Photo by DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

BLS released the latest CPI data. Here's the table from the release:

Energy accounts for a large increase. This also explains why transportation costs were 5.6% higher Y/Y. Used cars and trucks were up as well. Finally, food away from home rose. Here's a weekly chart of oil prices:

Last year, oil prices were at their nadir for the lockdown period. Also note that energy prices will have this same issue in the next few reports, assuming that prices hold at current levels.

Let's take a look at the latest JOLTS data.

The absolute number of openings (in blue) continues to increase. The number of hires (in red) also rose, but it's clearly below the openings number.

The above chart contains the same data but as percentages.

There's been a lot of debate about this gap between openings and hires. As with all things economic, the answer is nuanced and complex. While higher unemployment benefits are probably a factor, one could also argue that these higher benefits give people the latitude to look for a higher wage job while also inadvertently emphasizing that some sectors (think lower-wage service industry) have low wages. Child care is a large factor as are health and safety concerns. The massive dislocations caused by shutting down an economy and then restarting it aren't helping. Retirements have also increased. Add all these elements together and I think you've got most of the reasons.

Chinese PPI data is rising:

In April 2021, Producer Price Index ... for manufactured goods rose by 6.8 percent year-on-year and 0.9 percent month-on-month. The purchasing price index for manufactured goods increased by 9.0 percent year-on-year and 1.3 percent month-on-month. From January to April, on average, the producer price of industrial products increased by 3.3 percent over the same period last year, and the purchasing price of industrial products increased by 4.3 percent.

Here is a chart of the data:

Note the base effect - last year, prices were contracting due to soft supply. This means the chart is comparing two very different periods: one of near absolute weakness caused by a lockdown and a second showing an economy on the rebound due to government stimulus and a large infusion of cash.

Let's take a look at four daily charts to see what a correction might look like.

IWM 1-year

The IWM is in a very precarious spot. It has already dropped about 8.6% from the 230 level. It's sitting on key support at the 206-209 level. There's been a slight uptick in volume. If prices don't hold, then the next price target is the 200-day EMA.

QQQ 1-year

The QQQ has completed three price cycles - a rounding top in February, a cup and handle pattern in March, and a second rounding top in April. It's dropped about 9% from its high of 342. There's some technical support in the cup and handle prices. Ultimately, however, the QQQ could drop to the 200-day EMA.

SPY 1-year

The SPY is in far better shape. It's still above its major trend line. A drop from 422 to the 418 area would only be about 5%.

DIA 1-year

The DIA is also still above its long-term trend line.

Right now, the most likely scenario is that the IWM and/or QQQ pull the other averages lower.