomed a number of new Catholic parishes and diocese into the Pushpay platform. The current year will serve as a key period of initial investment as our team focuses on recruitment, ramping of staff and establishing relationships with key stakeholders in the Catholic Church in America. During the current financial year, we anticipate investment into the Catholic segment to be between $6 million and $8 million. Of this investment, we expect that approximately two-thirds will be on the product design and development expense and that we’ll be required to capitalize this. Remaining is for predominantly in sales and marketing.

We expect to increase the product design and development head count over the current financial year as we continue to develop the [indiscernible] suite of solutions to serve the Catholic market. We believe that the benefits of this investment will appear in future years. We consider that the Catholic market is underserved by current providers in a similar manner to how the nondenominational and evangelical churches were underserved by their providers relating to the U.S. market. So we’re seeking to repeat our success in those markets We’ve achieved a significant market share in large churches have been a key part of driving donations online since we entered the U.S. church market. Even Catholic churches are on average significantly larger than non-Catholic churches. While there are only 17,000 Catholic churches, we estimate that over 80% of those churches within our focus area of medium and large churches. We’re able to consider that a target of more than 25% share of the Catholic market in the medium to long term is consistent with what we have achieved in the products and nondenominational markets.

With that, I will now hand you back to Molly for an update on guidance.

Molly Matthews

Thank you, Shane. Now turning to Slide 42. To recap, Pushpay is expecting to achieve EBITDAFI for the year ending 31 March 2022 of between $64 million and $69 million, although uncertainties and impacts surrounding COVID-19 and the broader U.S. economic environment remains. Excluding the impact of the investment into the Catholic initiative, Pushpay expects to achieve EBITDAFI for the year ending 31 March 2022 from the current business of between $66 million and $71 million.

Looking ahead, an exciting future awaits us as we continue to innovate and improve our software solutions to provide customers with effective tools that strengthen connection within their communities. Our success would not be possible without the expert direction from our Board of Directors, successful execution for management and the hard work of my dedicated colleagues. Thank you so much for your attention.

And with that, I’ll hand it now back over to our operator to open the call for questions.

Stephen Ridgewell

Hey, good morning and first of all congratulations on an excellent result. Just had a quick question on the back book for Shane. Shane, would you mind calling out what the penetration was over the year? So best estimate for the sort of core Pushpay business. And then also interested to see whether you’ve seen any notable change in the penetration rate in the second half versus the first half, and then perhaps even exit run rates. And the general theme of the question is, have you seen a change in back book penetration as churches partially reopen through the year?

Shane Sampson

Thanks, Stephen. Thank you for those questions. In terms of the back book, probably one update would be, we previously indicated that we were seeing kind of low 60%. One of our discoveries is that churches are very good at putting all their offline donations into the system prior to needing to be there. I think that people in January. So we’ve actually seen that the calendar year could be 20 – about 57% it seems, and based it on that Church Community data we build data that we use. So that came down slightly as more offline donations we put on. With that qualification around about what we are seeing is that even though when we look at Church Community Builder Check-in solution, we think about 83% of the level of churches using that – that we were prior to COVID. So if you like, most churches had some activity going on. We still believe that most churches are operating under restrictions. So for example, they might have 25% with 50% to restrictions. And so we’ve seen no sign at all that that’s having any impact on the share of donations that are coming through our platform. In fact, that’s slightly – still continuing to decline slightly. The key call out would be, at the moment, America is not fully back to normal. So we can’t say definitively that there won’t be any impact when churches go back. But at the moment, we’ve now got a fair amount of data that implies that the change in behavior is permanent.

Stephen Ridgewell

Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks. Yes, And then maybe just one for Molly on ChurchStaq. So just it’s good to see that return to customer growth for the medium and large sets even in second half. And well, just wondering if you could call out for us the momentum perhaps the ChurchStaq product has kind of hit as the years progressed. And perhaps a little bit of color on how many of those customers, if you like, use a Pushpay and how many are upsells? And then do you think – or should we be thinking that kind of net customer growth in that medium and large space might improve on its second half kind of run rate as that product perhaps gets a little bit more momentum? Is that what the company is assuming into for 2022?

Molly Matthews

Yes, thank you for the questions, Stephen. So we have definitely seen a wonderful response to the ChurchStaq product launching. And just as a reminder, that launched in September of 2020. So it really was – with us throughout that second half growth. And the thing that’s been very interesting for us is we’ve seen the adoption of that product from new customers take place across all of our segments. So small all the way through to large churches are purchasing ChurchStaq, which really, as I stated in the presentation, is very reassuring that our hypothesis around that need for an all-inclusive solution is quite real. And so that has been wonderful. I’m actually going to invite Steve Basden, who’s our Chief Growth Officer. He’s obviously our boots on the ground when it comes to our sales team. So I’d just like to invite Steve to share his feedback on the ChurchStaq product.

Steve Basden

Yes, thank you, Molly. Hi, Stephen. As we’ve indicated in the commentary earlier, the ChurchStaq product has been very good for us. It’s been very strong. Since it launched in September 2020, it’s been really well received. We’ve seen demand, which has grown throughout the second half. And it’s continuing to grow. The combination of the combined offering, donor management app and ChMS has attracted churches and continues to be so. ChurchStaq really represents an increasing percentage of our sales across all segments. And I think we probably would want to get back to you in terms of, I think the second part of your question was around, if I remember correctly, where the – I’m sorry, Stephen, maybe you can repeat the second part of your question.

Stephen Ridgewell

No worries. So part of the question was, of the church state customers that you’re getting, how many are kind of new to Pushpay as a growth and how are?

Steve Basden

Yes. We can definitely get back to you in terms of kind of how that breaks down. But we are seeing a lot of strong demand. When we sell the ChurchStaq product, we typically sell that as a net new customer. We classify that differently from a cross-sell. So when we talk about strong ChurchStaq growth, we’re talking about net new customers.

Stephen Ridgewell

It’s helpful. And then just maybe the third part of that question. In terms of the net growth in kind of medium and large customers, which I think is a metric that investors are tracking. It’s a little bit soft in the first half, but it has improved quite a bit in the second half to plus 27- or-so number. Is that a reasonable run rate to think about going into FY 2022? Or is the company hoping for a bit more than that?

Steve Basden

I think so.

Molly Matthews

I think, too, just to add a little bit of context to that, Stephen. We – throughout the last year, obviously, with churches being so impacted, many of our medium and large churches that were prospective customers really slowed their grind processes down, where we have seen a return to a little bit of a faster pace and those decision-makers being more willing to make purchasing decision in the second half, and we believe that, that will continue into this upcoming fiscal year.

Stephen Ridgewell

That’s helpful. Thanks. Maybe just one last one for me. Again, perhaps for Molly or Steve. Just in terms of the Catholic opportunity and the trial with the Chicago archdiocese, are you starting to have conversations on the back of this success of that trial with other archdioceses? And is there any sense that some of those accounts might land in the FY 2022 year? Or are we thinking that longer term?

Steve Basden

Yes. We are having conversations at the diocese level across the market. And I think we would definitely anticipate that we would be able to sign some contracts and get some deals with those other diocese and archdiocese. Yes, we’ve got a very robust process going on underway right now in order to have those conversations and talk about how Pushpay and Church Community Builder and the church set product can help serve those parishes in a really good way.

Stephen Ridgewell

Yes, it’s helpful. That’s all for me. Thank you.

Wassim Kisirwani

Yes. Good morning guys. Could I just ask a question on the ARPC growth? And can you perhaps give us a bit more insight into what’s driving that in terms of mix versus price? And specifically, what impact sort of subscription price increases had during the period?

Shane Sampson

Hi, Wassim, I’ll take that one. I think there has been some growth around us having price increases, which I think probably a little off target. Particularly, the ARPC growth is driven by two things: one is continued growth in processing, obviously, the strong jump even above the historical, which was the growth we’ve seen in our existing customer pool due to that share of wallet jump coming out of COVID; the other big thing that’s driving it is cross-selling. So – now we have more product holdings from our – the same customer that’s going to grow ARPC. So those are really the three key drivers. We have a very small amount of – but we haven’t had any increase in our list price, I think since 2018 in terms of our subscription pricing and in terms of existing customers. We do achieve some uplift and most typically customers who joined us very early on in significant discounts to the current list price. When they will be going for renewal, we’ll bring it up a little bit. So some of individual churches have had increase of – normally have still will be taking them to well below where our current list price is. So I think it’s a story of cross-selling and more processing as opposed to price increase story, particularly [indiscernible] any kind of price increase.

Wassim Kisirwani

Great. Thanks. And then can I ask question on the headcount reductions, they seem a bit high relative to, sort of your earlier commentary around the time of the Church Community Builder acquisition around sort of holding those kind of numbers more flattish. So just interested in sort of what spurred back? And then what, how much of those reductions had an impact in 2021? And what was the sort of incremental cost impact from in 2022? Do you expect out of that those reductions?

Molly Matthews

Yes, great question. So, as you all know, our teams worked across this past year to create one operating structure. And through that, we were able to gain efficiencies in several areas. As well, I have to say our management team used extreme wisdom and a bit of caution throughout fiscal year 2021. In growing our teams, as our nation here in the United States, and the wider world was so heavily impacted by COVID-19, we have a responsibility to our customers, our shareholders and our employees to make really wise decisions and seasons of uncertainty.

And I’m quite proud of our teams that all of our locations in the way that they’ve remained productive and agile over this past year. Another thing that we saw take place across the New Zealand market, and we’re starting to feel a little bit now is we had a very, very high rate of retention in our employees across the first half of the world was, shuttered. And as things began to reopen in the New Zealand market, and here in the U.S., as they’re beginning to reopen, we are seeing some movement in the job market. And we are scaling up our recruiting function in order to ensure that we’re able to grow in the way that we need to continue to be on the front foot of innovation, as well as to grow in that Catholic initiative.

Wassim Kisirwani

Okay, great. And just perhaps, maybe just, you have to quantify sort of those reductions going to come, sort of later in the period and sort of expecting, got a more meaningful impact on the cost line in 2022? Or is it that, you’re back in sort of hiring mode now. And we can expect that; will negate sort of any of the savings out of those efficiencies? Can you maybe just give us a bit more feel for that, please?

Molly Matthews

Sure. Shane, do you want to?

Shane Sampson

Yes, so as Molly figured, some of the got as, we’ve got opportunities and we’ve got [indiscernible] which will continue to flow through. We think we’re looking to and like product design department. We’re basically looking to the effects of the levels we had and will add more with the Catholic initiative. So we are expecting operating expenses to grow year-over-year, probably even excluding the impact of the Catholic initiative. They’re kind of mid-single digits, and that’s – the least that number is necessarily high than it would have been when we’re talking to you at the interim result and more. But the second half would come in a little bit lower on OpEx, perhaps the reasons that Molly gave. So we’re definitely looking – we’ll continue to achieve, if you like, some operational efficiencies out of combining the businesses. But at this point, we’re looking to get head count into 2022 particularly in that product design and development area where we continue to invest in the products and drive future growth.

Wassim Kisirwani

Great, thanks. And just a final question for me just maybe Molly, comment on how you’re sort of saying that the sales capability at the moment in the business and kind of the sales environment in general as the economy sort of normalizes a bit more and yet the capacity, the business to sort of capitalize on an event, like Church Disrupt, and trying to see a more meaningful conversion just to net customer growth out of an event like that.

Molly Matthews

Yes. And I have great confidence in our sales and marketing engine, we actually have, as we do in each season, we look at our efficiencies and our opportunities to grow, be agile and make changes where needed our team, led by Steve have really leaned into that, and the last few months have kind of what we’re calling refresh or go-to-market strategy in order to really capitalize on those moments that our prospective customers experienced with us, whether it be through an event like Church Disrupt, or the incredible materials that our marketing team produces, to really be able to turn those rich, wonderful leads into closed bookings. So really looking forward to what Church Disrupt and the many other different marketing and partnerships-led events that we will host throughout the year can turn into for us.

Wassim Kisirwani

Great, thanks Molly.

Garry Sherriff

Yes. Morning. Molly and Shane. First question, just wanted to clarify margins, given that higher investment in the Catholic sector, should we expect EBITDAF margins to be roughly flat in 2022 or 2021? Or are there any other further benefits from scale for gross margins, or higher processing volumes that you can talk to?

Shane Sampson

Yes, hi, Garry. I’ll take that question. In terms of the EBITDAF margin, so if you excluded the Catholic investment, then we would actually continue to see some gains. We’ll [indiscernible] of the continued growth in revenues exceeding the additional operating expenses. We which Catholic we will be more flattish in terms of the overall EBITDAF margin this year. As we said, we’re seeing that Catholic investment in a multi-year payback as opposed to a growth payback in the year.

Garry Sherriff

Okay, yes, that’s clear. Second question. You talked about pricing not changing since 2018. At the subscription level, are there any plans to lift our subscription pricing in 2022 or beyond that you can talk to?

Shane Sampson

I think the key point here is that churches are still – it’s a very relational market and our churches are still in a challenging season. So I think our growth would be how do we lift revenues so it continues to drive increased adoption of the product in – through cross-selling and obviously, a wider M&A strategy, how do we find other products that we can cross-sell to them as opposed to doing a price uplift in the current year.

Garry Sherriff

Yes, no trouble. Last question. Just on Slide 6 of that presentation. The revenue growth appeared to be really driven by the cross-sell, which is great. I’m just wondering, if I look at the absolute customer numbers, they’re only up 2%. The question is, are you finding it difficult to add new churches, particularly those in a larger or mega space to the platform? And if so, why? Is it behavioral? Is there more competition? What’s actually going on there? I thought that would be interesting. Thank you.

Molly Matthews

And great question. So we did see a wonderful opportunity, which came along with our why behind purchasing Church Community Builder, which is too really in this initial year to cross-sell and to capitalize on increasing product holdings across this year. And to bring together those two products to integrate them together to be able to deliver the great results that we shared with you all today. I will say that we again we saw that growth in new customers across the year but we really did see that pickup across the second half and we expect that to continue that new customer add to continue to grow across this next fiscal year as well.

But we will always be focused on cross-selling our products we feel like it is far easier to organically sell to a customer we already have been to a net new customer, so that will continue to be a part of our strategy so both selling ChurchStaq and individual products if that’s what customers desire to purchase from us to new customers as well as to cross-sell our products into our customer base.

Garry Sherriff

Very clear Thank you. Last one, EBITDAF with an F-I at the end of it, we know what the F is the, I impairments? And if it is, what are those impairments and what’s the quantum?

Shane Sampson

All right. So we don’t have any impairment at the moment. And certainly, if you look at the cash flows, our business is generating relative to our total balance sheet. And yet, it’s hard to [indiscernible] which our existing business would be in feed. What we have identified, though and you would have seen this in other big businesses, too, the accounting rules around impairment. I think will require you to assess cash flow in a way that I think we achieved minimal growth beyond the five year, 10. And the sort of impact that is we’re buying a growth business and typically that stand-alone – the accounting valuation is going dramatically lower than the real-world valuation.

And so we’ve seen a number of key companies acquired businesses and then I think, we have to appear a portion of what they’ve acquired in the first year. And so that’s really been put on there in the context of it, that if that were to occur, we don’t see that as having any indicator of economic value impact. And therefore, we don’t have it until the continued results. That’s why we just told as we look forward into this year and fairly as we target acquisitions, making sure that we – on that point as opposed to the fight back at the end of the year, [indiscernible] any of those, sort of, noneconomic impact.

Garry Sherriff

Understood. Thank you. Thanks for clarifying.

Operator

Jamie Foulkes

Good morning, everyone; and congratulations Molly on the appointment. Firstly, first question on the cross-sell and the bundle, which seems to have gone well during the period. Can you give us an indication of whether you felt you’ve now achieved what you feel is the full run rate of synergies post the acquisition, whether there’s anything other than cross-selling in there? And on the back of that, what synergies you’d look to target with further M&A? Obviously, as the U.S. church tech market consolidates, what kind of acquisitions you’ve been interested in? Is that the – in the Catholic space or the evangelical space, please?

Molly Matthews

Sure. So we feel like we still have continued space to grow in cross-sell, as well as that really kind of folds into our M&A strategy. So we look at M&A in a few different ways. The first is how could we expand our product offerings so that we have an opportunity to either sweeten the packages we can sell to net new customers or have an opportunity to cross-sell a high-value product into our existing customer base. And the second way we look at that is how could we approach a target that would allow us to go faster in one of our desired adjacencies, whether that be Catholics or into another space. So that’s how we really are approaching M&A.

Jamie Foulkes

Okay, thank you. And the second question for me, they’re for Shane, what proportion of your processing do you currently have on Stripe? And what is in-house, please?

Shane Sampson

Currently, Stripe is a very small proportion. So we have effectively churches outside the U.S. We really got a meaningful proportion of those on Stripe. However, within the U.S. there is a very small subset, particularly churches that didn’t meet our risk criteria for onboarding. And I think when Stripe really comes into play for us is outside the U.S. We’re ask their ability to enter new markets with a lot lease work and if we try to build our own in-house process on those markets.

Jamie Foulkes

Thanks very much. I’ll jump back in the queue.

Steve Basden

I would add one comment on the cross-sell. So certainly, we’re not constrained just to the cross-sell opportunity that existed when Church Community Builder and Pushpay came together. But while we’ve seen a lot of good growth in ChurchStaq, as we mentioned before, we’re also selling the stand-alone pieces of our software as we go. And so for instance, donor management made up a significant portion of our sales, which creates a downstream – upsell, cross-sell opportunity for us in the future. So we’re building those opportunities for cross-sell as we go.

Phil Campbell

Yes. Good morning, everyone; and just a couple of questions from me. The first one was just kind of getting back on to the cross-sell. So when I’m looking at the product holdings divided by a number of customers, that kind of bundling rate looks around 122%. Is there some sort of, kind of, theoretical maximum bundling rate that you would look at over the next few years? That’s the first question. And then I suppose the second question is just a little bit around – maybe the – if you can expand a bit on the go-to-market strategy on the Catholic and kind of the – kind of specialist people you required there. I see on your website, you do have a number of open positions for some Catholic employees, but it doesn’t seem to be very many.

So I’m not sure whether you’re kind of retraining some of your existing staff or if there’s going to be more ads or recruitment in terms of hiring more people into the Catholic kind of part of the business.

Molly Matthews

Yes. Phil, thank you for the question. So on the Catholic initiative, we have a hiring plan that is spread across the next several years. So you’ll see additional positions to come on to our website and into the different hiring and recruitment areas where we operate. We had an intention to really build out the product and engineering hires first, and then begin to cascade that into our go-to-market strategy. We are both leveraging new people into the business, to bring that area of specialty and focus around Catholic as well as existing people inside of our business to have a passion for that space. And already the expertise with the systems and tools that we have. So we’ve already begun to build out our go-to-market strategy for Catholic.

We also know that the Catholic market is highly networked. And so we’ve hired a wonderful gentleman this past fall, who is not only helping us to make inroads into those relationships with diocese and archdiocese, but also he’s helping us to network and understand how we can become a thought leader in the Catholic space just as we did in the nondenominational space years ago.

Phil Campbell

That’s great, Molly. Just a quick follow-up here. So in terms of the kind of job adds you’ve got at the moment, like, because obviously, when you read them, they’re quite obviously niche. Just wondering kind of what the response has been like to some of those ads and whether or not, obviously, you’ve got a couple of offices in the states. And I think one of the – when we – targeting from remote working. But would there ever be a need to set up a head office in the states as a part of the Catholic expansion?

Molly Matthews

At this point in time, we’re not looking at a third office. We have two wonderful spaces in Redmond and Colorado Springs as well as we have proven out over this last year that we have people who are able to work remotely from all across the U.S. And so we feel like we’re able to hire with the space that we have today as well as remotely where needed to really infiltrate and create some momentum in the Catholic space in those areas where large archdiocese exist.

Phil Campbell

Great. Thanks.

Molly Matthews

Thank you. And thank you so much to everyone who joined us today. I particularly like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence, our teams in the U.S. and New Zealand for their hard work and all of our customers around the world for their loyalty and excitement as these results are ultimately – thanks to their support. And now I’d like to hand it back over to Gabrielle.

Gabrielle Wilson

If there are any additional questions or from press, please contact me by email at investors@pushpay.com. Playback of today's investor briefing will also be available within the next 24 hours for 30 days. The playback can be accessed by dialing (0800) 886-078 in New Zealand. And for all other international locations, please dial +64-9-950-7088. The playback pin number is 10012904.

