Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) CEO Remy Luthringer on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William Boni - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Remy Luthringer - Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Geoff Race - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Tom Shrader - BTIG

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Myles Minter - William Blair

After the speakers presentation there will be a question-and-answer session.

William Boni

Good morning, everyone. A press release with the company's first quarter 2021 financial results and business highlights became available at 7:30 AM Eastern time today and can be found on the Investors section of our website. Our quarterly report on Form 10-Q was also filed electronically with the SEC this morning and can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Joining me on the call today from Minerva are Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Geoff Race, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Business Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's discussion will include statements about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors that are more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in our filings with the SEC, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31st, 2021 filed with the SEC earlier today. Any forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today's date, Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 and the company disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after today's call except as required by law.

I would now like to turn the call over to Remy Luthringer.

Remy Luthringer

Thank you, Bill. Thank you so much. So, hello, everybody. I am really, really very proud and very excited to walk you through this recent results about the open label extension of our Phase 3 study. I think these data are really an important additional piece of information concerning roluperidone and the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia. But before -- before jumping into the data, I really would like to thank once more, all the patients, all the families, all the caregivers and obviously also the clinical sites here in the US and in Europe who have participated through this trial, because I know how difficult it is to be in a trial for more than one year.

So let me jump into the data. And what you can see on Slide 4 is, but rather the objectives of this open label extension. So the first point, and we discussed this in the past is to look long-term safety. And this is to tick the box about one-year administration of the drug, but I think it is also very, very important in order to give us a better understanding of the long-term safety and tolerability of roluperidone. And as you will see, I think this is a very important and extremely encouraging and good for roluperidone. But obviously, because as you know, negative symptoms is a core symptom of the disease of schizophrenia, but it is also the symptoms, which are really long lasting as you know negative symptoms are present even before patients have their first episode of positive symptoms, and it is really the chronic part of the disease.

So clearly it is very important to continue to follow for longer periods of time, what is going on in terms of negative symptoms. So what I will walk you through is through as a primary endpoint, which is a Marder Negative Symptom Factor Score, which is really a validated tool to measure negative symptoms. And afterwards, obviously it's important to put this in the context of the overall psychopathology as a disease and I will give you also some key information about what is going on with our drug over this extension of nine months. And the overall one-year treatment period in terms of CGIS, in terms of as a PANSS total score and other PANSS items.

What is also important as you know because keep in mind the remainder of this study has been carried out in monotherapy, so these patients were only treated obviously with our drug with roluperidone during the double-blind phase and another arm was placebo, but afterwards during the open label extension everybody was in monotherapy of roluperidone for nine months. So this is obviously important to look to relapse rates, because this is always something which is important, which is a worrisome, and if the relapse rates are under control, I think this is very, very important and positive attribute as a drug.

So clearly, I mean this is also something I would show you. And all these negative symptoms improvement, overall psychopathology improvement is really important. If I mean you can demonstrate that, I mean, this is translating into a functional improvement and I will also walk you through the -- as a PSP, which is as a Personal and Social Performance total score, which as you know is our key secondary endpoint in the study. And last but not least, because now we have generated a lot of efficacy safety data with the drug, via the Phase 2b study, via the Phase 3 study, I will try to summarize all reason [ph] to -- integrate all reason to and obviously I will give you the next steps afterwards.

Before going to the next slide, which is Slide 5, just a small have to say reminder about the study design. So as you can see, after the screening period, the patients were entering into the double-blind phase for 12 weeks or three months. And we had three treatment arms, 32 milligram of our drug, 64 milligram and the placebo. And afterwards, I mean, if the patients and the clinical sites were thinking that this makes sense, I mean the patients were proposed that we enter into an extension phase. What is really important to understand here is that these patients are -- before they entering the study, they are treated with, most of them with antipsychotics. They need to be stable over a period of six months in terms of positive symptoms. In other words, I should not fluctuate too much in terms of positive symptoms. And obviously they need to have a certain level of negative symptoms, in order to enter the study.

What is also important to understand and I'm well aware that I mean, as the open label extension is no longer placebo-controlled, but what we have to be aware and I think this gives even more value and more weight to this open-label extension data is that clinical sites or the PIs are not aware about the dose, the patients are receiving in the open label extension, neither the patients are aware about the dose they are receiving. The same is true as well for -- as the patients who were on placebo and are switched to active drug or the patients who stay on active drug. This is definitely completely blinded to the clinical side and to the patients. So again, this is important to keep in mind because it gives, in my opinion at minimum more value and more weight to this extension data. So on the bottom of the slide, you have the different parameters, I've already run through it. So not need to stay longer on this.

So, on Slide 6, I give you the disposition of the open label extension. So you see that, I mean, we started as a double-blind phase with 513 patients, who could enter this were part of the safety population. ITT population is the same number of patients. And what you can see when you're going to the force rule, you see that I mean, a lot of patients from the different arms went into the extension, which is obviously very, very good. I mean, 333 patients went into the extension. And as you can see it's quite homogeneously distributed among the different treatment arms. When you're looking to the different reasons why some of the patients dropped out, I mean, one of the main reason is informed consent withdrawal, which is not a surprise, because this is a very long study. And for the rest, we will go into the details a bit later on. But I think a very balanced and very interestingly enough, I mean a lot of patients and investigators who have decided that I mean, is worthwhile to enter into an extension.

So, if I'm going to the next slide, and this is a primary endpoint. This is Marder Negative Score. So what you can see here and I did a little bit explanation obviously about the slides, how the slide is presented. So what you can see at the left side of the slide, I mean, I show you the observed data for the three treatment arms of the double-blind phase; in blue, you have the placebo, in green, you have 32 milligram, and in red you have the 64 milligram. What you can see is obviously that when you are ending this double-blind phase, you can go into the extension and afterwards, what I'm showing you here on this slide are all the patients who are receiving 64 in red, and all the patients who are receiving 32 in green. As you can see at week-52, I mean, the treatment was stopped. And afterwards, I mean the patients were kept, so you have an additional measurement point after the treatment has been stopped after 52 weeks of treatment.

In the bottom, you have more details, but I mean, I have a summary slide afterwards about all these results. So for the moment, it's not necessary to focus on these aspects. Obviously, as you can see there is a green arrow, an improvement of negative symptoms is a curve going down. And so what you can see, I mean, is that clearly when you continue to treat patients, patients who stay in the study for one- year or nine months extension, the negative symptoms, according to the Marder Negative Score continuously improve and we are reaching levels of improvement, which are quite high and we are at around 7 points of improvement in terms of the Marder Negative Score.

So that this translate into functional improvement, that this is on the next slide. Here we have the PSP total score. Again, the only difference here is obviously, if you have an improvement in terms of functioning, in terms of everyday life, functioning of these patients, which is assessed by the PSP. This is an increase of the curve. Yes, I mean, and the curve and the arrow -- as a green arrow is going up, so higher is better. So what we can see again here; when you're looking to the double-blind phase and this is something we already have clearly described when we released the double-blind part of this Phase 3. This was also the case in our Phase 2b, 64 milligram seems to do a little bit better job in terms of PSP, in terms of functional improvement as compared to 32 milligram. But again when you're looking to the open label extension over nine months, you see that this improvement continues and becomes more and more important, which is obviously a great news and shows what I mean the roluperidone is doing in terms of improving negative symptoms is translating at the end of the day into a functional improvement, which is what you need to see because at the end of the day what is important is all these patients functioning better. Keep in mind that this is a key secondary endpoint we had in our study.

Now, if I'm moving to next slide, which is Slide 9. I just wanted to give you some additional color on all these session on how roluperidone is doing during the nine months extension. So on the top left, you have CGIS, and you can see that indeed in the opinion of the PI or the doctor who is doing the observation, clearly, I mean, he sees the improvement, which is really good news. When you're going down, left, so these are positive symptoms and according to Marder, this is really important information.

So, if you remember we took these patients when they were stable in terms of positive symptoms, as a level of positive symptoms were at around the 14 points, 15 points, which is obviously a quite low level of positive symptoms, but keep in mind that I mean they were on antipsychotics. We switched them to monotherapy of roluperidone and what you can see here interestingly enough. You still have some room left for improvement. But I think results emphasizing there is improvement, I think it is fair to state here that positive symptoms at minimum stayed extremely stable. But what is interesting, if you're going to the upper part of the slide on the right side, so this is PANSS total score. So this is a complete improvement you can see on the scale. And you see that again the total PANSS score is improving from the two doses and it is improving to a very nice level around 16 points. So what this means is, that I mean if you consider as improvement we have seen on negative symptoms and improvement on positive symptoms, this improvement on the total PANSS scale is obviously related to this two improvements, but I mean the general psychopathology is also improving if you treat your patients long enough in monotherapy with roluperidone.

And last but not least, at the bottom right, I mean, I give you the sub-score of the Marder Negative Score, which is emotional expression. And as you know from the studies, which have been done, this part or this sub part of the Marder Negative Score, or this sub part of negative symptoms at the end of the day is highly explaining the functional improvement or is correlated with the functional improvement. So I think what I tried to bring over here on this slide is that all the parameters you consider are improving. And in addition as improvements you see are technically signaling very nicely that I mean on a functional level as the patients are improving.

If you do notice the summary table, which is on Slide 10. So this gives us a complete information about the parameters I have shown you. It's on the -- on the right side the two -- is the two columns on the right side. These are the results I have shown you on the slides and afterwards you see that you have the details in the middle -- the two middle columns. These are the patients who received either 32 milligram or 64 milligram was the complete duration of the trial, so one year. And on the left side, the two columns on the left side. So these are the patients who switched from placebo in the double-blind phase to active treatment in the open label extension. So again I mean without going into the details, but I mean you have noticed in numbers, what they presented before, but again you see that negative scores, PSP functioning, total PANSS score, all these parameters are evolving into the right direction here.

Now coming to the very important point that I highlighted at the beginning, which is on the next slide, this is about relapses. So really I mean, as you know, the definition of relapses is you can find different differences or different definitions of relapses, but I mean what we took as a definition is really what you can see at the bottom is patients who dropped out from the study due to schizophrenia symptoms. So this is the definition we have used.

And what you can see on this slide, I mean on the top of the slide, you have the relapse rate or the number of patients dropping out for schizophrenia into double-blind parts. And at the bottom, you have the numbers of patients who dropped out during the open label extension. So when you're looking to the overall relapse rate, which is given at the bottom, I mean we are at around 11.7%, around 12 %, which obviously is extremely low. And I am sure that I will get or we will get a lot of criticism about this and how this is possible. And I will give you at the end my explanation of why this is possible. But I mean, what is very clear is that I mean, if you treat long enough patients with our drug, in monotherapy the relapse rate is extremely controlled and since this is a take-home message of this slide.

Now, on the next slide, I mean this is the safety aspect that we have observed. So we go through the different points and make some comments, because I think they are extremely important to give you a little bit more color on this. But as you can see, I mean roluperidone at the two doses, both doses was extremely safe and well tolerated. And when you're looking to the treatment-emergent adverse events, they were generally mild to moderate just in terms of severity.

When you're now looking to the frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse events in this 333 patients, excuse me, during the open label phase, you see that I mean you have 26 patients are reporting headaches, you have obviously schizophrenia worsening 18 patients, so 5.4%, and you have insomnia in 15 patients. Let me just make here a small comment about insomnia. What we have to keep in mind, even if we are here above one of the most, mostly reported events, keep in mind that I mean it is very well described in the literature about the incidence of insomnia in schizophrenia, in patients suffering from schizophrenia, and the incident is more than 50% in patients suffering from schizophrenia. So again, even if I mean we have some cases of insomnia, you have to position the overall context of the disease where I mean insomnia is really, really an important parameter or symptom.

When you're looking now to the number of patients who had a serious adverse event, we have 26 patients who have had a series of adverse event and five, which is really I mean very low number compared to the number of patients exposed to the drug and the duration of treatment, where five [ph] is the PI has considered that, I mean as adverse event was related to the drug. It is worthwhile to mention that one patient died after he has been discontinued from the treatment and obviously not related to roluperidone, but I mean related to respiratory failure, but again, this patient already was no longer treated with roluperidone.

So when you're looking to the number of patients, these treatment-emergent adverse events, I mean it is around 11% with 25 patients who had relapses. So this is referring to the slide I presented before. And the rest is a variety of events, which are not superior or equal to 1% of the patients. So really I mean events, which are just occurring in one or two patients. While there is no case in terms of QTc, you see that I mean we had really a very limited number of QTc increases. So one patient reached the stopping criteria in the 60 milligram dose. Just to be clear, I mean this patient in terms of absolute value did not go above 500 milliseconds. So it was below 500 milliseconds. But I mean why it has been stopped, is that the one of the stopping criteria is I mean the delta increase is more than 60 milliseconds at the two measurement points separated by 30 minutes, I mean you have to stop this patient. So this is why these patients had been stopped in terms of QTc.

So, if I'm going to the next slide, how can we summarize all this. So I mean, clearly, I think about the open label extension is confirming of giving us as information and again, I think that this is really very important information is that we have continuous and really sustained improvement of negative symptoms during the complete duration of the study and during the open label extension. We have also, as I already mentioned, the continuous improvement of daily functioning or the patient are really better and are functioning better, there is a clear information coming out from the PSP. This happens in a context where I mean as psychotic/positive symptoms are stable and where we have really few relapses over one year. And this happens with a drug, which is safe and well tolerated. I did not mention obviously in the safety part, so that I mean we did not see any weight gain, we did not see any EPS, we did not see any prolactin increase and we did not see any sedation. I think we had two patients where sedation was mentioned. So just to give you a flavor of how this looks like.

Now, how can we interpret this data. And I think there are two interpretations here, which are possible and which are the most plausible one. And I think the two interpretations are not exclusive, they are probably working together. But I mean the first explanation is about the pharmacology of roluperidone. If you remember, roluperidone is not directly blocking dopaminergic pathways, and particularly it's not blocking D2 postsynaptic receptor. So clearly we have no direct dopaminergic blocking effect, but what we have here is a molecule which has an antagonistic activity on the serotoninergic 5-HT2A receptor. We have a molecule having as well an effect on the sigma2 receptor also an antagonistic effect. And we have worked a lot to have even more insight in terms of pharmacology over the last year or so. And it is also clear that in addition to these two targets, the molecule has also an alpha-1a antagonistic activity.

So this is really the pharmacological profile. I really would like to emphasize that I mean indeed I mean this molecule has a 5-HT2A activity, which is important, but I mean it has much more, because we have the sigma2 activity and this alpha 1 activity and it is very well described more and more because sigma2 is becoming an extremely hot topic in terms of research and in terms of trying to come up with innovative treatments. It is very well known that sigma2 is probably having an impact on the glutamate and particularly on the NMDA pathways just to give you, how to say, one of the activities you can see when you are working with specific sigma2 molecules. So I think really I mean the beauty here is that I mean we have a molecule, which is safe due to the pharmacological profile, but which is also targeting specifically negative symptoms that has an overall effect on the overall psychopathology. We will in the future report more on pharmacology, because I think it is important that I think it is fair to say that probably the pharmacology here is quite an uptick pharmacology to achieve what we have achieved with roluperidone so far.

Another explanation, which can explain this data is that when you're improving negative symptoms, but this is extremely well described in the literature. When you're improving negative symptoms, patients are starting to function better, patients are more adapted to what is going on around them in terms of family-life, in terms if they have a job. So basically they are much more able to cope with everyday life. And at the end of the day, they are showing improvements in the overall psychopathology and this is maybe another explanation. So probably the two things are probably synergistic in terms of what we see in is the molecule. There is a last explanation, but I mean I will not emphasize it, because we have only pre-clinical in-vitro data that I mean this is something we continue to test or to work on. Remember that, I mean we were able to show that, I mean when we did roluperidone, you can see a very nice increase in BDNF and GDNF. And so you can also raise the hypotheses that may be we are really helping these patients by doing something in terms of neuroplasticity overall.

So really I think this is the best explanation I have seen, which is obviously very exciting. And when you integrate this into this magic word totality of evidence, I think this data I just presented over the last 10 minutes, 15 minutes just giving an additional level of evidence that I mean roluperidone is a drug, which is probably helping at the end of the day patients to improve in terms of negative symptoms and the overall functioning.

Last but not least, before I give over to Geoff for the financial update, what is next? So what is next, we have just recently started the bioequivalent study. This pivotal bioequivalent study has seen subjects. And as you know this is one of the activities we have to carry out, in order to tick the boxes of the different comments, remarks we received from the FDA at our Type C meeting from last November. So this is ongoing and obviously when we will have the data in hand, we will report on this data. We continue all the other activities which are needed to be integrated in our NDA preparation and we are also putting together all the data, analyzing the data in the right way to go for a pre-NDA meeting as soon as all -- as different points I'm referencing here are completed.

So I think I stop here and I give over to Geoff for the financial update. And obviously, I'm looking forward to hopefully all your questions and interesting questions after Geoff has done his update. Geoff, please.

Geoff Race

Thank you, Remy. Earlier this morning we issued a press release summarizing our operating results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2021. A more detailed discussion of our results may be found in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC earlier today. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31st, 2021 were approximately $80.2 million compared to $25.5 million as of December 31st, 2020. In January 2021, the company received a $60 million cash upfront payment from Royalty Pharma in connection with Royalty Pharma's acquisition of the Company's royalty interest in seltorexant.

We also have the potential to receive up to a further $95 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of certain clinical regulatory and commercialization milestones. The significant non-dilutive funding provided by our agreement with Royalty Pharma both immediate and potentially over the longer term will support our top priority, the continued development of roluperidone our lead asset. Recall that seltorexant is currently in Phase 3 clinical development by Janssen Pharmaceutica, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson for the adjunctive treatment of Major Depressive Disorder with insomnia symptoms.

We presently expect that the company's existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet it's anticipated capital requirements for at least the next 12 months from today. Based on our current operating plan, the assumptions upon which this estimate are based are routinely evaluated and may be subject to change. Research and development expenses were $3.3 million and $8.1 million for the 3 months ended March 31st, 2021 and 2020 respectively, a decrease of approximately $4.8 million. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily due to lower costs for the Phase 3 clinical trial of roluperidone as a result of the completion in May 2020 of the 3-month core study portion of this trial.

Non-cash stock compensation expense included in R&D expenses was an $0.6 million and $0.7 million for the 3 months ended March 31st, 2021 and 2020 respectively. G&A expenses were $4.2 million for both the three months ended March 31st, 2021 and 2020. G&A expenses included compensation costs, consulting expenses and insurance premiums. Noncash stock compensation expense, included in G&A expenses was $0.9 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31st, 2021 and 2020 respectively. Net loss was $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 or a loss per share of $0.21 basic and diluted compared to a net loss of $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 or a loss per share of $0.31 basic and diluted.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator for any questions, operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jason Butler with JMP Securities.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the questions and Remy, really appreciate you going through all the details there. Just thinking about, I guess the what magnitude and progression of improvement. Are there historical data for patients with negative symptoms that kind of speaks to how likely they would be to recover in that manner without treatment intervention both again the magnitude and the progression of the improvement over the full one year?

Remy Luthringer

Hi Jason, so, great question. And obviously, I was expecting this kind of question. First, I think it's important to mention that may be the study design we have used is not absolutely the same as what you can find in the literature, but nevertheless I mean, you can find situations where we have a similar study design and where you could get some more color by comparing our data to existing data. So I think what, what is very clear is that in most of the cases, I had seen and then in we could find in the literature is that usually I mean you have an improvement, which is occurring quite fast and afterwards the things are really flattening when you are going over several weeks and obviously several months, and so the things are flattening very quickly. Yes, I mean in terms of improvement. I'm speaking here about negative symptoms. If you go with patients who had an acute relapse of positive symptoms.

As you know when you bring them down, they are, have to say, having a small improvement of negative symptoms, which is the [indiscernible] effect that I mean afterwards the things are flattening. So, basically, what it means, I think is that, I mean you have no real specific improvement of negative symptoms, whereas in our case, I think it's also precautions of the study design of the open label extension. I think it is fair to say that this continuous improvement over time is something, which in best of my knowledge to use the term is unique. Now, in terms of the level of decrease again I think we have to put it in the context of the patient population included in this study. Remember that we wanted to have patients who have a minimum score of 20 points in terms of negative symptoms as they needed to be stable before entering the study and basically we ended up with patients who have, who had score baseline of around 25- 26 points in terms of negative symptoms.

So, keep in mind, that the minimum is 7 points. That's because when we are using the PANSS, there is no zero. One is absence of symptoms on each item, but when you're, where there is a consensus, is that, I mean if you bring back someone to 20 points and below. You know, these patients are probably starting to function again of functioning better, which by the way is demonstrated with our PSP data. So I think we are really at the level where indeed based on what is somehow consensus in terms of where you need to be in terms of negative symptoms, to be able to function _____ 2:49 so this is I think what can be the answer to your question to compare this to antipsychotics and whatever, as it is not -- is not really what you can do because we are really dealing with the same pharmacology and dealing exactly with the same drug as here.

So, this is what I can answer to your question.

Jason Butler

That's helpful, Remy. Thanks. And then just regarding the next steps with FDA, what would be the trigger for the next FDA interaction? Is it the completion of the bioequivalence study? Obviously, we would expect you to submit a package that also includes the new LLE data, but any sense of like what the trigger would be for the next meeting and when the next interaction with FDA, formal interaction with FDA could happen.

Remy Luthringer

Yes, I think formal interaction is a right term because I mean we are interacting with the FDA because we interacted with the FDA when we, when we -- before we started our bioequivalence study because we [indiscernible] protocol. We also have already answered some of the questions, which came out from the Type C meeting, but it is extremely clear that one important point to or box to tick is about the bioequivalence between the formulation, which has been used in Phase 2b and Phase 3. And when this study is completed, we indeed will be really start to finalize all what we need in terms of briefing book documentation in order to go back again to the FDA to discuss next step and then [indiscernible]. But, yes, so this is a timing also of the sequence of events, which will happen before we go again in front of the FDA.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. Thank you and thanks for taking the questions.

Remy Luthringer

Thank you, Jason.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tom Shrader with BTIG.

Tom Shrader

Good morning. Congratulations on the data and also on the perseverance. It's really remarkable especially in the phase of a second pretty good drug. So, my question has to do with your final points you hit on that are I think quite interesting this idea that the drug gets patients to a good enough state in terms of negative symptoms but then they're able to form routines and sort of get going on life again and so you have this long-term effect. Do you need to sort out the role of the clinical trial environment in that? Do you think you need to do a year of placebo-controlled now and is that hard? And then the follow-up is, do you think the continued improvement in positive symptoms argues that it is a pharmacologic effect? So I'd just like to hear your thoughts on that idea.

Remy Luthringer

Yes. So, I honestly. I mean you know my opinion I mean, you're going according to the guidance at the end of 2019 if you're dealing this unmet medical need and if you have really a means of package we have today, I think we have enough data to go to see the agency again and obviously we are really listening to all the different comments we are receiving. Do we need a study where we are doing a one year placebo-controlled and is it possible? I think it is possible to run a study like this. I think obviously that it will give additional color about how meaningful all this is we have here, but nevertheless, keep in mind that there is some blinding in this data nevertheless and historical comparison are really speaking in favor of our data, but if we have to do such kind of study and I think it is an important study, I think that, I mean, because we are here facing such an unmet medical need, this should be a study, which has to be done in phase 4 and so much more other studies, which could be done in phase 4 to show the full potential of the drug.

Now concerning the pharmacology point you're raising, obviously you have to be very honest when I started and this is no long time ago to work on this molecule, I was convinced that the pharmacology is a right pharmacology to keep positive symptoms stable or to improve them. Yes, long time ago when I was very young, I was the first one working on MDL 100907, which is a pure 5-HT2A antagonist and you know the history of this molecule, it was stopped, because it was no better than haloperidol in terms of controlling positive symptoms, but it is completely clear that 5-HT2A antagonist is able to do something on positive symptom and the same that I mean 5-HT2A antagonist is able to control an acute episode of positive symptoms, but here we have a single drug for acute episodes, which are antipsychotic system and as a B2 blocking molecules. Definitely, there is something going on there. There is also interesting enough good literature out there showing that for the younger patients, while the disease is really not already chronic, a treatment with a 5-HT2A alpha 1A molecule is probably better than going to treat them with beta blocking molecules. So those I think quite convincing literature out there. So again, I mean this is an additional layer of having assets, I mean while improving positive symptoms.

And last but not least, if you're going back to the history of sigma, 2 sigma licensing development long time ago and I was involved in one which was a sigma molecule from Sanofi I tested in my research institute when I was running my Research Institute and the hypothesis is that I mean sigma is modulating the dopaminergic tone. And as you know schizophrenia is not about only hyper dopaminergic activity. It is also about hypodopaminergic activity, particularly in the prefrontal areas of the brain, which might also be linked to negative symptoms, so yes, I agree with you. I think the pharmacology is definitely contributing.

Tom Shrader

And if I could just ask a quick follow-up. Was the removal of drugs for positive symptoms for the entirely, was that a complexity or were these patients that were essentially so sure those drugs weren't working for them, that it was not an issue with treaters?

Remy Luthringer

I think it was no longer an issue because we had already the data from the Phase 2b. Keep in mind that in the Phase 2b, we had 6 months extension to the 12 weeks double-blind. So I think even going through the _____ 1:29 committees and so on at the beginning. I mean I'm speaking at the beginning of the project. I mean, I'm speaking here about the Phase 2a. Yes, I mean it was obviously a challenge because yes, everybody believes or believed modestly seeing at our data are no triggering a lot of research about what you should do to really help these patients and to keep them obviously stable in terms of positive symptoms, avoiding relapses and so on. So a lot is going on, but I think we already had good data indicating that the risk is not really important there.

Keep also in mind, that if I mean you ever have worked in psychotic facilities, you know a patient becomes not, I have to say active in terms of positive symptoms that is not an acute relapse, even if we called it acute in one hour. Yes, I mean this is a process which is going on for several days or several weeks before I mean the relapse occurs or the necessity of hospitalization is there and rather this is the reason why I mentioned also in some of the part, because I mean often some of the symptoms are, for example, obviously more agitation and a bit more aggressivity but also definitely insomnia. So, again I think skilled investigators are already aware about this, and they have the tools in order to pick up someone who might relapse basically at the end of the day.

Tom Shrader

Great. Thank you very much for all the details. And congratulations, again.

Remy Luthringer

Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jay Olson with Oppenheimer.

Jay Olson

Great. Congrats on these new data and thanks for taking the questions. Can you just talk about the performance of the patients in the open-label extension who switched from placebo to active and how those patients compared to the patients who aren't active all along and what you might have learned from that comparison?

Remy Luthringer

Wonderful. This is really a great question, and I think the answer is on slide 10, I mean on the summary table. So basically, I think the best interpretation I see of this data obviously is that patients who completed the double-blind phase receiving placebo; let me call them placebo responder, I mean, but what you can see when you're looking to comparing the different groups here and comparing particularly with patients who have been treated for the configuration of the study with active drug versus the one who switched to active drug after the double-blind phase. I think what is added to these patients in terms of improvement is the improvement in terms of the specific aspect of negative symptoms, which is related to functioning, which is this emotional experience, you see the PSP is really picking up.

So basically, I think what we are doing here when we are putting our [indiscernible] even to patients who have a response to placebo is that I mean we are really improving them specifically in terms of negative symptoms in terms of functioning. So this needs a more detailed analysis, but I mean this is regularly popping up and we are really trying to integrate the data here. But clearly, I mean they are improving and best of what I can see from the data as of today is just having the additional boost here in terms of the specific effect itself in terms of negative symptoms and function.

Jay Olson

Okay, great. Thank you for that. And then maybe if you could talk about from a big picture perspective, why has it been so difficult to develop drugs to treat the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. And then from a competitive perspective maybe if you could compare roluperidone to pimavanserin in terms of the mechanism and the data that you have or any other drugs in development for negative symptoms. Thank you.

Remy Luthringer

So, it's a great question and I should not be too long, yes, because here I could go on forever. Yes. But I think we have to recognize that schizophrenia is basically about negative symptoms and this is the most enduring symptom -- onset of symptoms you have in the disease present in adolescence before it is a full blown disease and extremely chronic over time. So really to target this aspect needs to have a drug you definitely are targeting the right pathways in the brain. I think it's clear what I mean, and this is my dreams that post approval, we will do some studies where we are going to read it to adolescence and to patients at risk of the first episode patients, because the likelihood to have this patients is even bigger.

So what I also seeing is that in the long term, don't take me wrong antipsychotics or in other words, dopamine-blocking molecules are important molecules, but these are major tranquilizers or looked as major tranquilizers to treat where is the acute part of the diseases and it is good to see that now we have some treatment even blocking dopamine who are less sedating, less impairing and also, less impairing in terms of negative symptoms. So what the data showing that when you're lowering the antipsychotics explorer, you see also the patients functioning a little bit better. So I think this is the most difficult part to treat. Keep also in mind, that I mean negative symptoms is a constructers, because you have, you have avolition, you have anhedonia, you have all these kinds of things. I personally think that you need to have an effect on avolition why because when you think about these patients that were really good at school, they were interested in a lot of things and suddenly they're losing this capacity to be interested in something and this is a beginning of all the symptoms, you might see afterwards in the disease. I really think that the with our data are showing is that, I mean we are improving avolition and afterwards you know you have this positive loop starting.

So again, long story short, I think you need to have a drug, which is not impairing, you need to have a drug, which is doing the right job in terms of targeting the right pathways in the brain which are involved in negative symptoms and afterwards the things patient has insights with the help of caregiver and the people at the hospitals, psychologists and slowly but surely are coming back and are able to cope with the everyday life. So this is the reason why you know -- comparing to competition or whatever the term is, I'm hesitating to do this as -- but you heard me already saying that 5-HT2A [ph] activities, an important activity, if you want to really treat the overall psychopathology and particularly positive symptoms, keep in mind also that the 5-HT2A molecule is also having an effect on sleep, which can be related to memory consolidation, cognition but honestly I think it is not completely enough in order to have really the complete recovery and patient who is functioning at the end of the day.

So, again I think this is a reason why. And I think I should stop here this comparison to competition because it would not be fair to my colleagues who are trying to come up with other innovative treatments

Jay Olson

Great, thank you very much. It is super helpful. I appreciate you taking the questions.

Remy Luthringer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Douglas Tsao with HC Wainwright.

Douglas Tsao

Hi, good afternoon or good morning and thanks for taking the questions. Just, I think after we saw the data from the placebo-controlled portion of the study sort of indicated that really we're going to sort of focus in on the 64 mg dose, just given what we saw from the open-label extension and just sort of really the robustness of what we saw with 32 mg and I know it was sort of -- it seems very manageable. We did see some QT prolongation. Does that sort of make you think or sort of increase the reason for pushing development for the 32 mg as well, just to have that as a therapeutic option?

Remy Luthringer

So, we discussed this and I'm really in favor always of having different doses as an option for the treating condition. The experience shows that this is very helpful. This said, when you're looking to the data, I think it's a fair statement to say that the two doses are showing very, very, very similar effects. but it is also I think while it is also fair to say that 64 mg seems to do a better job in terms of functional improvement it's quite clear in terms of PSP 64 is doing a better job. I'm not saying that 32 is not doing anything. No, no, it is definitely improving patients, but 64 seems to be better and you know we do not experience sedation. We have no -- it has nothing like this, So, probably, I mean, 64 it's probably a better dose in order to really help patients with minimum at the beginning of treatment. So long story short, I think if we could convince the FDA that the two doses are helpful, may be 32 as a maintenance dose and 64 as a dose where you can help patient of the initiation of treatment or even when needed during the course of treatment. I think this would be great news.

Keep also in mind, that 32 is a dose we will continue to work on because post approval, we will have to do the pediatric studies and for the pediatric study, 32 milligram is one dose we are considering. So, so we will accumulate data also with 32 mg, but I agree with you, the two doses are helpful, even so, I think 64 is a little bit more effective in terms of improving function.

Douglas Tsao

And Remy, just as a follow-up on the dosing. In talking to clinicians and clearly I think you've demonstrated that this drug can have significant utility as monotherapy. Just talking to some clinicians many sort of talk about this as being used with -- in combination with another antipsychotic and do you think in that context, perhaps the 32 milligram might be the way to go, or do you think, even there as you would you would prefer 64 and have one other quick follow-up after that, after this.

Remy Luthringer

It's a great question. I think what this data will generate is a lot of discussion about do we need that in all the patients a chronic treatment of antipsychotic. So this is already a more broader question of going to largely beyond the Minerva. But I think really that I mean we could think about a strategy to treat patients while being 32 mg would be the maintenance dose and you have either 64 mg or an antipsychotic to help going over the an acute episode of agitation some more predominant positive symptoms. And this might be a way to move, forward. So this is how I see it. So probably this opens the space of a lot of different strategies for a larger number of patients suffering from schizophrenia.

Douglas Tsao

Okay. And then, just -- I know we're certainly -- and the data certainly would suggest you have an approvable drug. Just in -- if the agency were to sort of still request an additional Phase 3 just given what we saw from the open-label so maybe building on sort of what Tom's question about how you seem to have as time goes on the benefits seems to accrue? I mean would there be worthwhile reconsidering sort of having a longer double-blind placebo-controlled section? I mean I know it sort of reduces some of the comparability, but just clearly, it sounds like -- it looks like the effects continue to build over time and presumably that would, a longer study would sort of mitigate some of the waxing and waning of on the placebo one as well. Thank you.

Remy Luthringer

It's a great question, Doug. Just I mean, if you're looking through the data you remember. I mean, we had the p-value at 4 weeks and 8 weeks placebo compared to 64 in this trial, it is a double-blind phase and we had obviously a significant difference in the Phase 2b study, even modified ITT population. We have a nominal p-value of 64 mg. So, I think really we have really we had an extremely positive Phase 2b study and because of the drug, it cannot be picked up to the side effects. We suffered a little bit from inflation although it was a double-blind phase. On this side Doug, I agree with you. I think the longer is better in order to get the placebo effect under control. So I'm not saying that we should do a longer study. I'm just saying that it is something to consider if I mean as we think about the next trials with other types of trials [indiscernible].

Douglas Tsao

Okay, great. Thank you so much and congrats on the open-label data.

Remy Luthringer

Thank you, Doug.

Operator

Our next question comes from Myles Minter with William Blair.

Myles Minter

Hi, everyone. Congrats on the data and thanks for taking the questions. That 11.7% relapse rate seems pretty impressive and definitely above the expectations of clinicians that I've talked to on roluperidone monotherapy here. Yes. A brief look at the literature would suggest that it was an acute psychosis patients is high as like 40% to 80% relapse over 12 months when you withdraw therapy. I know this is a completely different patient population. So, like how do we think about that 11.7% relative to what we would expect in the real world with this particular patient population in the Phase 3?

Remy Luthringer

Yes, great question, Myles. So obviously, I mean when you're in the trial -- I mean, there is always something which is not absolutely the same as in real world and when you are in your clinical practice. This said, I mean we tried really to go according to clinical practice. So in other words, we switch quite quickly from the antipsychotic to our drug in monotherapy, and all this is very similar to what you're doing in clinical practice. So I think it can be compared to what will happen in real life. Now, your question about this specific study population, I'm not with you here in terms of specific study population. I mean I think we just took the patients at the different level than what you're doing usually in accurately relapsed patients. So basically, you know when we look into to our inclusion-exclusion criteria are very similar to what you have in other trials. Yes, indeed. I mean we don't types of criteria of the total PANSS score. We have the criteria of checking that in these patients have a certain level of cost negative symptoms and indeed, we are switching them from antipsychotic to our treatment when they are stable in terms of positive symptoms and we're glad to say that the positive symptoms 14 - 15 points is quite low.

But so let's say on the completely reviews that I mean this is a different patient population and we know when you're going according to the literature, based on our eligibility criteria, and this represents around 60% to 65% of the patients with a diagnostic of schizophrenia. So again it needs to be fine-tuned. I'm not claiming again that our drug -- the data we have currently in hand is a drug, which helps to treat acute episodes of positive symptoms, not at all, I'm not saying this. But I look completely reviews of this is a completely different populations than the population we are currently seeing in clinical trials and population we have to treat in our clinical practice. This is my answer to your question.

Myles Minter

I completely understood and relapse rate regardless is definitely impressive. Maybe one on the bioequivalence study, as well, another was mentioned in the press release this morning that you'd be testing an additional commercial and scalable formulation or at least one of them. Is the aim in this trial is still to determine non-inferiority between the Phase 2b the Phase 3 and these commercial formulations in terms of area under the curve exposure? Are we going to be looking at that BFA 5-20 metabolite again that I know was the sort of concern with the QTc why prolongations at the Phase II, any thoughts there would be helpful.

Remy Luthringer

No, no, I mean you're completely described it correctly. Yes, I mean, definitely. Remember, we know that the efficacy is driven by exposure because we did a lot of PK-PD modeling. And obviously we will do this with data including the extension data. So this is a primary objective for sure and we will continue to control as a metabolite [ph]. So you're completely described what is the objective of the study.

Myles Minter

Okay. And the final one is just for Geoff, you mentioned $95 million in potential milestones from the seltorexant royalty to Royalty Pharma. Some of those linked to clinical milestones. There is a lot of Phase 3 trials coming on at Janssen for that product. Can you comment whether any of those milestones are weighted to like the right out of one of those trials. Is the whole program has to be completed before, you would potentially receive a milestone there, anything you can disclose that would be great.

Geoff Race

Yes. So there is a mixture of triggers. Part of it is due to clinical progress, significant part of is due to regulatory approval in different geographies, and there are some sales bonuses there as well.

Myles Minter

Okay, cool. Thanks for the questions and congrats on the data looks great.

Remy Luthringer

Thank you.

Geoff Race

Thanks, Myles.

Remy Luthringer

Thank you. So, thank you all and hopefully you enjoyed it. I think we continue to work harder to put together the best package here because I think it is extremely motivating the data we have seen today and the it is also extremely important that this draft is moving towards patients who are in need of new treatments for negative symptoms because keep in mind that there is no treatment approved as of today in the U.S. for negative symptoms.

So, I'm really looking forward to update you very soon about the bioequivalence study, about pharmacology, about all news coming up, thank you again and hope to speak with you very soon. Bye. Have a nice day.

