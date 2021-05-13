Buy Low And Sell High Is Most Often A Horrible Investment Advice

Photo by wutwhanfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Let me be clear. There are situations, where buy low and sell high is the way to go. If you bought low into a company where markets have overreacted to slowly deteriorating business, and you now find overvaluation, then you should sell. Why go for long-term ownership of deteriorating business?

That being said, "buy low and sell high" is potentially dangerous as general investment advice.

Risk of being left outside the market

The most devastating risk of generalizing the idea of "buy low and sell high" is that this could result in being left out of the whole stock market for a sustained period of time.

Let us study the practical implications of how the "buy low"-attitude could play out. Let us assume an investor who gets interested in investing early in 2015. The investor looks at the P/E value of S&P 500 (SP500) and deems P/E 18 not low enough and starts saving in cash instead of stocks. Stocks appreciate in value and in 2018, start depreciating and get close to P/E 18 but do not reach this limit. The amount of cash keeps piling up and now the stock valuations also appreciate. Thus, the investor not only misses the massive returns of a genuine bull market but also builds an ever stronger threshold to start buying stocks.

Data by YCharts

This example is cherry-picking of course and also dependent on handset threshold limits. However, one could take a different metric, say Shiller P/E and a different time era, say starting to save money in 1992. You would have a situation where valuations have gone up. Act accordingly and you get similar kind of results in the sense that the total time being outside of the market and amount of lost returns would in this case have been substantial.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Maybe one should not think about missing any specific bull market but missing out on the generally expected returns of the stock market. For example, assuming the alternative is cash, one could say that the expected average annual return missed would amount to 10%. Starting with 1000 dollars the initial difference from staying out for 5 years is between having 1000 dollars and 1610 dollars. However, such consideration would leave out the notion that the effect of compounding really kicks in in the very last years. The genuine effect should actually be shortening the compounded return from e.g., 25 years to 20 years. Starting with 1000 dollars, an expected 10% annual returns for stocks, a 1% expected return from cash and we are talking about the difference between 7070 dollars and 10830 dollars.

This difference gets even bigger with a longer time horizon. The difference between 20 and 25 years in the example above is 3760 dollars. Keeping other parameters unchanged, comparing an investment horizon of 30 and 35 years results in a difference of 9760 dollars. One should of course not forget other relevant factors, like taxes and severely deteriorated buying power after 25 years. However, the main point here is not to speculate how much is actually lost as a cost of staying out from stocks for an extended period of time, but to point out that the cost is substantial and magnified through compounding.

The cost of selling

Every investor would of course want to buy as low as possible and I am personally in the opinion that there are times when such a situation can be identified. However, identifying such a situation is of little help unless you sold some stocks at higher valuations. Thus, the difference between "I put all my savings into stocks" and "buy low sell high" is the selling high part.

Let us first consider the whole stock market. For year 2016, year 2017, year 2018, year 2019, year 2020 and year 2021, there have been different kinds of experts coming out with opinions of a stock market bubble. However S&P 500 (SPY) has been going up during this time. The index is higher now compared to year 2016, year 2017, year 2018, year 2019, year 2020 and the beginning of year 2021.

Data by YCharts

In general lines same would naturally apply to other indexes, like the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ).

Data by YCharts

Thus, and considering the whole stock market, selling in response to high prices would have been costly. In effect, the situation is similar to the example of piling up money instead of buying stocks. Selling high leads to a genuine risk of not being in the market for an extended time period. This is costly and, again, magnified by the effect of compounding. Furthermore, stock returns are concentrated to short periods of time. Missing out just the ten best days from 1999 to 2018 would have cut the overall return in half. The cost of selling high can be extremely high.

The risk of missing out on great winners

Following the advice of "buy low sell high" is also likely to have an effect on stock picking. The reason why this is an important issue, is that a very small number of companies are responsible for the returns of the broader stock market.

Well-diversified index investors would be safe because the big winners would be included in the index but what about stock pickers? Big winners are often great companies trading at a premium and because of this likely to be left out from the portfolios of those with the "buy low"-attitude.

A second problem arises from the attempt of holding onto those big winners. The argument here is that even though one would achieve initially in picking a winner, the "buy low sell high" mentality is likely to result in selling such a winner without realizing the long-term superior return associated with such an extraordinary company.

Let us study two such winners, Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX). Assume one adds some stocks of both of these companies in 2011. Regarding Netflix the investor would read headlines about overvaluation for year 2012, year 2013, year 2014, year 2015, year 2016, year 2017, year 2018, year 2019, year 2020 and year 2021. With this "one should sell high" in the back of one's head, it would have been hard to resist the temptation to sell. Selling the stocks would of course mean not getting the 1408% gain that Netflix has brought to its investors during the last ten years.

Regarding Tesla one would read headlines about overvaluation from year 2013, year 2014, year 2015, year 2016, year 2017, year 2018, year 2019, year 2020 and of course 2021. Although buying right in 2011, reacting to those headlines would mean missing the 12588% gain received by the long-term investor.

Importantly, many of these headlines not only imply overvaluation, but severe overvaluation. Take the Bank of America analyst who in year 2015 deemed that Tesla Stock should depreciate by 70%. This is not a mere opinion. Probably there were compelling arguments for why this should be the case. However, with the benefit of hindsight, one can note that the Tesla stock did not decline and has since gone up by 1500%.

Summing it up

Let me be clear. I am not arguing that buying price would not matter. It does matter. Buy low and you increase your potential upside regardless of stock type. Buy low and keeping all other things equal and your risk decreases regardless of investment style. Also, I am not denying that there would not be periods where one could say that valuations are high right now nor that there wouldn't be periods where investors could say that the valuations are attractive right now.

What I am saying is that it is highly risky to interpret the "buy low sell high" theme into all aspects of investing. Doing this can work and bring great returns of course, but the more likely outcome is losing the most central pieces of investing - i.e., big winners and compounded long-term returns from being in the market.