The main reason to own Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is clear: the dividend. Long-term shareholders have previously been handsomely rewarded with consistently growing income for decades. Although I believe this payout to be safe, the price to pay for it has gotten too high. Paychex's current dividend yield does not compensate enough for the amount of potential downside I have identified. I advise those currently long Paychex to hold. For new investors looking to start a position, I would wait for a better entry point.

Background

Paychex's business is as simple and reliable as it gets: As long as a business has employees, they will need a program or 3rd party assistance to run payroll. Paychex has been bridging that gap for over 45 years. They are able to take the complication out of taxes so management can focus on core operations. This reduces the administrative footprint and tends to lighten the back office employee count. Current client count sits at 680,000 and grows each year.

Reliable Income

For over 30 years, Paychex shareholders have collected a steady and growing dividend. The payout per quarter has more than doubled from $.31 to $.66. This leaves the 10 year yield on cost at an astounding 8.1%, compared to the broad market at 4%. Not once has Paychex had to pause or suspend their dividend. Even during the Great Financial Crisis when unemployment remained elevated for an extended period of time, Paychex was capitalized well enough to sustain their quarterly payments.

On April 30, 2021, Paychex approved a $.04 quarterly dividend raise. Bringing the current payment to $.66 a quarter and $2.64 a year. At current valuations this leaves us with a 2.61% FWD yield. Just looking at the yield in a vacuum, it certainly is appealing compared to the rest of the market. This is a yield starved environment. Bonds are yielding below 100 basis points (or in some cases basically nothing) and the overall market has a 1.39% FWD yield. A 122 basis point spread to the market is a good place to start for yield seekers and is par for the course compared to the last 5-6 years.

After the recent dividend raise, the payout currently takes up 88.3% of estimated FY21 EPS. This is much higher than the 5Y average payout which is at 71.1%. This tends to raise a lot of flags as a rising payout is usually a sign of a mature business in decline. One that is not able to grow earnings as fast as investors expect the payout to be increased. I do not believe this to be the case with Paychex.

Investors should not fear the high payout. For a manufacturing company, distributor, or retailer, carrying such a high payout would be an issue as capex requirements are much higher to maintain efficient operations. Paychex is a service company with an extremely low capex requirements. For the nine months ended February 28, 2021, Paychex generated $870 million in cash from operations. Over that same period of time, only $86.9 million of the cash was dedicated towards capex. Meanwhile, $670.5 million was paid as dividends, and $76 million was used for share buybacks. This was in line with the allocation for the nine months ended February, 28, 2020.

This is simply how Paychex has always allocated their capital, and will continue to do so.

Their balance sheet proves that cash is not needed for further CAPEX. Total assets after the most recent 10-Q (excluding funds held for clients) sits at $5.45 billion. That represents only 15% of the current market capitalization. More importantly, they have to service almost no debt. Paychex only holds $797 million of long term debt. Interest expense for the period described above was only $8.8 million (1% of their cash from operations). The value of this company is derived almost solely from the cash/net income they produce.

Does The Dividend Have Growth Left?

Regarding the payout, it is safer than it looks on the surface. Paychex has reliably grown revenue, net income, and EPS at a >6-8% CAGR for a decade now. Analyst estimates expect this trend to continue. FY21 estimates are currently expecting $2.99 EPS and $4B in revenue. These figures are either flat or slightly down due to the pandemic forcing businesses to freeze hiring or reduce employee count overall. As the economy reopens and the expected economic boom takes hold, organic growth is back on the horizon for Paychex. Although the current payout ratio of 88.3% is uncomfortably high, looking only one year ahead at FY22 EPS estimates, the yield falls to 82% with the current payout. In FY25, EPS is projected to be $4.08. Dropping the current forward FY25 payout ratio to 62%. Remember, Paychex is a company that likes to payout 70% of their earnings as dividends. This leaves the dividend with roughly a minimum 8.1% upside by FY25.

The Valuation

Now this is where things get tricky. The valuation leaves much to be desired. How much should you pay for a highly cash generative business with a moderate growth outlook that is slightly below market?

Currently, the market is valuing Paychex at a 10 year high. Almost 35x earnings. This is roughly in line with their #1 competitor ADP (ADP), which is valued at 34x earnings. You would be right to assume that this seems absurd for a payroll company projected to grow only 7-8% a year. Just reverting back to a pre-pandemic valuation of 30x would result in a 13.966% loss on principal invested. A reversion back to the 5 YR PE average will cost you a substantial 32.4% of your principal. Obviously as the PE remains elevated, that 5YR average remains a moving target, but by all means a false step at these levels could cost investors dearly. There seems to be more to the valuation story than just earnings.

When looking at it from a macroeconomic perspective, the price starts to become more digestible, but is still high. As I mentioned earlier, the market seems to be valuing Paychex predominantly based off its payout and spread to risk free rates. Earnings power and growth has taken a back seat. Slowly but surely, since the pandemic dip, the yield spread to the 10 year treasury has re-traced itself in line with where it has been since mid-2014. It has inversely tracked rates over the past decade. This would explain the unusually high valuation as Paychex is re-rated with a new spread in mind.

The problem I see here is having little to no margin of safety if earnings come in light, the economy does not grow as expected, or the 10 year treasury quickly reverts higher.

Since the dividend has a large weighting on the valuation of Paychex, I will be using a dividend discount model (Gordon Growth) to come to an aggregate fair value. As Paychex recovers from the pandemic, I am projecting they will conservatively raise the dividend moving forward until they work their way back to a manageable payout ratio of 73.5%.

My model brings me to a fair value of $84.69 a share. Hinting at a 16% downside based upon the future cash flows of Paychex. I believe my estimates to be conservative, but reasonable as the dividend growth outlook looks foggier than others would admit. Based upon current valuation, the market is currently projecting dividend growth at a much higher rate than I am, or is simply willing to overpay for the cashflow in a low yield environment.

Risks

Besides the valuation, I can see Paychex running into one main headwind; the jobs market. Much of the bull thesis of Paychex is backed by what looks to be a reopening economy looking to grow into a new bull market. In this scenario, client growth accelerates as unemployment rapidly drops and the overall job market expands.

Paychex's success is not so much tied to spending, as it is a business to business software service. Total employee headcount is what matters. The job market plays a huge factor in Paychex's outcomes. After all, each new job is a potential employee that could be paid through Paychex. Vice versa, when the jobs market struggles and unemployment rises, those are less employees they can bill for. Since January, the jobs market had been building up steam as further reopening took place. Showing consistent growth for three months straight and guiding for 1 million new jobs in April. Instead, the report came in 75% lighter than expected at 260,000 jobs. This proved to be highly disappointing for a company that has a 12.5% market share in payroll. Meaning, instead of potentially adding 125,000 billable employees, they only brought on 33,000.

Management seems to be seeing this job growth stalling in real time as guidance in their most recent presentation was rather discouraging. Even with the economy reopening, all operating segments are still projected to be flat or negative during FY21 compared to FY20.

Conclusion

Paychex pays a great starting dividend that I believe to be extremely safe into the future. The capital light model allows Paychex to continue pay out the majority of their cash from operations to shareholders without sacrificing crucial CAPEX. The current growth profile of the company frees up space through FY25 to continue growing it at a conservative pace.

What I am worried about is the valuation. I am having a hard time convincing myself that paying 25xFY25 EPS for a company projected to grow only 7-8% is a good idea. The downside risk I outlined in my model is not the type of risk I am willing to take with a dividend growth company. I recommend investors trying to initiate a position to hold off and wait for a better entry point, while current investors should hold onto shares and continue collecting the ever so reliable dividend.