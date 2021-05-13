Monopoly Man Lands On Railroads

Photo by martince2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

Welcome to the latest episode in our Monopoly Man series. Based on one of our favorite board games ever here at iREIT - which, coincidentally enough, happens to be based around property management worlds - it explores which real estate investment trusts (REITs) we can buy up in order to create the best-performing portfolio possible.

We began by highlighting the multifamily space, which is full of obviously attractive assets. Too obviously attractive, actually, as proven by their current valuations.

Since those names are too expensive for us right now, we're largely avoiding them due to valuation concerns.

Next up, we moved on to the net-lease space, breaking down the subsector into three additional categories:

Then, last week, we broke down Federal Realty Investment Trust's (FRT) Q1 earnings report. Could this dividend aristocrat be considered a Boardwalk-esque holding?

We've had a great run evaluating all of these REITs. And there are plenty more to explore from here.

But now that we're essentially out of reporting season for earnings. Still sticking with the Monopoly theme, we're nonetheless switching away from our typical stock to look at land elsewhere.

In short, we decided to take a look at railroads.

Railroads Are a Very Interesting Industry

In Monopoly, the expected cash flows produced by your railroad investments increase in value as you accumulate a larger share of that market. This turns out to be a fairly accurate rule for real life too.

Consider how management teams in the industry have pursued higher profits via mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for decades now. This is actually what makes the railroad industry so interesting from an investment standpoint.

As real estate investors, we're well aware of the law of supply and demand - how it impacts asset prices and rent spreads. We're also well aware that law affects other companies outside the REIT space.

(Incidentally, I have often wondered why railroads don't use the REIT vehicle, since they could, by definition, be considered real estate, just like fiber for Uniti (UNIT) and pipelines for CorEnergy (CORR).)

They're not really building new North American railways these days, which apparently aren't a thing of the past after all. Consider this Bloomberg writeup from last month:

"In this year of financial kookiness around SPACs, Bitcoin, and non-fungible tokens, the hottest M&A target is an old-school U.S. railroad that traces its roots to the 1800s. And it's now at the center of the bidding war. "Kansas City Southern (KSU) rebuffed multiple offers from private equity firms last year before agreeing in March to sell itself to Canadian Pacific Ltd. (CP). On Tuesday, rival Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) lobbed in an offer of its own. Its $325-a-share stock and cash bid for Kansas City Southern values the railroad at $33.7 billion including the assumption of debt. "The proposal is a roughly 20% premium to the implied $275-a-share value of Canadian Pacific's bid upon its announcement and more than 50% higher than what Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Global Infrastructure Partners reportedly offered… only in September. "Why the frenzy?"

It's a good question, we admit. But there's a very logical answer right now.

It Makes Sense When You Think About It This Way

As the article continues:

"As the only major carrier with a significant presence deep into Mexico, Kansas City Southern stands to be a prime beneficiary of any North American manufacturing renaissance that results from the supply-chain snarls of the pandemic and elevated trade tensions with China, Canadian Pacific, and Canadian National are both eyeing the prospect of a seamless north-south railroad that can compete more effectively with trucks."

It adds that, "in the end," it may just be that KSU "is the last remaining viable takeover target among large North American railroads." All the other non antitrust-sparking possibilities are already taken advantage of.

Right now, there are just seven class 1 railroads in North America. Eight if you count Amtrak. Though, even then, it would be right back down to seven if Kansas City Southern is acquired.

Generally speaking, less competition is a good thing when you're talking about predictable cash flows. This is something that regulators will certainly be considering during the CP/KSU tie-up hearings.

But in general, we view these proposed mergers as a bullish sign for the companies involved, and potentially, the industry at large.

So, with all that being said, we wanted to take a look at a few of our favorite railroad names. They're not only known for their high-quality assets but also their reliable dividends.

That latter factor is why Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) owns one of them, BNSF Railway. And while we love Warren Buffett's investment mindset, that's a private company. So we'll be ignoring those shares.

Instead, here's Monopoly Man's take on three diversifying possibilities.

Source

1. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

We'll start with Canadian Pacific, but not because it's been in the M&A spotlight. This railroad offers excellent recent growth and the highest future growth estimates of its peers.

On the chart below, you'll notice its proposed merger with KSU will mean its tracks span from:

The Atlantic to the Pacific in Canada

Through the American Midwest into Louisiana and Texas

Into Mexico.

That would make it unique from a geographical standpoint, relative to its peers. If the deal isn't sidetracked by a bidding war and/or regulation, Canadian Pacific could be a powerhouse for years to come.

(Source: CP Q1 ER Slide Show)

Even if it doesn't though, its existing operations are more than capable of producing strong growth. The company recently reported Q1 earnings, where its top-line number did lag, down 4% year-over-year basis. But…

Its efficiency metrics improved. Average train lengths and weights rose to record levels, allowing it to generate diluted earnings per share growth of 51% over 2020.

(Source: CP Q1 ER Slide Show)

This also allowed Canadian Pacific to improve its balance sheet. Its long-term debt-to-net income ratio and adjusted net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell year-over-year.

That's an especially good thing considering its pricey takeover attempt.

Another benefactor would be its dividend, which has been growing at a double-digit annual pace since 2015. CP did slightly cut that during the Great Recession and froze its growth for a few years after that.

However, over the long term, it's been quite generous to its shareholders, producing a compound annual growth rate of roughly 19% over the last 20 years. Add in its conservative payout ratio - with a forward EPS payout ratio of just 19.1% - and we expect more good things from here.

Canadian Pacific Railway Continued

Admittedly, after Canadian Pacific's recent share price run-up, its stock only yields a 0.79% dividend. So we'll be interested to see if management bumps that up if the Kansas City Southern deal doesn't go through.

As such, a failed merger - whether due to government objections or third-party offers - could be a good thing for more yield-oriented investors.

To us, however, CP is more of a growth play. So, assuming it continues to grow its bottom line at a double-digit clip, it likely won't be long before the yield goes back up anyway.

Despite all of this, Canadian Pacific trades with one of the cheapest price-to-earnings multiples amongst its class 1 peers. Its current 25.7x (blended earnings) is well above its 18.5x long-term average but closer to its 10-year of roughly 21x.

What's more, the current consensus estimate for 2021 EPS of $20.24 means shares are trading for 23.6x this year's expectations. And looking further out, shares are trading for just 21.5x 2022's expected $22.29.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Truth be told, none of these multiples point toward a wide margin of safety. But, as already stated, the entire railroad industry is in favor right now.

Therefore, investors looking to "ride the rails" will be hard-pressed to find a better deal than CP right now.

Source

2. Canadian National Railroad Company (CNI)

If there's a better railroad deal to be had, it might look like Canadian National Railroad.

Remember, it's currently involved in a bidding war for Kansas City Southern. And, again, U.S. regulators might not allow the deal to go through with either one of the Canadian bidders.

But the same argument with regard to a CP/KSU company concerning its unique geographic footprint can be made for a CNI/KSU tie-up. So Canadian National was anything but crazy for trying to outbid CP.

It's unclear how the KSU saga will end at this point. But the gloves are off regardless, and CNI came out swinging with its recent proposal.

Its Q1 earnings report included a slide of its offer titled, "Better Bid. Better Partner. Better Railway. Best Solution."

(Source: CNI Q1 ER Slide Show)

As such, even if you're not interested in owning railroads, you may want to grab a bucket of popcorn. It should be an interesting show nonetheless.

During its Q1 report, CNI posted year-over-year:

Flat revenue

Adjusted EPS up 1%

Free cash flow down 6%

Like CP, it improved on many of its efficiency metrics. Both management teams clearly still have what it takes to squeeze extra earnings out of already highly efficient operations.

(Source: CNI Q1 ER Slide Show)

While its quarterly results weren't stellar, analysts expect strong growth the remainder of 2021, especially in the second half. That's why Canadian National Railway's full-year EPS growth expectation is 18%.

There's obviously economic sensitivity at play here. Yet as the vaccination rollout throughout the U.S. and Canada continues, things should return to normal sooner rather than later.

Canadian National Railroad Continued

Because of 2021's growth forecast of 18% and 2022's 13%, investors have been paying a strong premium for CNI. It's trading today with a blended P/E multiple of 25.3x, 22.9x for the larger year, and 20.1x 2022 expectations.

These are well above Canadian National's 10-year and 20-year averages of 18.9x and 17x. Then again, the growth we're expecting to see over the next 2-3 years is also abnormally high.

So there's a decent argument to be made in support of the current premium.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

The company's incredible dividend growth history factors in as well, no doubt. CNI is a dividend aristocrat, with a 26-year annual increase streak and an 11.7% five-year growth rate.

Most recently, in January, it raised its dividend by 7%, which was well above the inflation rate. And its current yield is 1.78%. That's notably higher than the S&P 500's 1.34% yield though still notably lower than what many REIT investors expect.

The latter aspect makes it less appealing, we know. However, over time, stocks that combine higher dividend yields and growth rates than the S&P 500 tend to outperform.

Once again, we admittedly don't see a wide margin of safety here. So we're fine with the idea of putting Canadian National on our watchlist for a better price.

But patient investors should be rewarded here if CNI can generate 18% growth this year, 13% growth next year, and 10% growth in 2023 like analysts expect. Over the long-term, it appears this stock is headed higher.

Source

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)

Lastly, we arrive at Union Pacific, the lone U.S. railroad we'll be highlighting today.

First of all, we'd like to say that both Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX Corp. (CSX) are high-quality companies. It's just that in terms of growth, valuation, and balance-sheet quality, UNP appears to be best of breed.

Even then, Union Pacific's Q1 wasn't as impressive as CP's or CNI's in efficiency improvements or year-over-year fundamental growth. Though the picture looks better in the second half of 2021 and even further ahead into 2022.

Analysts are very bullish on this company's prospects.

(Source: UNP Q1 ER Slide Show)

Beginning with the bad, the railroad missed expectations on both the top and bottom line. Revenue was down 4.4% year-over-year and earnings fell by about 7%.

Yet, as shown on the FAST Graph below, analysts expect Union Pacific to produce 16% EPS growth this year. And the company's management team appears to be bullish as well, recently re-affirming guidance.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

(Source: UNP Q1 ER Slide Show)

This is actually an "A rated" company that should post double-digit EPS growth during the next four years. Which means we're looking at an intriguing long-term buying opportunity.

Detractors will validly argue that this growth potential has been priced into shares already. Indeed, UNP trades for more than 26x blended earnings.

But we're only talking about 20x applied to 2022 EPS estimates - which isn't all that high above the stock's 10-year average P/E multiple of roughly 19x.

Union Pacific Continued

We're singing the same tune a third time here. Union Pacific doesn't appear to be cheap at today's share price.

But if you believe in the reflation trade coming out of the pandemic and want exposure to the transportation/logistics space, you're going to have a difficult time finding a higher-quality company than Union Pacific.

What's more, UNP's wonderful dividend growth history means you'll be paid handsomely in the meantime.

UNP shares yield 1.71% right now. As we noted earlier, that's above the S&P 500's yield. It's above the 10-year Treasury's too. And while no dividend is ever as safe as a U.S. bond yield, UNP offers something that other vehicle can't.

Annual dividend growth.

Union Pacific is on a 14-year dividend increase streak, even upping the ante in the last two recessions. Management froze dividend growth for a couple years in the mid-2000s, but the long-term trend is pointing steadily higher.

UNP's five- and 10-year dividend growth rates are 12% and 20.5%, respectively. And over the last 20 years, it's provided investors with about a 17% dividend growth CAGR.

While the past can't predict the future, UNP's conservative forward EPS payout ratio of just 42.4%... combined with the double-digit EPS growth prospects through 2024…

Appears to point toward continued double-digit dividend growth.

In Conclusion

It's clear, when looking at the railroad space, these shares aren't cheap. All three we covered today have posted - and/or are expected to post - amazing results, which has pushed their premiums up above long-term averages.

But, as noted, their future growth prospects are also expected to be above-average. So their current premiums are likely warranted.

Sometimes you have to pay up for quality. And while we're value investors at heart, we understand the benefits of diversification.

With that in mind, if you're looking to put cash to work outside of the REIT space, you may want to take a page out of Hasbro's book and add a railroad or two to your watch list.

The blue-chip railroads offer strong, reliable dividend growth, especially if bought on any short-term dips. These stocks appear to be primed to generate strong returns over the next several years.

Source